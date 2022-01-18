Polygon (MATIC) Tokens May Now Be Burned In Real-time Due to EIP-1559 Launch

Before now, some countries have mapped out some crypto taxes for transactions on cryptocurrency assets within their jurisdiction. Thailand is one of the countries that proposes some taxation plans.

As the new year begins, the revenue department of Thailand is setting up its measures for implementing its tax plans on crypto traders this January. The move is to provide more clarifying information on the tax over crypto-related activities.

According to the director-general of the revenue department, this month will mark the finalizing of the criteria for tax calculations which will be on crypto trading profits. The statement’s release was one week following its government’s disclosed plans to levy crypto miners and traders with a capital taxation gain of 15%.

A Bangkok Post article on Tuesday reported the instruction of Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Thai Prime Minister, to the revenue department. He told the department to analyze the issue and map out the taxation plans for the investors and the entire public.

Following the Prime Minster’s instructions, the department has engaged the Bank of Thailand in a discussion. The talk is also the country’s Stock Exchange and Security and Exchange Commission.

Cryptocurrency Investors React On Taxation Plan

The Thai Digital Asset Association, while seeking clarifications, got in touch with the revenue department on Sunday.

A local media reports that the association seeks to know more concerning withholding taxes and capital gains. Suppakrit Boonsat, the President of the Association, stated that many cryptocurrency investors accept the taxation. However, their concern is making moves that may violate the Revenue Code.

Some traders are worried that there could be back taxation or penalties to trades and profits in previous years.

According to a spokeswoman from the government, the authorities are not posing any hindrance to industrial development and innovation with fintech included. However, she warned that a rush to accept crypto trading without a thorough understanding could lead to a crypto crisis.

Thailand intends to place its new taxation only on profits from miners and traders. In addition, there is an exemption of the country’s digital asset exchanges. With the largest affiliated with commercial banks and billionaire business tycoons.

In December, through the move Bank of Thailand mentioned its plan of drawing out measures for regulating crypto-related activities. The regulation, which was tagged ‘Red Lines,’ will cover both businesses and individuals within the crypto industry.

