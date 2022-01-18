PHOTOS: Kyle Richards & Husband Mauricio Sell Home for $6.1 Million, See RHOBH Stars’ Home Pics

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have just unloaded their Bel Air home.

Over four years after purchasing a new family home in Encino, California for $8.25 million, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple sold their 6,229-square-foot, 7-bedroom, 8-and-a-half-bathroom mansion with the help of Kyle’s oldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 33, and the oldest of the three daughter she shares with Mauricio, Alexia Umansky, 25.

According to the real estate listing, which was held by Mauricio’s brokerage, The Agency, where Farrah and Alexia work, Kyle and Mauricio’s former home, the Milldale Estate, is situated on a quiet, tree-lined street in the Bel Air-area of Los Angeles.

Inside are designs by Kyle’s longtime best friend, Faye Resnick, who created an entertainer’s dream with plenty of comfortable living spaces that are warmed by stunning fireplaces.

The dining room is especially warm with a brick fire place and wood accents.

Inside the kitchen is another wood feature, as well as cabinets with glass windows and plenty of storage spaces.

The home’s master suite is located on the second floor and boasts a ton of unique features, including custom cabinetry, chandeliers, and the same wood flooring that can be found throughout the home.

Other fun amenities of the home include a movie theater, office, in-ground pool, and multi-purpose sports courts, including a putting green area.

The basketball area is well lit with street light-style fixtures.

After seemingly purchasing the home in January 2011 for $3.05 million, according to the property’s sales and tax history, Kyle and Mauricio listed and re-listed the home on a number of occasions in recent years, with the latest listing being posted in November 2021 for $6.49 million.

As RHOBH fans will recall, Sutton Stracke actually rented Kyle and Mauricio’s home as it sat on the market last year due to the ongoing renovations that were happening at her own $5.35 million home in Bel Air.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to premiere on Bravo sometime later this year.