Strong winter storm pounds Massachusetts, triggers flooding and power outages

It was a tale of two storms across the Bay State on Monday, as the powerful weather system dumped several inches of snow on parts of the state while other regions dealt with flooding and power outages.

Damaging winds along the coast toppled trees and power lines, leading to more than 15,000 households in the dark at the height of the storm — especially along the North Shore in Gloucester, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Essex.

Splashover was reported in many coastal communities, as intense waves churned during high tide. Splashover and flooding was reported in Boston’s Long Wharf, according to the National Weather Service’s spotter reports.

Many trees were knocked down by the powerful winds, which approached 70 mph on the Cape.

The Yarmouth Police Department tweeted, “ROAD CLOSED — Union Street between Skipper Lane and Route 6A. A large tree fell during the storm and is blocking the roadway. DPW Crews are working to open the road.”

It wasn’t just coastal communities that dealt with flooding. Travel was “challenging” in Tewksbury, police reported as the heavy rain after overnight snow led to ponding and flooding on many roads.

The storm also blasted the New Hampshire coast. Police blocked all traffic from the North Hampton/Rye town line on Route 1 because “the pavement could collapse,” Rye Police reported.

Also in New Hampshire, a State Police trooper’s cruiser was struck when he was investigating a crash on Route 16 in Dover during the storm.

“Thankfully, the trooper was not in the cruiser when it was hit and there were no reported injuries,” New Hampshire State Police tweeted.

The snow jackpot from the storm was in the Berkshires, with East Hawley recording nearly 10 inches of snow. Some towns in northern Worcester County, including Westminster, recorded more than half a foot of snow.

After it turned mild for much of the region Monday afternoon, the colder air will be returning on Tuesday, said Bill Simpson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

“Then temperatures should rebound on Wednesday, warming up into the mid-40s,” Simpson said.

A low-pressure system may deliver a period of rain changing to light snow Wednesday night into Thursday, but “there’s still a lot of questions” about that, the meteorologist added.

Much colder weather then comes back Thursday night into Friday. A coastal storm could impact southern New England this weekend — again, there’s lots of uncertainty about that system — followed by another arctic blast early next week.