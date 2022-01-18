RHOSLC: Mary Cosby’s Parents Allege She’s Being Manipulated and a “Victim” of Husband

Unvaccinated Black Panther star Letitia Wright was barred from returning to the U.S. after flying home to London to recover from an on-set injury last year.
Wright’s banishment, along with positive COVID tests among the crew. forced Marvel Studios to delay the production of the Black Panther sequel.
Last week the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates as unconstitutional. And now production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is back on again, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Production for the film is now scheduled to continue this week in Atlanta. There are “about four weeks” of filming left on the Ryan Coogler-directed project, according to THR.
Wright sustained minor injuries while filming a Black Panther scene in August. A controversial tweet by the actress appeared to be anti-vax, but Wright denied it.
She later deleted her Twitter page and returned to England.
The sequel also stars Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.
Wakanda Forever is the first movie in the franchise following Chadwick Boseman‘s death in 2020 from colon cancer.