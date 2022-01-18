Rihanna Models Lace-Up Red Bodysuit With Plunge From Savage X Fenty’s Lingerie Line — Photos

Rihanna wowed in a brand new set of pics that showed her teasing the upcoming Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection in a dark red bodysuit and Fenty Beauty products.

Rihanna, 33, is showing love for her fans in honor of her new sexy collections from Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty! The singer’s successful clothing company shared two new photos of her modeling a dark red bodysuit and matching makeup from her Fenty Beauty brand on Jan. 17 and they are certainly eye-catching. Fenty Beauty also shared a close-up of the talented star wearing the same fashion choice while holding a lip gloss container in her hand.

RiRi’s epic bodysuit had a plunging middle section and crisscrossed tie sections down the sides. She paired it with matching red fishnet tights and shoes and rocked long red nails. Her long straight dark hair also had streaks of red in it and she wore several pieces of jewelry including necklaces and rings.

“‘Who are you wearing?’ ‘Me.’ – @badgalriri,” the caption for Savage X Fenty’s post read. “Keep it in the fam with our FIRST EVER @fentybeauty collab ♥️ Get the iconic Gloss Bomb Heat in our Xclusive shade: Lavender Savage #UXTRA #XXSAVAGEX #SavageXFentyBeauty”

Rihanna was promoting the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat lip luminizer in all of the photos and she took to her own Instagram to share her own posts, which also included a video that showed her looking confident while flaunting the red bodysuit. “Valentine’s Day is for me….but you can watch 😘 #XXSAVAGEX @savagexfenty,” she wrote in the caption of one of the posts.

Rihanna’s successful Savage X Fenty brand was first launched in 2018 and has only been available via the brand’s website but the songstress has plans to open stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., in 2022, which is sure to increase sales even further. Opening dates have yet to be announced but the reaction of Rihanna’s fans on social media seems to prove they’ll be ready when they do go public.

In early Jan., Rihanna shared a photo of a lit Savage X Fenty store along with the caption, “Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl.”