Celebrities
Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Suffered a Miscarriage With Costar Jason Cameron’s Child
Lindsay Hubbard opened up about a past miscarriage on the season six premiere of Summer House on Monday night.
While sitting in her room with now-boyfriend Carl Radke following a tiff the previous evening, Lindsay revealed that after conceiving her first child with Winter House flame Jason Cameron, who she was never officially dating, she tragically lost the baby.
“Remember I was talking to you like a month ago, where I was like, ‘Something’s up with my body.I don’t know, it’s either this COVID vaccine’s really f-cked my hormones or I’m pregnant?’” Lindsay asked Carl after confirming that things between her and Jason had become “really complicated” in recent months.
“The next day I went to the gynecologist and found out I was pregnant. Six weeks pregnant,” she continued.
After Carl, understandably, expressed shock, Lindsay explained the heartbreak she endured.
“So I found out on a Monday I was pregnant and by Tuesday night I was having a miscarriage,” she revealed. “And by Wednesday I was in the emergency room for five hours.”
“Why didn’t you tell me?” Carl wondered.
“I wanted to tell you but at that time, I wasn’t ready. I didn’t want to put that on you anyway,” Lindsay replied. “It all happened so quickly that I wasn’t able to even emotionally wrap my mind around the pregnancy portion of it before I was having a miscarriage.”
As for the father, Lindsay said she told Jason “immediately.” However, because their relationship was so new, she made it clear that she wasn’t trying to get pregnant.
Then, in a confessional scene, Lindsay couldn’t hold back the tears while recalling the loss.
“I absolutely would have had this child,” she said. “That was cool to feel that. And I never thought that it would happen like that for me because it’s something I’ve always wanted my entire life, to have a family. Jason was absolutely wonderful but I also just needed to get through it on my own.”
Summer House season six airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Zack DeZon/Bravo
Celebrities
Mucus Mea Culpa: Pastor Mike Todd Apologizes For Psalm Swiping Psaliva On Obedient Brother’s Face—‘It Was Disgusting’
A Tulsa, Oklahoma clergyman who went viral over a spitty sermon is offering an apology and acknowledging the obvious; it was disgusting.
Pastor Mike Todd made stomachs churn Monday after a video surfaced of him hocking up Leviticus loogies and rubbing it across the face of a congregant.
While noting that “Receiving Vision From God Might Get Nasty”, the “Crazy Faith” author, bizarrely swiped it across the face of a man, who TulsaWorld identified as his brother, Brentom Todd.
Now amid swift social media backlash, Pastor Mike Todd is owning up to his actions and agreeing with the Internet that he took things too far.
“I just want to acknowledge what happened yesterday when the spit hit the fan,” said Todd in an IG video. “I watched it back and it was disgusting,” he added noting that he was “trying to make the word come alive.”
“We want people to see Jesus. We want people to feel loved. We want people who are desperate to be able to find hope and I am passionate — so much so that I try to do extreme things to help people get it. And yesterday it crossed the line.”
Ya think?
He also encouraged people to watch the whole message because there’s “truth and some life” in it.
“When Jesus spit on that man, he was blind, and then he could see.”
Hmmm, will you be going back to watch the sermon? Think we’re good over here, but you can check it out for yourself below.
If you’re curious as to what the Pastor’s Transformation Church thinks about the spit-cident the church posted a message on Facebook noting that “what’s not clear will always be confused.”
TulsaWorld added that the house of worship also responded directly to a critic on social media and thanked the Pastor and his brother for their “obedience.”
“We are so grateful for Pastor Mike’s and Brentom’s obedience to God, allowing themselves to be used, so God’s children can clearly receive His word,” wrote the church. “We pray that as you seek God, He gives you clear vision, and you always remember that.”
What do YOU think about Pastor Mike Todd apologizing for holily hocking up saliva during his sermon?
Celebrities
Candace Cameron-Bure Rocks A ‘Hug Like Bob Saget’ Shirt & Reflects On Week After His Death
The ‘Fuller House’ star paid tribute to her TV dad with a sweet sweatshirt and a photo with their co-star Dave Coulier.
Candace Cameron-Bure, 45, honored her late co-star Bob Saget by showing one of the things she’ll surely miss the most about her former on-screen dad, who died at age 65. Candace shared a photo of herself sporting a sweatshirt with the message “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget” in a Monday January 17 Instagram post, which you can see here, as she looked back on the week following Bob’s death, leading up to his funeral on Friday January 14.
Candace looked back on the week and said that she was starting to feel better after Bob’s death, and she thanked her co-star Dave Coulier, 62, and his wife Melissa for all their support. “his has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends. Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced,” she wrote, before mentioning Dave and Melissa specifically. “I think that’s all you’ll hear from me again. I love you. Don’t be annoyed.”
In the photo, Candace sported the crewneck sweater, as she smiled alongside Dave, as it looked like they were sharing a laugh. Along with the sweatshirt, Candace rocked a dark blue pair of sweatpants, beige slides, and a pair of sunglasses. She smiled while talking with Dave, who rocked an all-black outfit, including a vest, jeans and sneakers. Shortly after sharing the post, Candace also announced to her followers that they could buy their own “Hug like Bob Saget” shirt, with all of the proceeds going to a cause near and dear to Bob’s heart: the Scleroderma Research Foundation.
Candace, Dave and the rest of the Full House cast laid Bob to rest on Friday in a small-private ceremony, followed by a reception at the show’s creator Jeff Franklin’s house. Prior to the service, the TV family gathered at the comedian’s home to be with his widow Kelly Rizzo. Following the TV icon’s unexpected death, Kelly penned a touching reflection on her time with Bob over the weekend. ” How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
Celebrities
RHOC Gretchen Rossi On Why She’s Not Marring Slade, Her Return Demands, and Jo De La Rosa Cameo
Gretchen Rossi may not be desperate to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she has considered what she’d say to Bravo if they approached her about the possibility.
During a podcast appearance on Monday, Gretchen shared her return demands before addressing the possibility of starring alongside fiance Slade Smiley‘s ex, Jo De La Rosa, and revealing the cast she believes would make the most sense.
“If they were to call me and talk to me again, like they did a couple of times since I’ve left, then sure. I’ll talk to them. But I’ve said it a thousand times: How much are you going to pay me? And who’s on the cast?” Gretchen explained on the January 17 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef. “It’s just not something that I’m like, ‘I gotta be back on Housewives.’”
When the idea of Jo rejoining the show alongside Gretchen was mentioned, Gretchen didn’t seem to be on board.
“I feel like that would be so like stupid. Cause that was 15 years ago with her and Slade,” she explained. “It would be so focused on Gretchen, Jo, and Slade. And I don’t think that that’s going to make good enough TV.”
As for what would make good TV, Gretchen said she has a cast in mind.
“Even though I wouldn’t want to really film with her I honestly think like [Shannon Beador], [Kelly Dodd], [Vicki Gunvalson, [Tamra Judge], [Heather Dubrow], [Alexis Bellino], me, like that kind of core dynamic would be interesting… maybe [Meghan King]… Like the mainstays. People only knew Jo for like a couple seasons,” she noted.
Although Gretchen said she hasn’t been following the legal scandal surrounding Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she admitted to seeing “a lot of stuff on social” before stating that she’s always surprised when she sees bombshells such as these.
“Some of the stuff that’s come out over the years with some of the women, you’re just like, ‘What? Why are you on camera? Like showing off everything that you own and have.’ They just, I guess, think they’re going to get away with it,” she suspected. “But [it’s] not a good decision coming on reality TV.”
While fans watched as Gretchen and Slade got engaged amid RHOC season eight years ago, Gretchen confirmed on the podcast that she and Slade have “no wedding plans, as of right now.”
“I feel like I want to be like [Goldie Hawn] and [Kurt Russell]. Look at how long they’ve been together. And they’re so happy and in love. Or like, look at [Oprah Winfrey and [Stedman Graham]… All of them are doing so well,” Gretchen said. “The people [who] have gotten married after they’ve been together for so long… they ended up getting divorced… So I’m like, ‘Hmm, that might be bad.’”
Still, there is one circumstance in which Gretchen would change her mind.
“If my little girl [two-year-old Skyler] one day is like, ‘Mom, Dad, I want you to get married,’ I’ll probably just go, ‘Okay, we have to do it,’” she revealed.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages, Instagram/Jodelarosa
Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Suffered a Miscarriage With Costar Jason Cameron’s Child
Texas synagogue hostage-taker had stayed in area shelters
Mucus Mea Culpa: Pastor Mike Todd Apologizes For Psalm Swiping Psaliva On Obedient Brother’s Face—‘It Was Disgusting’
Denver weather: Freezing drizzle tonight to make an icy Wednesday morning
Crypto.com Activates Addresses, Adds Another Security Protocol
Candace Cameron-Bure Rocks A ‘Hug Like Bob Saget’ Shirt & Reflects On Week After His Death
Sinema, Manchin slammed as Senate begins voting bill debate
RHOC Gretchen Rossi On Why She’s Not Marring Slade, Her Return Demands, and Jo De La Rosa Cameo
Hong Kong to kill 2,000 animals after hamsters get COVID-19
Muva Taught Me: Cardi B Says She’s ‘Close’ To Tatting Her Son’s Name On Her Face
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News6 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News5 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
Bitcoin2 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena