Thailand Government Disperses Confusion Surrounding Cryptocurrency Taxation
Before now, some countries have mapped out some crypto taxes for transactions on cryptocurrency assets within their jurisdiction. Thailand is one of the countries that proposes some taxation plans.
As the new year begins, the revenue department of Thailand is setting up its measures for implementing its tax plans on crypto traders this January. The move is to provide more clarifying information on the tax over crypto-related activities.
According to the director-general of the revenue department, this month will mark the finalizing of the criteria for tax calculations which will be on crypto trading profits. The statement’s release was one week following its government’s disclosed plans to levy crypto miners and traders with a capital taxation gain of 15%.
A Bangkok Post article on Tuesday reported the instruction of Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Thai Prime Minister, to the revenue department. He told the department to analyze the issue and map out the taxation plans for the investors and the entire public.
Following the Prime Minster’s instructions, the department has engaged the Bank of Thailand in a discussion. The talk is also the country’s Stock Exchange and Security and Exchange Commission.
Cryptocurrency Investors React On Taxation Plan
The Thai Digital Asset Association, while seeking clarifications, got in touch with the revenue department on Sunday.
A local media reports that the association seeks to know more concerning withholding taxes and capital gains. Suppakrit Boonsat, the President of the Association, stated that many cryptocurrency investors accept the taxation. However, their concern is making moves that may violate the Revenue Code.
Some traders are worried that there could be back taxation or penalties to trades and profits in previous years.
According to a spokeswoman from the government, the authorities are not posing any hindrance to industrial development and innovation with fintech included. However, she warned that a rush to accept crypto trading without a thorough understanding could lead to a crypto crisis.
Thailand intends to place its new taxation only on profits from miners and traders. In addition, there is an exemption of the country’s digital asset exchanges. With the largest affiliated with commercial banks and billionaire business tycoons.
According to the latest filing requirements, those that fail to comply with the rule will be heavilThethe move. In addition, they issued some warnings to individual businesses and commercial banks concerning adopting the country’s digital assets as pa through the movement options.
In December, through the move Bank of Thailand mentioned its plan of drawing out measures for regulating crypto-related activities. The regulation, which was tagged ‘Red Lines,’ will cover both businesses and individuals within the crypto industry.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Metaverse Avenue, The Solana Based Marketing Platform Set To Transform A Billion Dollar Industry
Digital assets have experienced a boom in the past years with new trends, such as DeFi, NFTs, and digital property, supporting a new wave of adoption led by institutional demand. These players have embraced the technology upon which they are planning to build the internet of the future, the Metaverse.
In the coming years, as younger generations inherited wealth and power, every financial and business sector will need to have a presence in the Metaverse. Thus, understating the benefits and opportunities earlier could reward projects and investors that develop a business strategy around these assets.
A new project called Metaverse Avenue and built on Solana was created for users to begin their journey into this sector. This advertising metaverse platform leverages the power of NFTs for users or companies to promote their products, personal and corporate brands, in the digital world.
Create Your Profile Or Rent Property On The Metaverse
Metaverse Avenue has a strong team of people with deep knowledge in the promotion and development of crypto and blockchain products. In total, there are around 10 people that understand design, marketing, and the crypto industry as a whole, that decided to create a unique way to combine the power of NFTs with marketing.
Metaverse Avenue will let users purchase NFTs and get a block on the project digital billboards. Therein, a person or company can upload information and an image on themselves or a brand. Billboards will be formed of a specific number of blocks.
According to the project’s official website, Metaverse Avenue will only mint a total of 10,000 tokens. These digital assets will be worth 1 block on the platform and will be available in a pre-sale on January 26th at 20:00 London time.
Investors and interest parties can sign up for the pre-sale via a whitelist. More information on this upcoming event can be obtained via the Metaverse social media, and their Discord Channel. Those people that sign up and get one of the limited places on the whitelist will receive a discount during the pre-sale.
At that time, 1 Metaverse Avenue NFT will have a value of 0.99 SOL. Post-event, during the project’s main sale, 1 NFT will be valued at 1.99 SOL that will provide them with their size of the block and location, each to be determined randomly and with their own individual size.
The Metaverse Avenue, How To Generate Passive Income On Digital Land
Once these events are concluded, the NFTs will be listed at a marketplace, such as Solanart.io or Alpha.art. However, each owner will be able to set the cost for renting one of their blocks for advertisement. Offers are to be set on Metaverse Avenue’s official website.
Thus, the platform will operate as a guarantor between a potential advertiser and a digital block owner. Per the project’s website, the functionality to rent-out block will be activated in April 2022 as the platform heads out into a multi-year development phase with exciting new features and capabilities.
Data from Republic Real Estate, one of the largest property agencies in the U.S., estimates that digital land has seen over 10x returns since 2019. The growing demand, and financial possibilities to capitalize on fresh opportunities, such as marketing and advertising with Metaverse Avenue and similar projects, seems poised to support more appreciation for the sector.
Image: Pixabay
LBank Exchange Will List Battle Esports Coin (BES) on January 20, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan. 17, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Battle Esports Coin (BES) on January 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BES/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 20, 2022.
The current eSports market is largely capitalized by corporate sponsors, it’s not easy and efficient enough for players to realize monetization via current B to C structure. To solve this problem, Battle Esports Coin (BES) token and Libes make C to C transactions possible so that they can boost the economic activity of players, provide new entertainment for users, and revolutionize eSports market with leading-edge blockchain technology. BES will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
BES x Libes: Liberty Through E-Sports
Libes is a platform built to create new economies in the eSports market and expand the economics and value of eSports itself. Within the Libes eSports platform, users can bet on the tournament matches, give social tippings directly to players, and purchase players’ original NFTs and service NFTs. Players will be able to receive revenue from these features, which will allow them to perform in a completely different way from their previous economic activities.
As Libes’ governance token, BES is created for use on the Libes eSports platform and serves as the platform’s voting rights. By decentralizing rights, Libes aims to become a self-sustaining decentralized organization (DAO) made up of players and users.
The value of the eSports betting industry alone is forecasted to grow as big as 13.05 billion US dollars by 2025. BES and Libes plan to offer a steady roll out of betting services on games and other event to provide a new revolutionary forms of entertainment that will distinguish their platform and suite of services from those of conventional bookmakers.
Targeting markets for eSports gambling worldwide, BES and Libes will capture most target players and interest from the most robust markets in Asia starting with China, Korea, and Japan followed by the United States, and Europe. With the expansion of online gambling and the increasing popularity of eSports they aim to present a very interesting entertainment proposition to their target markets.
About Battle Esports Coin (BES)
BES token fulfills several purposes within the eSports gambling ecosystem. It serves as in-game currency and has exchange value inside the Libes eSports betting platform. Players can purchase BES tokens and place bets on eSports games as well as enjoy additional benefits from staking, tournament attendance, and engagement with the influencers defining the eSports scene. Implementing a DAO and reward mechanism, BES tokens can be earned by users for engagement and contribution within the ecosystem including the creation of NFTs, purchase of goods, gambling on tournaments.
BES is an ERC-20 token with a fixed initial issuance amount. Therefore, the distribution volume is limited, and the design is such that the value can be easily increased by creating demand. The total supply of BES is 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000) tokens. 40% of it is provided for ecosystem, 17% is allocated for marketing, 15% is used for pre-sale/IEO, another 15% is provided for leadership, 6% is for initial liquidity offering, 5% is for sponsor, and the rest 2% is allocated to strategic advisor. BES is also prepared for staking on multiple DeFi platforms and can be rewarded.
The BES token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 20, 2022, investors who are interested in Libes investment can easily buy and sell BES on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of BES on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
Learn More about BES Token:
Official Website: https://bes-libes.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/libesglobal
Twitter: https://twitter.com/libesglobal
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now: lbank.info
Community & Social Media:
l Telegram
l Twitter
l Facebook
l Linkedin
Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
[email protected]
TA: Bitcoin Key Indicators Suggest A Strengthening Case For Move Below $40K
Bitcoin failed to stay above the $43,000 support against the US Dollar. BTC is trading in a bearish zone and could continue to move down below $41,200.
- Bitcoin is struggling to climb above the $42,500 and $42,800 resistance levels.
- The price is trading below $43,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $42,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a major increase if there is a clear move above the $43,000 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Is Showing Bearish Signs
Bitcoin price failed to accelerate higher above the $43,500 resistance zone. As a result, there was a bearish reaction below the $43,000 pivot level.
The price traded below the $42,500 and $42,000 support levels. It even traded close to $41,500 and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near $41,579 before the price started an upside correction.
Bitcoin price was able to recover above the $42,000 resistance zone. There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $43,800 swing high to $41,579 low.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $42,500 level. The next major resistance is near the $42,650 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $42,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The trend line is near the 50% retracement level of the recent decline from the $43,800 swing high to $41,579 low. A clear move above the $42,800 level might send the price towards the $43,500 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps call for a test of the $44,000 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $45,000 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a fresh increase above $42,800, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $42,000 zone.
The first major support is seen near the $41,500 zone. A downside break below the $41,500 support zone could increase the chances of more downsides. The next major support is near $40,000, below which the bears might take control.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,500, followed by $41,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $42,650, $42,800 and $43,500.
