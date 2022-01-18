Twins announce signing of seven international players

More than two weeks after the Marshall fire raced through Superior, investigators still can’t say anything definitive about the fate of 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull, who was reported as missing by family members after her home on the edge of town burned to the ground.

Turnbull was at home, in the 1500 block of South 76th Street, with her adult granddaughter, Layla Cornell, when flames engulfed their house, according to a GoFundMe online fundraiser organized by a friend of the family. Cornell managed to escape, but Turnbull was last seen inside.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the possible death of a second person in the Dec. 30 wildfire remains ongoing, and a spokeswoman would not identify Turnbull by name — though her family has publicly identified her as the person still missing.

“The identification of a decedent, once it is determined there is a decedent, is done by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office,” Carrie Haverfield, a sheriff’s spokeswoman, said in an email to The Denver Post.

In the days after the Marshall fire, Sheriff Joe Pelle said at least two people remained missing. One of them, Robert Sharpe, was confirmed dead on Jan. 7 by the county coroner after investigators found partial human remains in the 5900 block of Marshall Road, where he lived. His remains were identified through DNA and circumstances at the scene.

Sharpe received an in-person evacuation notice, although Haverfield did not say who visited his property to tell him to evacuate. Sharpe chose not to leave, she said in the email. He also was not registered for cellphone alerts through the county’s Everbridge notification system and did not have a landline enrolled in the program.

Pushed by hurricane-force winds, the Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and burned more than 6,000 acres in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County, making it the most destructive wildfire in state history. Experts warn similar fires could become more commonplace amid a changing climate.

Snow and wintry weather on Dec. 31 helped put an end to the wildfire, but also made the investigative task of finding evidence about what happened to Turnbull difficult.

The uncertainty has weighed heavily on Turnbull’s family and neighbors, especially since they tried to rescue her as flames overtook the house.

Neighbor Scotty Roberts told CBS Denver that he barely escaped his family’s home in the fire and went to Turnbull’s house to tell her to get out, asking a sheriff’s deputy to come with him.

However, as soon as the front door opened and let air inside, the fire went “woosh” and intensified, he said. Cornell, Turnbull’s granddaughter, escaped, but Turnbull was tethered to her dogs, and the leashes were wrapped around a table, the station reported.

“I couldn’t pull all of them and the table with me at the same time,” said Roberts, who described the fire as being “everywhere” at that point.

He said he was sorry and ran, said Roberts, who shook with emotion during the interview.

Haverfield, the Boulder County sheriff’s spokeswoman, declined to answer questions about whether any first responders went to the home and whether anyone attempted to evacuate Turnbull, citing the ongoing investigation.

Savanah Garcia Martinez, great-granddaughter of Turnbull, told Denver7 that Turnbull had a bubbly, welcoming personality.

“She’s just like the cutest little old lady. She’s super short and just sweet and as soon as you walk into the door, she’s just there to greet you,” Garcia Martinez said after the fire.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to benefit Cornell, who is splitting time living with her sisters until a more permanent solution is found. She wants to live near family who can help with daily living, the fundraising website said. Cornell also lost two horses, two goats and two dogs in the fire.

“She has always had her grandma, who has been her mom, to take care of her throughout her life,” Amy Smith, a family friend, wrote on the website.

“It’s been really, really hard,” Smith told The Post. “We’re just doing what we can to help them.”

In the days after fire, authorities told Turnbull family members that the Superior property was searched with dogs, but they hadn’t confirmed any human remains. Two horses were confirmed dead, while two goats and two dogs were considered missing.

“We’re trying to get her home as soon as we can because we all love and miss her and we don’t want to start off this year like this,” Joseph Henry Turnbull, her grandson, told Denver7 just after the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.