News
Some Adams 14 schools remaining remote Tuesday due to staffing shortages
After initial plans to return to full in-person learning Tuesday, Adams 14 announced Monday evening that some schools would remain remote due to staff shortages.
The district said it had received “a large number” of sick day requests from staff on Monday.
As a result, the following schools will remain virtual Tuesday:
• Adams City High School
• Lester Arnold High School
• Adams City Middle School
• Kearney Middle School
• Dupont Elementary School
• Hanson Elementary School
• Kemp Elementary School
• Monaco Elementary School
• Rose Hill Elementary School
Read the full story from our partner at thedenverchannel.com.
News
St. Louis took legal action against vacant home where firefighter died
ST. LOUIS — The vacant home where a firefighter died in the line of duty is now torn down, but it took years too long according to some neighbors and politicians.
The home sat vacant for more than a decade. City records show it was owned by someone in Arkansas who was behind on their taxes. The owner also reportedly ignored city demands to take care of it and then it collapsed on a firefighter who was making sure no one was inside when it burned.
It’s not uncommon for vacant homes to burn when homeless people start fires to keep warm.
“This is what keeps me up at night you know. What’s the next house that’s going to be set on fire?” said Alderman Jeffrey Boyd.
Boyd met with FOX 2’s Chris Hayes near the scene of Thursday’s vacant home fire. Two more vacant homes are boarded up across the street.
“That’s the big challenge that a lot of people don’t understand,” Boyd said. “Oftentimes you have homeowners that live out of town. The city cites them for whatever citations are warranted. They don’t respond. You put them in housing court. They don’t show up.”
City records show it was three years ago when inspectors condemned the home that burned. The City says it also issued thousands of dollars in uncollected fines to the out-of-town owners.
“These are properties, that as we’ve seen – they’re death traps – and we’ve got to clean them up,” said State Rep. Donna Baringer, D-St. Louis.
Baringer introduced legislation to help St. Louis leaders act quicker. She’s co-sponsored HB2217 & HB2218.
“The process to actually streamline getting someone to come clean them up, keep them from getting to the point where there are trees growing out of the roof is a process that State that is set up by State Statute,” she said. “Please not only should we pass it – but it also needs to have an emergency clause. It needs to happen tomorrow.”
Boyd cautions, though, on how city leaders respond, saying, “We can’t just tear down every vacant building. We will destroy the architectural landscape of a once vibrant community.
He points to former Arlington School that he says he was pressured to demolish.
“I resisted,” Boyd said. “And today I’m proud to say that was a $34 million housing development called Arlington Grove over there on Martin Luther King and Burd that I’m so proud of. But had I listened to the naysayers, it would have never happened. We would have just town down a vibrant building.”
The job is huge, with St. Louis having ten thousand vacant properties, many owned by the city itself. Boyd says he’s requested a list of all of them so that he can work block by block with city leaders.
Suggest a Correction
News
Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy honored in St. Louis and beyond
ST. LOUIS — Celebrations were held throughout the St. Louis area and across the country to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Hundreds of vehicles lined up for the MLK “Votercade” Monday morning and drove through the streets of downtown to give people the opportunity to register to vote.
Local leaders spoke out, including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.
“Full equality and equity across racial lines, across zip codes, across any identity you hold will make St. Louis win again,” said Jones. “Dr. King understood that message, and it’s up to us to continue his legacy.”
In the nation’s capital, Dr. King’s fight continues in election reform with legislation set to be taken up by the Senate Tuesday. When it comes to the voting legislation happening nationwide, Republicans are defending those state laws and say they’ll block Democrats from passing the voting bill in the Senate.
“Today, our freedom to vote is under assault,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. “In Georgia and across our nation, anti-voter laws are being passed that could make it more difficult for as many as 55 million Americans to vote.”
Hundreds marched across the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in D.C. for the Martin Luther King Peace Walk.
“These laws are being passed with knife-like precision to cut black and brown voters out of the process, and they’re exactly what the voting rights act once protected against,” said civil rights activist Martin Luther King III.
President Joe Biden also urged lawmakers to put a stop to this.
“Will we stand against voter suppression? Yes or no? Will we stand against election subversion, yes or no?” said Biden.“I know where I stand this time for every elected official in America to make it clear where they stand.”
In East St. Louis, song and prayer at St. Luke A.M.E church inspired people to stand up together.
A visiting pastor echoed Dr. King’s preaching about racial, social and economic justice.
“Dr. King’s example and his enduring legacy offers proof that the contributions of a single person can help to improve one’s life,” said Mount Paran Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Zachary Lee.
It’s a dream that continues for many.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis mom living in cold apartment urges landlord to fix problem
ST. LOUIS – This cold weather in our area has been brutal for families living in homes without heat. One mother called FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team with her problem, saying she couldn’t get the landlord to fix the boiler. She’s surviving with the use of space heaters, but there’s a fire danger with that.
Jennifer McCray said she’s endured the cold weather for weeks now.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis contacted the landlord, who told us she was trying to fix the boiler but it kept going out. She promised she would keep working to fix it.
Many people have called the You Paid For It Team with similar problems of living in houses with no heat, despite their pleas to landlords.
“It’s been real tough. See how I have to dress in the house? This is what I have to wear through the house cause it’s so cold,” McCray said. “And the landlord, she’s not doing anything. The manager’s not doing anything. No one is doing nothing.”
McCray said she’s contacted a lot of agencies, public and private, but she’s still stuck here. She puts sheets over the doorway to try to keep out the cold air.
Our news crew put a thermostat in her apartment and we measured a temperature of 46 degrees Fahrenheit.
This is not a week McCray is looking forward to. The temperature is expected to get down to single digits. Poor families like hers will be stuck trying to fend off the cold.
Suggest a Correction
Some Adams 14 schools remaining remote Tuesday due to staffing shortages
Thailand Government Disperses Confusion Surrounding Cryptocurrency Taxation
St. Louis took legal action against vacant home where firefighter died
Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy honored in St. Louis and beyond
St. Louis mom living in cold apartment urges landlord to fix problem
Metaverse Avenue, The Solana Based Marketing Platform Set To Transform A Billion Dollar Industry
Florissant fire district limits patient transport to nearby hospitals due to COVID-19
Donations pour into St. Louis animal shelters thanks to Betty White Challenge
Some in US seeing peak as Kansas, Missouri COVID cases rise
Therapy dog relieves stress of hospital employees working through latest COVID crunch
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News6 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News5 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore