Should I take a rapid coronavirus test or a PCR? Public health experts breakdown the facts
Hours-long lines for coronavirus PCR tests are prompting public officials to push the masses to use rapid, at-home antigen tests instead, but public health experts warn the 15-minute tests are sometimes prone to false negatives.
Gov. Charlie Baker last week said: “Rapid tests, in some ways, are a more accurate measure of whether or not somebody is actually transmitting COVID than a PCR test is.”
Dr. Davidson Hamer, BU Professor of Global Health and Medicine called the governor’s statement “strong.”
Dr. Todd Ellerin, director of infectious disease at South Shore Health said while there’s “some truth” to the governor’s statement, “it’s complicated.”
We asked the experts to break down the accuracy of rapid at-home antigen tests, PCR tests and lay out when one should be used over the other. Answers have been edited slightly for clarity.
How accurate are rapid antigen tests compared to PCR tests?
Ellerin: PCR results, which are tested in a lab, are much more accurate. But if you look at the arc for a PCR, it can last much longer and is often picking up a past infection that may no longer be infectious. When a rapid test is positive, that’s probably the point when a person is most infectious. On the other hand, if you are symptomatic and test negative on a rapid antigen test, that does not mean you do not have COVID. You need to stay cautious and you need to retake that test several times over a couple of days. Taking rapid tests multiple times over a short period of days increases the likelihood of an accurate result.
Hamer: With the rapid tests, if you are positive, then there’s a good likelihood that a person is able to transmit the virus at that point in time, but the PCR is much more sensitive. It can detect earlier, but may be positive before a person has enough viral load to transmit and also after a person’s symptoms have resolved and past the point of transmission. The rapid, however, may come back negative before the onset of symptoms when a person is still able to transmit so the PCR remains the best possible test right now, despite its limitations.
Are all rapid tests created equal?
Ellerin: It’s unclear if all rapid antigen tests are created equal but they all have an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, so there’s a minimum accuracy that they needed to prove. But remember, these tests were proven pre-omicron. Ideally, we’d like these tests to be validated. Until that happens there’s a high probability these tests are missing infections. It’s also important people carefully read the instructions.
Hamer: A pretty large number are FDA reviewed and approved, under the Emergency Use Authorization. They’re not all not the same, but they are similar in their ability to detect an infection in somebody who is symptomatic. A study of roughly 80 at-home antigen tests found the accuracy is near 100% in cases where patients had a high viral load, but it drops off pretty quickly. That means patients who are asymptomatic or who have a low viral load may still be transmitting, but their infection could be missed by a rapid test.
When should I take a rapid coronavirus test versus a PCR test?
Ellerin: The good news about the rapid test is you get results back quickly, so if you don’t have access to a PCR, you can still get an idea. There is the concern over missed infections, however, particularly when it comes to omicron and whatever variant comes after that. The best time to use a PCR is when you can get the results back quickly.
Hamer: If somebody develops symptoms and they want an answer quickly, antigen is the way to go, especially if there’s no access to a PCR test. Antigen tests are more likely to be accurate if you’re symptomatic and had an exposure in the last 2 to 5 days. PCR tests are good for population-level surveillance like the pooled testing happening in schools where the key is to try to catch infections early. PCRs are really useful if there is a short turnaround time of less than 24 hours and the cost is low.
Should I take a rapid antigen test before attending events?
Ellerin: In an ideal world, yes. But for it to work, people would be testing couple a couple of days before and again right before. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough accessibility to the rapid antigen tests right now for that to happen.
Hamer: I’m not sure if this can be used as an effective screening tool to go into events. If someone is infectious but has no symptoms, the likelihood of an antigen test finding someone infectious is low.
Israel study: 4th vaccine shows limited results with omicron
JERUSALEM — An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the omicron variant that is raging around the world.
Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical workers — 154 who received a Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and 120 others who received Moderna’s. All had previously been vaccinated three times with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.
The clinical trial found that both groups showed increases in antibodies “slightly higher” than following the third vaccine last year. But it said the increased antibodies did not prevent the spread of omicron.
“Despite increased antibody levels, the fourth vaccine only offers a partial defense against the virus,” said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the hospital’s infection disease unit. “The vaccines, which were more effective against previous variants, offer less protection versus omicron.”
The preliminary results raised questions about Israel’s decision to offer a second booster shot — and fourth overall — to its over-60 population. The government says over 500,000 people have received the second booster in recent weeks.
Dr. Nahman Ash, director of Israel’s Health Ministry, said the research did not mean the fourth vaccine effort was a mistake.
Loughnane’s 41 keys BC High win over Mansfield
It’s been a few quality days for Bill Loughnane’s team on Morrissey Boulevard.
Mike Loughnane scored 41 points while Greg Cooper added 14 to lead No. 3 BC High beat No. 5 Mansfield, 87-65, on Monday night at McNeice Pavilion in Dorchester.
Within the span of four days, BC High has showcased its true prowess as a top statewide contender, defeating No. 1 Malden Catholic by 24 points on Friday before taking care of the Hornets on Monday.
“We’ve really focused hard on pushing the tempo and playing at our pace,” Mike Loughnane said. “It starts with defense and then translates to everyone getting good shots.”
BC High held a 40-30 lead in the third quarter but quickly pulled away. Mahari Guerrier had a put back, Loughnane slammed home a dunk, and Cooper hit a corner 3 to stretch the lead to 47-34.
Matt Hyland tried to keep the Hornets within striking distance with a pair of baskets but Loughnane hit a trey at the buzzer to stretch the Eagles lead back to 63-48 going into the final stanza.
“We really came in focused,” Loughnane said. “That third quarter was the difference we got out and ran a little and I think that changed the game.”
The game started out at a fast pace as Chris Hill had two layups to help push the Hornets out to a 19-18 lead after one.
BC High turned the tide in the second quarter as Loughnane scored 11 of his 23 points while Cooper had two dunks to engineer the Eagles to a 10-point halftime lead.
Newly sworn-in Cambridge police commissioner is 1st woman to lead city’s police force
The newly sworn-in Cambridge police commissioner is the first woman to lead the city’s police force in its 160-plus year history.
Christine Elow, who grew up in Cambridge and has been with the police department since 1995, has been named the permanent commissioner of the Cambridge Police Department. She has served as the acting police commissioner since August when she took over for Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr.
Elow becomes the first woman to lead the Cambridge Police Department since its inception in 1859.
“My entire career has been dedicated to serving the Cambridge community,” Elow said. “I grew up in Cambridge and love working in this city. Now, I look forward to building off what we have started since I was named Acting Police Commissioner and am truly honored to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the department.
“I will remain committed to bringing change and transformation to public safety and working collaboratively with the community,” she added. “I plan on doing everything I can to help CPD advance its mission and continue to serve as the model for policing in Massachusetts and the country.”
Elow has been with the Cambridge Police Department since joining as an officer in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Navy for four years.
She first served in the Patrol Division and oversaw the Professional Standards Unit, where she was responsible for receiving, processing and investigating complaints made against members of the department. She later served as deputy superintendent for Day Patrol and Community Services.
Elow was appointed superintendent in 2017, making her the highest-ranking female officer in the history of the department.
“Commissioner Elow was born and raised in Cambridge, she has worked hard and risen up through the ranks, and she truly understands this community,” said City Councilor Denise Simmons. “She has never forgotten where she has come from, and she understands the importance of forging strong, respectful relationships within the community she serves.
“I’m thrilled to have a woman of color serving as a powerful, positive example to the many young girls of color living in Cambridge,” she added. “It is important that the diversity in our leadership positions reflects the diversity in our community, and it leads to better, more responsive policy-making. This is a truly good day for the City of Cambridge.”
