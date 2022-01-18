Connect with us

News

Postal Service unveils new stamps for 2022

Published

1 min ago

on

Postal Service unveils new stamps for 2022
by: Zach Hester, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WHNT) — A whole batch of new stamps are headed to post offices across the nation.

The United States Postal Service announced the 2022 stamp program last fall with stamps featuring U.S. flags, blueberries, LOVE 2022, Edmonia Lewis, Title IX, Katharine Graham, women’s rowing, George Morrison paintings, and many more. Now, USPS has unveiled even more designs.

  • African Daisy: The African Daisy is native to southern Africa and plants from its genus are widely available in the United States. This round, global stamp can be used to mail a 1-ounce letter to anywhere in the world where First Class Mail International service is available. This stamp will be available on March 14 in Kansas City, Mo.
  • Flags on Barns: This stamp recognizes the many American flags painted on barns across the nation. The watercolor stamps will be sold in self-adhesive coils of 3,000 and 10,000 for bulk-mail use.
  • Floral Geometry: The two Floral Geometry stamps are made for packages, large envelopes, and other mail. They are denominated at $2 and $5. The $2 stamp is issued in panes of 10, while the $5 is issued in panes of four.
  • Mariachi: Honoring the mariachi music so integral to Mexican-American culture, this stamp features five different musicians dressed in the traditional outfit of a mariachi performer. These stamps come in panes of 20.
  • Monument Valley: This stamp captures the image of Monument Valley in the style of a vintage travel guide. It will be released in Monument Valley, Utah on February 14.
  • Palace of Fine Arts: This stamp captures the image of the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco’s Marina District. This is a Priority Mail Express stamp and will be available on February 14 in San Francisco, Calif.
  • Shel Silverstein: Shel Silverstein is one of the last century’s most prolific children’s authors and artists. The stamp honors his book “The Giving Tree,” which was first published in 1964.

In a statement last fall, USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker said, “the new 2022 stamps are miniature works of art, designed to be educational and appeal to collectors and pen pals around the world.”

“As always, the program offers a variety of subjects celebrating American culture and history,” Gicker concluded. “The vivid colors and unique designs of this year’s selections will add a special touch of beauty on your envelopes.”

For more details on the new 2022 stamps, click here. To purchase stamps, visit usps.com/shopstamps, call 844-737-7826, or visit your local post office.

Trending