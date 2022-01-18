St. Paul Winter Carnival participants ‘strongly encouraged’ to be fully vaccinated or tested for COVID

The 2022 St. Paul Winter Carnival is mostly associated with events outdoors — parades, ice carvings, snow sculptures. But health precautions are advised outdoors and indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

On Monday, the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation, which produces the carnival, announced COVID guidelines for the 2022 event, Jan. 28-Feb. 6.

Winter Carnival visitors and volunteers are “strongly encouraged” to be fully vaccinated or take a COVID test within 72 hours of participating. According to a carnival news release: “We require that if you have tested positive for COVID, been exposed to someone with COVID, and or have symptoms associated with COVID, you do not attend Winter Carnival.”

Safety protocols for indoor Winter Carnival events at Landmark Center, St. Paul Hotel, RiverCentre and the Intercontinental Hotel can be found at each of the venue websites.

The foundation will provide masks to volunteers at official Winter Carnival events, hand sanitizer throughout event locations and will monitor health and safety guidelines, according to the news release.

St. Paul currently has mask and vaccination (or negative COVID test) mandates for indoor spaces.

“Regardless of your viewpoint on vaccinations, masks, or any other pandemic-related guidance or mandates, please be respectful of those around you,” the foundation news release stated. “Some people may not be comfortable with hugs, handshakes, or other close contacts. When in doubt, ask before acting.”

For more information, go to wintercarnival.com.