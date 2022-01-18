News
Strong winter storm pounds Massachusetts, triggers flooding and power outages
It was a tale of two storms across the Bay State on Monday, as the powerful weather system dumped several inches of snow on parts of the state while other regions dealt with flooding and power outages.
Damaging winds along the coast toppled trees and power lines, leading to more than 15,000 households in the dark at the height of the storm — especially along the North Shore in Gloucester, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Essex.
Splashover was reported in many coastal communities, as intense waves churned during high tide. Splashover and flooding was reported in Boston’s Long Wharf, according to the National Weather Service’s spotter reports.
Many trees were knocked down by the powerful winds, which approached 70 mph on the Cape.
The Yarmouth Police Department tweeted, “ROAD CLOSED — Union Street between Skipper Lane and Route 6A. A large tree fell during the storm and is blocking the roadway. DPW Crews are working to open the road.”
It wasn’t just coastal communities that dealt with flooding. Travel was “challenging” in Tewksbury, police reported as the heavy rain after overnight snow led to ponding and flooding on many roads.
The storm also blasted the New Hampshire coast. Police blocked all traffic from the North Hampton/Rye town line on Route 1 because “the pavement could collapse,” Rye Police reported.
Also in New Hampshire, a State Police trooper’s cruiser was struck when he was investigating a crash on Route 16 in Dover during the storm.
“Thankfully, the trooper was not in the cruiser when it was hit and there were no reported injuries,” New Hampshire State Police tweeted.
The snow jackpot from the storm was in the Berkshires, with East Hawley recording nearly 10 inches of snow. Some towns in northern Worcester County, including Westminster, recorded more than half a foot of snow.
After it turned mild for much of the region Monday afternoon, the colder air will be returning on Tuesday, said Bill Simpson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
“Then temperatures should rebound on Wednesday, warming up into the mid-40s,” Simpson said.
A low-pressure system may deliver a period of rain changing to light snow Wednesday night into Thursday, but “there’s still a lot of questions” about that, the meteorologist added.
Much colder weather then comes back Thursday night into Friday. A coastal storm could impact southern New England this weekend — again, there’s lots of uncertainty about that system — followed by another arctic blast early next week.
News
Pandemic hasn’t slowed China’s love for US lobster
PORTLAND, Maine — China is showing no signs of slowing its demand for American lobster this year despite disruption to the supply chain and international trade caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Chinese demand for the crustaceans grew dramatically during the 2010s in part because of the expansion of the country’s middle class. The lobsters are especially sought after in winter because they are a popular delicacy on Chinese New Year, which is Feb. 1 this year.
American exporters sent more than 13.2 million pounds of lobster to China during the first 11 months of 2021. That was about 6% more than the same time period the previous year.
The pandemic has made the already difficult task of sending live seafood across the globe more challenging, but Maine lobster exporters are gearing up for a decent Chinese New Year, said Bill Bruns.
The operations manager at The Lobster Co. in Arundel said shipments are complicated by the fact the company can’t send lobsters to Beijing because of COVID-19 restrictions — but they are able to send to other airports, such as Shenzhen.
“Chinese New Year is always a crapshoot the last couple years,” Bruns said. “But I’m prepared for it. I have the staff. Because otherwise it’s going to be a long spring.”
China buys lobsters from the U.S. and Canada, where the industry is situated in the Atlantic provinces. Exports from Canada were up even more than the U.S. the first 11 months of 2021 compared to 2020, said John Sackton, an industry analyst and founder of SeafoodNews.com.
Signs point to a strong season for the industry, Sackton said, especially if sales get a boost from the Beijing Winter Olympics, which are set to start a few days after Chinese New Year.
“I’ve seen nothing that consumption of lobsters at Chinese New Year this year won’t exceed last year’s,” Sackton said.
The U.S. lobster industry weathered similar challenges during the first year of the pandemic in 2020 and ultimately had a strong export season. The value of exports was down from the record year of 2018, but still well over $100 million.
High prices for lobsters have played a role in the value of this year’s exports. The price of a live 1.25-pound hard shell lobster was $11.25 per pound in New England this month, according to business publishing company Urner Barry. That was more than a third higher than January 2021.
Bad weather has made things difficult for Maine fishermen this year, but harvesters are still having a decent winter on the water, said Kristan Porter, president of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association.
“When guys get out there, they are doing OK,” Porter said. “It takes someone hardier than me to fish the wintertime.”
News
Ticker: Canada approves Pfizer COVID drug; Budget writers set revenue estimate
Canada’s health regulator has approved a pill by Pfizer that treats the effects of COVID-19.
Health Canada authorized Paxlovid for adult patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are also at high risk of becoming more seriously ill.
The agency’s announcement Monday comes amid soaring numbers of infections because of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Late last month, U.S. health regulators authorized the pill that patients will be able to take at home to ward off the worst effects of the virus.
Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser with Health Canada, said clinical trials showed treatment with Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19 by 89% when the medications were started within three days of the beginning of symptoms, and by 85% when started within five days.
Budget writers set revenue estimate
State budget writers are projecting that tax revenue will grow by 2.7% next fiscal year, from the $35.948 billion they are now expecting the state to collect in fiscal 2022.
Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan and Ways and Means Committee chairs Sen. Michael Rodrigues and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz announced a consensus revenue forecast of $36.915 billion for the fiscal year beginning July 1. That would make a maximum of $29.783 billion iavailable for the fiscal 2023 budget after accounting for statutorily required transfers.
In conjunction with the announcement, Heffernan said he is revising this year’s revenue projection upward by $1.548 billion based on year-to-date collections and economic data. As of December, the state had collected more than $17.8 billion in taxes so far this fiscal year.
News
China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that his country will send an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, calling for global cooperation to tackle the pandemic and other challenges while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” — a veiled swipe at the United States.
Xi touted China’s efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development in the opening speech of a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum. The online event is being held after the group put off its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Efforts to battle the global outbreak that has claimed over 5.5 million lives and upended the world economy and climate change were prominent themes Monday.
In a panel session on the virus, Moderna’s CEO said the vaccine maker was working on a single-shot booster for both COVID-19 and the flu, while U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci lamented as “very disturbing” the reluctance of many Americans to follow basic measures like mask-wearing and getting vaccinated.
Strong winter storm pounds Massachusetts, triggers flooding and power outages
Pandemic hasn’t slowed China’s love for US lobster
Polygon (MATIC) Tokens May Now Be Burned In Real-time Due to EIP-1559 Launch
Ticker: Canada approves Pfizer COVID drug; Budget writers set revenue estimate
China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation
Chronic robbery plagues rail cargo containers in Los Angeles
Celtics Notebook: Nesmith seizes his opportunity
Patriots sign WR Kristian Wilkerson, 5 others to future contracts
St. Louis Firefighters Memorial surrounded by trash until these volunteers cleaned it up
Indian PM Narendra Modi Urged Global Action on Crypto
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News6 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News5 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
Bitcoin2 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena