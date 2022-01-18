Connect with us

News

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s St. Louis visits

Published

47 seconds ago

on

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s St. Louis visits
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

ST. LOUIS–As the nation pauses to remember the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the national holiday in his honor, we look back at some of the visits he made to St. Louis.

The Missouri Historical Society says Dr. King may have made as many as nine visits to the area between 1954 and 1964.

In 1954, he addressed a gathering of the National Baptist Convention in St. Louis. He returned three years later on April 10, 1957, for a Freedom Rally at Kiel Auditorium organized by the Citizens Group of Greater St. Louis, a coalition of ministerial groups. His visit came on the heels of the Montgomery bus boycott.

“It’s good to be in St. Louis, for I’m happy to see the progress that has been made and that is being made in the area of human relations. In a quiet and dignified manner, integration has moved on amazingly well and this city is to be commended. Certainly the Deep, the cities in the Deep South have a great deal to learn from a city like St. Louis. It proves that integration can be brought into being without a lot of trouble, that it can be done smoothly and peacefully. This city is to be commended for that.”

He returned in December of that year and then in 1960, for a visit to United Hebrew Temple where he addressed “The Future of Integration”.

In 1964, Dr. King came to the campus of Saint Louis University, months after the “I Have A Dream” speech and just days before he would be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. He spoke at the West Pine Gym.

“He just had a rhythm and a way of speaking that was mesmerizing, I mean you were so captivated by it,” Alice Lemp, a SLU graduate who attended the event said in a YouTube video created by the school to mark the occasion.

“We came out of it feeling like we could just move mountains,” Betty Patton, another SLU grad who was there said in the video.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Postal Service unveils new stamps for 2022

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Postal Service unveils new stamps for 2022
google news

by: Zach Hester, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WHNT) — A whole batch of new stamps are headed to post offices across the nation.

The United States Postal Service announced the 2022 stamp program last fall with stamps featuring U.S. flags, blueberries, LOVE 2022, Edmonia Lewis, Title IX, Katharine Graham, women’s rowing, George Morrison paintings, and many more. Now, USPS has unveiled even more designs.

  • African Daisy: The African Daisy is native to southern Africa and plants from its genus are widely available in the United States. This round, global stamp can be used to mail a 1-ounce letter to anywhere in the world where First Class Mail International service is available. This stamp will be available on March 14 in Kansas City, Mo.
  • Flags on Barns: This stamp recognizes the many American flags painted on barns across the nation. The watercolor stamps will be sold in self-adhesive coils of 3,000 and 10,000 for bulk-mail use.
  • Floral Geometry: The two Floral Geometry stamps are made for packages, large envelopes, and other mail. They are denominated at $2 and $5. The $2 stamp is issued in panes of 10, while the $5 is issued in panes of four.
  • Mariachi: Honoring the mariachi music so integral to Mexican-American culture, this stamp features five different musicians dressed in the traditional outfit of a mariachi performer. These stamps come in panes of 20.
  • Monument Valley: This stamp captures the image of Monument Valley in the style of a vintage travel guide. It will be released in Monument Valley, Utah on February 14.
  • Palace of Fine Arts: This stamp captures the image of the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco’s Marina District. This is a Priority Mail Express stamp and will be available on February 14 in San Francisco, Calif.
  • Shel Silverstein: Shel Silverstein is one of the last century’s most prolific children’s authors and artists. The stamp honors his book “The Giving Tree,” which was first published in 1964.

In a statement last fall, USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker said, “the new 2022 stamps are miniature works of art, designed to be educational and appeal to collectors and pen pals around the world.”

“As always, the program offers a variety of subjects celebrating American culture and history,” Gicker concluded. “The vivid colors and unique designs of this year’s selections will add a special touch of beauty on your envelopes.”

For more details on the new 2022 stamps, click here. To purchase stamps, visit usps.com/shopstamps, call 844-737-7826, or visit your local post office.

google news
Continue Reading

News

St. Louis area sees record high seven-day moving average of hospitalizations

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

St. Louis area sees record high seven-day moving average of hospitalizations
google news

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A lot of people are asking if the symptoms of the omicron variant of the COVID virus are different. The World Health Organization reports that there is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with omicron are different from other variants. 

The most common early symptoms are a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and a sore throat, research out of the U.K. found. These omicron symptoms often feel like a cold, but there could also be coughing and flu-like symptoms, including fever and body aches.

google news
Continue Reading

News

AP women’s college basketball poll, Week 11: CU Buffs stay at No. 22, South Carolina still No. 1

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

AP women’s college basketball poll, Week 11: CU Buffs stay at No. 22, South Carolina still No. 1
google news

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday.

The Gamecocks received 28 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel after beating Texas A&M and Arkansas last week. South Carolina is off until hosting Vanderbilt next Monday.

There was no movement near the top of the poll as Stanford, Louisville, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Indiana followed the Gamecocks again. Louisville received the other two first-place votes.

Iowa State moved up two spots to No. 7 with Michigan, UConn and Arizona rounding out the top 10. The Wolverines won at Maryland for the first time. The Terrapins fell from No. 8 to 12th after being routed 69-49.

Oklahoma made the biggest jump, climbing nine spots to 14th. The Sooners beat then-No. 14 Baylor and TCU last week and now have their best ranking since they were 12th in 2016. Colorado (13-1) stayed at No. 22 for the second straight week.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending