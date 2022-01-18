Connect with us

News

The Chicago Bears interviewed Matt Eberflus for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator.

Published

1 min ago

on

The Chicago Bears will interview Matt Eberflus for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator.
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 15 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.

Matt Eberflus interviewed for the head coaching position Monday, the Bears announced.

Matt Eberflus

Age: 51

Title: Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator

Experience

Eberflus has been the Colts coordinator for four seasons. Before that, he spent six seasons coaching linebackers for the Dallas Cowboys after a two-year stint in the same role with the Cleveland Browns. Eberflus also has 17 years of college coaching experience on his resume at Toledo (1992-2000) and Missouri (2001-08).

You should know

Eberflus finished third in 2018 in the NFL’s Assistant Coach of the Year voting. Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio won the honor that season with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale finishing as the runner-up. This season, Eberflus oversaw a Colts defense that led the AFC in takeaways (33) while finishing in the top 10 in the league in points allowed (21.5 ppg). The Colts had three defenders named to the initial Pro Bowl rosters last month — lineman DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II.

The buzz

Players laud Eberflus for his communication skills and leadership style. He is known as a detail-oriented coach with a knack for connecting with players and fellow coaches. Eberflus has earned a reputation for being able to blend his strategic insight with the personnel he has to work with, loading his defense with only as much as players can handle.

What’s been said

”I would fully endorse and support anyone who ever called and asked me about Flus as a man, as a leader and as a coach. He is a worthy candidate. Obviously I don’t want to lose him. But I’m happy for him and support him.” — Colts coach Frank Reich, when Eberflus became a head coaching candidate last year

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

The Chicago Bears interviewed Ed Dodds for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager.

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

The Chicago Bears will interview Ed Dodds for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager.
google news

The Chicago Bears have reached out to 15 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.

Ed Dodds interviewed for the general manager position Monday, the team announced.

Ed Dodds

Title: Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager

Age: 41

Experience

Dodds joined the Colts as vice president of player personnel, and they promoted him a year later to assistant general manager. Dodds worked for 10 seasons (2007-16) for the Seattle Seahawks, becoming a senior personnel executive in the final two years. He started in the pro personnel department in 2007 and moved to college scouting in the south and central part of the country, eventually becoming a cross-checker and then a national scout. Dodds broke into the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and spent four seasons with them. In college, Dodds was a student coach at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

You should know

Dodds has a reputation for being a skilled and tireless scout. He was considered a valuable member of the Seahawks and helped build two Super Bowl rosters while working for GM John Schneider, who did not want to lose him to the Colts. As the right-hand man for GM Chris Ballard in Indianapolis, Dodds’ name has surfaced in January in recent years. The Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions interviewed him for their GM jobs last year. Dodds declined an interview with the Cleveland Browns two years ago.

The buzz

Dodds’ name has gained momentum in recent years, and it seems as if it’s only a matter of time before he lands an opportunity to become a GM.

What’s been said

“He’s unbelievable when it comes to communicating with coaches and seeing the fit of the player,” Ballard told The Athletic. “Being able to watch the tape and know, ‘That guy is going to fit.’ Ed’s a huge asset to us. He’s pretty good at his job.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Twins announce signing of seven international players

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Twins announce signing of seven international players
google news

The Twins officially announced the signing of seven players from the Dominican Republic on Monday, two days after the international signing period opened.

The class of players is headed by outfielder Yasser Mercedes, who is the No. 17 prospect per MLB Pipeline. Per Pipeline, his deal is worth $1.7 million.

The Twins also signed infielders Yilber Herrera (No. 35, per Pipeline), Harold Grant and Juan Zapata to deals, as well as outfielders Anderson Nova and Jose Rodriguez, and right-handed pitcher Ledwin Taveras.

While the Twins have not announced it, they reportedly have reached a deal with Venezuelan shortstop Bryan Acuña, MLB Pipeline’s No. 39 prospect in the international class. Acuña is the younger brother of Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Both his father and grandfather played Minor League Baseball and he has another brother who is an infielder in the Texas Rangers organization.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Las Vegas Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock after 3 seasons

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Las Vegas Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock after 3 seasons
google news

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons and will begin a search for a coach and GM following their second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons.

The Raiders announced the move to get rid of Mayock on Monday, two days after losing their wild-card playoff game to Cincinnati 26-19.

“We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future,” the team said in a statement.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.