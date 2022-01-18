Connect with us

Bitcoin

TA: Ethereum Revisits Key Support, Why Recovery Could be Capped

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Ethereum
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Ethereum extended decline below the $3,300 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price could recover from $3,120, but it might face hurdles near $3,250.

  • Ethereum extended decline below the $3,300 and $3,250 support levels.
  • The price is trading below $3,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,180 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could start a fresh increase if it clears the $3,200 and $3,250 resistance levels.

Ethereum Price Struggles

Ethereum extended decline below the $3,250 support zone. ETH even broke the $3,200 support level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

It traded as low as $3,129 and is currently correcting higher. There was a minor move above the $3,150 level. The price is now facing resistance near the $3,180 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,180 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

The trend line is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,392 swing high to $3,129 low. If there is an upside break above the trend line, the price could rise towards the $3,250 resistance zone.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,392 swing high to $3,129 low is also near the $3,250 level to act as a hurdle. A clear move above the $3,250 level might pump the price in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $3,400 level, above which ether price could gain bullish momentum. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $3,550 in the near term.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,200 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,140 level.

The first key support is now forming near the $3,120 level. A downside break below the $3,120 level might push the price further lower. The next major support for the bulls may perhaps be near the $3,000 handle.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is still well below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $3,120

Major Resistance Level – $3,250

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

Arrival Of DOGE And SHIB Payments Crumbles Bitcoin’s Payment Volume

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Arrival Of DOGE And SHIB Payments Crumbles Bitcoin’s Payment Volume
google news

11 mins ago |