Ticker: Canada approves Pfizer COVID drug; Budget writers set revenue estimate

The numbers game generally hasn’t worked in Aaron Nesmith’s favor this season, as Ime Udoka has gone more in the direction of veterans where playing time is concerned.

But with Marcus Smart (health and safety protocol) and Rob Williams (birth of a child) both on ice during the Celtics’ 104-92 win over New Orleans on Monday, when the coach searched for a way to shake up his lineup down the stretch, he turned to the second-year wing.

Nesmith brought his signature energy to the mix, scoring five straight points in a game-breaking 22-7 run over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, including a three-point play off a Jayson Tatum transition bounce pass. He also had six rebounds in a 19-minute run.

“I didn’t love our energy, and defensively we were solid overall but offensively the ball wasn’t moving as much, we weren’t getting downhill, and he brings energy and effort on every play at both ends of the floor,” Udoka said of why he turned to Nesmith. “So it was really his energy in the first half, we were searching for something with the guys we brought in, and in the second half he really got it going with that unit.

“He was guarding well, he was rebounding well, whether shots fall or not, to your point the energy and intensity that he brought changed the game with that group, so we rode them longer,” said the Celtics coach. “He’s a guy who hasn’t played as much so he can play a little heavier stint there, and I thought those guys finished it out great. We don’t love overplaying guys that many minutes, but that group was rolling and we stayed with it in the fourth quarter.”

Tatum was happy for his young teammate’s increased opportunity.

“That’s big. Especially with Aaron, just always staying ready,” said Tatum. “I can only imagine how tough it is to not always get the opportunity but, one thing we can count on is when he comes in the game, he’s gonna compete, he’s gonna do the little things. Regardless of if shots are going in or not, he’s gonna come in and compete. And then when he’s hitting shots and getting deflections, that’s just a plus. So when Aaron came in and gave us a big boost off the bench, it really changed the flow of the game.”

Schroder in a huff

Dennis Schroder admitted that Monday’s 12:30 start was somewhat eye-opening, considering that he woke up at 8:30. That early morning grumpiness stayed with Schroder, too, when asked by a reporter about his recent uneven play, including a one-point performance during Friday’s loss in Philadelphia.

In a series of expletive-related responses — including asking whether the reporter was “with” Boston or Philly — Schroder concluded that he was simply happy to win games, regardless of his scoring.

“Not good enough for you, huh? We won, that’s all that matters,” he snapped. “I’m a team player, if I get 40 points or 1 and we win, I’m happy with it. End of the day I’m a team player and we try to win some games, and in Philly it didn’t come out that way and we played terrible. That’s it.”

When the reporter thanked Schroder for his response, the Celtics guard blurted an unprintable expletive.

Celtics first up on MLK Day stage

Jaylen Brown addressed the TD Garden crowd before Monday’s game with a message for Martin Luther King Jr. Day — in addition to Christmas, a major national showcase for the NBA’s best.

And, as on Christmas, players view the opportunity to play on this day with relish.

“It’s an honor every day to play, let alone on MLK as a holiday coming up,” said Udoka. “For us, this early game in general, I think for me as ahead coach, this opportunity is different. You start to sit back and think a bit there.

“I’ve obviously played quite a few of them as a player and coach, but to look at the opportunity afforded for myself and others to be in this position, it’s an honor,” he said. “I think that the league plays these early games and has a good slate going on and everybody’s wearing the T-shirts and everything. It’s an honor for all of us. Jaylen, as usual, likes to address the crowd. So you’ll hear something from him. But overall honor, glad the NBA does what we do as far as recognizing it and playing these early games — early slate of games and let’s leave it at that. It’s a huge honor for me, obviously.

“It depends on the game and what’s needed, honestly. Obviously, it’s something that we’ll talk about mentioning today specifically and the reason we’re here playing at this time.”