Ravens re-sign cornerback Kevon Seymour to one-year deal
The Ravens have re-signed cornerback and special teams contributor Kevon Seymour to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Seymour, 28, was set to be a free agent this offseason. He appeared in nine games this season and started two in a Ravens secondary depleted by injuries and the coronavirus. Seymour finished with 25 tackles (three for loss), one pass defended and a sack on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the regular-season finale. In coverage, he allowed 24 completions on 30 targets for 279 yards and two touchdowns (127.6 passer rating), according to Pro Football Reference.
Seymour joined the Ravens’ practice squad in September. He played in four games and earned just nine defensive snaps over the season’s first 13 weeks, but his role expanded as cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith, Chris Westry, Tavon Young and Anthony Averett were sidelined or limited by injuries. Seymour played at least 69% of the defensive snaps over the Ravens’ final four games. He also played at least nine special teams snaps in every appearance this season.
Seymour’s re-signing is the first move at cornerback in an offseason that could reshape the depth chart in Baltimore. Humphrey, Young and Marcus Peters are under contract through next season, though Young could be a salary cap casualty. Averett and Smith are both pending free agents, and Chris Westry is a restricted free agent.
On MLK Day, King implores Senate to act on voting rights
By JEFF MARTIN and MICHAEL WARREN
ATLANTA (AP) — A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up critical legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s eldest son condemned federal lawmakers over their inaction.
Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Martin Luther King III said though he was marking the federal holiday named for his father, he wasn’t there to celebrate. He was there to call on Congress and President Joe Biden to pass the sweeping legislation that would help ease Republican-led voting restrictions passed in at least 19 states that make it more difficult to cast a ballot.
“Our democracy stands on the brink of serious trouble without these bills,” he said.
Monday’s holiday marked what would have been the 93rd birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.
Around the U.S., other holiday events included marches in several cities, acts of service in King’s name, and the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at the slain civil rights leader’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is the senior pastor.
Pews have been packed by politicians in past years, but given the pandemic, many offered pre-recorded speeches instead, including Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, among many national leaders who used the day to acknowledge the unmet needs for racial equality.
Biden said Americans must commit to the King’s unfinished work, delivering jobs and justice and protecting “the sacred right to vote, a right from which all other rights flow.”
“It’s time for every elected official in America to make it clear where they stand,” Biden said. “It’s time for every American to stand up. Speak out, be heard. Where do you stand?”
Democrats had hoped to vote on the legislation Monday, in a show of respect for the late civil rights leader as the issue gathered political steam late last year and peaked with a powerful blunt speech last week by Biden, who likened the Jan. 6, 2021, violence and election subversion of today with the civil rights struggles fought by King and others. But it comes too late for many civil rights leaders.
Senate Republicans remain unified in opposition to the Democrats’ voting bills, and the 50-50 chamber needs 60 votes to pass the legislation. And two Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, remain opposed to changing Senate rules that would allow for the Democrats to pass the bills without the GOP. The vote was pushed back to Tuesday, and it looks as if it there is no way through for the legislation that civil rights groups view as necessary to protect the right to vote.
King told of how his father also faced a pushback on civil rights by those who believed the issue could not be solved with legislation. “They told him he had to change hearts first. And he worked hard at that. After all, he was a Baptist preacher. But he knew that when someone is denying you your fundamental rights, conversation and optimism won’t get you very far.”
Harris was meeting Monday with lawmakers ahead of the vote working to get the legislation passed. But when asked specifically about her message to Sinema and Manchin, she didn’t engage directly.
“As I’ve said before, there are a hundred members of the United States Senate, and I’m not going to absolve — nor should any of us — absolve any member of the United States Senate from taking on a responsibility to follow through on the oath that they all took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” she said.
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate’s only Black Republican, countered with a series of King Day-themed videos he said would emphasize positive developments on civil rights. Scott sidestepped criticism about GOP actions and accused Biden and Democrats of labeling his party members as racists.
“To compare or conflate people who oppose his positions as being racists and traitors to the country is not only insulting and infuriating, it’s dead wrong,” Scott told The Associated Press.
To the sparse crowd at Ebenezer, Warnock, now running for reelection as Georgia’s first Black senator, said that “everybody loves Dr. King, they just don’t always love what he represents.”
“Let the word go forth, you cannot remember Dr. King and dismember his legacy at the same time,” Warnock said. “If you will speak his name you have to stand up for voting rights, you have to stand up on behalf of the poor and the oppressed and the disenfranchised.”
Other leaders weighed in, too. Former President Barack Obama shared a picture of King’s granddaughter Yolanda admiring a bust of King that Obama kept in the Oval Office. “The fight for voting rights takes perseverance,” Obama tweeted. “As Dr. King said, ‘There are no broad highways to lead us easily and inevitably to quick solutions. We must keep going.’ May we honor his memory through action forged in faith.”
King “saw a great injustice in his world and fought to right that wrong,” Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a recorded message played at Ebenezer. “His methods ultimately led to success and showed all of us that taking the high road is the best path to achieving lasting change.”
Democrat Stacey Abrams, now trying again to defeat Kemp as he seeks reelection, tweeted that King’s call remains clear: “Deliver justice for the poor, protect those targeted by hate, defend the freedom to vote, and demand that our leaders fight current malice as the best bulwark against future harm.”
King, who delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, considered racial equality inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war. His insistence on nonviolent protest continues to influence activists pushing for civil rights and social change.
___
Associated Press Writer Colleen Long in Wilmington, Del., and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C., contributed to this report.
Mike McCarthy should be on hot seat for Cowboys’ loss; How NFL playoffs trace back to Giants’ missteps
Mike McCarthy’s job should be in jeopardy after his Dallas Cowboys’ catastrophic upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas.
The Cowboys have one of the league’s most talented rosters, but plenty of NFL sources were unsurprised to see Dallas underachieve with the help of McCarthy’s poor game management and decision-making in a big spot.
Signing off on Dak Prescott’s QB sneak with 14 seconds remaining from the Niners’ 41 yard line, down 23-17 with no timeouts, ran the clock out on Dallas’ chance to win.
One analytically-minded coach told the Daily News that even the premise of the QB sneak play call to get closer to the end zone for a better shot to score was off base.
He said there isn’t a meaningful difference in a team’s chance to score on one play from the 45-yard line compared to the 25. It only makes a significant difference when an offense reaches the 15 and in. And Prescott slid down at the Niners’ 24 before the clock ran out.
There also wasn’t enough time to guarantee the Cowboys would get off a second play with only 14 seconds remaining. It reflected a fundamental lack of understanding of the game. And while offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly called the play, McCarthy signed off.
The umpire’s bump of Prescott definitely cost the Cowboys a second, but they never should have been in that spot to begin with, and Prescott never physically handed the ump the ball.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he expects McCarthy to remain the team’s head coach. “Absolutely. Very confident,” he said.
However, Jerry Jones’ postgame reaction sounded like a foreshadowing of a hard look at McCarthy.
“I think this is the time that when you get this combination of players together, you need to have success,” Jones told reporters. “Because we all know how it goes in the NFL: The whole thing is set out to take away from the best and add to the ones that need improvement. And personnel-wise, I think we have one of the best.”
Jones is right. The Cowboys do have a ton of talent. That’s why he gave a contract extension to de facto GM Will McClay this week before any team could interview and poach him.
McCarthy, 58, has an 18-15-0 record in two seasons. Last year was significantly impacted by Prescott’s season-ending injury. But this year, the Cowboys were 6-0 against the NFC East and 6-6 against everyone else.
Dallas was also whistled for 14 penalties, and they capped it off with a circus act sequence early in the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys completed a fake punt on fourth down, but then they tried to trick the 49ers defense by leaving the punt team on the field for first down, only to take a delay of game penalty as they ran their offense on last-minute.
Jones’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn also is arguably the hottest head coaching candidate on the market right now, and the only way to keep him would be to fire McCarthy and promote him to the big chair. It’s likely Jones will lose at least one of his coordinators to a head coaching hire, and possibly both.
The Cowboys’ owner has a lot to think about and not much time to make up his mind. Clearly he was stewing coming off the loss. It will be fascinating to see whether he listens to his gut or remains patient with a coach whose process seems fundamentally flawed.
***
Bengals coach Zac Taylor had a 2-14-0 record in 2019, a 4-11-1 record in 2020 with Joe Burrow injured as a rookie, and then took Cincinnati (10-7) to the playoffs with a healthy Burrow in year three. Taylor, 38, and the Bengals just beat the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round and have a date with the AFC’s top-seed Tennessee Titans on deck.
Niners coach Kyle Shanahan had a 6-10 record in 2017, after being hired as a team with GM John Lynch. They slipped to a 4-12 record in 2018 but then turned it around for a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl berth in year three. The 49ers had a down 6-10 year in 2020, primarily due to injuries. But this year Shanahan got them back into the playoffs at 10-7, upset Dallas on Sunday, and set up a divisional round trip to the top-seeded Green Bay Packers.
The Giants’ Joe Judge, meanwhile, was 6-10 in year one, an overachievement given the roster he inherited. He was 4-13 in year two after losing his quarterback and a large part of his team due to injuries. And then he was fired after two seasons, having been saddled with inherited GM Dave Gettleman, and never working with a GM who shared his roster-building vision.
That’s a good side-by-side look at why some organizations succeed and why others fail, how winning is a process but the Giants never let the process they promised Judge fully grow.
***
Expect the Giants’ hiring process to kick into gear on Tuesday after Monday’s conclusion of GM interviews with the 49ers’ Ran Carthon and Adam Peters. The Giants are expected to move to a second round of select finalists in person after conducting the first round virtually. The team also may have to start putting in for head coaching interviews alongside their GM search, with eight current head coach openings and competition for the candidates.
***
Many league sources have their eyes on New Orleans with curiosity on how head coach Sean Payton is going to proceed. The Saints are in cap hell, they don’t have a franchise quarterback, and the rebuild is going to be painful. Payton, 58, is under contract, so the only way his situation could change is if he were traded or stepped away voluntarily. There’s always lots of noise this time of year, but Payton (152-89-0 record, one Super Bowl in 15 seasons) is so revered as a head coach and offensive mind, it’s worth listening anytime his name comes up. Payton has not responded to several requests for comment.
***
Gettleman’s refusal to entertain a trade back in 2018 — and his decision to draft Saquon Barkley over the likes of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Quenton Nelson — was an all-time NFL Draft blunder that helped kill the Giants tenures of two head coaches: Pat Shurmur and Judge.
Allen just threw for 308 yards and 5 TDs, and ran for 66 more yards, in a 47-17 demolition of the New England Patriots. The Bills didn’t punt. Now the Giants need a new GM and their first interview was the Bills’ Joe Schoen, who helped draft Allen in 2018.
Facts like these are why it’s cringeworthy that the Giants organization so publicly fired its head coach out the front door while letting the GM slip out the back with propaganda that this was some sort of voluntary retirement.
***
The Bears are interviewing former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie, 58, for their vacancy, which reminds me how ridiculous it is that I haven’t heard former Giants GM Jerry Reese come across anyone’s call list. Reese, 58, won two Super Bowls and is a respected evaluator, professional and man. He interviewed with the Jaguars a year ago and deserves a look.
***
Former Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher was part of the 49ers coaching staff that held the Cowboys to 17 points. Bettcher is a senior defensive assistant/run game specialist. It’s amazing what coaches can accomplish with good players … Jason Pierre-Paul was traded by Gettleman with a fourth-round pick in 2018 for a Bucs third and fourth. Gettleman drafted DL B.J. Hill and QB Kyle Lauletta. JPP won a second career Super Bowl last year and is a leader on a Bucs team trying to repeat. Lauletta was a wash, and Hill didn’t produce in New York before his trade to Cincinnati this fall – but he did have a sack on the Bengals’ final drive to stand up the Raiders in Cincy’s first playoff win in 31 years… I fully expect the Philadelphia Eagles, who hold three first-round picks in April’s draft, to pursue a big-time quarterback via trade this offseason. Owner Jeffrey Lurie has good offensive and defensive lines, but Jalen Hurts can’t take that team where it needs to go in this window. It’s also unthinkable that WR Jalen Reagor is still allowed on the field. His muffed punt on Sunday turned a one-sided Bucs win into a laugher. Eagles GM Howie Roseman infamously drafted Reagor over Justin Jefferson in 2020 … Referee Jerome Boger and his crew being pulled from the rotation after Saturday’s inadvertent whistle on a Bengals touchdown pass – and incorrect ruling to uphold the score anyway – is typical of the reactionary NFL. It’s too late. The playoffs’ first weekend was filled with the officials injecting themselves into games, including phantom roughing the passer calls on the Bengals and Eagles and the umpire’s hip check of Prescott. The rulebook is overcomplicated, and the enforcement of the rules is selective. It’s just a mess.
St. Paul Winter Carnival participants ‘strongly encouraged’ to be fully vaccinated or tested for COVID
The 2022 St. Paul Winter Carnival is mostly associated with events outdoors — parades, ice carvings, snow sculptures. But health precautions are advised outdoors and indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
On Monday, the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation, which produces the carnival, announced COVID guidelines for the 2022 event, Jan. 28-Feb. 6.
Winter Carnival visitors and volunteers are “strongly encouraged” to be fully vaccinated or take a COVID test within 72 hours of participating. According to a carnival news release: “We require that if you have tested positive for COVID, been exposed to someone with COVID, and or have symptoms associated with COVID, you do not attend Winter Carnival.”
Safety protocols for indoor Winter Carnival events at Landmark Center, St. Paul Hotel, RiverCentre and the Intercontinental Hotel can be found at each of the venue websites.
The foundation will provide masks to volunteers at official Winter Carnival events, hand sanitizer throughout event locations and will monitor health and safety guidelines, according to the news release.
St. Paul currently has mask and vaccination (or negative COVID test) mandates for indoor spaces.
“Regardless of your viewpoint on vaccinations, masks, or any other pandemic-related guidance or mandates, please be respectful of those around you,” the foundation news release stated. “Some people may not be comfortable with hugs, handshakes, or other close contacts. When in doubt, ask before acting.”
For more information, go to wintercarnival.com.
