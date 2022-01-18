Connect with us

St. Louis area sees record high seven-day moving average of hospitalizations

Published

1 min ago

on

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A lot of people are asking if the symptoms of the omicron variant of the COVID virus are different. The World Health Organization reports that there is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with omicron are different from other variants. 

The most common early symptoms are a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and a sore throat, research out of the U.K. found. These omicron symptoms often feel like a cold, but there could also be coughing and flu-like symptoms, including fever and body aches.

AP women’s college basketball poll, Week 11: CU Buffs stay at No. 22, South Carolina still No. 1

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday.

The Gamecocks received 28 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel after beating Texas A&M and Arkansas last week. South Carolina is off until hosting Vanderbilt next Monday.

There was no movement near the top of the poll as Stanford, Louisville, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Indiana followed the Gamecocks again. Louisville received the other two first-place votes.

Iowa State moved up two spots to No. 7 with Michigan, UConn and Arizona rounding out the top 10. The Wolverines won at Maryland for the first time. The Terrapins fell from No. 8 to 12th after being routed 69-49.

Oklahoma made the biggest jump, climbing nine spots to 14th. The Sooners beat then-No. 14 Baylor and TCU last week and now have their best ranking since they were 12th in 2016. Colorado (13-1) stayed at No. 22 for the second straight week.

Events in the St. Louis area celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS – The life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored Monday across the St. Louis region.

One of the events honoring King’s life is the annual MLK Day 5K run and walk at Heman Park in University City. It is set to begin at 8 a.m.

Festivities began Sunday at Fountain Park in St. Louis with the annual MLK Peace Walk. Many will likely stop by the park Monday to admire the lone statue in Missouri of Dr. King.

There’s a name change for one event. The MLK Motorcade is now the MLK Votercade. That celebration will still be held at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis.

While St. Louis Public Schools will be closed, Kirkwood schools will recognize Dr. King with a drive-through event.

The Urban League will lead an event as well that starts at its headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway Blvd. They’ll serve up to 2,500 families with food, toiletries, and PPE materials from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Other events celebrating MLK Day include:

  • MLK Day Little Libraries will be placed along the greenway on the Hodiamont Tracks in seven North Central neighborhoods: Vandeventer, Academy, Fountain Park, Visitation, Lewis Place, West End, Covenant-Blu Grand Center by the Saint Louis Association of Community Organizations.
  • UMSL hosts a virtual event at 11 a.m. celebrating MLK Day. Click here to join.
  • The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Committee, in partnership with East St. Louis School District 189 will host a virtual celebration at 12 p.m. Click here to join.
  • Gateway Pet Guardians are participating in a community-wide clean-up from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their Pet Resource Center in East St. Louis.
  • Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra hosts free community concert. Click here for tickets.

AP men’s college basketball poll: Gonzaga back at No. 1, CSU Rams earns votes

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

A wild week of upsets led to big changes in the AP Top 25. Amid the chaos, a familiar team returned to the top.

Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga climbed back to the top of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday, ending Baylor’s five-week run. The Bulldogs had 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn, but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot.

Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots. Arizona, Purdue and Baylor rounded out the top five.

Gonzaga (14-2, 3-0 West Coast) continued its roll since losing to Alabama on Dec. 4, stretching its winning streak to seven games with blowouts over BYU and Santa Clara last week.

The rest of the AP Top 25 didn’t fare quite as well, with 13 teams losing, including nine on Saturday. Eight teams lost to unranked opponents.

Baylor’s tenure at the top ended with losses to No. 18 Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. It was the first time the Bears lost consecutive home games in nearly six years and ended the reigning national champions’ winning streak at 21 games.

No. 16 Southern California also saw its undefeated season come to a crashing end with losses to Stanford and Oregon sandwiched around a win over Oregon State. Seton Hall dropped out of the poll from No. 20 after losing to DePaul and Marquette.

“They’re not very happy,” Bears senior Matthew Mayer said when asked the mood of the Baylor coaches.

Neither are UCLA’s. The Bruins climbed to No. 3 in last week’s poll and dropped six spots this week after losing 84-81 to Oregon in overtime. The win was the 700th of Ducks coach Dana Altman’s career and dropped UCLA six spots to No. 9 in this week’s poll.

“You’re either humbled and hungry like they were trying to pull off the so-called upset, or you’re arrogant without cause because we’ve won nothing,” an incensed UCLA coach Mick Cronin said.

ARIZONA’S RISE

Arizona wasn’t expected to be among the Pac-12’s elite in its first season under coach Tommy Lloyd, picked to finish tied for fourth in the preseason poll.

The Wildcats (14-2, 4-0 Pac-12) have surpassed those expectations and put themselves among the nation’s top teams with a free-flowing offense that can beat teams in multiple ways.

The nation’s highest-scoring team shot 51% and had 20 assists on 29 field goals in a 76-55 win over Colorado last Thursday. The Wildcats then overpowered Utah inside, outscoring the Utes 56-28 in the paint during an 82-64 win on Saturday.

Arizona climbed three spots in this week’s poll to No. 3, its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 2017-18.

“Obviously, they’re very, very talented, play super connected and are super athletic,” Utah coach Craig Smith said.

RISING AND FALLING

No. 17 Illinois had the week’s biggest climb, moving up eight spots after beating Nebraska and Michigan. No. 12 Kentucky climbed six spots after beating Vanderbilt 78-66 and blowing out No. 24 Tennessee 107-79.

No. 8 Wisconsin moved up five places following a 78-68 win over No. 19 Ohio State.

