Steve Harvey Cringes Over Sexy Photo Of Daughter Lori On Michael B. Jordan’s Lap — Watch
Ellen DeGeneres put Steve Harvey on the spot when she showed him a steamy photo of his daughter, Lori, sitting on boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan’s, lap during an interview.
Steve Harvey approves of Lori Harvey’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan — but there are some aspects of the romance he’d rather not be privy to! Steve appears on the Jan. 18 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Ellen brought up the comedian’s daughter’s high-profile relationship. As they discussed the situation, a recent photo of Lori and Michael popped up on the screen, and Steve was immediately caught off guard. The photo, taken on New Year’s Eve, shows Lori wearing a mini dress while cuddling up to Michael on his lap.
Steve was initially speechless as he stared at the photo, cringing. “I’ve never seen that picture before,” he admitted. “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.” Luckily, Michael has done enough to win Steve over in the more than one year since he’s been with Lori, and his gift-giving on Christmas definitely helped.
“That boy comes through,” Steve revealed. “He’s trying to impress the family with these gifts. I’m her father, so he brought me this big, 100 cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. 100 of them in this big box! And he gave that to me! He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? The only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother in law.”
Steve reiterated what he’s said about Michael in the past — that the actor is “a really good guy coming from a good family.” However, he made it clear that Lori is his priority. “At the same time, I got my eye on him,” Steve shared. “I can’t whoop him, but if he ever turn around, I’m gonna knock his a** out!”
Lori and Michael have been together since the fall of 2020. Steve is not Lori’s biological father, but he has been married to her mother, Marjorie, since 2007, and adopted Lori and her two siblings from Marjorie’s past relationship. Luckily, MBJ seems to be fitting right in with this crazy family, too!
The search for Anne Frank’s betrayer – Macleans.ca
No individual story of the Holocaust is as famous as that of Anne Frank, the Jewish teenager who hid from the Nazis with her family and friends in an Amsterdam attic for more than two years. The world at large knows her story because of the remarkable diary she left behind, a vivid outpouring of fear and hope, dreams and frustration, often expressed with heartbreaking poignancy; its most famous words are, “in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart.” The hardest part of reading Anne’s diary, first published in 1947, is “that she wrote looking hopefully towards the future, and we know how badly it ends,” says prize-winning Canadian biographer Rosemary Sullivan, author of the just released Who Betrayed Anne Frank?
Somehow, the Nazi authorities learned of the secret annex. On Aug. 4, 1944, a German officer and his Dutch police collaborators took the occupants and two of their non-Jewish “helpers”—as historians loosely group those who provided the “hiders” with food and other supplies—into custody. The Jews were all sent eastwards to death camps, on the last such train from the Netherlands to Auschwitz. Of the Frank family, only the father, Otto, survived the war: mother Edith died of starvation in Auschwitz in early January 1945; two months later, daughters Margot, 19, and 15-year-old Anne, died of typhus in Bergen-Belsen.
In Holland, the question of “who was responsible?”for the betrayal of the Jews hiding in the annex is the most frequently asked question at Anne Frank House, the museum established in the building that once sheltered the Franks. It’s a question that Sullivan’s book, the culmination of a multi-person, six-year dive into the massive historical record, answers convincingly if not beyond all doubt: The betrayer was likely a fellow Jew, a prominent Amsterdam notary named Arnold van den Bergh. But it is also a question that transcends individual victims, perpetrators and events, as both the Dutch citizens who launched the cold case and Sullivan agree.
Q: What was the genesis of the new investigation?
A: These two Dutchmen, friends—filmmaker Thijs Bayens and Pieter van Twisk, who’s a journalist—had decided they would take the question. One of the motives was the feeling that the Netherlands had never faced up to the legacy of the war. Ten per cent of the Dutch were resisters and 10 per cent were Nazis and fascists, with 80 per cent just trying, as [people] did everywhere, to keep their heads down. What puzzled Pieter in particular was how a country that had in effect been the birthplace of liberalism went on to deport 72 per cent of its Jewish population, almost double what other countries in Western Europe did. That, they thought, had never really fully been faced. Thijs also felt that in the Netherlands—which in the 1960s and ’70s had been, for our boomer generation, a place of real freedom, where you could smoke up and whatever—tolerance is being eroded rather swiftly by the rise of the right. He wanted to look at the anti-Semitism of the war era and the xenophobia of the present.
Q: It grew from there because publishers, who provided most of the funding, became interested?
A: Because there had been such a complicated history under the occupation, with a number of Dutch police compromised, Thijs and Pieter decided to look for an external lead for the investigation, who they found in Vince Pankoke, a former special investigator for the FBI. Then they took on forensic analysts, historians, profilers—23 full-time people, all told. They were able to feed all the documents—which are spread all over, not just in Holland, but the U.S., Canada, Britain, other European countries—into an AI program that Microsoft made for them to find links between people and dates, etc. A huge big-data investigation.
Q: How did you get involved?
A: The head of HarperCollins’s Harper Division in New York, Jonathan Burnham, suggested me as a possible writer. I had worked with them before on Second World War books, including Stalin’s Daughter. I did talk to Thijs and Pieter at some length before I agreed, but the fact the book would be a portrait of the Netherlands to a degree and I was to make the hiders, helpers and suspects surface from the page—make them real people—pulled me in.
Q: By 2019, the investigation was down to four possible suspects. Three were figures frequently suggested over the years as potential betrayers. Who were they, and what were the deciding factors that ruled them out?
A: There was Ans van Dijk, the Jewish informant responsible for many deaths among Jews and Resistance members, who was executed after the war. But she wasn’t in Amsterdam at the time. There was greengrocer Hendrick van Hoeve, who could have been coerced into exposing the hiders in the annex, but again the issue of timing was off—he was arrested by the Germans well before the betrayal in August. Had he given away the hiding place of eight Jews, he would likely not have been arrested. And then there was Nelly Voskuijl, a Nazi collaborator who was sister to one of the Franks’ helpers. But in her case, as also in van Dijk’s, there is reason to believe the betrayer was a man. There were hints over the years, mostly ignored, that Otto Frank knew who the betrayer was and kept that knowledge secret, except for telling Miep Gies, who was closest to him among the helpers. She let it slip in 1994 that the betrayer was a man who had died before 1960. As one Anne Frank biographer put it, the issue is less a mystery unsolved than a secret well kept.
Q: The cold case investigators decided it was most likely the fourth suspect who had betrayed the Franks, a man never before thought to be involved. How did his name arise and what established his responsibility?
A: Arnold van den Bergh was identified in an anonymous note which Otto received in the summer after he returned to Amsterdam from Auschwitz, naming the person who betrayed the address of the hidden annex. [Former FBI agent Vince] Pankoke first read of the existence of this note in the files of detective Arend Van Helden, who led an investigation into the betrayal in 1963. Van Helden said that Otto informed him that he’d given the original note to a Dutch notary but made a copy, which he handed to the detective. Tracking down Van Helden’s son, Vince was able to retrieve the copy. Various forensic tests confirmed that this was the original copy made by Otto in 1957. From this intriguing detail, the cold case team followed the trail of van den Bergh, and learned that there was no record of either him or his close family members being held in a concentration camp, although he was well-known for working with a committee helping Jewish refugees from Germany before the war. The question of how he secured his freedom began an investigation that eventually led to the belief that he was the one who gave addresses (but not names) to the Nazi command in exchange for the freedom for himself and his family.
Q: Small wonder Otto Frank couldn’t stand to live in Amsterdam again, a city he called a place of friendship unto death (referring to Miep Gies) and betrayal, given that van den Bergh was Jewish himself.
A: When I think about the helpers, the five people who literally put their lives on the line for the hiders, I have to say they were almost always people without children. That makes me pause when I think of van den Bergh, you know: how do you not protect your children? There was nothing dirty or corrupt about him, like some of the informants who were after the bounty money the Germans paid. He was trying to save his family, and made a terribly tragic decision that was impossible to come out of correctly.
Q: In a story full of ironies that is the cruellest: Arnold van den Bergh was determined to save his family, no matter what that entailed, from what the Nazis would do to them. And he succeeded, at the cost of Otto Frank’s family.
A: Yes.
Q: In regards to then and now, you call the Netherlands in 1940 “a petri dish,” a time and place to see what happens to people who had freedom and lost it. Do you see any current petri dishes around us now?
A: You can’t watch American media without anxiety about the divisiveness in the United States. Especially after what I realized writing this book—that war begins long before it erupts in violence. An extraordinary 1943 document from the U.S. Office of Strategic Services I saw analyzed the modus operandi of Hitler: never admit a fault, never accept blame, concentrate on one enemy, blame him for everything. So you create conspiracy, defamation, lying, hyperbole, and they become vehicles, acceptable vehicles of power. That sounds awfully familiar to me. The rhetorical violence paves the way for the actual violence.
The Red Cross gets out of the pool – Macleans.ca
Its swimming lessons—a rite of passage for tens of millions of Canadians for 75 years—will soon be history. So what becomes of those beautiful badges?
If you’re a Canadian who remembers your childhood swim lessons, odds are that memory bank includes Red Cross swim badges. In recent years, kids received ovals with bilingual text (Swim Natation); colour badges were the rage in the 1980s and 1990s; the more old-school crowd got simple “junior” or “senior” cross badges, or ones with the agency’s mascot, Walter Safety.
Perhaps yours were sewn onto your swimsuit or a special towel. Rishona Hyman still has hers in a keepsake box, the eight colour levels strung together in sequence—yellow-orange-red-maroon, and on up. This spring, she’ll hang them in her office, a sentimental nod to an era about to end.
The Canadian Red Cross announced in early January that it is shuttering its swim and lifeguard training programs by December. It’s a major retrenchment for an agency that’s been synonymous with water safety since 1946, when it branched into aquatic day camps and lessons throughout Canada to curb the 1,000 drowning deaths recorded each year. (The number is now below 500, though the country’s population has tripled since then.)
This leaves about 1,700 municipalities, camps and other groups nationwide looking for a new aquatic courses to adopt, along with new kids’ report cards and a new badge or sticker system. Hyman has run Aqua Essence Swim Academy in Winnipeg for 20 years, teaching Red Cross program in hotel pools, private backyards and city facilities with available time blocks. After the surprise announcement hit the inboxes of her and other swimming providers on Jan. 11, they used terms like “blindsided” and “picking my jaw up off the ground,” Hyman says. “Wow, the aquatic world has just changed forever in the moment you read that email.”
Red Cross is abandoning the swim program for a depressingly 2020s-defining reason: they’re shifting to focus on the myriad humanitarian needs the agency handles, from COVID response to the growing number of natural disasters brought on by climate change, as well as its federally funded efforts to combat opioid-related deaths. Nobody at the Canadian Red Cross was made available to comment to Maclean’s, but CEO Conrad Sauvé said in a statement that “the relative humanitarian need for water safety training has been surpassed by demands in other areas in which we are well positioned to make a difference.” (The agency will continue swim programs in Indigenous communities, and maintain its first aid programs Canada-wide.)
For months before this decision was publicized, the not-for-profit worked quietly with Lifesaving Society Canada—the country’s big player for lifeguard training—to offer all Red Cross swim providers an easy transition program to Lifesaving’s own instruction program, Swim for Life; it launched in 2002 as a competitor of sorts to Red Cross swimming courses. Instead of Red Cross’ starfish, duck and sea turtle levels, Lifesaving has “parent and tot” classes. The two organizations’ courses for older children roughly correspond (Red Cross Swim Kids 6 is equal to Swim for Life Swimmer 4 or 5 levels), and an online re-accreditation program will be offered to the tens of thousands of Red Cross instructors who will need new credentials.
The two programs have slight differences in approaches—only Red Cross teaches side stroke, Hyman notes. But most parents and swimmers likely won’t notice much beyond cosmetic touches, like Swim for Life’s round blue or green badges. “It’s not an area where people shop around a lot,” says Barbara Byers, the Lifesaving Society’s public education director.
The YMCA has its own swim lesson system, as do City of Toronto pools, and there are several smaller program offerings that aquatic centres can choose from. But some an astounding 40 million Canadians have taken Red Cross swim classes over the last 76 years, making this a nostalgia-tinged change for many parents and swimmers.
“People were very comfortable with Red Cross. It’s just what you did—Red Cross swimming lessons,” says Hyman, who will bring in a different badge system and a curriculum of her own design when she opens her academy’s new pool in late spring.
Ryan Cochrane remembers the Red Cross courses he took as a kid at Gordon Head Recreation Centre in Saanich, B.C., learning the front crawl he’d later refine to win two Olympic medals in freestyle. Competitive swimming wasn’t on his or his parents’ mind then; it was just about getting him comfortable in the water.
“I realize in retrospect how competitive I was, even at that age, because you wanted to get those badges as fast as you could,” he recalls. Before he’d rack up trophies and medals, Cochrane would race his twin brother Devon to fill up their bulletin board with more of those colourful embroidered squares.
While Cochrane is wistful about the news of the Red Cross’ retreat from swimming—”so well run, a staple for decades”—he understands the decision.“The world’s changed in the last 20 or 30 years when I did the classes,” he says. “The world needs support in other realms.”
Natalie Portman’s Son Aleph, 10, Shows Off His Curly Hair As She Picks Him Up From A Friend’s House
Natalie Portman and her adorable look-alike son Aleph sported casual outfits in matching colors while walking outside together and smiling.
Natalie Portman, 40, looked like a proud mama during her latest outing with her son Aleph. The actress was photographed walking alongside the 10-year-old after picking him up from a friend’s house this week and they looked comfortable while having what appeared to be a delightful conversation. They both wore casual outfits in similar colors as Natalie carried a backpack and her mini-me carried a video game.
The Anywhere But Here star flaunted a teal sweatshirt and blue jeans as well as pink Nike sneakers and a white face mask during the day out. Aleph, whose dad is Benjamin Millepied, rocked a dark blue T-shirt, light teal shorts, and black sneakers as he showed off his longer curly hair. At one point, Natalie flashed a big grin, proving she was having a great time.
In addition to Aleph, Natalie and Benjamin share daughter Amalia, 4. Although the lovebirds tend to try and keep their family life as private as possible, they are occasionally spotted having fun together at various places, including Disneyland. Back in 2019, the family made headlines for walking around “the happiest place on Earth” together.
When Natalie’s not spending time with her hubby and kids, she’s busy with her successful acting career. She’s also now a noted New York Times bestselling author after the release of her book Natalie Portman’s Fables, which she can be seen holding in the photo above. The book was released in Oct. 2020 and is focused on the retelling of the three classic fables.
“These fables hold many of the values I hope to instill in my kids: empathy, attentiveness, thoughtfulness and true friendship,” Natalie wrote about the book in the Instagram post that promoted it. “I can’t wait to hear how your kids respond, too!”
Natalie’s next highly-anticipated film is Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set to be released in July. The award-winning beauty plays Jane Foster / Mighty Thor in the feature alongside other big stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, and Chris Pratt.
