Twins announce signing of seven international players

Published

27 seconds ago

Twins announce signing of seven international players
The Twins officially announced the signing of seven players from the Dominican Republic on Monday, two days after the international signing period opened.

The class of players is headed by outfielder Yasser Mercedes, who is the No. 17 prospect per MLB Pipeline. Per Pipeline, his deal is worth $1.7 million.

The Twins also signed infielders Yilber Herrera (No. 35, per Pipeline), Harold Grant and Juan Zapata to deals, as well as outfielders Anderson Nova and Jose Rodriguez, and right-handed pitcher Ledwin Taveras.

While the Twins have not announced it, they reportedly have reached a deal with Venezuelan shortstop Bryan Acuña, MLB Pipeline’s No. 39 prospect in the international class. Acuña is the younger brother of Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Both his father and grandfather played Minor League Baseball and he has another brother who is an infielder in the Texas Rangers organization.

Las Vegas Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock after 3 seasons

11 mins ago

January 18, 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons and will begin a search for a coach and GM following their second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons.

The Raiders announced the move to get rid of Mayock on Monday, two days after losing their wild-card playoff game to Cincinnati 26-19.

“We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future,” the team said in a statement.

Avalanche defeats Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout for 14th straight win at Ball Arena

22 mins ago

January 18, 2022

A call to Toronto and a video replay helped the Avalanche extend its club-record home winning streak to 14 games on Monday afternoon at Ball Arena.

Nathan MacKinnon’s go-ahead goal with 3:32 remaining in regulation stood up, and although the Minnesota Wild tied the game shortly thereafter, the Avs triumphed it in a shootout and skated off 4-3 winners in front of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day crowd.

Winger Mikko Rantanen scored the only goal in the three-round shootout, and Avs goalie Pavel Francouz — who came off the bench for starter Darcy Kuemper in the second period — stopped all three shots.

Colorado is 8-0-1 in January, the club’s longest point streak of the season. The Avs are 13-1-1 in their past 14 games.

The last NHL team to win 14 consecutive home games were the Washington Capitals (15) in 2017.

Colorado had a mid-game change in goal after Kuemper was struck to the head by Wild forward Jordan Greenway, who was whistled for an interference minor. Avs defenseman Kurtis MacDermid took exception to Greenway’s fly-by at the goalmouth and picked a fight. He was assessed an instigating minor and 10-minute misconduct, in addition to matching fighting majors.

Nadine Turnbull, 91, still missing more than 2 weeks after Marshall fire

33 mins ago

January 18, 2022

Courtesy Amy Smith

Nadine Turnbull, right, is missing in the aftermath of the Marshall fire. She’s pictured with granddaughter Layla Cornell.

More than two weeks after the Marshall fire raced through Superior, investigators still can’t say anything definitive about the fate of 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull, who was reported as missing by family members after her home on the edge of town burned to the ground.

Turnbull was at home, in the 1500 block of South 76th Street, with her adult granddaughter, Layla Cornell, when flames engulfed their house, according to a GoFundMe online fundraiser organized by a friend of the family. Cornell managed to escape, but Turnbull was last seen inside.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the possible death of a second person in the Dec. 30 wildfire remains ongoing, and a spokeswoman would not identify Turnbull by name — though her family has publicly identified her as the person still missing.

“The identification of a decedent, once it is determined there is a decedent, is done by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office,” Carrie Haverfield, a sheriff’s spokeswoman, said in an email to The Denver Post.

In the days after the Marshall fire, Sheriff Joe Pelle said at least two people remained missing. One of them, Robert Sharpe, was confirmed dead on Jan. 7 by the county coroner after investigators found partial human remains in the 5900 block of Marshall Road, where he lived. His remains were identified through DNA and circumstances at the scene.

Sharpe received an in-person evacuation notice, although Haverfield did not say who visited his property to tell him to evacuate. Sharpe chose not to leave, she said in the email. He also was not registered for cellphone alerts through the county’s Everbridge notification system and did not have a landline enrolled in the program.

Pushed by hurricane-force winds, the Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and burned more than 6,000 acres in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County, making it the most destructive wildfire in state history. Experts warn similar fires could become more commonplace amid a changing climate.

Snow and wintry weather on Dec. 31 helped put an end to the wildfire, but also made the investigative task of finding evidence about what happened to Turnbull difficult.

The uncertainty has weighed heavily on Turnbull’s family and neighbors, especially since they tried to rescue her as flames overtook the house.

Neighbor Scotty Roberts told CBS Denver that he barely escaped his family’s home in the fire and went to Turnbull’s house to tell her to get out, asking a sheriff’s deputy to come with him.

However, as soon as the front door opened and let air inside, the fire went “woosh” and intensified, he said. Cornell, Turnbull’s granddaughter, escaped, but Turnbull was tethered to her dogs, and the leashes were wrapped around a table, the station reported.

“I couldn’t pull all of them and the table with me at the same time,” said Roberts, who described the fire as being “everywhere” at that point.

He said he was sorry and ran, said Roberts, who shook with emotion during the interview.

Haverfield, the Boulder County sheriff’s spokeswoman, declined to answer questions about whether any first responders went to the home and whether anyone attempted to evacuate Turnbull, citing the ongoing investigation.

Savanah Garcia Martinez, great-granddaughter of Turnbull, told Denver7 that Turnbull had a bubbly, welcoming personality.

