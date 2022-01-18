News
Sustainably harvested aspen wood used to create this year’s X Games medals
When the X Games athletes come to Aspen each year to compete, they often leave a bit of themselves behind, both physically and emotionally. This winter, the ESPN staff wanted to make sure the stars who make the podium also go home with a piece of Aspen, both physically and emotionally.
“We wanted to capture something iconic from this majestic location,” said Brian Kerr, ESPN’s associate director of competitions, who is in charge of the X Games medal design. “We wanted something these professional ski and snowboard phenoms could take back to their homes and not only feel proud that they podiumed at the ultimate action sports event that is X Games, but they would also remember where they were when they won, to take a piece of Aspen, Colorado, home with them.”
The X Games Aspen 2022 medals — including the knuckle huck rings and Rocket League awards — were again created by Colorado artist Lisa Issenberg. The founder and owner of Kiitella studio — a Finnish word meaning “to thank, applaud or praise” — in Ridgway, Issenberg first made the X Games medals in 2020 before also returning last winter.
She’s known for making many other awards, as well, from the Birds of Prey World Cup ski races at Beaver Creek to Aspen Skiing Co.’s own Power of Four events. Issenberg’s Ridgway studio has long been located in the same building as that of famed artist John Billings, who among other projects makes the Grammy awards.
Read the full story from our partner at aspentimes.com.
Hospital “crisis” care already happening amid Colorado’s omicron surge, ER doctors warn Polis
Colorado’s emergency rooms are essentially already rationing health care amid COVID-19’s omicron surge, but without the legal protection that would come if the state authorized crisis standards, a physician group told Gov. Jared Polis’ staff late last week.
The Colorado chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians told the governor’s office in a five-page letter that doctors are having to triage which patients will receive the limited hospital beds available, and some people who would be deemed sick enough to admit under normal circumstances are being sent home.
Anyone having symptoms that suggest a life-threatening illness — something like difficulty breathing, chest pain or extreme weakness — should still go to an emergency room, said Dr. Ramnik Dhaliwal, president of the Colorado chapter.
But, he said, staffing shortages in hospitals and public confusion about where to go for care or COVID-19 testing have contributed to a squeeze in emergency departments that impacts all patients, not just those being admitted for treatment of the virus.
A statewide activation of the crisis standards of care for as short as one or two weeks would help hospitals get through the current surge, he said.
“We’re operating in that (crisis) framework without the liability protections,” Dhaliwal said in an interview Monday.
The hospital crisis standards address two problems: sorting out which patients are most likely to recover even if they don’t get a general hospital bed, and deciding which are so sick that they’re unlikely to survive if they don’t get the highest level of care. These would apply to all patients, not just people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Colorado has had crisis standards for staffing in place since early November, giving hospitals legal protection if they stretch their workforce in less-than ideal ways. In early January, the state reactivated crisis standards for emergency medical services, allowing ambulance workers to not transport some patients, and to not attempt resuscitation if the odds of success are low.
The state has never activated the hospital care-rationing standards.
COVID test positivity dropping
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado remained roughly level over the weekend following a 68% increase since Christmas Day. As of Monday afternoon, 1,655 patients statewide had confirmed cases of the virus. About 93% of general hospital beds and 92% of intensive-care beds were full.
Estimates of the number of people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 have varied considerably amid the surge fueled by the virus’s fast-spreading omicron variant. It remains unclear what effect COVID-19 is having on the patients not being treated primarily for the virus — how many needed care for something completely unrelated to an asymptomatic infection, and how many had a chronic condition exacerbated by the virus.
Some signs pointed to possible relief for Colorado in the near future. Following a nearly month-long surge, the percentage of tests coming back positive has been dropping for about a week, though, at 27%, it’s still well above levels that would indicate the state has a good handle on the size of the surge. Generally, when the positivity rate drops, cases and hospitalizations follow in the coming weeks.
COVID-19 deaths in Colorado have continued to drop following their last peak, amid the fall surge of the delta variant, but people are still dying, with the statewide total recently exceeding 11,000 deaths due to the virus.
At this point, it’s too early to be certain if the omicron peak has passed, though, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health. And even when cases stop rising, it will take time for hospitalizations to fall, and many people still will be contagious, she said.
“We remain at unprecedented levels of cases and very high levels of hospitalizations,” she said. “We aren’t out of the woods yet.”
Staffing shortage causes backup
The emergency physicians group presented their letter, first reported by Colorado Public Radio, to a member of Polis’ staff during a virtual meeting last week.
It also asked the state to:
- Explain to the public who is eligible for certain COVID-19 treatments and how to get them
- Offer incentives for nurses to take permanent jobs in Colorado, or to stay in their current jobs
- Set clear rules on when staff infected with COVID-19 can work
- Bring in more nurses from the National Guard or the Federal Emergency Management Agency
- Improve the statewide transfer center, which doesn’t always have the staff to answer when hospitals call looking for available beds
- Reimburse ambulance providers for time spent transferring patients between hospitals
Polis’s office didn’t respond to questions about the letter from The Denver Post on Monday.
Hospitals have a staffing shortage, so they’ve had to stop using some of their beds, Dhaliwal said. That means patients who need a hospital bed are sometimes spending hours in the emergency department, waiting for one to become available, and occupying rooms that then aren’t available to treat others coming in behind them. Those who don’t have life-threatening conditions then have to get basic care in the waiting room until space becomes available.
“The shortage isn’t just in medical staff. It’s even in people to clean beds,” he said.
One of the simplest ways to ease some of the strain in emergency departments would be to increase access to testing, and to explain to the public where they can get care if they don’t have a life-threatening condition, Dhaliwal said. People come to hospitals when they don’t know where to get tested or can’t get an appointment, but that clogs up the system — and many emergency departments don’t even have tests available for people who don’t need to be admitted, he said.
“The state can do small things to help us decompress,” he said.
Some hospitals have essentially declared their own crisis standards, limiting non-emergency surgeries or setting their own rules about when sick employees need to come back to work, Dhaliwal said. The state could require hospitals to be transparent about their practices, to ensure that some aren’t handling the brunt of emergency patients because others keep doing surgeries that could be postponed, he said.
The hospital crisis standards, updated in late November, call for the state to halt non-emergency surgeries before allowing any rationing of care.
For the patients deemed lowest-risk, crisis standards could mean being sent home with oxygen and instructions to monitor their symptoms, or being discharged from the hospital earlier than normal. The standards instruct emergency room doctors to consider special circumstances, such as whether a patient is homeless. That takes time, though, which further exacerbates the emergency room backup, Dhaliwal said.
The standards for the sickest patients focus on their odds of surviving for the next year. Patients would be assigned a score based on how well their organs are functioning, with additional points added for age and conditions that might kill them in the near future, such as cancer or advanced liver disease. A hospital then sets a cutoff number of points, based on how many patients they currently have that need a particular resource, and how many more patients they expect to come in that day. Patients whose point totals are above that cutoff would receive a lower level of care: a general bed instead of an ICU bed, for example.
The biggest things that members of the public can do to help improve the situation are to go to a primary care doctor or urgent care if they don’t think their symptoms are life-threatening; wear masks, to reduce the virus’ spread; and get vaccinated, which makes it less likely they’ll become severely ill, Dhaliwal said. Though omicron causes more breakthrough infections among vaccinated people, most of those who are hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated, he said.
“This is not a political thing,” he said. “This is life and death.”
Lessons from Lyons: Will Marshall fire victims rebuild or move on?
LYONS — Just 30 feet beyond Linda Hubbard’s kitchen window is the river that upended her life nearly a decade ago.
It was 2013 and the North St. Vrain River — swollen angry with too much water in too little time — hurled boulders, propane tanks and tree limbs into Lyons on a dark September night. A pedestrian bridge just upstream became unmoored from its foundations and swiveled hard into Hubbard’s black walnut tree, catching there and forming an unwanted diversion dam.
“When it did that, it re-routed the river right into the house,” said Hubbard, now 72.
From there, mud, silt and debris poured into the home she’d owned since 1981, sending Hubbard and hundreds of her fellow residents in Lyons packing for higher ground. Just a few blocks away, Donna Boone watched the water rise and rise that same September night from inside her trailer at the Riverbend Mobile Home Park.
“When I started loading the car, the water was up to my ankles,” she said. “When I was finished loading the car, it was up to my knees.”
While the same raging river hit both homes with the same destructive force nearly 8 1/2 years ago, what happened next to Boone and Hubbard couldn’t have been more different. Boone now lives in Loveland, with no plans to return to the town she called home for 36 years. Hubbard is back in her 4th Avenue house, rebuilt bigger and elevated nearly five feet off the ground.
“I owned the land, I’d been there a long time,” she said. “I wanted to rebuild and be back home.”
The choices the two women made following the 2013 Colorado floods will be echoed over the coming months — and years — by the nearly 1,100 families in and around Louisville and Superior who lost their homes to the Marshall fire on Dec. 30.
Build or walk away, pull out stakes or dig in deeper, stay or go. Andy Rumbach, a professor at Texas A&M University and a faculty fellow at the school’s Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center, worked closely with flood survivors in Lyons when he was teaching at the University of Colorado Denver.
“For a lot of folks, they want to be a part of their community — they want to plug back into their networks,” he said.
There’s no neat plug-in formula to determine who rebuilds and who moves on after a natural disaster, Rumbach said. That decision depends on a multitude of factors that vary with every person impacted — the level of insurance coverage in force, the cost to rebuild, proximity to retirement age and the sense of belonging within a community.
But many in Boulder County will fight the red tape and endure the delays to put their lives back together right where they were before, Rumbach said.
“There’s a stickiness to place,” he said.
Flood turned Lyons “richer”
The 2013 flood destroyed or damaged approximately 200 homes in Lyons — or about 20% of the housing stock in the town of 2,000. The town’s infrastructure and utilities sustained around $75 million in damage from the rushing waters of both the north and south forks of the St. Vrain River, which come together in what turned out to be a devastating confluence at the west end of town.
More notable was the flood’s impact to Lyons’ already constrained supply of affordable housing. Because the mode of disaster was water rather than fire, the Federal Emergency Management Agency bought up dozens of lots in the town’s floodway and placed them off limits to future habitation.
That included two low-lying mobile home parks with 50 homes between them.
“We did lose nearly 100% of our affordable housing,” said Lyons Town Administrator Victoria Simonsen, who’s been in the position for more than a decade. “And what it’s done is totally gentrify the community and not allow anyone in who needs affordable housing.”
Median home prices in Lyons, she said, have leaped from around $350,000 in 2013 to more than $800,000 today.
For Boone, 76, returning to Lyons wasn’t an option once her trailer was totaled by the flood. Not only would Riverbend Mobile Home Park soon be no more, but home prices were on an inexorable rise across the entire region. The former hairdresser used FEMA funds to settle in a mobile home park in Loveland.
“I couldn’t afford to live there anymore,” Boone said. “It feels more like Boulder today than Lyons. It doesn’t feel like home anymore.”
Rumbach, at Texas A&M, said Lyons became “less diverse” and “richer” in the wake of the flood. That’s evident to Simonsen, who said she ran into three families over the holidays who had just moved to town from New York City. And the steady list of utility shutoffs she used to receive on a monthly basis has shrunk to just a handful.
“That’s telling me we don’t have people having needs in that area,” Simonsen said.
Hubbard, who waited five years to rebuild her home in the confluence area of town, said there’s been “an influx of people” into Lyons in recent years.
“The people who are coming in want to Boulder-fy Lyons,” she said, noting her distaste for a recently proposed 50,000-square-foot hotel downtown. “Things that used to be on Main Street are there no more.”
Only now is affordable housing set to go up in Lyons — a 40-unit project off of Carter Drive. It comes nearly seven years after voters in the town rejected setting aside land in Bohn Park for replacement, low-cost housing after the flood.
Lori Peek, a University of Colorado at Boulder sociology professor and director of the university’s Natural Hazards Center, said natural disasters have the greatest impact on the poor, people of color, single mothers, people with disabilities and renters.
“What we have seen in disaster after disaster, those who were most vulnerable at the time of the disaster experience the most complicated and protracted recovery processes,” she said.
Sixteen years after Hurricane Katrina, Peek said New Orleans still has 25% fewer residents than it had before the storm and those who remain are more likely to be white and more likely to be homeowners than renters. While the neighborhoods destroyed by the Marshall fire didn’t face anywhere near the socioeconomic challenges that the Crescent City faced before Hurricane Katrina hit, that doesn’t mean there won’t be residents of Louisville and Superior facing pressure to leave.
“Even people who are insured, they often struggle with disasters because they may soon learn they are underinsured or not insured for the disaster that happened to them,” Peek said. “Sometimes people end up giving up.”
Recovery isn’t made any easier by the seemingly endless rise in home prices along the Front Range. Seattle-based Zillow is calling for a 17.5% gain in metro Denver home values over the next 12 months, which comes on top of a record-setting 22.1% gain in 2021, according to the company.
“You can look at the real estate prices from 2013 and now in Lyons and the prices have tripled,” said Scott Kelly, who moved to Loveland after the flood took out his home in Lyons.
Kelly hasn’t completely left Lyons in the rearview mirror. He still runs his Gateway Auto Service shop on 5th Avenue in town but he said Lyons didn’t feel the same after 2013.
“It’s changed,” he said.
“Every reason to be hopeful”
Suzanna Long, an engineering professor at the Missouri University of Science and Technology who studies natural disasters, said a major part of recovery has little to do with insurance coverage or the cost of materials.
“There needs to be targeted efforts to restore trust and confidence,” she said.
She points to the success of the recovery effort in Joplin, Missouri, where a tornado ripped through town in May 2011, killing 161 and injuring more than 1,000 others. Total damage from the event: $2.8 billion.
Long said the community, including hundreds of volunteers, banded together to bring the city back. A Citizens Advisory Recovery Team formed to help guide the rebuilding effort. Structures in the city were built back to more rigorous building standards. And a few years after the disaster, many pointed to Joplin’s efforts as the way to come back from tragedy.
“If you take a look at a community like Joplin and look at satellite imagery and chart the progress, it’s like new growth after the winter,” Long said. “There’s every reason to be hopeful and confident in regions of Colorado that have been impacted like this.”
But it won’t come without bumps and challenges. In Lyons, friction developed between the town and its residents during the rebuilding effort. Residents of Superior and Louisville should expect things to get worse before they get better, Simonsen said.
“It will start happening around Valentine’s Day,” she said. “I think people are going to start getting very frustrated. Anger will start, then resentment will start to bubble. What happens is everyone wants to rebuild back now.”
Hubbard remembers the confrontations with federal and local officials as residents desperately tried to pull the proper permits to proceed with construction and restoration. She remembers meeting weekly with her neighbors and making sure they presented a united front before the town.
“We walked to town hall as a group — all 30 of us,” she said. “It was probably intimidating.”
But the recovery continued and the town is now stronger for it, with better-designed bridges spanning the St. Vrain and many houses in town now elevated on concrete pads. The town is readying construction of a new pedestrian bridge over the north fork of the river to replace the one demolished by the flood.
Peek, the CU professor, said neighborhoods torched by the Marshall fire may have a few cards in their pocket that other disaster areas didn’t have.
“The fact that schools weren’t destroyed, or as many businesses weren’t destroyed, more people might decide to stay,” she said.
And the work-from-home revolution brought about by the pandemic could allow displaced Marshall fire families to temporarily relocate to rental properties while their homes are rebuilt, making the transition from disaster easier than it might have been in the past, Peek said.
But Hubbard counsels patience to the thousands displaced by the Marshall fire.
“Be patient, because it isn’t going to happen overnight,” she said.
For her, she started out post-flood in three emergency shelters, then an assisted living facility in Boulder, then a rented home in Lyons and finally back to her property, where she camped in a 27-foot RV for the next 2 1/2 years watching her home go back up. Now she looks across her spacious living room to the picture window, outside of which the St. Vrain continues on its course.
“It’s still home,” Hubbard said.
Broncos Mailbag: Is Jimmy Garoppolo a quarterback option if they don’t get Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers?
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.
Ryan, I am laboring over the potential options and costs of filling the quarterback position. The two front runners, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, are ideal candidates, but are cost heavy in both trade capital and dollar capital. Kirk Cousins is also overpriced for what he brings and Matt Ryan might fill the bill as a stop-gap who would make us more competitive while grooming a rookie at the position. My son, who is a die-hard 49ers fan, suggested a trade with them for Jimmy Garoppolo who he feels could be had for a second rounder. This idea is growing on me particularly if we can upgrade the offensive line. He is still young and productive and would allow us to retain our draft capital and take a lesser hit on our cap. What do you think?
— Allan Tremblay, Edmonton, Alberta
You’re right about the Broncos’ quarterback plan if they aren’t able to acquire Rodgers or Wilson via trade. Breaking down the three names you mentioned.
Cousins: He turns 34 in August and has one year left on his contract ($45 million cap hit). He is familiar to Broncos general manager George Paton from their time in Minnesota. I would not be interested.
Ryan: He turns 37 in May and has started all 222 of his regular season appearances (120-102 record). He has two years left on his contract with gigantic numbers ($48.6 million and $43.6 million). The Falcons would have to absorb a cap hit of $40.525 million and $15.6 million in 2022-23 if they trade him before June 1. I would pass.
Garoppolo: He turns 31 in November, but has only 47 career starts (33-14 record). Garoppolo has one year left on his contract and counts $27 million on the cap, but if the 49ers commit to Trey Lance and trade Garoppolo, a contract extension can lower that number. I would be intrigued.
If the Broncos will be sold, can the people of Colorado please buy the franchise? Each person contributes $700. Parents can buy their kids the best Christmas 2022 present: A share in the team. I’ll send £600 if someone can make it happen. I know I’m an “outsider,” but I grew up in Littleton in the ‘80s and want to see the community own the team. Let’s copy the Green Bay model. Thanks.
— Neill Pemberton, Thornbury, England
Well, if part of Neill’s goal with this submission was to make me chuckle, mission achieved. Alas, it is not allowed by the NFL.
Your math is correct — the listed population of Colorado is 5.759 million and each person kicking in $700 apiece equals a shade over $4.03 billion. But they’ll have to find somebody to pay my $700 because I’m not interested.
The Packers’ model — publicly owned, non-profit — was created in August 1923. They are granted an exemption to the league rule.
Everyone has been talking about the Broncos trading for Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson. What do you think about trading for Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley instead?
–Tom, Gresham, Ore.
Huntley is an “exclusive rights free agent,” which means Baltimore can offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum, which prohibits him from negotiating with another team.
But the Ravens could trade his rights. Huntley, who will be playing his age-24 season, was 1-3 as a starter this year. In seven games, he had three touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed 47 times for 294 yards.
Ryan, greetings from your home state. With the sale of the Broncos now able to move forward after the judge’s decision last week, is there any risk of the team being moved to a new city or is there a stipulation that the Broncos will stay in Denver? As a lifelong Broncos fan, I want to see the orange and blue stay as a permanent fixture in the Mile High City. Keep up the good work!
— Ryan, McGregor, N.D.
Hey there, I had to look up McGregor on the map and whew, you are really far west and quite a bit far north — 62 miles northeast of Williston and 348 miles northwest of my hometown of West Fargo.
The Broncos should include a stipulation that the team can’t be moved by the new owners, but here’s the thing: The new boss would be stupid to move the team.
Denver is the 16th-biggest television market in the United States and the top 15 already have NFL teams.
I expect the new owner to embrace the fact the Broncos play in a football-crazy region.
Why don’t the Broncos interview Brian Flores who was fired by the Dolphins? The guy was doing a great job. I watched the Dolphins get turned around in the three years he was there. I don’t understand why they let him go, but I think he would be a great match for the Broncos. They don’t seem to have very good luck picking coaches. It’s all been downhill since Vance Joseph.
— John Nigro, Hollywood, Fla.
Flores was 24-25 in three years with the Dolphins (5-11, 10-6 and 9-8).
But what happened in Miami between Flores and upper management as the Dolphins made strides? There was obviously a disconnect, which resulted in a power struggle and Flores’ ousting.
Flores has been linked to the openings in Houston and Chicago, but it could make sense for him to take a step back, be a coordinator for a year and be a part of next January’s cycle.
Hey Ryan! A lot of good coaching candidates are going to be interviewed. In my honest opinion, I would love to get Nathaniel Hackett and then hire recently fired Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer for the defensive coordinator position. Your thoughts?
— Del, Lamar
Where Zimmer and Vic Fangio end up as coordinators will be a juicy storyline after teams start hiring head coaches.
Zimmer, who like Fangio served as his team’s coach/defensive play-caller, runs a 4-3 front, which would be an adjustment for the Broncos’ personnel.
Zimmer and Paton have a long history from their Vikings days, but it should be up to the new coach to select his defensive coordinator.
But pairing a first-time offensive-minded head coach with a veteran defensive coordinator makes every bit of sense.
Ryan, any sense on if there’s a favorite emerging in the Broncos’ head-coaching search? I know Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been high on the list. Kellen Moore did no favors for himself with the end of the 49ers-Cowboys game.
— Marshall, Parker
Quinn has been on the top of the projected list because of his history with Paton (two years with Miami). The Broncos are scheduled to meet with him and Moore on Tuesday.
I’ll push back on one game hurting Moore’s candidacy with the several teams who have expressed interest. That said, if I’m Paton and Co., I ask Moore about the mechanics of the situation that had Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott running it on the final play.
Do you think we’ll re-sign Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell? Outside of Baron Browning, our inside linebackers are pretty bare bones. Personally I’d love to see Johnson back and then go pick up Devin Lloyd with our top pick in the draft.
— James R., Salt Lake City
I’ll stick with the opinion that Johnson or Jewell will be re-signed to play alongside Browning. One will stay, one will leave … possibly to wherever Vic Fangio is coordinating a defense.
I got a Devin Lloyd question last week and he had a terrific season for Utah, but let’s say the Broncos re-sign Jewell and team him with Browning and have Jonas Griffith provide depth as the third inside linebacker. It doesn’t become a first-round need in that scenario.
I’m wondering if you have seen Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe? He broke Joe Burrow’s passing records this year and I haven’t seen anything about his draft desirability. I saw him in his bowl game and he did look impressive. Your thoughts?
— Norm
Zappe will be at the Senior Bowl, which will be a huge week for him.
His background: Houston Baptist was his only scholarship offer and he spent four years with the FCS program. He transferred to Western Kentucky and all he did was set FBS records for passing yards (5,545) and touchdowns (62).
Zappe is listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds.
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.
