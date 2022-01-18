VeChain (VET) One of the Strong Contenders For Highest Gains in 2022

VeUSD promises new possibilities for the community.

VET was able to close over its EMA Ribbons because of this gain.

The Ongnuid Banner region’s successful deployment of a scaled, real-world application shows VeChain’s distinctiveness in terms of technical maturity and preparedness once again. VeChain is poised to take advantage of the tidal wave of commercial possibilities that are coming it’s way as the worldwide migration to blockchain-based data management techniques accelerates.

For the first time, VeUSD, VeChain’s first native stablecoin, will soon be available on the mainnet after months of development. Launching its stable token in 2022 coincides with the planned ‘Growth phase,’ in which the technological maturity of the goods and services produced over the previous five years starts to translate into faster real-world acceptance.

As a result of the partnership between Stably, CREAM, and Prime Trust, a Nevada-registered trust corporation, VeUSD promises to open up new possibilities for the community and its corporate partners.

VET Bounces Back

After an amazing 19.5 percent advance (from the 10 January low), VET fought back to retake the $0.076-mark support until a reversal from the $0.08-resistance.

VET/USDT: Source: TradingView

VET was able to close over its EMA Ribbons because of this gain. Nevertheless, the bears quickly reacted and dragged it back into the $0.0763 support level. The OBV can no longer match its former levels at the same price. These numbers pointed to a little bullish movement. Considering the developments and strong community, VeChain is a strong contender to be the top mover in 2022.

Read More: VeChain Price Prediction

While moving horizontally below the median, the RSI indicated a negative bias. However, the CMF breached the zero line following a short-term upswing, indicating an increase in money flow. According to CoinMarketCap, the VeChain price today is $0.075009 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $196,561,954 USD.