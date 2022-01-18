Connect with us

Should I take a rapid coronavirus test or a PCR? Public health experts breakdown the facts

Published

1 min ago

on

Published 1 min ago on
Hours-long lines for coronavirus PCR tests are prompting public officials to push the masses to use rapid, at-home antigen tests instead, but public health experts warn the 15-minute tests are sometimes prone to false negatives.

Gov. Charlie Baker last week said: “Rapid tests, in some ways, are a more accurate measure of whether or not somebody is actually transmitting COVID than a PCR test is.”

News

Israel study: 4th vaccine shows limited results with omicron

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Published 12 mins ago on January 18, 2022
JERUSALEM — An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the omicron variant that is raging around the world.

Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical workers — 154 who received a Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and 120 others who received Moderna’s. All had previously been vaccinated three times with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

The clinical trial found that both groups showed increases in antibodies “slightly higher” than following the third vaccine last year. But it said the increased antibodies did not prevent the spread of omicron.

“Despite increased antibody levels, the fourth vaccine only offers a partial defense against the virus,” said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the hospital’s infection disease unit. “The vaccines, which were more effective against previous variants, offer less protection versus omicron.”

The preliminary results raised questions about Israel’s decision to offer a second booster shot — and fourth overall — to its over-60 population. The government says over 500,000 people have received the second booster in recent weeks.

Dr. Nahman Ash, director of Israel’s Health Ministry, said the research did not mean the fourth vaccine effort was a mistake.

News

Loughnane's 41 keys BC High win over Mansfield

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Published 23 mins ago on January 18, 2022
It’s been a few quality days for Bill Loughnane’s team on Morrissey Boulevard.

Mike Loughnane scored 41 points while Greg Cooper added 14 to lead No. 3 BC High beat No. 5 Mansfield, 87-65, on Monday night at McNeice Pavilion in Dorchester.

Within the span of four days, BC High has showcased its true prowess as a top statewide contender, defeating No. 1 Malden Catholic by 24 points on Friday before taking care of the Hornets on Monday.

“We’ve really focused hard on pushing the tempo and playing at our pace,” Mike Loughnane said. “It starts with defense and then translates to everyone getting good shots.”

BC High held a 40-30 lead in the third quarter but quickly pulled away. Mahari Guerrier had a put back, Loughnane slammed home a dunk, and Cooper hit a corner 3 to stretch the lead to 47-34.

Matt Hyland tried to keep the Hornets within striking distance with a pair of baskets but Loughnane hit a trey at the buzzer to stretch the Eagles lead back to 63-48 going into the final stanza.

“We really came in focused,” Loughnane said. “That third quarter was the difference we got out and ran a little and I think that changed the game.”

The game started out at a fast pace as Chris Hill had two layups to help push the Hornets out to a 19-18 lead after one.

BC High turned the tide in the second quarter as Loughnane scored 11 of his 23 points while Cooper had two dunks to engineer the Eagles to a 10-point halftime lead.

News

Newly sworn-in Cambridge police commissioner is 1st woman to lead city's police force

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Published 34 mins ago on January 18, 2022
The newly sworn-in Cambridge police commissioner is the first woman to lead the city’s police force in its 160-plus year history.

Christine Elow, who grew up in Cambridge and has been with the police department since 1995, has been named the permanent commissioner of the Cambridge Police Department. She has served as the acting police commissioner since August when she took over for Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr.

Elow becomes the first woman to lead the Cambridge Police Department since its inception in 1859.

“My entire career has been dedicated to serving the Cambridge community,” Elow said. “I grew up in Cambridge and love working in this city. Now, I look forward to building off what we have started since I was named Acting Police Commissioner and am truly honored to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the department.

“I will remain committed to bringing change and transformation to public safety and working collaboratively with the community,” she added. “I plan on doing everything I can to help CPD advance its mission and continue to serve as the model for policing in Massachusetts and the country.”

