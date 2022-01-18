News
The CDC’s new challenge? Grappling with imperfect science.
By Apoorva Mandavilli, The New York Times Company
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was long revered for its methodical and meticulous scientific approach. Agencies in other nations modeled themselves after the world’s most highly regarded public health authority, even adopting the name.
At the outset of the pandemic, the CDC moved at its accustomed pace. But this time, with a novel virus moving so quickly, the country paid a price: Testing and surveillance lagged as the agency tried to implement dated approaches with creaky infrastructure. Officials were late to recommend masking, in part because federal scientists took too long to recognize that the virus was airborne.
Now the contagious omicron variant is pushing the CDC into uncharted territory. Because decisions must be made at a breakneck pace, the agency has issued recommendations based on what once would have been considered insufficient evidence, amid growing public concern about how these guidelines affect the economy and education.
The agency’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has sometimes skipped much of the traditional scientific review process, most recently in shortening the isolation period for infected Americans.
After the Trump administration’s pattern of interference, President Joe Biden came to office promising to restore the CDC’s reputation for independence and rigorous science. The challenge now for Walensky is figuring out how to convey this message to the public: The science is incomplete, and this is our best advice for now.
For a bureaucracy staffed primarily by medical professionals, the change has not been easy.
In recent interviews, some officials at the CDC privately described the decisions as demoralizing, and worried about Walensky’s increasing reliance on a small group of advisers and what they saw as the White House’s heavy political influence on her actions.
Yet others outside the agency commended Walensky for short-circuiting a laborious process and taking a pragmatic approach to managing a national emergency, saying she was right to move ahead even when the data was unclear and agency researchers remained unsure.
There are policy considerations in a pandemic that are “not the sole purview of CDC,” said Dr. Richard Besser, who served as interim chief of the agency during the H1N1 influenza virus outbreak of 2009. But, he added, “I think we need some more clarity” when policy and economics drive agency recommendations.
As of Sunday, more than 800,000 Americans on average are infected daily, according to data gathered by The New York Times. Many schools and businesses are struggling to remain open; hospitals in nearly two dozen states are nearing capacity.
At the end of December, Walensky announced that infected Americans would need to isolate for only five days, not 10, if they were no longer experiencing symptoms, and that a negative test result would not be required to end the isolation period.
Critics complained that the virus might spread as contagious people were allowed to return to offices and schools. Many pointed out that the research supporting a shortened isolation period for omicron infections was scant.
But the recommendation had an important advantage: It could help keep hospitals, businesses and schools afloat through the worst of the omicron surge.
The recommendations for isolation are “basically correct,” said Dr. Thomas Frieden, who led the agency under President Barack Obama. “The problem is, they were not explained.”
Walensky and the CDC declined requests for comment on new tensions in the agency’s decision-making. But the director has frequently cited rapidly evolving science as justification for recommendations that proved to be confusing or unpopular.
Testifying before the Senate on Tuesday, Walensky said the agency’s new recommendations for shortened isolation periods represent “swift science-based action to address the very real possibility of staffing shortages.”
It is has been something of a mantra for Walensky.
In March, the CDC said schoolchildren could safely sit 3 feet apart in classrooms, instead of 6 feet, although there was virtually no research to back up the recommendation. But the move did make it easier for administrators to consider opening schools.
In May, Walensky cited scientific data when she told vaccinated people that they could take off their masks and mingle freely, much to the consternation of experts who said that the move ignored the possibility of breakthrough infections. (Those arrived with the delta variant.)
In August, Walensky joined Biden in supporting booster shots for all Americans, well before scientists at the Food and Drug Administration or at her own agency had a chance to review the data on whether they were needed.
The most recent example — the isolation advice — left turmoil within the agency over the way in which it was established and announced.
On the Sunday night after Christmas, Walensky called an emergency meeting of the agency’s COVID response leaders. She told them the agency would shrink the recommended isolation period and would drop a negative test result as a requirement for leaving isolation, according to an official familiar with the video call who spoke on condition of anonymity because the individual was not authorized to speak on the matter.
The new guidance would be made public the next day, Walensky said, and officials were not to discuss it until then.
Stunned, the scientists scrambled to gather the limited data to support the recommendations and to rewrite the hundreds of pages on the agency’s website that touch on quarantine and isolation.
Before publishing a new recommendation, federal researchers normally pore over data, write a draft and fine-tune it based on comments from others. There was so little evidence for shortened isolation — and even that was based mostly on the delta variant — that the “science brief” that typically accompanies guidance was downgraded to a “rationale” document.
Some researchers bristled at being left out of the decision-making process and were enraged by the agency’s public statement the next day that the change was “motivated by science.”
Although some believed the new five-day cutoff was arbitrary, they also knew of data suggesting that rapid tests might miss some omicron infections, and so mostly agreed with Walensky’s decision not to require a negative test result before ending isolation.
But when Walensky informed staff of the new recommendations in the emergency meeting Dec. 26, they were far from ready. Over the next week, CDC scientists struggled to adjust hundreds of guidance documents on the agency’s website.
About 2,000 health officials, public health lab directors and public health researchers at the state and city levels join a weekly call with CDC officials.
On the call Dec. 27, just hours before the CDC released its statement, state and local officials peppered agency scientists with questions about the plans for isolation guidance for the general public.
Under strict orders to not talk about the new recommendations, CDC staff members were silent.
“We would have appreciated more opportunity for input and heads up,” said Scott Becker, CEO of the Association of Public Health Laboratories.
Walensky’s supporters said the pivot by the CDC was inevitable and that she had made the right calls. The agency is a behemoth, filled with researchers accustomed to taking their time, and the pandemic needed more urgent solutions.
“There are people at CDC who really don’t get it,” Frieden said.
During his tenure, he said, he was frequently confronted with “in some ways charming, but in some ways problematic, cluelessness on the part of CDC staff that their recommendations, their guidance, their statements could have big implications.”
Several outside experts said Walensky had become a scapegoat for people who were weary and frustrated by a virus that seemed repeatedly to have retreated only to return in a horrific new form in short order.
Leading the CDC is challenging even at the best of times, they said. But Walensky took the reins in the middle of a pandemic, in a politically charged climate and at a low point in the agency’s credibility and staff morale.
And agency researchers are still working remotely — “almost an unthinkable hurdle to overcome,” Besser said.
“I am concerned about CDC. I am concerned about the nation’s trust in public health,” Besser said. “But I think it’s really unfair to put that on the shoulders of Dr. Walensky.”
Walensky has explained the rationale for her decisions at news briefings held by the White House. But last week, responding to wide criticism about muddled messaging, she and other agency scientists held a briefing of their own, answering questions from reporters about the isolation guidance, the rising rate of hospitalizations among young children and the agency’s plans for a fourth shot of the coronavirus vaccine.
The briefing was a welcome step toward rebuilding trust in the CDC and clarifying its decisions, some experts said.
“Separating out public health considerations from political considerations is very important,” Besser said. “And by doing briefings from CDC, she’ll be able to lift up CDC scientists and experts.”
Some of the current conflict at the CDC predates the pandemic and Walensky’s leadership. Tension between the agency and the National Institutes of Health, represented by Dr. Anthony Fauci, festered even during previous public health crises, some health officials noted.
In the most recent instance, Fauci and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy gave assurances on television that the CDC would revisit its recommendations for isolation — when the agency had no plans to do so — and irritated senior CDC scientists.
Ideally, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra should smooth things over, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
In a rare appearance, Becerra last week defended Walensky in a CNN interview, saying she had “a medical license and a degree in public health. She doesn’t have a degree in marketing.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Museo de las Americas’ “Smoking Mirrors” showcases two dozen artists who keep the Chicano spirit alive
The exhibit “Smoking Mirrors” makes some bold statements about the power of murals and the artists who make them. It gets the important ones right.
This show, featuring two dozen of the region’s most prolific artists, brings murals back to their roots, and reminds us that big, public art has a purpose. At its best, and most crucial, public art serves as a forum for political and social pronouncements. It gives loud voice to people who might otherwise go unheard.
If you go
"Smoking Mirrors: Visual Histories of Identity, Resistance and Resilience," continues through Feb. 26 at the Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Info: 303-5714401 or museo.org.
The show harks back to the days when 20th-century civil-rights activists, aligned with the Chicano movement, used public art to claim their place in the region. The paintings, applied to walls, buildings and bridges where everyone could see them, often borrowed the colors, symbols and shapes of traditional Latin American art and culture, informing everyone that this country is home to people with roots in all regions, including those from Mexico and places farther south.
Those murals demanded recognition and equity for all and won respect for an art form that was sometimes thought of as folkloric. Rarely has art played such an important role in civic progress.
“Smoking Mirrors,” at the Museo de las Americas through Feb. 26, comes at a time when murals are, once again, all the rage, but where the populist credibility that Chicano artists (and later, graffiti artists) earned for them is all but lost. Today’s murals — often funded by government agencies or businesses who use them as decoration to sell new apartments or shopping centers or to lure tourists — are frequently white-washed into pretty decorations with zero meaning.
All those images of birds and flowers and giant bears, all those too-pretty geometric designs popping up through Denver exploit the “street cred” of back-in-the-day murals while taking none of the risks those works demanded.
On its surface, this exhibit celebrates present-day artists who continue to use their art to advocate for Latino causes.
On a deeper level, it feels more like a call to all artists who paint big to use their extreme “canvases” to honor the audacity of the muralists who came before them and take on more important topics.
It also advocates for the main mission of the exhibit’s organizer, the Chicano/a Murals of Colorado Project, an organization that works to preserve important murals that are already present in the urban landscape but whose existence is threatened by gentrification. These murals are marks of history and we ought to safeguard them when we can.
As an aside, the project’s website — chicanomuralsofcolorado.com — has a wealth of info and background on the best of these artworks spanning several decades. It’s endlessly valuable to the cause.
To be sure, that cause is not lost to the artists in this show, who range from pioneers in the art form to newcomers. Through their two- and three-dimensional works, they carry on the Chicano legacy.
Curatorially, “Smoking Mirrors” is themed around the Mesoamerican mythic figures Quetzalcoatl and Tezcatlipoca who, as wall text explains, represent the opposing forces of lightness and darkness. Their mingling is a metaphor for duality, a theme underlying the work of all artists whose objects explore multiple identities.
While the work is all recent, it references many periods of Latin American history. Artist Jerry Vigil, for example, presents his ceramic piece, “Identity,” a recreation of an ancient Maya burial object. David Garcia’s acrylic-on-aluminum wall sculpture is an abstract representation of the Aztec figure Tezcatlipoca.
That history is updated through the 1500s and onward, with pieces like Emmanuel Martinez’s “Malintzin,” an acrylic portrait of the real-life historic figure also known as La Malinche, who began life as a slave but ended up a companion to the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés. And then through Carlotta Espinoza’s “Our Lady of Guadalupe,” which honors one of the most important religious events in the region’s history. And also through Alicia Cardenas’ “La Llarona,” which depicts the timeless figure known as “crying woman.”
Leo Tanguma’s portrait of the political hero “Emiliano Zapata” propels the action toward the 20th and 21st centuries leading to the presence of the contemporary figures captured in such pieces as Jodie Herrera’s “Soledad,” an aerosol and latex painting honoring Chicana activist Soledad Jovita Trejo Martinez.
The geometry of shifting indigenous identities is broadened by other pieces that reference people and events in what is now the United States. There is Virgil Ortiz’s wood and clay sculpture “Po’Pay,” which recollects the mid-1600s uprising against conquistadors in New Mexico; and Gregg Deal’s “Height of AIM,” a canvas painting made from spray paint, acrylic and ink that serves as a tribute to Native American activists who were part of the Red Power Movement of the 1960s and ’70s.
While the subject matter and media vary almost to the point of overload, the exhibition comes together nicely in the way it shows how artists explore their own identities and bring the public along on their journey. This is, in a sense, the story of much of Latino art made in the American West over the last half-century: the search to uncover personal and shared histories from both the past and present — sometimes lost during acts of migration, assimilation and discrimination — and then to introduce evolved, and often mixed, racial and ethnic identities to the world.
There is something gained in the excess of ideas here, the thread of art-making is apparent and many of the legends, ideas and moments referenced in the show make for a crash course in Latin American history.
But there is something lost, too. Objects in the tradition of “public art” or “street art” always fit awkwardly into formal art galleries like the Museo de las Americas. The radical, individual acts that they reference are tamed in the white cube setting. They become precious and elite when they are really meant to be populist and accessible. Art museums are not always the best settings for art.
The museo charges $8 a person. That does not feel like it’s in the spirit of work that is meant to “honor the Chicano/a tradition of using public art and murals in service to the people and communities that are historically dehumanized and oppressed in U.S. society,” as the exhibition describes its aim.
What the Chicano muralists taught us all is that European ideas of what makes art important — that it ought to be shown in a museum and sold as a commodity — are false. All art done with purpose and skill is equal. Their art was valuable because it was free and because it was not held up as something to be separated and idolized.
I’m not saying the art in “Smoking Mirrors” doesn’t belong in a high-end museum where people have to pay to see it. I’m saying that maybe it deserves something more.
Sustainably harvested aspen wood used to create this year’s X Games medals
When the X Games athletes come to Aspen each year to compete, they often leave a bit of themselves behind, both physically and emotionally. This winter, the ESPN staff wanted to make sure the stars who make the podium also go home with a piece of Aspen, both physically and emotionally.
“We wanted to capture something iconic from this majestic location,” said Brian Kerr, ESPN’s associate director of competitions, who is in charge of the X Games medal design. “We wanted something these professional ski and snowboard phenoms could take back to their homes and not only feel proud that they podiumed at the ultimate action sports event that is X Games, but they would also remember where they were when they won, to take a piece of Aspen, Colorado, home with them.”
The X Games Aspen 2022 medals — including the knuckle huck rings and Rocket League awards — were again created by Colorado artist Lisa Issenberg. The founder and owner of Kiitella studio — a Finnish word meaning “to thank, applaud or praise” — in Ridgway, Issenberg first made the X Games medals in 2020 before also returning last winter.
She’s known for making many other awards, as well, from the Birds of Prey World Cup ski races at Beaver Creek to Aspen Skiing Co.’s own Power of Four events. Issenberg’s Ridgway studio has long been located in the same building as that of famed artist John Billings, who among other projects makes the Grammy awards.
Read the full story from our partner at aspentimes.com.
News
Hospital “crisis” care already happening amid Colorado’s omicron surge, ER doctors warn Polis
Colorado’s emergency rooms are essentially already rationing health care amid COVID-19’s omicron surge, but without the legal protection that would come if the state authorized crisis standards, a physician group told Gov. Jared Polis’ staff late last week.
The Colorado chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians told the governor’s office in a five-page letter that doctors are having to triage which patients will receive the limited hospital beds available, and some people who would be deemed sick enough to admit under normal circumstances are being sent home.
Anyone having symptoms that suggest a life-threatening illness — something like difficulty breathing, chest pain or extreme weakness — should still go to an emergency room, said Dr. Ramnik Dhaliwal, president of the Colorado chapter.
But, he said, staffing shortages in hospitals and public confusion about where to go for care or COVID-19 testing have contributed to a squeeze in emergency departments that impacts all patients, not just those being admitted for treatment of the virus.
A statewide activation of the crisis standards of care for as short as one or two weeks would help hospitals get through the current surge, he said.
“We’re operating in that (crisis) framework without the liability protections,” Dhaliwal said in an interview Monday.
The hospital crisis standards address two problems: sorting out which patients are most likely to recover even if they don’t get a general hospital bed, and deciding which are so sick that they’re unlikely to survive if they don’t get the highest level of care. These would apply to all patients, not just people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Colorado has had crisis standards for staffing in place since early November, giving hospitals legal protection if they stretch their workforce in less-than ideal ways. In early January, the state reactivated crisis standards for emergency medical services, allowing ambulance workers to not transport some patients, and to not attempt resuscitation if the odds of success are low.
The state has never activated the hospital care-rationing standards.
COVID test positivity dropping
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado remained roughly level over the weekend following a 68% increase since Christmas Day. As of Monday afternoon, 1,655 patients statewide had confirmed cases of the virus. About 93% of general hospital beds and 92% of intensive-care beds were full.
Estimates of the number of people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 have varied considerably amid the surge fueled by the virus’s fast-spreading omicron variant. It remains unclear what effect COVID-19 is having on the patients not being treated primarily for the virus — how many needed care for something completely unrelated to an asymptomatic infection, and how many had a chronic condition exacerbated by the virus.
Some signs pointed to possible relief for Colorado in the near future. Following a nearly month-long surge, the percentage of tests coming back positive has been dropping for about a week, though, at 27%, it’s still well above levels that would indicate the state has a good handle on the size of the surge. Generally, when the positivity rate drops, cases and hospitalizations follow in the coming weeks.
COVID-19 deaths in Colorado have continued to drop following their last peak, amid the fall surge of the delta variant, but people are still dying, with the statewide total recently exceeding 11,000 deaths due to the virus.
At this point, it’s too early to be certain if the omicron peak has passed, though, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health. And even when cases stop rising, it will take time for hospitalizations to fall, and many people still will be contagious, she said.
“We remain at unprecedented levels of cases and very high levels of hospitalizations,” she said. “We aren’t out of the woods yet.”
Staffing shortage causes backup
The emergency physicians group presented their letter, first reported by Colorado Public Radio, to a member of Polis’ staff during a virtual meeting last week.
It also asked the state to:
- Explain to the public who is eligible for certain COVID-19 treatments and how to get them
- Offer incentives for nurses to take permanent jobs in Colorado, or to stay in their current jobs
- Set clear rules on when staff infected with COVID-19 can work
- Bring in more nurses from the National Guard or the Federal Emergency Management Agency
- Improve the statewide transfer center, which doesn’t always have the staff to answer when hospitals call looking for available beds
- Reimburse ambulance providers for time spent transferring patients between hospitals
Polis’s office didn’t respond to questions about the letter from The Denver Post on Monday.
Hospitals have a staffing shortage, so they’ve had to stop using some of their beds, Dhaliwal said. That means patients who need a hospital bed are sometimes spending hours in the emergency department, waiting for one to become available, and occupying rooms that then aren’t available to treat others coming in behind them. Those who don’t have life-threatening conditions then have to get basic care in the waiting room until space becomes available.
“The shortage isn’t just in medical staff. It’s even in people to clean beds,” he said.
One of the simplest ways to ease some of the strain in emergency departments would be to increase access to testing, and to explain to the public where they can get care if they don’t have a life-threatening condition, Dhaliwal said. People come to hospitals when they don’t know where to get tested or can’t get an appointment, but that clogs up the system — and many emergency departments don’t even have tests available for people who don’t need to be admitted, he said.
“The state can do small things to help us decompress,” he said.
Some hospitals have essentially declared their own crisis standards, limiting non-emergency surgeries or setting their own rules about when sick employees need to come back to work, Dhaliwal said. The state could require hospitals to be transparent about their practices, to ensure that some aren’t handling the brunt of emergency patients because others keep doing surgeries that could be postponed, he said.
The hospital crisis standards, updated in late November, call for the state to halt non-emergency surgeries before allowing any rationing of care.
For the patients deemed lowest-risk, crisis standards could mean being sent home with oxygen and instructions to monitor their symptoms, or being discharged from the hospital earlier than normal. The standards instruct emergency room doctors to consider special circumstances, such as whether a patient is homeless. That takes time, though, which further exacerbates the emergency room backup, Dhaliwal said.
The standards for the sickest patients focus on their odds of surviving for the next year. Patients would be assigned a score based on how well their organs are functioning, with additional points added for age and conditions that might kill them in the near future, such as cancer or advanced liver disease. A hospital then sets a cutoff number of points, based on how many patients they currently have that need a particular resource, and how many more patients they expect to come in that day. Patients whose point totals are above that cutoff would receive a lower level of care: a general bed instead of an ICU bed, for example.
The biggest things that members of the public can do to help improve the situation are to go to a primary care doctor or urgent care if they don’t think their symptoms are life-threatening; wear masks, to reduce the virus’ spread; and get vaccinated, which makes it less likely they’ll become severely ill, Dhaliwal said. Though omicron causes more breakthrough infections among vaccinated people, most of those who are hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated, he said.
“This is not a political thing,” he said. “This is life and death.”
