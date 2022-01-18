Celebrities
The Soundtrack Of Black America: 20 Classics Produced By Timbaland
The 2022 Urban One Honors are on the way and the Lifetime Achievement honorees are getting their well-deserved flowers. As previously reported, this year’s Ne-Yo-hosted tribute show premieres Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, and carries a theme of “The Soundtrack of Black America.”
Several legends will be honored, but few have the catalog that Timbaland has under his belt. So what better time than now to revisit 20 classic records produced by the Legend in no particular order!
20. Ludacris “Phat Rabbit” (2000)
19. Jay-Z f/ Memphis Bleek & Amil “Hey Papi” (2000)
18. Omarion “Ice Box” (2006)
17.Timbaland & Magoo “Luv 2 Luv U (Remix)” (1997)
16. Drake “Thank Me Now” (2010)
15. 50 Cent f/ Justin Timberlake “Ayo Technology” (2007)
14. Ginuwine “So Anxious” (1999)
13. Petey Pablo “Raise Up” (2001)
12. Lil Kim “The Jump Off” (2003)
11. Missy Elliott f/ Ludacris “Gossip Folks” (2003)
10. Aaliyah “If Your Girl Only Knew” (1996)
Click after the jump for the next 10 classics from Timbaland.
Rhylee Gerber Blasts Captain Lee’s Claim She Was Fine Not Getting Tip on Below Deck, Says Bravo Silenced Her
On Below Deck season seven, Rhylee Gerber joined the crew in the middle of a charter after deckhand Abbi Murphy quit.
The resignation left a gaping hole in the cast, which Rhylee had to fill. The new deckhand, however, was not given a tip for her first charter. On social media, Captain Lee Rosbach claimed she was fine with it.
In an interview with Another Below Deck Podcast Patreon, however, Rhylee revealed her true feelings: “I was not fine with it. I talked about it with Kate, and I was like, ‘I don’t understand why this is happening.’ I’m doing the heavy lifting. And then I wasn’t going to say anything until the season was actually aired. And it showed Tanner who was out because he had diarrhea the charter before getting a full f**king tip share.”
In Rhylee’s opinion, she deserved half of a tip because she did half the work. During the podcast, the deckhand explained why she didn’t stand up for herself.
“I’ve already been known as the hothead the first season I was on,” she said via MonstersandCritics. “So, I’m not gonna sit there and be like, ‘What the f**k do you mean?’ And start an argument already.”
The former deckhand wasn’t happy Captain Lee told a different story. According to Rhylee, they had a long talk about the tip situation when they were both on the yacht.
Last year, on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast, Rhylee said Bravo silenced her from talking about the subject. “I talked about it once [on another podcast], and I got reamed by legal,” she said. “Yeah, legal told me not to talk about it anymore. I’m no longer in contact with Bravo. It’s been two years since the last show I was on.”
Below Deck currently airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
Mucus Ministry: Pastor Mike Todd Psalms Swipes Spit Across Parishioner’s Face, Questions About Leviticus Loogies Loom
Call Christ…
An Oklahoma Pastor is going viral for a bizarre portion of his sermon where he “holily” hocked up spit and placed it on a parishioner’s face. Pastor Mike Todd of Tulsa’s Transformation Church took things a step too far Sunday while explaining an analogy during a sermon titled: “Receiving Vision From God Might Get Nasty.”
The clergyman did just that and got nasty by unceremoniously spitting [A LOT] into his hand before wiping it across the face of a parishioner.
“He can’t see but he can hear,” said the Pastor while holding spit in his hand as a man stood next to him with his eyes closed during the sermon. “This is the moment where many of us are in, God is doing something and we hear him changing, we hear him even in prayer and you don’t see it clearly yet but you hear it,” added the Pastor before hocking up spit again and cradling it in his hand.
“This is where most people would not face Jesus anymore what most people would do is turn away,” he added while coughing up even more spit. “What I’m telling you is just as he’s physically standing here knowing what’s coming, God is saying; ‘Can you spiritually, physically, and emotionally be able to stand when getting the vision to receiving it might get nasty?’”
The spit was then slapped across the man’s face like aftershave as the parishioner idly stood by with gobbles of goop dripping off his face.
WHAT….IN…GOD’S NAME?!
The man who received the Leviticus loogie is actually Todd’s own brother, who is a much better human being than all of us especially considering that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.
[36:19 for the full video ]
Unfortunately for the phlegmy Pastor, people are none too pleased with him and he’s getting eviscerated on social media for his mucousy message. Not only that but clips of previous Miek Todd sermons are also being called into question.
What do YOU think about Pastor Mike Todd’s spitty sermon???
Celebrities
Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Eerily Like Jennifer Aniston In No Make-Up Selfie: Photo
It’s amazing what a good exfoliator can do. While showing off the new product for GOOP, Gwyneth Paltrow posed a selfie where some thought she bore an uncanny resemblance to Jennifer Aniston.
If every tube of GOOPGLOW’s Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser makes you glow like Rachel from Friends, then expect the product to sell out quickly. Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the launch of the new product on Sunday (Jan. 16) with a makeup-free photo. With her hair pulled back and with the angle of her head tilt, Gwyneth, 49, looked like Jennifer Aniston. Jen, 52, famously began dating Brad Pitt in 1998, after he and Gwyneth called it quits. However, Gwyneth’s message wasn’t about the past but about the exciting future of her new product.
“If you know me, you know I love a good exfoliator, which is why I am so excited to introduce this new addition to the GOOPGLOW family. It’s this amazing soft jelly, and as it cleanses, it really amps up your glow,” wrote Gwyneth. “I wanted something that supports the results we get from major exfoliating treatments but is gentle enough to use everyday. The results are pretty fantastic—it makes a real difference in how my skin looks and feels day-to-day. I can’t wait for you all to try it.”
Gwyneth’s selfie was greeted with love from her friends and fans. “I CANNOT WAIT to try, I worship this pic of your goopy heavenly skin,” wrote Holly Audrey Williams. “She’s glowing!” added Justin Blakeney. Paris Hilton added a ‘hearts for eyes’ emoji while Annie Bing commented, “Beautiful you.” “I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly,” remarked Anthony Ramos, while other fans commented on how “cute and gorge” Gwyneth looked.
Despite the two sharing an ex, there is no bad blood between Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Gwyneth Paltrow. When Jennifer won the 2020 Screen Actors’ Guild award for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series, Gwyneth commented that the win was “so deserved.” Gwyneth’s comment came on the heels of an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, in which Gwyneth commented that she’s still “friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.”
