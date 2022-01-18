VIDEO: RHOC Midseason Trailer! Dr. Jen’s Husband Leaves Her, Heather Slams Noella as “Thirsty”

Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener have struggled to get along since their first meeting earlier this season on The Real Housewives of Orange County. And as the season continues, things will grow more and more tense between them.

In the just-released midseason trailer for the remaining episodes of season 16, a number of the women are seen getting in each other’s faces as newbie Noella appears to continue to deal with the devastating fallout from the end of her marriage to James Bergener. Plus, Dr. Jen Armstrong reveals her husband, Ryne Holliday, has left.

“You are a liar and a thirsty girl and I’m done,” Heather tells Noella in a heated scene from the trailer.

In another scene, Noella is seen screaming by a river. And later, as she is seemingly seen passed out or dealing with some sort of medical crisis, one of the women is heard saying, “We gotta get Noella out.”

As the trailer continues, Heather tells Dr. Jen and Shannon Beador, “Not everyone’s going to get along,” and Shannon agrees.

“There’s people in this group I will never be best friends with,” she vows.

Elsewhere, as Shannon says Gina Kirschenheiter needs to “put a little pin” in her ego, Emily Simpson yells, to someone whose identity isn’t revealed, “I’m talking! Shut the f-ck up!”

Emily also yells, during another moment, “Now you are a f-cking liar!”

In addition to Shannon voicing her issues with Gina, her boyfriend, John Janssen, lashes out as well.

“F-ck Gina,” he tells Shannon.

“I own my sh-t. She owns f-cking nothing! Done!” Shannon later says.

But there doesn’t seem to be any love lost, at least between Shannon and Gina.

“I’m going to promote myself because I like myself,” Gina tells Emily. “You know who I don’t like? Shannon.”

And even after making up with Shannon, Heather makes it clear that she does not trust her castmate.

“Shannon, we did makeup, but I still don’t trust her,” she tells Gina.

In other scenes from the RHOC trailer, Dr. Jen is seen encouraging Ryne to kiss her “like we’re married” before revealing, “Ryne packed his bags and left last night.”

Dr. Jen is also seen speaking of the potentially impending split during a FaceTime call as she says, “I don’t know. I guess I’m like, tired of being in this relationship.”

Check out the full midseason trailer below:

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

