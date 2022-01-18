News
Twins announce signing of seven international players
The Twins officially announced the signing of seven players from the Dominican Republic on Monday, two days after the international signing period opened.
The class of players is headed by outfielder Yasser Mercedes, who is the No. 17 prospect per MLB Pipeline. Per Pipeline, his deal is worth $1.7 million.
The Twins also signed infielders Yilber Herrera (No. 35, per Pipeline), Harold Grant and Juan Zapata to deals, as well as outfielders Anderson Nova and Jose Rodriguez, and right-handed pitcher Ledwin Taveras.
While the Twins have not announced it, they reportedly have reached a deal with Venezuelan shortstop Bryan Acuña, MLB Pipeline’s No. 39 prospect in the international class. Acuña is the younger brother of Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Both his father and grandfather played Minor League Baseball and he has another brother who is an infielder in the Texas Rangers organization.
Las Vegas Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock after 3 seasons
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons and will begin a search for a coach and GM following their second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons.
The Raiders announced the move to get rid of Mayock on Monday, two days after losing their wild-card playoff game to Cincinnati 26-19.
“We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future,” the team said in a statement.
Coach Jon Gruden brought Mayock in to replace Reggie McKenzie following the 2018 season, but the Raiders had spotty results in the draft and free agency in recent years.
Gruden resigned in October following the publication of his old offensive emails, and now Mayock is out as well, potentially giving owner Mark Davis a clean slate.
Interim coach Rich Bisaccia led the Raiders (10-8) to the playoffs with four straight wins to end the regular season, but his status going forward remains unknown. He has met with Davis and the Raiders must conduct a full search before deciding on a new coach to satisfy the Rooney Rule.
Mayock joined the Raiders after a long tenure as a draft analyst at NFL Network. While Gruden had final say on all personnel matters, Mayock held the title of general manager and had input on the draft in which the Raiders failed to hit on several first-round picks in his tenure.
Avalanche defeats Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout for 14th straight win at Ball Arena
A call to Toronto and a video replay helped the Avalanche extend its club-record home winning streak to 14 games on Monday afternoon at Ball Arena.
Nathan MacKinnon’s go-ahead goal with 3:32 remaining in regulation stood up, and although the Minnesota Wild tied the game shortly thereafter, the Avs triumphed it in a shootout and skated off 4-3 winners in front of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day crowd.
Winger Mikko Rantanen scored the only goal in the three-round shootout, and Avs goalie Pavel Francouz — who came off the bench for starter Darcy Kuemper in the second period — stopped all three shots.
Colorado is 8-0-1 in January, the club’s longest point streak of the season. The Avs are 13-1-1 in their past 14 games.
The last NHL team to win 14 consecutive home games were the Washington Capitals (15) in 2017.
Colorado had a mid-game change in goal after Kuemper was struck to the head by Wild forward Jordan Greenway, who was whistled for an interference minor. Avs defenseman Kurtis MacDermid took exception to Greenway’s fly-by at the goalmouth and picked a fight. He was assessed an instigating minor and 10-minute misconduct, in addition to matching fighting majors.
Francouz finished the game in net. He allowed the 2-2 goal to Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov at 6:46 of the third period, and then to Kaprizov again at 17:09 to knot it at 3. But he was perfect in OT and the shootout.
The Avs led 2-0 after the first period but Minnesota got within a goal just 33 seconds into the second. Wild forward Kevin Fiala sped down the left wing and accepted a zone-entry pass from Matt Boldy. Fiala beat defenseman Sam Girard to the net and used a backhand to beat Kuemper.
Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored at 15:57 and 17:39, respectively, as Colorado built a 2-0 lead by capitalizing on consecutive Minnesota penalties. Rantanen’s goal came on a 5-on-3 power play and Newhook struck four seconds after the second penalty expired.
Footnotes. Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin entered COVID protocol before the game. Colorado was also without forward Darren Helm (injury) and defenseman Bo Byram (personal leave). … Colorado will depart for Anaheim on Tuesday and begin a two-game road trip on Wednesday against the Ducks. The trip concludes on Thursday at the Los Angeles Kings. … Fiala became the fourth Swiss-born player in league history to score 100 career goals, joining Timo Meier, Nino Niederreiter and Roman Josi.
Nadine Turnbull, 91, still missing more than 2 weeks after Marshall fire
More than two weeks after the Marshall fire raced through Superior, investigators still can’t say anything definitive about the fate of 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull, who was reported as missing by family members after her home on the edge of town burned to the ground.
Turnbull was at home, in the 1500 block of South 76th Street, with her adult granddaughter, Layla Cornell, when flames engulfed their house, according to a GoFundMe online fundraiser organized by a friend of the family. Cornell managed to escape, but Turnbull was last seen inside.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the possible death of a second person in the Dec. 30 wildfire remains ongoing, and a spokeswoman would not identify Turnbull by name — though her family has publicly identified her as the person still missing.
“The identification of a decedent, once it is determined there is a decedent, is done by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office,” Carrie Haverfield, a sheriff’s spokeswoman, said in an email to The Denver Post.
In the days after the Marshall fire, Sheriff Joe Pelle said at least two people remained missing. One of them, Robert Sharpe, was confirmed dead on Jan. 7 by the county coroner after investigators found partial human remains in the 5900 block of Marshall Road, where he lived. His remains were identified through DNA and circumstances at the scene.
Sharpe received an in-person evacuation notice, although Haverfield did not say who visited his property to tell him to evacuate. Sharpe chose not to leave, she said in the email. He also was not registered for cellphone alerts through the county’s Everbridge notification system and did not have a landline enrolled in the program.
Pushed by hurricane-force winds, the Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and burned more than 6,000 acres in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County, making it the most destructive wildfire in state history. Experts warn similar fires could become more commonplace amid a changing climate.
Snow and wintry weather on Dec. 31 helped put an end to the wildfire, but also made the investigative task of finding evidence about what happened to Turnbull difficult.
The uncertainty has weighed heavily on Turnbull’s family and neighbors, especially since they tried to rescue her as flames overtook the house.
Neighbor Scotty Roberts told CBS Denver that he barely escaped his family’s home in the fire and went to Turnbull’s house to tell her to get out, asking a sheriff’s deputy to come with him.
However, as soon as the front door opened and let air inside, the fire went “woosh” and intensified, he said. Cornell, Turnbull’s granddaughter, escaped, but Turnbull was tethered to her dogs, and the leashes were wrapped around a table, the station reported.
“I couldn’t pull all of them and the table with me at the same time,” said Roberts, who described the fire as being “everywhere” at that point.
He said he was sorry and ran, said Roberts, who shook with emotion during the interview.
Haverfield, the Boulder County sheriff’s spokeswoman, declined to answer questions about whether any first responders went to the home and whether anyone attempted to evacuate Turnbull, citing the ongoing investigation.
Savanah Garcia Martinez, great-granddaughter of Turnbull, told Denver7 that Turnbull had a bubbly, welcoming personality.
“She’s just like the cutest little old lady. She’s super short and just sweet and as soon as you walk into the door, she’s just there to greet you,” Garcia Martinez said after the fire.
A GoFundMe campaign has been created to benefit Cornell, who is splitting time living with her sisters until a more permanent solution is found. She wants to live near family who can help with daily living, the fundraising website said. Cornell also lost two horses, two goats and two dogs in the fire.
“She has always had her grandma, who has been her mom, to take care of her throughout her life,” Amy Smith, a family friend, wrote on the website.
“It’s been really, really hard,” Smith told The Post. “We’re just doing what we can to help them.”
In the days after fire, authorities told Turnbull family members that the Superior property was searched with dogs, but they hadn’t confirmed any human remains. Two horses were confirmed dead, while two goats and two dogs were considered missing.
“We’re trying to get her home as soon as we can because we all love and miss her and we don’t want to start off this year like this,” Joseph Henry Turnbull, her grandson, told Denver7 just after the fire.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
