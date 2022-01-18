News
Volcanic ash delays aid to Tonga as damage reports emerge
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Thick ash on an airport runway was delaying aid deliveries to the Pacific island nation of Tonga, where significant damage was being reported days after a huge undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami.
New Zealand’s military is sending much-needed drinking water and other supplies, but said the ash on the runway will delay the flight at least a day. A towering ash cloud since Saturday’s eruption had prevented earlier flights. New Zealand is also sending two navy ships to Tonga that will leave Tuesday and pledged an initial 1 million New Zealand dollars ($680,000) toward recovery efforts.
Communications with Tonga have been extremely limited, but New Zealand and Australia sent military surveillance flights to assess the damage on Monday.
U.N. humanitarian officials and Tonga’s government “report significant infrastructural damage around Tongatapu,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
“There has been no contact from the Ha’apai Group of islands, and we are particularly concerned about two small low-lying islands — Mango and Fonoi — following surveillance flights confirming substantial property damage,” Dujarric said.
New Zealand’s High Commission in Tonga also reported “significant damage” along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, including to resorts and along the waterfront area.
Satellite images captured the spectacular eruption, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a giant mushroom above the South Pacific. Tsunami waves of about 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) crashed into Tonga’s shoreline, and crossed the Pacific, causing minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California. The eruption set off a sonic boom that could be heard as far away as Alaska.
Two people drowned in Peru, which also reported an oil spill after waves moved a ship that was transferring oil at a refinery.
New Zealand’s Acting High Commissioner for Tonga, Peter Lund, said there were unconfirmed reports of up to three fatalities on Tonga so far.
One death has been confirmed by family: British woman Angela Glover, 50, who was swept away by a wave.
Nick Eleini said his sister’s body had been found and that her husband survived. “I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs,” Eleini told Sky News. He said it had been his sister’s life dream” to live in the South Pacific and “she loved her life there.”
The explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano, about 64 kilometers (40 miles) north of Nuku’alofa, was the latest in a series of dramatic eruptions. In late 2014 and early 2015, eruptions created a small new island and disrupted air travel to the Pacific archipelago.
Earth imaging company Planet Labs PBC had watched the island after a new vent began erupting in late December. Satellite images showed how drastically the volcano had shaped the area, creating a growing island off Tonga.
The U.N. World Food Program is exploring how to bring in relief supplies and more staff and has received a request to restore communication lines in Tonga, Dujarric said.
One complicating factor is that Tonga has managed to avoid outbreaks of COVID-19. New Zealand said its military staff were vaccinated and willing to follow Tonga’s protocols.
New Zealand’s military said it hoped the airfield in Tonga would be opened either Wednesday or Thursday. The military said it had considered an airdrop but that was “not the preference of the Tongan authorities.”
Communications with the island nation is limited because the single underwater fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world was likely severed in the eruption. The company that owns the cable and repairs could take weeks.
Samiuela Fonua, who chairs the board at Tonga Cable Ltd., said the cable appeared to have been severed about 10 to 15 minutes after the eruption. He said the cable lies atop and within coral reef, which can be sharp.
Fonua said a ship would need to pull up the cable to assess the damage and then crews would need to fix it. A single break might take a week to repair, he said, while multiple breaks could take up to three weeks. He added that it was unclear yet when it would be safe for a ship to venture near the undersea volcano to undertake the work.
A second undersea cable that connects the islands within Tonga also appeared to have been severed, Fonua said. However, a local phone network was working, allowing Tongans to call each other. But he said the lingering ash cloud was continuing to make even satellite phone calls abroad difficult.
Associated Press journalist Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.
St. Paul attorney Fred Pritzker, who specialized in foodborne-illness law, dies at 71
Mary McKissick still talks about the awe she felt after meeting St. Paul attorney Fred Pritzker for the first time.
In 2012, after her husband, John, contracted a near-fatal case of food poisoning that left him hospitalized for two months, six weeks of that time unconscious, the Murrysville, Pa., woman began interviewing attorneys from around the country.
Pritzker impressed her as soon as he arrived at the rehab hospital in Pittsburgh where John was recovering, she said. “He knew more about Listeria meningitis than any doctor I had met so far,” she said.
Pritzker, founding partner of the Pritzker Hageman law firm in Minneapolis, died Jan. 10 of complications related to multiple myeloma. He was 71.
Pritzker, who practiced law for more than 40 years, was “a pioneer in the area of foodborne-illness law,” said Eric Hageman, his longtime law firm partner. Pritzker also specialized in explosion and fire litigation, as well as catastrophic-injury cases, he said.
“Fred had such a unique ability to understand the science and the medical aspects of a case almost better than our retained experts,” Hageman said. “Because of his scientific and medical expertise, he could spot issues in cases and see things in medical records or in regulatory reports that 99 percent of lawyers would have missed.”
Pritzker also was a skilled orator and negotiator and “had a work ethic that was second to none,” Hageman said. “He was always the most well-prepared lawyer in the room.”
In October, Pritzker and Hageman resolved a case that is “believed to be the largest foodborne settlement in U.S. history,” Hageman said. “That was certainly something that drove him in the last few years of his life. It was his final act as a lawyer and one of his crowning achievements.”
Details of the settlement are confidential, he said.
One of Pritzker’s biggest cases involved a man “horrifically hurt in a pipeline explosion,” Hageman said. Pritzker helped negotiate a $45 million settlement on the man’s behalf and, as he did with many former clients, he stayed friends with the family for the rest of his life, Hageman said.
Fred was “a people person, and he loved to connect with people,” Hageman said. “He liked to hear people’s stories, but he, just as much, liked to tell people’s stories. He loved to be the voice of the voiceless and to speak out on behalf of little people taking on big companies or those in power — that was his passion, and it really meshed well with his personality.”
A MAN OF ST. PAUL
Pritzker grew up in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood and graduated from Highland Park Senior High School in 1968. He got his bachelor’s degree in political science from Northwestern University and then graduated cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School.
His first job as an attorney was at the state attorney general’s office where he was assigned to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. He then worked for Meshbesher Singer & Spence and Schwebel, Goetz, Sieben and Hanson. He started his own law firm in 1996.
In 1977, he met Renee Beloy, who was working for Hennepin County Attorney Referral Services; Fred Pritzker was working pro bono for Legal Advice Clinics, providing free legal help for low-income people. The agencies shared office space in Minneapolis, she said, and the couple were introduced when Pritzker stopped by one day to see a friend.
“We argued about this for years,” she said. “He left the office — remember, we didn’t have cellphones back then, and he called me right away. He always said he went back to his office and called me and asked me out, but he called me so quickly that he must have called me from the payphone in the lobby of the building.”
Pritzker asked her to go out that night and offered to pick her up from work. First, though, they had to go to his house and let Sam, his dog, out. Pritzker lived near the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul; she lived near Macalester College, she said. “He and Sam walked me home,” she said.
The couple got married in August 1982 in the backyard of their house on Fairmount Avenue in St. Paul’s Crocus Hill neighborhood.
HIS MANY CAUSES
Pritzker started specializing in foodborne illness more than two decades ago after an outbreak in New Jersey caused by turkey lunch meat, Renee Pritzker said.
“He clearly recognized that this was an area of law that no one was doing,” she said. “It was a good example of what Fred did well: he learned the science, and he recognized that this wasn’t just an isolated incident, that there were many people being injured and that there was really little protection for them. He learned the science, he worked up the case, and he got a great settlement.”
Pritzker loved working on complex civil cases “that involved great technical scientific issues,” Renee Pritzker said. “A lot of people might have shied away from it because it just takes so much work, but Fred loved that sort of investigation.”
In 1985, the Pritzkers’ first child, Jacob, was born. A month later, Jake, now 36, was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, a genetic disability characterized by lack of speech and cognitive disabilities.
“Here’s what I’ve learned: in one way or another, we’re all disabled to some degree,” Pritzker once said. “But we are not defined by our disabilities. We want to be loved, have friends, have fun, do interesting things and be accepted for who we are rather than what we can do.”
Pritzker worked to expand the rights of people with disabilities. He was an officer or director of the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance, and ARC Minnesota, among others. The couple helped found the Highland Friendship Club, endowed the Jacob E. Pritzker Fund to support the University of Minnesota Law School and the Minnesota Disability Law Center, and helped underwrite the Angelman Syndrome Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital.
“Fred was so effective at getting things done,” Renee Pritzker said. “He was involved in the major litigation of trying to keep people in their homes and in the community and building a better life. It wasn’t enough to just serve on a board, it was, ‘How do I bring this to the next step?’”
MAKING FRIENDS
Pritzker was a world traveler, an avid athlete and a serious runner and bicyclist. A few days before heading out on an ice-climbing trip to Washington state in 2000, he had an episode during which he fell, Renee Pritzker said.
He was subsequently diagnosed with secondary progressive myelopathy, a neurological disorder that caused him to eventually lose much of the ability to use the left side of his body. In 2019, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.
While in the hospital receiving care, Pritzker formed deep and lasting friendships with the nurses, phlebotomists and other patients, said his daughter, Sarah Pritzker, who lives in St. Paul.
“My dad had no time for small talk,” she said. “He didn’t care about your hobbies or pastimes, he wanted to know your story. Who were your people? What scared you most? What did you want in life?”
Pritzker’s medical battles “stripped away any ego my father had,” she said. “He was capable of making deep and lasting relationships in a few moments, of touching someone’s life in a profound way and perhaps most importantly, helping someone to believe in themselves.
“It was this gift that I loved most about my dad: His ability to make you feel like you mattered. That you were important. That you were understood.”
Services were held Friday at Temple Israel in Minneapolis.
Kiszla: John Elway scrambling to find billionaire to let old quarterback be part of Broncos new ownership team
The rink was rocking at the good old hockey game with the best kind of lung-rattling loud. Some goon from Minnesota wearing No. 18 on his Ugly Christmas Sweater took a run and delivered a cheap shot to the head of Avalanche goalie Darcy Keumper. And Colorado fans all went insane.
Then my cell phone rang.
“This is John,” he said Monday afternoon, in a distinctive voice so authoritative it cut through the happy din of Ball Arena that was banging on my eardrums like a gong.
The Duke of Denver wanted to chat.
If it had been anyone other than John Elway on the phone, I might have told him to call back later, because I was busy watching a team, unlike the Broncos, that actually has a chance to win a championship.
“Where are you at?” Elway asked.
“At a hockey game,” I replied.
“Are your kids playing?” Elway inquired.
“No, my kids can’t skate backwards. And they’re grown adults now, John. So their youth sports careers are long over. I’m at the Avalanche game,” I told Elway, scrambling from my seat in the press box to a quiet hallway. “What’s up? Let’s talk.”
Elway wanted me to know the worst-kept secret in Denver: The Broncos are going to be put on the auction block. Sooner rather than later. And Elway is scrambling to be part of an ownership group that buys the team.
“I’m not interested in being the face of the franchise. That’s the job of the next coach and the quarterback and general manager George Paton,” Elway said.
“Whoever buys the team is going be the face of the franchise, and that’s the way it should be, because the next owner will invest a lot of money in the Broncos. But after being in Denver nearly 40 years, and being involved in the team as a player or in the front office for most of those years, the Broncos are part of my life. I would like to support the new owner however I can. That’s the role I would like to have.”
I asked Elway if he had an agreement with any potential buyer to be part of a formal bid for the Broncos.
“No,” Elway said. “I’m not formally engaged with one certain group or another.”
Nearly 40 years after arriving in Colorado as a rookie phenom out of Stanford, Elway doesn’t want to be hands-on with management of the Broncos anywhere near 24/7, but also he doesn’t want to say goodbye. It’s tough for a quarterback to take his ball and go home.
So at age 61, when he could retire to the golf course, Elway is doing what he did best while throwing 300 touchdown passes for the Broncos from 1983-98. The old QB is trying to extend the play, scrambling to sign on with a business tycoon who has the financial wherewithal to purchase a team that could conceivably sell for $4 billion. Elway would like to stay involved with the new ownership in a limited role, out of the spotlight, as an advisor to the primary owner.
Well, Mr. Elway, I’d like to own a piece of the Broncos, too. I could make lively conversation while chowing down on jumbo shrimp in the owner’s box at Empower Field, don’t you think? But as of yet, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hasn’t reached out to me.
And I get it: A multi-billionaire might think it’s more fun to join forces with Elway. So I’d be happy to help out Elway while he’s fishing for a nibble and pass along his phone number to any business tycoon who might think it would be groovy to rub elbows with an A-list football celebrity.
The sale of the Broncos could not only produce a bidding war (or so the heirs of Pat Bowlen hope), but some juicy clickbait headlines on the internet.
“The last thing I want,” Elway told me, “is for this sale to be a John Elway-versus-Peyton Manning thing.”
But as wickedly competitive as Elway has been his entire life, it’s hard not to think: After he was unable to pull the trigger on a deal when Bowlen offered him a 20% ownership stake in the Broncos more than 20 years ago, Elway would bristle if forced to watch Manning get a piece of the team now.
It’s only a matter of time before Broncos president Joe Ellis decides he’s ready to open the bidding. While the most-qualified buyer for a $4 billion item isn’t always the highest bidder, there will be no hometown discount given to any potential owner who enlists either Manning or Elway
“That’s 100% correct,” Elway said. “There will be no discount for me. And that’s the way it should be, because this is a business deal.”
Here’s where the Treasure Hunt medallion has been found in previous years
2021: West Park, White Bear Lake, inside a miniature ball with a face mask.
2020: Highland Park, encased in an icy doll’s head.
2019: Long Lake Regional Park, wrapped in cardboard to look like a downed cottonwood leaf on a wooded shoreline.
2018: Harriet Island Regional Park, inside a cut-up football, a nod to the Super Bowl coming to town.
2017: Keller Regional Park, in a frozen boot print.
2016: Bald Eagle-Otter Lakes Regional Park, inside a plastic Pioneer Press newspaper bag with some cigar leaves and a wet nap.
2015: Snail Lake Park, wrapped in white tape and frozen inside a chunk of ice.
2014: Como Park, hidden inside a blue jeans pocket buried in ice and snow.
2013: Cherokee Park, wrapped in leaves and ice.
2012: Tony Schmidt Regional Park, frozen in a mass of ice, tucked into a bag of Diamond pecan halves and then wrapped in leaves and brush before being secured with one white and one blue hair binder.
2011: Battle Creek Regional Park, unadorned and folded into a clear plastic newspaper sleeve.
2010: Lilydale Regional Park, under some ice next to a fallen tree, wrapped in a clear plastic bag with a photocopy of the Pulitzer Prize medal on it.
2009: Swede Hollow, attached to a laminated picture of the Pioneer Press bulldog mascot.
2008: Indian Mounds Park, in a plastic-wrapped box for 3M brand Highland Invisible tape.
2007: (first) Hidden Falls Park, encased in a block of ice between two logs.
2007: (second) Roseville’s Central Park, no disguise.
2006: Battle Creek Park, wrapped in ice, in a Nut Goodie wrapper and a red garter.
2005: Crosby Farm Nature Area, under a piece of bark from a fallen tree frozen to the ground.
2004: Phalen Park, inside a green doughnut.
2003: Como Park, frozen in a chunk of ice under fallen timber and leaves.
2002: Merriam Park, taped to the underside of a tortilla-chip can liner.
2001: Como Park, inside an Iron Man sports sock tucked into a Dove soap box.
2000: Newell Park, inside an Ace brand box of playing cards.
1999: Conway Park, wrapped inside a white crocheted holder.
1998: Cherokee Park, inside an Old Navy brand sock.
1997: Como Park, inside a Curad bandage box wrapped in a red bandana.
1996: Harriet Island Park, inside a Skoal tin.
1995: Battle Creek Park, inside a knitted yarn pouch.
1994: Highland Park, inside a small, white wooden box.
1993: Hidden Falls Park, inside a diaper.
1992: Cherokee Park, inside a white mitten.
1991: Langford Park, inside a Hostess Sno-Ball.
1990: Como Park, wrapped in clay and grass.
1989: The Capitol Mall, inside an earmuff.
1988: Tony Schmidt Park, coated with almond bark.
1987: Indian Mounds Park, wrapped in clay and grass.
1986: Highland Park, in a pipe.
1985: Kellogg Mall Park, glued inside a White Castle hamburger box.
1984: Newell Park, attached to a broken 45 rpm record.
1983: Lake Phalen Park, substituted as filling in an Oreo cookie.
1982: Wakefield Lake Park, Maplewood, wrapped in a classified ads section.
1981: Acorn Park, Roseville, taped between leaves.
1980: Como Park, In a plaster “stone.”
1979: Marthaler Park, West St. Paul, taped to a dead tree.
1978: Harriet Island Park, frozen inside a snowball.
1977: Irvine Park, in a cigar box.
1976: Keller Lake Park, Maplewood, in tree roots.
1975: Mears Park, inside a Bull Durham sack.
1974: Cherokee Park, inside a crushed Coke can.
1973: Lake Phalen Park, cemented inside a closet bracket.
1972: Marydale Park, inside a chunk of drainpipe.
1971: Wakefield Lake Park, Maplewood, attached to a baby-buggy wheel.
1970: Battle Creek Park, attached to a cast-iron vise.
1969: Victoria Street and Interstate 35E, in a crevice between two rocks.
1968: Highland Park, attached to plasterboard.
1967: State Fairgrounds, under 8 inches of ice, with a horseshoe.
1966: Harriet Island Park, attached to a flatiron.
1965: Como Park, attached to a block of printing lead.
1964: Beaver Lake Park, attached to a golden brick.
1963: Carroll, Jefferson, Farrington and Rondo streets, in a snowbank.
1962: Along Mississippi Street, attached to a disc.
1961: Highland Park, in a large clump of grass.
1960: Harriet Island Park, in the heel of a rubber boot.
1959: Warner Road, under a tree.
1958: Under U.S. 61 bridge, in milky ice on Phalen Creek.
1957: Battle Creek Park, in a clump of roots above ground.
1956: Como Park, inside a hollow log.
1955: Seventh and Robert streets, under a mailbox.
1954: Hidden Falls Park, in a hollow stump.
1953: Cherokee Park, in a snowbank; State Fairgrounds, in a large bush near the Poultry Building (there were two hidden in 1953).
1952: Highland Park, in a treasure chest in weeds.
