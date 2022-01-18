News
Some in US seeing peak as Kansas, Missouri COVID cases rise
KANSAS CITY, Kan. – From school closures to hospital shortages, the omicron variant is wreaking havoc on the Kansas City metro.
On the other side of the country, in places like Boston and New York, cases are decreasing. That’s not the story, however, for Kansas and Missouri.
Organizations like Global Care force, who sends volunteer nurses out to areas in need, say even they are affected by the surge.
“For us, it is has really put a strain on how we help these under sourced communities,” Brenda Poor said.
Is there an end to the madness? Dr. Gary Morsch with Docs Who Care in Olathe say not for now.
“Probably for the next two to four weeks it’s gonna be pretty rough here,” Morsch said.
He said it’s not just cases that are falling behind.
“We know hospitalizations lag quite a bit, and the death rate lags after that,” He said. “It is unprecedented no doubt, and this is probably not the last of the coronaviruses that come our way.”
Morsch said for those who are simply awaiting what’s next, there’s hope. For example, we now know more about the virus itself.
“It’s respiratory, its not on surfaces, we aren’t wiping down our Amazon boxes to our houses like we were before,” he said.
He said we also know how we can do our part to help curb the spread.
“What can we do about it, of course try to get vaccinated,” Morsch said. “It’s going crazy here. We just have to ride through this and do the best we can.”
Therapy dog relieves stress of hospital employees working through latest COVID crunch
LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new employee at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis is making all the difference in helping relieve the stress of other hospital workers who are frustrated and exhausted in working through the worst wave of the COVID pandemic.
“Smiles are sometimes hard to come by in hospitals these days,” said Erika Jensen, RN director of the emergency department at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital. “It’s really rough, you know? Again, it stems back to us feeling like we’re trying our best and we’re giving our best and sometimes that still doesn’t feel good enough.”
But everyone smiles when they see Sully the therapy dog, a six-month-old golden retriever Jensen brings to work every day.
“When Sully comes around, I mean almost every person is like, ‘You made my whole day, this was amazing!’ You know, he’s awesome; they’re loving him, petting him, and holding him. We have tons of pictures of the staff with him,” Jensen said.
Demand for COVID tests is still very high. CareSTL Health organized a major drive-thru event to make it easy for individuals to get free tests without having to get out of their vehicles, part of their day of service on MLK Day.
“I do think it’s a great opportunity for us to reach more people today because they do have the day off and maybe they’re not rushing to get here before they go to work or before they get off work,” said Deneen Busby, CareSTL Health.
CareSTL Health is a federally-qualified health center that helps underserved communities. The organization will provide daily COVID testing at its three locations in St. Louis.
“It’s very important that I take a COVID test,” said truck driver Marcus Evans. “Not necessarily for me, but for the safety of the public and people that are around me, and also for my health. To know if I have COVID or not, and to do the procedures to get myself better.”
Preparing for the ‘endemic’ stage of COVID-19: What this looks like
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There’s growing talk in the medical community that the COVID-19 pandemic may soon be entering the “endemic” phase.
“What an endemic phase of a viral infections means is that it’s not causing the terrible hospitalizations of the pandemic phase but that we’ll have enough immunity of a population so it’s kept down to low levels,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor at the University of California, San Francisco.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is predicting that it will happen in a month.
“This is a challenging period,” Newsom said during a recent news conference. “We’re going to get through this. Just a few more weeks.”
However, experts have warned that the unpredictability of the variant makes setting a timeline difficult.
“We’re still a way off” from COVID-19 reaching endemicity, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency officer and COVID-19 incident manager at the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, said during a virtual Europe news conference last week.
Exhausted after two years of the pandemic, many are wondering what exactly life will look like when we officially reach endemicity.
“We will likely not be masking, distancing, contact tracing, doing asymptomatic testing,” Dr. Gandhi said.
“We’ll manage it more like influenza, which is vaccines, treatment and recommending masks for the vulnerable inside,” Dr. Gandhi said.
Dr. Gandhi says the highly transmissible omicron variant could drive the pandemic into endemicity.
“There’s [an] incredible number of cases in both vaccinated and unvaccinated. What that does is it exposes you to the entire virus and you develop antibodies, T cells and B cells across the entire virus,” Dr. Gandhi said.
Infectious disease doctors are monitoring the omicron surge around the world. Data from samples of wastewater indicates omicron is declining.
“In Boston, the wastewater is showing 40 percent decrease in COVID, we have all turned a corner in California with wastewater COVID amounts which means the amount of COVID is going down,” Dr. Gandhi said. “That will be reflected in our cases going down in a couple of days. Usually, wastewater surveillance goes first then when it comes down it will come down quickly.”
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
COLLEYVILLE, Texas — The rabbi of a Texas synagogue where a gunman took hostages during livestreamed services said Monday that he threw a chair at his captor before escaping with two others after an hourslong standoff, crediting past security training for getting himself and his congregants out safely.
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings” that he let the gunman inside the suburban Fort Worth synagogue Saturday because he appeared to need shelter. He said the man was not threatening or suspicious at first. But later, he heard a gun click as he was praying.
Another man held hostage, Jeffrey R. Cohen, described the ordeal on Facebook on Monday.
“First of all, we escaped. We weren’t released or freed,” said Cohen, who was one of four people in the synagogue for services that many other Congregation Beth Israel members were watching online.
Cohen said the men worked to keep the gunman engaged. They talked to the gunman, and he lectured them. At one point as the situation devolved, Cohen said the gunman told them to get on their knees. Cohen recalled rearing up in his chair and slowly moving his head and mouthing “no.” As the gunman moved to sit back down, Cohen said Cytron-Walker yelled to run.
“The exit wasn’t too far away,” Cytron-Walker said. “I told them to go. I threw a chair at the gunman, and I headed for the door. And all three of us were able to get out without even a shot being fired.”
Authorities identified the hostage-taker as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram, who was killed Saturday night after the last three hostages ran out of the synagogue in Colleyville around 9 p.m. The first hostage was released shortly after 5 p.m.
The FBI on Sunday night issued a statement calling the ordeal “a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted” and said the Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating. The agency noted that Akram spoke repeatedly during negotiations about a prisoner who is serving an 86-year sentence in the U.S. The statement followed comments Saturday from the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office that the hostage-taker was focused on an issue “not specifically related to the Jewish community.”
Akram could be heard ranting on a Facebook livestream of the services and demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
“The last hour or so of the standoff, he wasn’t getting what he wanted. It didn’t look good. It didn’t sound good. We were terrified,” Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings.”
At a service held Monday evening at a nearby Methodist church, Cytron-Walker said the amount of “well-wishes and kindness and compassion” has been overwhelming from Colleyville — a city of about 26,000 people, 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth — and surrounding communities.
“Thank you for all of the compassion, from the bottom of my heart,” Cytron-Walker said.
“While very few of us are doing OK right now, we’ll get through this,” he said.
Video of the standoff’s end from Dallas TV station WFAA showed people running out a door of the synagogue, and then a man holding a gun opening the same door just seconds later before he turned around and closed it. Moments later, several shots and then an explosion could be heard.
Authorities have declined to say who shot Akram, saying it was still under investigation.
The investigation stretched to England, where late Sunday police in Manchester announced that two teenagers were in custody in connection with the standoff. Greater Manchester Police tweeted that counter-terrorism officers had made the arrests but did not say whether the pair faced any charges.
President Joe Biden called the episode an act of terror. Speaking to reporters in Philadelphia on Sunday, Biden said Akram allegedly purchased a weapon on the streets.
Federal investigators believe Akram purchased the handgun used in the hostage-taking in a private sale, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. Akram arrived in the U.S. at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York about two weeks ago, a law enforcement official said.
Akram arrived in the U.S. on a tourist visa from Great Britain, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not intended to be public. London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement that its counter-terrorism police were liaising with U.S. authorities about the incident.
U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel told the House of Commons on Monday that she had spoken to her U.S. counterpart, Alejandro Mayorkas, and offered “the full support” of the police and security services in Britain in the investigation.
In the two weeks before Akram took hostages at the synagogue, he had stayed at Dallas-area homeless shelters.
Wayne Walker, CEO and pastor of OurCalling, which provides services to homeless people, said that Akram stayed at their downtown Dallas facility Jan. 2, and their review of camera footage showed he was dropped off by someone he appeared to know well. Walker said they contacted the FBI and gave them access to their photos and video.
“He was dropped off by a guy who actually had some conversations with him outside and actually brought him in to our facility, had some more conversations with him inside,” Walker said. “And then before he left, they gave each other long hugs like they were long lost friends and patted each other on the back before the one took off.”
“So he was dropped off by somebody that looked like he had a relationship with him,” he told The Associated Press.
Akram stayed three nights between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 at Union Gospel Mission Dallas, the homeless shelter’s CEO, Bruce Butler, told CNN. According to their records, Akram left there for the last time on Jan. 13 — two days before he took the hostages at the synagogue.
Akram used his phone during the course of negotiations to communicate with people other than law enforcement, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The FBI did not respond to a request for comment Monday about Akram’s stays at homeless shelters. The agency has said there was no early indication that anyone else was involved.
It wasn’t clear why Akram chose the synagogue, though the prison where Siddiqui is serving her sentence is in Fort Worth.
An attorney in Texas who represents Siddiqui said Monday that Siddiqui had no connections to Akram.
“She said from the beginning when she was sentenced that she does not want any violence done in her name and she doesn’t condone any type of violence being done,” said attorney Marwa Elbially.
Akram, who was called Faisal by his family, was from Blackburn, an industrial city in northwest England. His family said he’d been “suffering from mental health issues.”
“We would also like to add that any attack on any human being, be it a Jew, Christian or Muslim, etc. is wrong and should always be condemned,” his brother, Gulbar Akram, wrote.
Stengle reported from Dallas and Tucker reported from Washington, D.C. Also contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Paul J. Weber and Acacia Coronado in Austin; Michael Balsamo in Washington; Colleen Long in Philadelphia; Elliot Spagat in San Diego; Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island; Michael R. Sisak in New York; Holly Meyer in Nashville, Tenn.; Issac Scharf in Jerusalem; and Danica Kirka in London.
