Tua Tagovailoa’s ex-QB coach emerges as odds-on favorite to land Dolphins coaching job
Tua Tagovailoa’s former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama has emerged as the odds-on favorite to land the Miami Dolphins coaching job.
Brian Daboll, the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator who recruited and coached Tagovailoa with the Crimson Tide in 2017, is being given 3/1 odds by BetOnline.ag.
Doug Pederson, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in 2018, and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are being given 5/1 odds. However,
In that 2017 season, Tagovailoa was a backup most of the year as a freshman before relieving starter Jalen Hurts in the title game and leading a comeback against Georgia for an overtime victory.
Daboll’s relationship with Tagovailoa could go a long way after the Dolphins’ commitment to move forward with the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 5 pick became known over the weekend.
Dolphins owner Steve Ross, in his comments last week amid parting ways with Brian Flores, said quarterback decisions played “no role.”
“I have a lot of confidence in Tua. The next head coach will work with him — or whoever else,” Ross said. “I have watched him grow. I think he’s a fine young man.”
Ross added he has “no plans” to reignite trade talks for embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Like Flores, Daboll is also a member of the Bill Belichick coaching tree. He got his NFL start as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots in 2000. Between that experience and flipping to wide receivers coach from 2002-06, he was part of the Patriots’ first run of three Super Bowls in four seasons under Belichick. He later returned as tight ends coach in New England from 2013-16, winning two more Super Bowls to bring his total to five.
The Chicago Bears and New York Giants also have asked to interview Daboll, who is one of seven candidates the Dolphins are bringing in for interviews.
2 officers fatally shoot man who pulled gun on them in Madison County, Ill.
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two police officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a man who pulled out a gun and pointed it at them early Tuesday morning at Moe’s Corner in Wood River, Illinois.
A woman working at Moe’s Corner located at Wood River Avenue and Edwardsville Road was closing down for the night at about 1:40 a.m. when she had an encounter with a 31-year-old man in front of the gas station. During this encounter, she saw a gun on the man. The woman then went across the street to a nearby Jack in the Box and called the police. About one hour later, a Wood River Police officer and an East Alton Police officer found the same man outside of Moe’s Corner. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said when the officers tried to speak with the man, he pulled a gun out of his pocket and moved it towards the officers. That is when the Wood River officer and the East Alton officer both opened fire.
The man was taken to a local medical facility in Wood River. Then he was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital. There, he was pronounced dead at about 3 a.m. Both of the officers were uninjured in the incident.
Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation. The gun the man had pulled out of his pocket has been recovered.
Outside of Moe’s Corner is a VP Racing Fuels.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Browns’ Malik McDowell arrested on public exposure, other charges
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell, who was given a second chance by the team after serving jail time, was arrested Monday in Florida on charges that include public exposure.
According to a police report, McDowell has been charged in Deerfield Beach, Florida, with “aggravated battery on an officer, resisting an officer/obstructing with violence and exposure of sex organs in public.” Bail was posted at $25,000.
The Browns released a statement on McDowell, who was under contract with the team for only one season, saying they were seeking more information.
“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” the team said. “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”
McDowell came to the Browns with a troubled past.
A second-round pick by Seattle in 2017 out of Michigan State, the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder never played for the Seahawks after suffering a brain injury in an ATV accident that was followed by several arrests and an 11-month stay in a Michigan jail.
In 2019, McDowell was charged with assault, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. In a video capturing the incident, McDowell fought two police officers even after they used a stun gun on him.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry took a chance on McDowell, who was a long shot to make the roster when training camp opened but impressed the team with his size, strength and potential after not playing for more than two years.
McDowell played well in stretches this season, finishing with three sacks in 14 starts. It was possible the Browns were going to re-sign him as an exclusive rights free agent.
Bubble watch: Mortgage rates are soaring despite promises of mild uptick
“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead.
Buzz: Despite promises of a smooth increase in home financing costs from the Federal Reserve — a prediction reinforced by so-called industry “experts” — we’ve just witnessed one of the largest hits to a house shopper’s buying power in history.
Source: My trusty spreadsheet’s analysis of Freddie Mac’s weekly report on average 30-year mortgage rates with a history going back a half-century. That history includes the insane double-digit rates of the early 1980s.
The Trend
Remember how cheap mortgage rates boost home “affordability” in the pandemic era?
Last week, that all-but ended. The average mortgage rate rose to 3.45% from 3.22% — a 0.23-percentage-point jump in seven days. That’s the highest rate since March 2020, just as the pandemic was icing the economy and the central bankers at the Fed began their bailout of the housing market.
But look what just a week’s increase did to a house hunter’s buying power.
Image you can afford a $2,500 monthly mortgage payment. Two weeks ago, you’d be lent $576,619 for that check. Last week, it’s down to $560,214. Or a 2.85% cut in buying power.
Sound small? Nope! It’s the 23rd largest percentage drop since 1971, bigger than 99% of all one-week periods.
House shoppers will have to borrow less or dig deeper into their household budgets for house payments. And sellers (and industry cheerleaders) should note this change.
The Dissection
Over the past year, the Fed assured financial markets (and anybody with a life tied to market gyrations, such as house shoppers) plenty of warning would be provided before they acted to increase the rates they control. Between cutting key rates — and acquiring a $1 trillion in home loans — the Fed had an active role in pushing mortgage to historic lows in the pandemic era — the Freddie Mac average hit .266% at the start of 2021.
Well, it seems that at least mortgage markets aren’t waiting for the Fed to act. Too many people fear rising inflation — biggest jump in the Consumer Price Index since the early 1980 — will quickly push all interest rates higher,
It’s not just one week. Over three weeks, this upsurge bumped mortgage rates up 0.4 percentage points from 2.95%. The $2,500-a-month mortgage payment way back 21 days ago got a borrower $589,198 — nearly $29,000 more than last week. So buying power is down 4.9% just since the last weeks of 2021 — the No. 35 largest drop since 1971, or bigger than 99% of all three-week periods.
And please take a long term-view. Over the past 52 weeks, rates are up 0.66 points from 2.79%. That means house hunters have 8% less to spend. Saying it’s the 451st largest drop in a 12-month period in the past half-century isn’t that impressive. Bit it’s bigger than 83% of all year-long periods.
Another view
For all you young kids out there — or those with failing financial memories — let me remind you of early 1980 when the Fed began squashing the economy with soaring rates to cool another rough patch of inflation.
Ponder a house hunter’s worst week in the last 50 years, in terms of buyer power: In the seven days ending March 14,1980, buying power was cut 8.6% as the average mortgage rate went to 15.4% from 14%.
Worst year? The 12 months ended April 4 and April 11 of 1980 when rates surged to 16.35% from 10.48% — cutting buying power by 33%. No typos, I said 16.35% rates and one-third less money lent!
How bubbly?
On a scale of zero bubbles (no bubble here) to five bubbles (five-alarm warning) … FOUR BUBBLES!
Yes, roughly speaking, a quarter-point rate bump on a mortgage to three-and-a-half percent doesn’t sound so bad. And, yes, on the historical scale 3.45% is still relative bargain rate.
Yet a large part of the arguments for decent 2022 for homeownership was that inflation would moderate and that mortgage rates would rise deliberately and modestly. And, remember, inflation is usually the byproduct of too much spending — an economic positive, in an odd way.
But what we’ve gotten in early 2022 is a huge reminder that while the Fed is a financial market powerhouse, it does not have absolute say in what interest rates do.
With mortgages rates, the mindset of bond traders are a big factor. If they don’t want mortgage-backed bonds — or can find better deals in other fixed-income niches — home-loan rates will likely rise.
Also, there’s how much a lender wants to make on a loan. If they’re focused on their mortgage-making volumes, borrowers benefit from price competition. If profit margins are more the key, rate bargains can become scarce.
OK, maybe the past three weeks were just a hiccup — an overly anxious reaction of mortgage forces to bad cost-of-living news. But when was the last time the national inflation rate — 7% in December — was above mortgage rates? (And inflation has topped mortgage rates since April.)
Oh, yes, that same 1980.
PS: California home prices rose 15% that year and 9% the next year before falling 5% in 1982. But if you factor in that era’s sky high cost-of-living surges, 1980 was a 1.5% price gain when inflation ran 13.5%; homes fell 1.5% in value in 1981 after 10.5% inflation; and fell another 11% in 1982 as inflation “dipped” to 6%.
Jonathan Lansner is business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at jlansner@scng.com
