News
The Chicago Bears will interview Eliot Wolf for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the New England Patriots senior consultant.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 15 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Eliot Wolf will interview for the general manager position Tuesday, according to NFL Network.
Eliot Wolf
Age: 39
Title: Senior consultant for the New England Patriots
Experience
Wolf joined the Patriots in 2020, having spent the previous two seasons as the Cleveland Browns assistant general manager under John Dorsey. He was with the Green Bay Packers for 14 seasons before that, starting as a pro personnel assistant in 2004 then climbing the ranks in the team’s front office. During his latter years in Green Bay, Wolf was director of pro personnel (2012-2015), director of player personnel (2015-2016) and director of football operations for his final two seasons. He interviewed for the Packers GM job in 2018, but Brian Gutekunst got the job.
You should know
Wolf’s dad is Ron Wolf, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who was the Packers general manager for 10 seasons from 1991-2000. Under Ron’s guidance, the Packers enjoyed a run in which they qualified for the playoffs in six consecutive seasons from 1993-98. The team won Super Bowl XXXI over the Patriots after the 1996 season and made it back to that stage a year later, losing to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII. Eliot was in high school at that time.
The buzz
In many league circles, there is optimism Wolf would be able to assemble a high-level staff within the front office. He is highly regarded and has developed solid connections across the league. His relationship with Alonzo Highsmith, currently the senior executive advisor to Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider, is notable. Highsmith stands as a candidate the Bears should have on their interview list for the GM role. Wolf could also become a valuable piece in a right-hand man role.
What’s been said
“We have a great relationship. I’m very fond of the person, and the scout is excellent. I’ve told him that. I really want him to be here. But I also know he has other opportunities, and I wouldn’t hold him back from that because I care about him. … Eliot is going to be a GM soon, whether he stays here and then becomes a GM or whether he goes somewhere else and becomes a GM.” — Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, after being hired to that role four years ago
News
The Chicago Bears will interview Morocco Brown for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 15 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Morocco Brown will interview for the general manager position Tuesday, according to NFL Network.
Morocco Brown
Title: Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting
Age: 45
Experience
GM Chris Ballard hired Brown in 2017 to run the college scouting side of things for the Colts. Before that, he was the vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015.
Brown worked as the director of pro personnel in Washington from 2008-13 after a seven-year run with the Bears as the assistant director of pro personnel from 2001-07. He broke into the NFL in 2000 with an entry-level scouting position in Washington. A four-year letterman as a linebacker at North Carolina State, he was a captain for the Wolfpack as a senior and led the team in tackles for three straight seasons from 1995-97. Brown was briefly with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Atlanta Falcons interviewed him for their GM job last year.
You should know
Brown has a diverse scouting background with experience on both the pro and college sides. He’s been heavily involved with some very successful drafts in Indianapolis. The Colts got linebacker Darius Leonard (2018), wide receiver Michael Pittman and running back Jonathan Taylor (2020) all in the second round. As an assistant pro director with the Bears, he played a role in the addition of a handful of offensive linemen that helped propel the team to Super Bowl XLI following the 2006 season.
Bears connection
Brown was one of the first hires made after the arrival of GM Jerry Angelo in 2001. After seven years at Halas Hall, he surely has relationships with many key figures that remain in the organization with an idea of how the building works.
The buzz
The Colts have drafted well in recent years, bringing attention to Brown. With a reputation for working well with others, Brown could be poised for a shot at a GM role in this cycle.
What’s been said
“Morocco knew players, and that’s not an easy task,” former Bears GM Jerry Angelo told The Athletic. “It’s like instinct. There are people who work their tails off and they write what they see. But they can only write what they see. Because our business is a projection business, you have to project what (players) are going to be for you. And that takes instincts.”
Angelo said scouts belong in two categories — information gatherers and evaluators — and said Brown falls into the latter.
News
Texas synagogue hostage-taker had stayed in area shelters
By JAMIE STENGLE, JAKE BLEIBERG and ERIC TUCKER
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — An armed man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue had spent time in area homeless shelters in the two weeks leading up to the attack, and was dropped off at one by someone he appeared to know.
Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen who authorities identified as the hostage-taker, was brought to the shelter in downtown Dallas on Jan. 2 by a man who hugged him and had conversations with him, said Wayne Walker, CEO and pastor of OurCalling, which provides services to homeless people.
“He was dropped off by somebody that looked like he had a relationship with him,” said Walker, who said they’d turned photos and video over to the FBI.
An FBI spokeswoman said late Monday that they did not have any information they could confirm regarding Akram’s stay at the OurCalling facility. The agency has said there was no early indication that anyone else was involved in the hostage-taking.
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told “ CBS Mornings” that he’d let Akram into Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday morning because he appeared to need shelter. The synagogue is in Colleyville, a city of about 26,000 people located 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.
Cytron-Walker said the man wasn’t threatening or suspicious at first, but later he heard a gun click as he was praying.
The rabbi and three other men were participating in the service that was being livestreamed when they were taken hostage. The first hostage was released shortly before 5 p.m. Cytron-Walker and two others escaped around 9 p.m., when Cytron-Walker threw a chair at the gunman.
“The exit wasn’t too far away,” Cytron-Walker said. “I told them to go. I threw a chair at the gunman, and I headed for the door. And all three of us were able to get out without even a shot being fired.”
Akram was killed after the hostages ran out. Authorities have declined to say who shot Akram, saying it was still under investigation.
Video of the standoff’s end from Dallas TV station WFAA showed people running out a door of the synagogue, and then a man holding a gun opening the same door just seconds later before he turned around and closed it. Moments later, several shots and then an explosion could be heard.
The FBI on Sunday night issued a statement calling the ordeal “a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted” and said the Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating. The agency noted that Akram spoke repeatedly during negotiations about a prisoner who is serving an 86-year sentence in the U.S. The statement followed comments Saturday from the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office that the hostage-taker was focused on an issue “not specifically related to the Jewish community.”
Akram could be heard ranting on a Facebook livestream of the services and demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
“The last hour or so of the standoff, he wasn’t getting what he wanted. It didn’t look good. It didn’t sound good. We were terrified,” Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings.”
At a service held Monday evening at a nearby Methodist church, Cytron-Walker said the amount of “well-wishes and kindness and compassion” has been overwhelming.
“Thank you for all of the compassion, from the bottom of my heart,” Cytron-Walker said.
“While very few of us are doing OK right now, we’ll get through this,” he said.
The investigation stretched to England, where late Sunday police in Manchester announced that two teenagers were in custody in connection with the standoff. Greater Manchester Police tweeted that counter-terrorism officers had made the arrests but did not say whether the pair faced any charges.
The teenagers are Akram’s sons, two U.S. law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Investigators believe Akram was in contact with his sons in the hours before the standoff and are working to discern what information he may have shared with them, one of the officials said. The officials could not publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
British media, including the Guardian, reported Tuesday that Akram had been under investigation by the domestic security service, MI5, as a possible “terrorist threat” in 2020. The investigation was closed after authorities concluded Akram posed no threat, the reports said.
Britain’s Home Office did not immediately comment on the reports.
President Joe Biden called the episode an act of terror. Speaking to reporters in Philadelphia on Sunday, Biden said Akram allegedly purchased a weapon on the streets.
Federal investigators believe Akram purchased the handgun used in the hostage-taking in a private sale, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. Akram arrived in the U.S. at Kennedy Airport in New York about two weeks ago, a law enforcement official said.
Akram arrived in the U.S. on a tourist visa from Great Britain, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not intended to be public. London’s Metropolitan Police said its counter-terrorism police were working with U.S. authorities.
U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel told the House of Commons on Monday that she had spoken to her U.S. counterpart, Alejandro Mayorkas, and offered “the full support” of the police and security services in Britain in the investigation.
After staying at the OurCalling facility on Jan. 2, he stayed in another Dallas homeless shelter.
Akram stayed three nights between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 at Union Gospel Mission Dallas, the homeless shelter’s CEO, Bruce Butler, told CNN. According to their records, Akram left there for the last time on Jan. 13 — two days before he took the hostages at the synagogue.
Akram used his phone during the course of negotiations to communicate with people other than law enforcement, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.
It wasn’t clear why Akram chose the synagogue, though the prison where Siddiqui is serving her sentence is in Fort Worth.
An attorney in Texas who represents Siddiqui said Monday that Siddiqui had no connections to Akram.
“She said from the beginning when she was sentenced that she does not want any violence done in her name and she doesn’t condone any type of violence being done,” said attorney Marwa Elbially.
Akram, who was called Faisal by his family, was from Blackburn, an industrial city in northwest England. His family said he’d been “suffering from mental health issues.”
“We would also like to add that any attack on any human being, be it a Jew, Christian or Muslim, etc. is wrong and should always be condemned,” his brother, Gulbar Akram, wrote.
___
Stengle reported from Dallas and Tucker reported from Washington, D.C. Also contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Paul J. Weber and Acacia Coronado in Austin; Michael Balsamo in Washington; and Danica Kirka and Sylvia Hui in London.
News
Denver weather: Freezing drizzle tonight to make an icy Wednesday morning
Denver could be very slick by this time Wednesday as a weak storm system will move in tonight, bringing a winter weather mix.
⚠️Slick roads, sidewalks, and driveways possible late tonight through Wednesday ⚠️
Areas of light freezing drizzle spread west across the plains late tonight & Wednesday. Slick Wednesday AM commute possible – plan ahead and allow extra time. Some light snow, too but < 1". #COwx pic.twitter.com/YYEoRrpTDI
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 18, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will experience an enjoyable Tuesday with a high of 56 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Winds could gust to 16 mph.
The weather will begin to turn Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as patchy freezing drizzle could begin around 2 a.m. The mostly cloudy evening will drop to 23 degrees. The metro area could be covered with a light glaze of ice by Wednesday’s sunrise.
Areas of freezing drizzle and light snow are expected Wednesday across the Front Range, with a light glaze of ice possible. The freezing drizzle, possibly mixed with snow, should mainly occur after 11 a.m. The high will only reach 30 degrees. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation, but any snow amounts should total less than an inch. The wintery mix will wrap up before midnight as the nighttime temperature falls to 16 degrees.
Thursday will be a calm weather day with a sunny high of 39 degrees.
Another weak storm system arrives Friday into Saturday with a 40% chance of light snow.
Then temperatures should warm into the 50s again later in the weekend and next week.
The Chicago Bears will interview Eliot Wolf for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the New England Patriots senior consultant.
Helena Christensen, 53, Rocks A Swimsuit In The Snow While Taking A Dip In Cold Lake
The Chicago Bears will interview Morocco Brown for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting.
SPACE Metaverse Acquires Strategic Fund From Binance Labs
Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Suffered a Miscarriage With Costar Jason Cameron’s Child
Texas synagogue hostage-taker had stayed in area shelters
Mucus Mea Culpa: Pastor Mike Todd Apologizes For Psalm Swiping Psaliva On Obedient Brother’s Face—‘It Was Disgusting’
Denver weather: Freezing drizzle tonight to make an icy Wednesday morning
Crypto.com Activates Addresses, Adds Another Security Protocol
Candace Cameron-Bure Rocks A ‘Hug Like Bob Saget’ Shirt & Reflects On Week After His Death
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News6 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News5 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
Bitcoin2 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena