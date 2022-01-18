News
Video: Watch drivers slip and slide on icy North Carolina road
A winter storm that swept the southeastern United States this week left behind icy roads in North Carolina.
Driver for man who fatally shot a St. Paul grandmother in 2020 is sentenced to 11 years
A Minneapolis man was sentenced Friday to 11 years for his part in the murder of a grandmother in St. Paul in 2020.
Maurice June, 33, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 in Ramsey County District Court to aiding an offender. He was the driver for Christopher Malik Todd, 21, who shot and killed Teresa Bear Ribs, 61, as she cared for her young grandchildren in St. Paul.
Todd was sentenced last week to 32 years of prison and supervised release.
June was sentenced via Zoom by District Judge Sophia Y. Vuelo. He will spend a little over seven years in prison and 3½ years on supervised release. He was given credit for 516 days of time served. He also must pay $2,480 in restitution.
Bear Ribs was babysitting her grandchildren at a Dayton’s Bluff home Aug. 19, 2020, and was talking on the phone to her husband when Todd approached and shot her in the head. Initial speculation was that the shooting may have been gang-related and meant to be a retaliatory strike against a family member related to Bear Ribs. However, Todd has not given a reason.
June was driving a red Dodge Charger when he stopped and waited for Todd to shoot Bear Ribs before driving away with him.
June’s criminal record includes felony convictions for criminal sexual conduct, attempted burglary, having contraband in prison, escaping from custody and failing to register as a predatory offender.
Three Gophers hockey players excited to represent Team USA at Olympics
Matthew Knies was out to lunch by himself earlier this month when his phone started buzzing. A phone call from a number he didn’t recognize wound up becoming a life-altering event for the Gophers forward, who picked up the phone to news of an Olympic invite.
“It was a pretty surreal moment and something I’ll never forget,” Knies said.
Knies and Gophers teammates Brock Faber and Ben Meyers were officially named to the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team last week, and they will depart town first for Los Angeles and then Beijing at the end of this month.
Knies, Faber and Meyers are three of the 15 college players named to the team. Eight more are currently playing professionally in Europe with two members of the team, including former Gophers defenseman Aaron Ness, playing in the American Hockey League.
The opportunity arose for the trio after the National Hockey League made the decision in December to not send its players to the Beijing Olympics due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the disruption to the NHL schedule.
“Some teammates would come up to me and say things like, ‘Hey, you might have a shot of making the team,’ and I never really looked into it too hard. I didn’t really want to get my hopes up or anything,’” Meyers said.
Meyers, the Gophers’ captain and leading scorer, said he found out about the Olympic invite about week or so before the news became public. This will be his first time representing the country in an international tournament. Faber, a defenseman from Maple Grove, had some advanced notice.
The day the World Junior Championships were canceled in late December, John Vanbiesbrouck, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, pulled Faber, North Dakota’s Jake Sanderson and Michigan’s Matty Beniers aside to let them know of the possibility.
“As soon as he said ‘Olympics,’ your heart almost drops with excitement,” Faber said. “Obviously this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. We’re going to get over there and represent this country as best we can.”
While Faber had to keep quiet for some time, he had a feeling both Meyers and Knies, who is currently second on the Gophers with 22 points in 22 games, would get the same opportunity.
“It was kind of a lot of biting the tongue because you just want to yell in happiness and share it with friends and teammates,” Faber said. “When we found out that those two were going, it was a pretty special moment with the guys.”
While the immediate focus for the trio is Michigan, who the Gophers host this weekend, the Olympics are coming up quickly. The team will have a few days to come together and get some practices in before the competition begins.
Though the Opening Ceremony will take place on Feb. 4, the U.S. men’s hockey team will not play until Feb. 10 when it takes on China. The team will be looking for its first men’s hockey medal since 2010 when it won silver in Vancouver.
“It’s hard to put into words how excited I am,” Faber said. “It’s a dream come true. Growing up watching ‘Miracle,’ … about 50 times a year it feels like, you don’t really understand how special it us until obviously you get asked to go and then all the emotions kind of rush in. It’s hard to put into words.”
Wild sound off about Nathan MacKinnon’s controversial goal
DENVER — If a picture is worth a thousands words like that say, well, Wild coach Dean Evason is still waiting to see it with his own eyes.
While the Wild can feel good about themselves after earning a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon at Ball Arena, they were clearly miffed about a particular play in the immediate aftermath of the game.
With the Wild dominating play in the final 20 minutes of regulation, the Avalanche generated a scoring chance out of nowhere thanks to their top line. The sequence ended with star center Nathan MacKinnon polishing off a pinpoint pass from veteran winger Gabriel Landeskog for the go-ahead goal.
If only it was that simple.
After initially ruling no goal on the ice, officials deliberated for what seemed like an eternity, then consulted with the league before overturning their original call.
The biggest issue the Wild had was that replay never showed the puck crossing the goal line. You see MacKinnon shoot the puck. You see the puck disappear near the skate of goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen. You never see the puck again.
This could end up being the best save of Kaapo Kähkönen’s life if this stays no goal pic.twitter.com/3sf6uW8un8
— Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) January 17, 2022
Thus, the Wild felt there was no conclusive evidence to prove it was a goal, even if logic would suggest otherwise.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing the NHL Network or the league sending out that video to see what angle they had that shows the puck in the net,” Evason said. “You can assume that it’s in the net, but that’s not the rule. That’s not what it’s there for. I’m really looking forward to the league putting that out. That would be great.”
Asked about the sequence, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar replied, “How confident was I? It was clearly in.”
Meanwhile, MacKinnon wasn’t so sure.
“Obviously it’s under his foot,” MacKinnon said. “But I don’t know if they could see it from their angle. I couldn’t see it on the Jumbotron. I didn’t know if it was going to count. I’m glad that it did.”
As for Kahkonen, he essentially sidestepped the question postgame. All he would say is that he didn’t know where the puck was after it disappeared out of sight.
“I don’t know,” the Wild goaltender said. “I don’t know the rule book well enough to say if that was the right call or the wrong call.”
