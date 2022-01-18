St. Paul Winter Carnival participants ‘strongly encouraged’ to be fully vaccinated or tested for COVID

Suggest a Correction
The 2022 St. Paul Winter Carnival is mostly associated with events outdoors — parades, ice carvings, snow sculptures. But health precautions are advised outdoors and indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
On Monday, the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation, which produces the carnival, announced COVID guidelines for the 2022 event, Jan. 28-Feb. 6.
Winter Carnival visitors and volunteers are “strongly encouraged” to be fully vaccinated or take a COVID test within 72 hours of participating. According to a carnival news release: “We require that if you have tested positive for COVID, been exposed to someone with COVID, and or have symptoms associated with COVID, you do not attend Winter Carnival.”
Safety protocols for indoor Winter Carnival events at Landmark Center, St. Paul Hotel, RiverCentre and the Intercontinental Hotel can be found at each of the venue websites.
The foundation will provide masks to volunteers at official Winter Carnival events, hand sanitizer throughout event locations and will monitor health and safety guidelines, according to the news release.
St. Paul currently has mask and vaccination (or negative COVID test) mandates for indoor spaces.
“Regardless of your viewpoint on vaccinations, masks, or any other pandemic-related guidance or mandates, please be respectful of those around you,” the foundation news release stated. “Some people may not be comfortable with hugs, handshakes, or other close contacts. When in doubt, ask before acting.”
For more information, go to wintercarnival.com.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 53rd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to downtown St. Louis this March. The parade is one of the biggest in the city and best in the nation with hundreds of floats, clowns, bands, giant balloons, and over 5,000 marchers. There have been 25,000 spectators in past parades.
The parade takes place on March 12, 2022, at noon. It begins at 20th and Market streets and ends at Broadway and Clark. The Mayor of St. Louis, the St. Louis County Executive, other local and regional officials, are expected to take part in the festivities.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or having a float in the parade can sign up. Go to IrishParade.org for route details and more information.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Neighboring cities in Jefferson County are collaborating on ways to improve connections between their respective downtowns and, next month, the public will have a chance to offer its input.
The East-West Gateway Council of Governments launched the Great Streets Initiative in 2007 “to trigger economic and social benefits by centering communities around interesting, lively, and attractive streets that serve all modes of transportation.”
Leaders in Festus and Crystal City hope to strengthen their downtown districts by focusing their efforts on Main Street, Bailey Road, and Mississippi Avenue.
The cities will host interactive public workshops at First Baptist Church (107 N. Truman Blvd.) on the weeks of Feb. 1 and Feb. 15. Each of the meetings will focus on sections of the study area. Residents can learn about the process, offer feedback, and share their own concerns and ideas for the project.
AURORA, Ill. — The mayor of Aurora has officially enter the crowded field for Republicans running for governor.
Richard Irvin made the announcement Monday with the launch of his campaign video and website. He is the first Black mayor of Aurora, which is the state’s second-largest city.
State Representative Avery Bourne of Morrisonville will be Irvin’s partner as Lt. Governor.
Sources told WGN Reporter Tahman Bradley that billionaire Ken Griffin and multiple elected Republican officials would back Irvin and endorse him over the rest of the already declared 2022 GOP candidates.
The primary election takes place June 28. The winner will face Gov. JB Pritzker in November.
