The Graph Price Prediction 2022 – Will GRT Hit $2 Soon?
- Bullish GRT price prediction is $0.7922 to $1.67.
- GRT price might also reach $2 soon.
- GRT bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.01.
In The Graph’s (GRT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about GRT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
The Graph Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of GRT is $0.517 with a 24-hour trading volume of $98,864,928 at the time of writing. However, GRT has decreased nearly 7.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, GRT has a circulating supply of 5,253,842,029 GRT. Currently, GRT trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, CoinTiger, Bitget, and FTX.
What is The Graph (GRT)?
GRT is a global API and indexing protocol designed to organize blockchain data and make it easily accessible via GraphQL. Developers can use Graph Explorer to find, search, and publish any public data needed to build decentralized applications. For developers, they create serverless dApps that run entirely on public infrastructure.
The Graph (GRT) Price Prediction 2022
The Graph holds the 56th position on CoinGecko right now. GRT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The horizontal channel trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways.
Currently, GRT is in the range of $0.517. If the pattern continues, the price of GRT might reach the resistance level of $1.18. If the trend reverses, then the price of GRT may fall to $0.5208.
The Graph (GRT) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of GRT.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of GRT.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.7922
- Resistance Level 2 – $1.06
- Resistance Level 3 – $1.32
- Resistance Level 4 – $1.67
- Support Level 1 – $0.44
- Support Level 2 – $0.013
The charts show that GRT has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, GRT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.67.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the GRT might plummet to almost $0.013, a bearish signal.
The Graph Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of GRT is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of GRT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the GRT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, GRT is in a bearish state. Notably, the GRT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of GRT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the GRT is at level 36.42. This means that GRT is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of GRT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
The Graph Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at The Graph’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of The Graphs. Currently, GRT lies in the range of 22.92, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of GRT. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of GRT lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, GRT’s RSI is at 36.42 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of GRT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and The Graph.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH is moving at the upward trend. But, the recent trend of BTC and GRT moves in a downward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the The Graph network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for GRT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of The Graph in 2022 is $1.67. On the other hand, the bearish GRT price prediction for 2022 is $0.01.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the GRT ecosystem, the performance of GRT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $1.3 very soon. But, it might also reach $2 if the investors believe that GRT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
GRT is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks such as Ethereum and IPFS, which enables multiple applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
GRT has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, CoinTiger, Bitget, and FTX.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the GRT platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On Feb 12, 2021, GRT reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $2.84 .
The Graph (GRT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of GRT in the past few months, GRT is considered a good investment in 2022.
The Graph (GRT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then The Graph (GRT) will hit $2 soon.
The Graph (GRT) price is expected to reach $5 by 2023.
The Graph (GRT) price is expected to reach $11 by 2024.
The Graph (GRT) price is expected to reach $18 by 2025.
The Graph (GRT) price is expected to reach $25 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
