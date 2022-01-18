Connect with us

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Stylish In A Denim Jacket While Out Solo In NYC

1 min ago

Suri Cruise
Three months ahead of her 16th birthday, Suri Cruise was photographed on a solo NYC outing, and she looked as grown up and stylish as ever in her jean jacket and pants combo!

Suri Cruise, 15, is growing up right before our eyes, and she looked like quite the typical teenager while out and about in New York City on Jan. 17. For her solo outing, Suri rocked brown, wide-leg pants with a pink strip down each side. She paired the pants with a jean jacket, which had brown detailing to match the pants. Her look was complete with tan boots, and her hair pulled back into a half ponytail. The teenager also wore a black face mask amidst the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic in NYC.

Suri Cruise out and about in New York City. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

While we often see Suri photographed with her mom, Katie Holmes, in the Big Apple, she’s been seen on a lot more solo outings these days. Now that Suri is well into her teen years, it looks like she’s able to navigate Manhattan on her own. In recent years, we’ve seen Suri out and about in a number of stylish looks, as she’s continued to develop her own sense of fashion. Most recently, she was photographed out with a friend in November, wearing a pair of flared jeans.

Suri is Katie’s only daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Very little is known about Suri’s relationship with Tom, but she’s definitely close with her famous mom, who she lives with in NYC. Below, Katie and Suri can be seen in matching puffer jackets while out in Feb. 2020.

suri cruise katie holmes
Suri Cruise out and about with mom Katie Holmes. (Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com)

In addition to Suri, Tom also shares two children with another ex-wife, Nicole Kidman. The exes adopted their children, Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise, during their marriage, which lasted form 1990 until 2001. Since splitting from Katie, Tom has been very private about his personal life, and keeps his relationship with his children out of the public eye.

Celebrities

Podcasts You Should Know: Blake Adam talks Blonde Hair Black Heart

Published

4 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

By Blake Adam
Blake Adam has taken us to church with his hilarious podcast about the Real Housewives franchise, The Church of Housewives and now he’s here with a brand new podcast. On Blonde Hair Black Heart, Blake and his guests discuss all things pop culture and current events. The premiere episode, which dropped on Monday, featured guest Katie Maloney from Vanderpump Rules.

We had the chance to chat with Adam about the inspiration for the new podcast, his dream guests and what we can expect with the new series. Read on in our exclusive interview!

After the success of Church of Housewives, what drove you to create yet another podcast? 

Doing The Church of Housewives podcast is so fun, but it’s also so focused. At any given time, we have 2 or 3 different cities of The Real Housewives to recap, plus any news or talk in the media about Housewives from various cities. With all of the Housewives content to discuss, we rarely branch off onto other subjects. Doing a show that is open-ended in terms of what can be discussed presents so much opportunity.

I can literally discuss anything! Plus, our listeners have come to know me after 2 years of doing The Church of Housewives, and I thought it would be fun to give them a place to get to know a more personal side of me and not just my opinions on one series.

Where did the title Blonde Hair Black Heart come from? 

I have always been blonde and my hair is a very important part of my identity – try not to laugh. I also have always been very strong-willed, very opinionated, and very honest. I tell it like it is, for better or worse. While most people in my life deem these as respectable traits, if not a few of my personality highlights, there are some people who think I am mean! WTF! Sweet ole me?! In reality I am a big softy – like, I cry several times a week – so I always joke that I am far from heartless…my heart is just black! And a black heart is definitely better than no heart! Plus, let’s be honest, don’t you want your podcast host to be opinionated and honest?!

What can listeners expect from this new podcast? 

Lots of takes on TV, movies, music, and more… lots of laughs and embarrassing stories from my life… and a lot of really exciting special guests!

Who’s on your “dream guest” list for the show? 

This one is tough but my dream guest would be my queen bee – Britney Spears. But I think she’s gonna go chat with Oprah first. I heard it was a tough call between our two shows, though. More realistic dream guests would be Andy Cohen, the king of Bravo, or Kelly Clarkson, the American Idol. They stay pretty booked and busy though, so we’ll have to cross our fingers that they can fit us in.

Blake Adam katie maloney

How do you choose what topics to discuss? 

The beauty of hosting a show with no set topic is that I can discuss whatever I want! I choose what to discuss based on what has happened in my life that week or what shows or movies I have seen recently. Sometimes topics will come to mind during recording the show. Ultimately, all of the topics will be things that I am passionate about, excited about, sad about, or angry about. And of course, we will focus our episode topics on whoever our guest is that week, as well! Gotta keep it topical!

What topics are you hoping to tackle on the show? 

All things pop culture, plus current events and maybe even some politics and social issues. I am not afraid of dipping my toe into controversial topics, but at the end of the day the show will always be light and fun.

What pop culture topics would you not want to touch with a 10-foot pole? 

Sports! Only because I would have nothing to say.

Where and when can listeners tune in for new episodes? 

You can listen to Blonde Hair Black Heart on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts! We will be releasing new episodes on a regular basis so make sure to subscribe or turn on notifications so you don’t miss any!

How can fans stay in touch with you and the show?   

Follow the show on Instagram @blondehairblackheart and Twitter @blndhairblckhrt and stay in touch with me personally @blaaaaaaake

Blake Adam

Celebrities

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks Crop Top & Leggings In Mirror Selfie

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Eminem
Hailie Jade looked super stylish in a black crop top, leggings, and red sneakers from PUMA in a new photo she shared to Instagram.

Hailie Jade truly is a fashion icon. Eminem‘s 26-year-old daughter rocked her latest chic outfit in a cute mirror selfie that she posted to Instagram on Saturday, January 15. In the photo, Hailie rocked a light black jacket, a skinny crop top, and high-waisted black leggings, as she posed in front of her mirror in her bedroom. She also sported red sneakers from Puma Women, which she specifically promoted as part of her paid partnership with the clothing brand.

“if u dont own at least one pair of red sneakers, wyd?” Hailie wrote in her caption. “these ones are the velvet @pumawomen mayze sneakers,” she added. Hailie finished off her caption by adding the hashtags “shemovesus”, which is Puma Women’s slogan, and “pumapartner.”

Hailie’s followers gushed over her casual but stylish ensemble. “Wow wow wow,” one fan commented, while another said, “Gorgeous girly.” A different fan told Hailie that “black is your color,” as others complimented the Michigan State University alum on her fashionable sneakers.

Eminem (Photo: SplashNews.com)

Hailie is regularly taking mirror selfies to show off her cute clothes. Earlier this month, she rocked a plunging white scoop-neck Calvin Klein sports bra with a pair of high-waisted tie-dye sweatpants in a steamy photo. She topped off her look with a towel wrapped around her head and covered her face in the selfie, which she appropriately captioned, “Hello first Monday of the new year. I am not ready for you.”

Hailie’s got so many great pieces of fashion in her closet. We can’t wait to see what she tries on next!

Celebrities

Mescal Wasilewski: 5 Things To Know About Jodie Sweetin’s Fiance

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

By Jodie Sweetin
Jodie Sweetin is headed down the aisle with Mescal Wasilewski! Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Full House’ star’s fiance.

There’s a Full House wedding on the way! Jodie Sweetin is happily engaged to Mescal Wasilewski. The Fuller House alum showed off her gorgeous, unique engagement ring in a January 17 Instagram post.

So, who is Mescal Wasilewski? From his history with Jodie to his job, HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Jodie’s fiance.

1. Mescal & Jodie started dating in 2018.

Mescal and Jodie had been dating for 4 years when they got engaged. The couple confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2018. “Find someone who you can share this kind of love with…” she began her long Instagram caption about Mescal. Jodie was previously married to Shaun Holguin, Cody Herpin, and Morty Coyle.

2. Their relationship was long-distance at first.

Mescal was initially based in New York but eventually moved out to the west coast to be with Jodie. “At first, he and I had a long-distance relationship. He was in Brooklyn, and I was here in [Los Angeles] for three and a half years, and it was slow and nice,” she said on the Allison Interviews podcast. Jodie has two kids from her previous relationships.

3. He proposed ahead of her 40th birthday.

Jodie is set to turn 40 on January 19. The actress and Mescal announced their engagement on January 17. “I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us,” she captioned her engagement post. Their engagement is a bright spot in the wake of Full House star Bob Saget’s sudden death at the age of 65.

4. Mescal is on Instagram.

Mescal’s Instagram handle is “ghostfacelito.” He also announced the engagement on his account as well and wrote, “So that happened…”

5. Mescal is a primary therapist. 

Mescal is a primary therapist at Catalyst Recovery, according to his LinkedIn profile. He wrote that he’s worked in the “field of addiction and mental health for over 16 years, helping to treat clients with a range of diagnosis and difficulties.” He received degrees from California State University-Northridge and Hunter College.

