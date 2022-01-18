Connect with us

Bitcoin

TacoCat Brings in Smart NFT Features Joining With Phantasma

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Nike Acquires NFT Sneaker Studio 'RTFKT'
TacoCat ecosystem company is happy to announce its partnership with Phantasma. Thereby focusing on integrating the smart NFT features for Gamers & Player Investors. Through this partnership the users will be able to experience multiple additional P2E games plugged into Phantasma’s powerful blockchain.  

More so, TacoCat will use the Smart NFTs within their ecosystem as they are about to launch the “Wildcard” – The Play2Earn game soon. Thus, the Smart NFT technology will offer additional utility which designs Wildcard game to be more interesting and dynamic. 

NFTs into Crypto Gaming

TacoCat company owns a utility token (TCT) which is the backbone of the entire ecosystem and functions as a custom-built BSC smart contract. Being an innovative blockchain community, TacoCat stands for bringing Crypto to the Mainstream. Thus, ensuring its users to experience crypto in a more accessible way and easier to understand.

As TacoCat will launch its P2E Wildcard game in Q1, 2022, it is focusing on bringing the Smart NFT features into its ecosystem. Interestingly, the Wildcard game is an EIGHTIES themed, card-collectible video game. Which works on blockchain technology – where winning also accounts as earning. 

Further, this partnership will result Wildcard to operate on the Phantasma as a dApp which functions independently within the blockchain platform. In addition, Phantasma remarks to be the one of the first chains to provide this new NFT technology. Moreover, TCT and Wildcard owners will soon dive into the NFT world with an advanced gameplay experience. 

Additionally, TacoCat CTO and Wildcard game designer- Derek LaPorte shares, 

“TCT partnership with Phantasma will turn out Wildcard to be a revolutionary strategic card game unlike games. And Phantasma is the right fit with its top-notch technology features. Thus, our team is proud to build the future with Phantasma, thereby moving forward with limits of play together.”

However, this smart partnership will enable TCT to score more innovative players, artists and developers. Along with multilayered and programmable Smart NFT technology. Thus, 2022 will be a great year for all TacoCat investors with an exciting crypto gaming universe. 

Bitcoin

Crypto.com Restores Withdrawals After Reportedly Losing $15m To Hackers

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Crypto.com, the popular cryptocurrency exchange platform, halted all deposits and withdrawals on Monday, January 11, citing “unauthorized activity” on some accounts. It has, however, reinstated some accounts and withdrawal services, noting that the accounts are now safe.

News From Yesterday

According to security and data analytics firm PeckShield, Crypto.com has been the latest target of a cyberattack, with about $15 million worth of cryptocurrency stolen. At least 4,600 Ether has been taken from some of the exchange’s accounts.

Crypto.com issued a tweet informing users that a number of users have reported suspicious behavior on their accounts. Withdrawals will be temporarily halted as their staff investigates the situation. All of the monies are safe, according to the message.

Dogecoin (DOGE) founder Billy Markus spotted a strange transaction pattern on Etherscan, leading the firm to suspend all transactions until it can figure out what’s wrong with their platform.

Several users reported on social media that their tens of thousands of dollars worth of digital assets had vanished from the exchange.

Ben Baller, a cryptocurrency enthusiast and jeweller, claimed that his account had been hacked and that he had lost 4.28 Ether (ETH) (about $15,000). He also said he used two-factor authentication, meaning that the suspected criminals had to get around some of Crypto.com’s security measures.

BTC/USD yet to break psychological barrier. Source: TradingView

Tornado Cash was used to move the funds, making it harder to track. Technical glitches on cryptocurrency trading platforms have been increasingly widespread in recent months. Even some of the most prominent crypto exchanges have experienced significant disruptions during peak period.

Related article | Sports NFT Marketplace Lympo Suffers An $18.7 Million Hack

Crypto.com Lost $15 Million To The Hack

Although Crypto.com claims that the accounts are safe, Peckshield, a blockchain security and data analytics firm, claims that the exchange has lost a whopping $15 million in the recent theft, or at least 4,600 ETH.

CEO Kris Marszalek stated on Twitter that no customer funds had been lost. In reaction to the event, the Crypto.com team reinforced the exchange’s security infrastructure, he noted. The security incident is currently being investigated internally at the exchange.

After hours of waiting, Crypto.com tweeted that security on all accounts is being increased out of an abundance of caution, asking users to sign in to their App & Exchange accounts and Reset their 2FA. They also stated that this update will be gradually given out to users over the next few hours. Withdrawals will be re-enabled once this process is completed. They stated that they recognize that this may be inconvenient for users, but that security comes first.

With over 10 million customers, Crypto.com is one of the most popular trading platforms in the United States. We’d like Crypto.com to provide us with more information about this.

Related article | Largest DeFi Hack Yet? BadgerDAO Hack Results In Loss Of $120M+

Bitcoin

VeChain (VET) One of the Strong Contenders For Highest Gains in 2022

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

