Celebrities
PHOTOS: Kyle Richards & Husband Mauricio Sell Home for $6.1 Million, See RHOBH Stars’ Home Pics
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have just unloaded their Bel Air home.
Over four years after purchasing a new family home in Encino, California for $8.25 million, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple sold their 6,229-square-foot, 7-bedroom, 8-and-a-half-bathroom mansion with the help of Kyle’s oldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 33, and the oldest of the three daughter she shares with Mauricio, Alexia Umansky, 25.
According to the real estate listing, which was held by Mauricio’s brokerage, The Agency, where Farrah and Alexia work, Kyle and Mauricio’s former home, the Milldale Estate, is situated on a quiet, tree-lined street in the Bel Air-area of Los Angeles.
Inside are designs by Kyle’s longtime best friend, Faye Resnick, who created an entertainer’s dream with plenty of comfortable living spaces that are warmed by stunning fireplaces.
The dining room is especially warm with a brick fire place and wood accents.
Inside the kitchen is another wood feature, as well as cabinets with glass windows and plenty of storage spaces.
The home’s master suite is located on the second floor and boasts a ton of unique features, including custom cabinetry, chandeliers, and the same wood flooring that can be found throughout the home.
Other fun amenities of the home include a movie theater, office, in-ground pool, and multi-purpose sports courts, including a putting green area.
The basketball area is well lit with street light-style fixtures.
After seemingly purchasing the home in January 2011 for $3.05 million, according to the property’s sales and tax history, Kyle and Mauricio listed and re-listed the home on a number of occasions in recent years, with the latest listing being posted in November 2021 for $6.49 million.
As RHOBH fans will recall, Sutton Stracke actually rented Kyle and Mauricio’s home as it sat on the market last year due to the ongoing renovations that were happening at her own $5.35 million home in Bel Air.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to premiere on Bravo sometime later this year.
Celebrities
Back Wifed Up? Jayda Cheaves Flaunts Fancy Rose-Filled Suite, Fans Believe Lil Baby Wooing Is Brewing
Jayda Cheaves was basking in an overpour of romance after someone set up a suite filled with rose petals to impress the social media star. The 24-year-old Instagram influencer flaunted the romantic gesture online, showing off what looked like a lavish hotel room decorated in piles of rose petals that formed into the shape of hearts throughout the space.
Although Jayda didn’t tag her admirer, fans immediately pointed to Jayda’s rapper baby daddy, Lil Baby, as the person trying to woo her just one month after he sparked rumors of quietly canoodling with rapper Saweetie.
Jayda’s Instagram stories last night start with her enjoying a night out in the club with her friends, then pivoting to her taking in the decorated honeymoon suite. There are rose petals on top of dozens of red balloons in the distance in the snaps she shared.
The gesture seems oddly early for Valentine’s day surprise and her birthday passed months ago, so what could this occasion be for???
Fans think this is Lil Baby’s way of saying he’s ‘sorry’ for straying away from their relationship this past year. To add fuel to the rumors, Jayda’s close friend, Dess Dior, commented: “happy wife, happy life” under a post she made posing in the room on her page.
If the Lil Baby assumptions are true, Jayda already gave him the green light to try again in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, indicating she would give their relationship another go if given the chance.
While speaking on whether or not she’d try again with Lil Baby, Jayda told Hollywood Unlocked:
“It’s just like, when there’s so much tension, so many things have happened in the midst of all of that like, ‘He loves you,’ all of this,” Cheaves said. “Like, yeah, he do love me, I’mma say, but as far as the internet, like I always say, we’re comin’ up together. He learning stuff he never even seen before about social media and all that and I’m seeing things way different than I saw them before as I get older.”
Jayda went on to share that “a lot of damage” has been done on social media, so if the pair can recover from it, there’s a chance they can “rekindle and rebuild another relationship.”
Celebrities
Helena Christensen, 53, Rocks A Swimsuit In The Snow While Taking A Dip In Cold Lake
Helena Christensen proved how brave she is when she took a dip in an ice-cold lake while rocking a floral one-piece swimsuit.
Helena Christensen, 53, doesn’t seem to mind the cold, as the model went for a very courageous dip in a frozen lake while wearing a swimsuit. Helena posted a video to her Instagram where she wore a halterneck yellow floral one-piece swimsuit with a completely open back. She topped her look off with a tan beanie and nothing else.
In the video, Helena stood in a tiny lake that was surrounded by tons of snow and she danced around to show off the backside of her swimsuit which had a massive cut out. She then crouched down and dipped her full body under the cold water before getting up and shivering.
The front of her swimsuit was just as fabulous as it featured a sweetheart neckline while the sides were high-rise, revealing her super toned legs. Under her knit beanie, she had her long brown hair braided into two pigtails.
Helena is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and aside from this swimsuit, she recently rocked another one. She stunned in a black one-piece swimsuit that had a massive plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.
The neckline of the one-piece ended all the way at her belly button while the bodice was knotted on the front. She accessorized her look with a silver brooch, slicked-back wet hair, and a bright red lip.
Helena captioned the photo, “This is one of the 7 times I laughed this year so I thought it was a suitable pic to thank you for all the birthday love, really really touched me so much But seriously, may 2022 (here we go again) be a healthy, safe, hug and laugh-filled year for the world.”
Celebrities
Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Suffered a Miscarriage With Costar Jason Cameron’s Child
Lindsay Hubbard opened up about a past miscarriage on the season six premiere of Summer House on Monday night.
While sitting in her room with now-boyfriend Carl Radke following a tiff the previous evening, Lindsay revealed that after conceiving her first child with Winter House flame Jason Cameron, who she was never officially dating, she tragically lost the baby.
“Remember I was talking to you like a month ago, where I was like, ‘Something’s up with my body.I don’t know, it’s either this COVID vaccine’s really f-cked my hormones or I’m pregnant?’” Lindsay asked Carl after confirming that things between her and Jason had become “really complicated” in recent months.
“The next day I went to the gynecologist and found out I was pregnant. Six weeks pregnant,” she continued.
After Carl, understandably, expressed shock, Lindsay explained the heartbreak she endured.
“So I found out on a Monday I was pregnant and by Tuesday night I was having a miscarriage,” she revealed. “And by Wednesday I was in the emergency room for five hours.”
“Why didn’t you tell me?” Carl wondered.
“I wanted to tell you but at that time, I wasn’t ready. I didn’t want to put that on you anyway,” Lindsay replied. “It all happened so quickly that I wasn’t able to even emotionally wrap my mind around the pregnancy portion of it before I was having a miscarriage.”
As for the father, Lindsay said she told Jason “immediately.” However, because their relationship was so new, she made it clear that she wasn’t trying to get pregnant.
Then, in a confessional scene, Lindsay couldn’t hold back the tears while recalling the loss.
“I absolutely would have had this child,” she said. “That was cool to feel that. And I never thought that it would happen like that for me because it’s something I’ve always wanted my entire life, to have a family. Jason was absolutely wonderful but I also just needed to get through it on my own.”
Summer House season six airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Zack DeZon/Bravo
