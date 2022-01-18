Connect with us

RHOSLC: Mary Cosby’s Parents Allege She’s Being Manipulated and a “Victim” of Husband

VIDEO: Mary Cosby's Parents Allege She's Being Manipulated and a "Victim" of Husband Robert Cosby Sr., Agree That RHOSLC Star's Church is Run Like a Cult
In a new and upcoming interview, controversial Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby’s estranged parents are speaking out about their daughter’s unorthodox marriage arrangement to her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby, Sr. The couple stands firmly behind theories that the couple’s church is, in fact, a cult.

Speaking with Up and Adam Live, Mary’s parents deny that Mary ever wanted to be married to Robert, Sr. They claim that she was “manipulated” and a “victim” of her husband/step-grandfather.

“Mary was not Bob Cosby’s first choice,” her father insists.

He further elaborated, saying, “She does not want to be married to her step-grandfather; she never did want to be married to him.”

Mary’s father instead said that his daughter was manipulated into the marriage by Robert Sr., who twisted her “Mama’s” (Mary’s grandmother) words about taking over the church after her passing. He also lavished her with gifts.

“He convinced her by saying, ‘Mama wanted you to marry me,’ plus here’s a couple hundred thousand dollars, and it’s your birthday; here’s a BMW,” he continued.

He also went on to call Mary a “victim” amid Mary’s cult rumors, and he said she is being held under her husband’s thrall.

“She needs to remove herself very quickly because, under Bob Cosby, it is a cult,” says her father.

This interview comes after a tumultuous season for Mary. She has garnered much criticism over her tone-deaf racial comments and actions, and she has not offered any real apologies for them. Mary also has vehemently denied any accusations of her church being run like a cult. However, she recently skipped out on the show’s season two reunion episodes. According to showrunner Andy Cohen, this was a mistake, and he said by skipping the reunion you allow others to control your narrative and called it “sad.”

I mean, even Erika Jayne and co-star Jen Shah showed up to face the harsh music when the time came for the reunion shows.

Even more, it’s beginning to look those cult claims may have had an impact on her congregation and church.

One fan, who has a friend in Salt Lake City, tweeted that all the signage for Mary’s church has been taken down.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City currently airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on Bravo.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Resume Filming with Letitia Wright After Supreme Court Blocks Vaccine Mandate

January 18, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Resume Filming with Letitia Wright After Supreme Court Blocks Vaccine Mandate
By Sandra Rose  | 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Unvaccinated Black Panther star Letitia Wright was barred from returning to the U.S. after flying home to London to recover from an on-set injury last year.

Wright’s banishment, along with positive COVID tests among the crew. forced Marvel Studios to delay the production of the Black Panther sequel.

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates as unconstitutional. And now production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is back on again, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

1642455501 25 Black Panther Wakanda Forever to Resume Filming with Letitia Wright

FayesVision/WENN.com

Production for the film is now scheduled to continue this week in Atlanta. There are “about four weeks” of filming left on the Ryan Coogler-directed project, according to THR.

Wright sustained minor injuries while filming a Black Panther scene in August. A controversial tweet by the actress appeared to be anti-vax, but Wright denied it.

She later deleted her Twitter page and returned to England.

The sequel also stars Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

Wakanda Forever is the first movie in the franchise following Chadwick Boseman‘s death in 2020 from colon cancer.

Tags: Black Panther movie, Letitia Wright, mRNA vaccines, Supreme Court, vaccine hesitancy, vaccine mandates

Celebrities

Rihanna Wears $4k Louis Vuitton Boots Out In The Snow For Dinner With BF ASAP Rocky

January 18, 2022

Rihanna
Rihanna proved she has refined taste as she rocked a $4k pair of white boots with a beautiful black butterfly design on her way to dinner with ASAP Rocky in NYC.

Rihanna, 33, stepped out in some fancy footwear for a date with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, 33 on Sunday, Jan 16. The Fenty Beauty founder rocked some white Louis Vuitton boots with a hefty $4k price tag as she walked through the coating of snow. The designer shoes are almost a sneaker-boot-hybrid as the bottom half of the shoe had shoelaces, a velcro snap and grey and black paneling while the top half had a beautiful black butterfly design and went up to her mid-calf.

Rihanna wears $4k Louis Vuitton boots. (PapCulture/BACKGRID)

The rest of the “Umbrella” singer’s outfit was just as trendy as she sported a black leather jacket with a crinkled pattern, a blue top and ripped jeans. Rihanna certainly looked fashionable as she strutted down the streets of New York City. She was on her way to meet her beau ASAP Rocky for dinner before heading over to his recording studio.

The “Diamonds” singer and “Everyday” rapper have been growing closer by the day. They were spotted in West Hollywood on another date night earlier this month. They bundled up for the California cold as they headed to celebrity hotspot Nobu for dinner. Ri also took the rapper to Barbados for the holidays to spend time with her family.

The power couple was first romantically linked together in November 2020 with ASAP Rocky confirming their relationship in 2021. Even though they’ve only been dating for less than two years, dating rumors have circulated around the close friends for years. Now, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re ready to tie the knot, and that “it’s only a matter of time before [ASAP Rocky] proposes!”

They’re also ready to start a family together. “Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her. They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want,” our source revealed. “Despite their romance heating up as quickly as it has, they’ve had time to lay the foundation for a great relationship since they were friends for so long before they hooked up.”

Halle Berry, President Biden & More Stars Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day: See Pics

January 18, 2022

Halle Berry
Celebrities and politicians honored Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with poignant social media posts. The posts ranged from inspiring quotes to portraits and introspective messages.

Stars of all sorts took a second to slow down and honor civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 17, 2022. Actors like Halle Berry along with reality stars like Porsha Williams and top politicians like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris used their platforms to send powerful messages about justice and equality. See how celebrities marked the 2022 Martin Luther King. Jr. holiday.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry reflected on the holiday with a quote from the late civil rights leader, posting “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’” In her caption, she said talked about the impact of giving back, telling followers to ” Give back to our communities, through connection, action, and guidance; to charities that support causes with messages that need to be heard; and by giving to the younger generation, so that they can experience a world made better by the lasting impact of our actions, and leaders like Dr. King.⁠”

President Joe Biden

President Biden marked the occasion with a somber photo of him and VP Kamala Harris in front of the Martin Luther King. Jr. memorial in Washington D.C., with their backs facing the camera as they gazed at the giant stone statue. Reminding people not to ignore MLK’s legacy, he wrote, “On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we must protect the hard-fought gains he helped achieve—and continue his unfinished struggle for a freer and more just society by raising our voices to confront abuses of power, challenge hate and discrimination, and protect the right to vote.”

Vice President Kamala Harris

VP Harris shared the same photo as President Biden and echoed his sentiment in her caption. Recalling MLK’s wisdom, she wrote, “I often turn to the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for inspiration. Today, I’m keeping these words in mind: the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams took the inspirational route by posting a photo of MLK and the quote, “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving.” The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star continued the message in her caption, sharing, “Today we honor you Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ! Because of your dream my daughter’s dreams and all of our dreams can come true!”

Lance Bass

Lance Bass shared one of MLK’s most powerful quotes. The former N’SYNC crooner shared a black and white infographic with, “The time is right to do what is right” written on it boldly. Martin Luther King Jr. made the pronouncement during a speech at Oberlin College in Oct. 1964.

Paul Reubens

Paul Reubens AKA Pee-Wee Herman shared a handsome photo of a young Martin Luther King in celebration. He peppered his caption with heart emojis for added effect.

Cynthia Bailey

The Real Houswives Of Atlanta alum Cythia Bailey posted a stunning portrait of MLK by painter Derek Russell. Along with the colorful photo, she shared the MLK quote that said, “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” Calling it “one of my favorite #MLK quotes,” she then asked followers, “What’s yours?”

