News
Walk across the dam in Clarksville during the town’s Eagle Days
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – The public is invited to walk across Lock and Dam 24 in Clarksville, Missouri on January 29 and January 30 to get a view of the Mississippi River at the height of eagle season.
Rivers Project park rangers and volunteers will guide the walk “across the lock to the top of the tainter gates” in order to reach the view, the National Great Rivers Museum said in a Facebook post.
This event happens at the same time as the Clarksville Eagle Days. There, people can see live eagle shows, visit vendors, and enjoy crafts and movies. There will also be park rangers and naturalists helping people spot bald eagles using high-powered spotting scopes at the Clarksville Riverfront Park.
Tour times vary throughout the weekend. Visitors must sign up. Click here for more information.
News
Kafer: Conservative Nazis and woke seditionists every last (n)one of us
On Twitter last week, I received not one but two Nazi comparisons from folks I’ll presume read my column to the end. These readers were incensed that I dared remain within the GOP. Why such umbrage? It’s unclear. Logical argument wasn’t their thing. That’s OK. I needed a good hook for this column and real-life examples of rhetorical fallacies for the college classes I teach.
It would seem I’m not the only villain to haunt The Denver Post opinion page. Fellow columnist Ian Silverii was recently exposed on Twitter as a seditionist fomenting civil war. Oh, the outrage! He joked about a national divorce of blue and red states on a podcast. Alas, I, too, am guilty of seditionist talk, but in my libertarian Republic of South Dakota musings, red states get all of the national parks and blue states get Miley Cyrus and the Impossible Burger.
Thankfully the Twitterverse is not a reflection of the real universe; ridiculous partisans with their Nazi comparisons or #letsgobrandon tweets are actually in the minority in real life. Small people just seem bigger in that venue. It’s not just stupid antics that get overplayed. Extreme policy positions of the far left and far right get amplified on social media and on cable news where they are treated as exemplars rather than outliers.
Unfortunately, the exaggerated presence of extreme views in media is causing Americans to overestimate their pervasiveness within each political party according to new research by Victoria A. Parker, Matthew Feinberg, Alexa Tullett, and Anne E. Wilson. Political caricatures, be it the woke-scold, police-hating, critical race theorist or the conspiracy-minded anti-vax xenophobe are becoming the face of each party. The distortion is heaping fuel on the bonfire of political animosity.
For their study, The Ties that Blind: Misperceptions of the Opponent Fringe and the Miscalibration of Political Contempt, researchers asked poll respondents whether they agreed with certain moderate and extreme positions. Researchers then asked what percentage of the other party held certain extreme positions. The results reveal a significant gap between majority views held by conservatives and liberals and what opponents believe are majority views.
For example, only 28% of self-described liberals agreed or somewhat agreed with the idea of eliminating police departments. A scary proposition to be sure but it’s not one held by most liberals. Conservatives in the survey, however, thought that a full 61% of liberals supported abolishing the police. Likewise, although 22% of conservatives in the poll were not welcoming to immigrants, liberals believed 57% of conservatives held this position.
Not surprisingly, researchers found spending time watching partisan news media correlates with a greater misperception of the prevalence of extreme views held by the other party. Worse, those who hold distorted views are more likely to dislike those across the aisle and less likely to interact with them. The lack of real engagement just reinforces stereotypes.
It doesn’t help that the pandemic has reduced the circumference of our social circles and curtailed opportunities to converse with people who differ with us politically but with whom we share other interests.
Worst of all, the study showed that when extreme opinions are amplified moderates tend to self-censor about extreme views. Those who hold moderate opinions are less likely to speak out in disagreement with those who hold extreme opinions. Thus when mainstream Democrats don’t denounce efforts to defund the police and mainstream Republicans don’t decry xenophobic rhetoric, these abhorrent views appear more pervasive than they really are. They also become more acceptable than they should be.
In other words, unless we speak up, it will appear that “The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity,” to quote a favorite poem. The worst on social media will win the battle of perception by default.
Krista L. Kafer is a weekly Denver Post columnist. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
10 Best Poker Sites with the Biggest Poker Rooms Online
If you’re wanting to find the best online poker room, you could look at things like shiny interfaces and celebrity endorsements — but the most important factor in your decision should always be traffic.
The reason why is simple: the more players in the casino, the more fish you’ll find at the tables. That’s good news for your bankroll, and it’s much more fun to play when you’re not constantly surrounded by sharks.
In the guide below, we’ll reveal the most popular online poker sites in the world today. These casinos have huge volumes of traffic at all hours of the day, so you can always find a game — and you may just be able to find a few players ready to spew some chips your way as well.
The Best Poker Sites: Reviewed
1. Ignition – Best Overall Online Poker Site
Pros:
- Guaranteed tournaments each day
- No rakeback
- Hugely established site
- Big traffic numbers
Cons:
- Lack of decent promotions
- V.I.P. program could be improved
- Licensing could be better
Ignition Casino was established in 2016, although the Ignition brand has been around for a few years more. In the intervening five years, this top online poker website has risen to be widely recognized as one of the biggest online poker sites on the planet.
What’s it got?
Pretty much everything a real money poker fan could want.
It’s easily one of the biggest in terms of traffic, which means you could log in anywhere in the world at any time of the day and play poker online by competing in tournaments.
The site is more of a soft poker room than anything else, which means it’s ideal for recreational players although pro’s are welcome too.
There’s also zero rakeback in their Omaha High/Low, Omaha and Texas Hold’em games.
Aside from real money poker games, Ignition offers a variety of payment methods including Bitcoin. A generous 100% welcome bonus match up to $1500 awaits new poker players.
And while Ignition isn’t the absolute best when it comes to promos and having a good VIP program players can still enjoy lots of other classic table games. The user interface is on-point as well.
2. EveryGame – Best Poker Loyalty Program
Pros:
- Wide range of betting levels
- No deposit bonus
- Fast payouts
- Dedicated poker section
Cons:
- Underwhelming welcome bonus
- Poor mobile client
- Occasional low traffic
Intertops offers a comprehensive all-round online casino experience. It has two separate casino sections – and a section dedicated entirely to poker.
Where we feel it stands out is with its loyalty program, which lets you collect Frequent Player Points. Over the course of a week, Frequent Player Points build up, and the players with the most get the chance to win a slice of a $4,000 prize pool.
Speaking of loyalty, unlike other top poker sites online there’s no chance to fall back levels once you’ve reached level 10, and you’ll have two months to maintain position for all lower levels.
In terms of its poker, meanwhile, Intertops offers a variety of betting levels, including 2 cent buy-ins and no limit action. High rollers are also welcome.
Casino welcome bonus is quite underwhelming. But if you’re purely there to play poker, there’s a lot to enjoy at Intertops. Moreover, the site has been around since 1996, which easily makes it one of the most trustworthy casinos online.
3. BetOnline – Best Poker Site for Specialty Games
Pros:
- Excellent variety of poker tournaments
- Great selection of specialty games
- Horse racing available
- Excellent user interface
Cons:
- 6% fee on some deposit options
- Some withdrawals can be slow
- High minimum payouts for some methods
If you enjoy playing poker and specialty games, you’ve got quite a few choices. But we feel that BetOnline edges things here thanks to an excellent user interface, fast loading time, and a top-notch casino game selection.
In fact, there are quite a few specialty game titles that are rarely offered in other sites which you can play and enjoy in this casino.
Where poker is concerned, meanwhile, BetOnline offers a number of exciting tournaments, including the annual Championship Online Poker Series, as well as free-to-enter tournaments that give everyone the chance to win big. All players are welcome to suggest which tournaments they’d like to see more of, too.
4. Americas Cardroom – Best Poker Room on Mobile
Pros:
- American-themed poker site
- Millions up for grabs each week
- Excellent mobile app
- Globally established
Cons:
- 10% deposit fee for credit cards
- Unclear licensing provisions
- Dated software
America’s CardRoom claims to be the largest poker site around. It’s a bold assertion, and while it’s a US-themed poker site that’s one of the best poker sites for US players, it’s actually available in lots of countries outside the USA, too.
Where we think it excels is with its mobile app (which you don’t even need to download). With the app, you can play internet poker wherever you are, whenever you want, and the experience is just as good as it is on desktop thanks to some state-of-the-art online poker software.
Speaking of playing whenever you want – Americas CardRoom offers high traffic tournaments with reasonable buy-ins and – as the site itself claims – there is $3,800,000 up for grabs each week guaranteed.
We didn’t like the 10% deposit fee added to credit card deposits (who would?) but if you’re rolling with e-wallets or crypto you won’t feel the sting – there’s still no doubt that America’s CardRoom deserves its reputation as one of the best online poker sites in the world.
5. Black Chip Poker – Best Online Poker Website for Tournaments
Pros:
- Loads of daily tournaments
- High rollers welcome
- Dedicated mobile poker app
- Accepts crypto
Cons:
- Allows HUDs
- Not casual friendly
- Design is a little tacky
Black Chip Poker claims to be home to the “biggest poker tournaments anywhere online” – and with a jam-packed weekly schedule where tournaments literally start almost every 30 minutes, it’s hard to argue with that.
Buy-ins vary but both recreational players and high rollers are catered for, with Black Chip Poker helpfully labelling which tournaments are for high rollers specifically.
And with a name like Black Chip Poker, it’s obvious that this casino site focuses mainly on poker. However, there is also a separate section for other casino games.
Ultimately, Black Chip is for poker players and all new players are guaranteed a very generous welcome bonus.
6. Juicy Stakes – Best Real Money Poker Site Rakeback
Pros:
- Excellent user interface
- 450+ games
- Reasonable buy-ins
- Market leading rakeback deal
Cons:
- Low traffic
- Slow withdrawal times
- No phone support
Juicy Stakes has two sections for you to switch between – a poker room and an online casino. We like that it keeps its poker games separate from the rest of its table games (of which there are over 350), and it’s super easy to flick between the two (plus, your accounts are linked).
We also can’t help but love the overall user experience. The site is clean and professionally designed, everything is clearly laid out and you never feel overwhelmed by anything.
There are also lots of payment methods catered for, as well as a good selection of poker tourneys. Indeed, there are free rolls available and most buy-ins are under $50.
Another thing we really loved is their market-leading rakeback deal which deposits 36% of your rake back into your account weekly.
High rollers are best advised to go elsewhere, however, thanks to low traffic for the higher-stake games. But if you’re a recreational player looking to build up your bankroll, this is one of the best online poker rooms to do it.
7. mBit Casino – Best Bitcoin Poker Site
Pros:
- Progressive poker available
- 2000+ casino games
- Live dealer games
- Sleek design
Cons:
- No fiat currencies
- No dedicated mobile app
- User interface can be glitchy
mBit Casino is what you’d call a “crypto casino” – that is, it only accepts cryptocurrencies as payment methods. These include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and Ethereum.
As with most bitcoin casino sites the payouts are fast, withdrawal times are unbeatable, and there are zero transaction fees.
Of course, this is more than just a crypto casino. When it comes to video poker, mBit offers progressive poker games which are ideal for jackpot fans (you’ll also find lots of jackpot online slots on here).
On the flip side, mBit doesn’t accept any fiat currencies. But if you only use cryptos when gambling online, this is an online poker room well worth checking out.
8. Red Dog Casino – Best Online Poker Site for Bonuses
Pros:
- Generous welcome bonus
- Video poker available
- 225% welcome offer
- Crypto exclusive bonuses
Cons:
- Relatively new
- Limited payment methods
- Lack of promotional variety
Red Dog Casino is still a fairly new online casino that was established in 2020. But don’t let this put you off – it’s fully licensed, safe and secure, and it offers a wealth of casino games and an excellent UX.
It also offers a number of exciting video poker variants including Tri Card Poker, All American Poker, Texas Hold’em Bonus, Loose Deuces, and Aces & Eights.
If you don’t mind giving a new casino site a whirl, there’s a generous 225% welcome offer waiting to be snapped up – and they’ll even give you an extra 20% if you deposit with crypto.
This gambling site also runs perfectly whether you’re on a desktop, mobile, or tablet. That said, one slight negative is that there is a smaller offering of payment methods compared to sites of similar stature.
9. Las Atlantis – Best Video Poker Site
Pros:
- Huge first deposit match bonus
- Great slots bonuses
- Fully adaptive site
- Beautiful design
Cons:
- Low max cash out
- High minimum payouts
- Could benefit from more bonuses
When we talk of brand new online casino sites there aren’t many better than this slick, intuitive, and colorful nautical-style casino that’s a pleasure to scroll through.
Of course, site feel means nothing without substance and from the get go Las Atlantis rewards – in the form of a 280% welcome package that can net you up to $15,000 over multiple tiers.
We haven’t found too many sites with such a high bonus ceiling, especially with 35x wagering requirements that with a little luck and perseverance make it actually cashable.
There are some pretty cool video poker varieties here (17 in total, more than most top casinos) and we particularly enjoyed the 7 card stud version with bonus round trigger.
Another plus here is that their fully optimized site runs like a clock on desktop, mobile, or tablet.
That said, the minimum payouts on some classic deposit methods like credit cards are quite high at $150, and the max cash out at $2500 may turn off some high rollers.
10. Cafe Casino – Best for Table Games
Pros:
- Great selection of video poker games
- All-round online casino
- Progressive slots
- Excellent customer support options
Cons:
- Geo-restrictive
- Not poker focused
- Poor design
Cafe Casino isn’t really known as a poker site because it works as a general online casino. In fact, it’s on the list for its video poker varieties.
There are more than 250 games available to play here, including progressive slots, blackjack variants and of course 8 varieties of video poker like Double Double Bonus, Deuces Wild, and Jacks or better.
Cafe Casino also offers regular bonuses and promos, as well as lots of payment options.
If there’s a drawback it’s that it isn’t available to as many countries as we’d like (maybe this will one day change). But wherever it is available, players can expect an excellent online casino experience.
Why We Chose Each Poker Site:
Reputation – A casino’s reputation will help you determine if you can entrust your funds and personal information as you sign up. We made sure to check each site’s license, online poker site reviews written by customers, traffic, and popularity.
Variety – Everyone has a different favorite game of poker, which is why we included poker sites that offer a variety of poker games to choose from.
Rake – We know rake is important if you’re to make decent money playing poker online, which is why we added the poker sites that fare well on this front.
Players and Traffic – High traffic poker sites are more enjoyable because there’s more competition, and a better chance of winning big. We also looked for the best online poker sites that let you compete against players from different countries.
Bonuses – Lastly, we narrowed down our list according to online poker rooms that offer regular poker bonuses and promos, and which are known for excellent VIP programs.
Best Online Poker Sites: FAQ
Is Online Poker Legal?
Online poker is perfectly legal in some countries. Not all countries have yet legalized it, which is why it’s really important that you find out whether or not it’s legal in your country before you sign up to poker websites.
Moreover, online poker regulation in some countries is such that poker is legal in some states but not in others (this is especially true in the USA, where even the top online poker sites are banned in some states, such as Utah).
Are Poker Websites Safe?
The thing is that there are legit poker sites and rogue poker sites. So while some online poker sites are safe, others aren’t.
The good news is that there are lots of ways to distinguish between legit sites and rogue poker sites. You can read existing customer reviews, check the poker sites license and its year established.
You can also check what online poker software it uses and who develops its games.
Are There Mobile Poker Apps?
There sure are. These days, many of the best poker rooms let you play real money poker on your mobile device. But while some have an actual app (such as America’s CardRoom) others let you access the site on your mobile browser.
The top online poker sites indeed use the best online poker software around so that the mobile experience is generally just as good as the desktop one. Read more about mobile casinos in our article on the best mobile casino sites.
Can I Use a Poker Bonus?
As long as the poker site in question offers poker bonuses (and all the top ones do), then you can totally use a poker bonus. Before grabbing any bonus, just make sure to carefully read the terms and conditions (and especially the wagering requirements).
What Is Free Poker?
Free poker (which isn’t to be confused with demo poker) is where you play poker for free – but can still play for real money.
How so?
The best way to play for real money for free is to find poker sites that offer no deposit welcome bonuses or freeroll tournaments (often with small pool guarantees like $100).
From there, you can start building your bankroll and try to play for free for as long as possible.
How Do I Choose a Poker Website?
There are numerous criteria you can use to choose a poker website that’s right for you, starting with whether the casino site is more aimed at recreational players of high rollers. Then, take a look at its tournaments, its buy-ins, its rake and also its poker game variety to see whether this site has got what you want.
Aside from poker, you’ll also want to check a site’s license, its payment methods, and games other than poker ( table games, live dealer games, etc) depending on your needs.
Best Poker Sites: Final Thoughts
Online poker is one of the best games you can play for real money, but it’s super important that you sign up to a site that suits you so that you get the most out of it, and are able to sensibly build your bankroll.
There are lots of options out there, so it might even be a good idea to sign up to more than one.
Whichever site you sign up to, just remember to gamble responsibly, to set a budget, and to never stake more than you can afford to lose.
Related reading: The Top Online Casinos in Canada
If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones.
We are committed to responsible gambling. Underage gambling is an offence, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online poker is available and legal where you live. Our website is an independent and reader-supported review site and may receive commissions through links made in their website’s guides, this does not affect the ranking methodology or position of the top picks.
Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:
https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.sumhlc.org/resources/problem-gambling-hotline/national-gambling-addiction-hotlines-and-additional-resources/
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes “Gaming Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content. By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully.
News
Pandemic task force reports lowest single-day COVID admissions in nearly three weeks
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 145 new COVID-19 admissions to area hospitals on Monday, the lowest total of new patients since 136 people sought care on Dec. 29, 2021.
It’s only the fourth time in two weeks that less than 200 people were admitted in a single day. The strain of the omicron surge is still being felt in area hospitals, as total patient hospitalizations today reached another all-time high at 1,449 people.
The task force reported 19 new deaths today, bringing the area deaths to 270 people in the new year. The region is now averaging 20 deaths per day in task force hospitals—which are comprised of the SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s health systems. Also today, the task force has begun including hospitalization numbers from the local VA Hospital. There are 42 patients currently hospitalized with COVID at the VA.
In addition to the low admissions data, the task force also reported improvement in its critical care units. The region now has 207 patients in ICU beds, down from 216 people the day before. And 118 patients are getting ventilator care in order to breathe, also down from the 130 people the day prior. Of the 1,402 COVID-positive patients now hospitalized, 499 of them are vaccinated. And 64% of all hospitalizations still involve unvaccinated patients.
Suggest a Correction
Walk across the dam in Clarksville during the town’s Eagle Days
Joss Whedon Breaks Silence On Gal Gadot’s ‘Justice League’ Accusations & ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Fires Back
Kafer: Conservative Nazis and woke seditionists every last (n)one of us
Black activists say critical race theory hurts Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy
Spain Sets Regulations on All Kinds of Crypto Advertisements
Lala Kent Reveals Vanderpump Rules Reunion Regret, Reacts to Peter Flirting With Vicki Gunvalson
10 Best Poker Sites with the Biggest Poker Rooms Online
Bitcoin Supply Shock: Only 12% Of BTC Supply Is On Exchanges Now
Pandemic task force reports lowest single-day COVID admissions in nearly three weeks
Dogecoin Billy Markus Thrashes Crypto.com for Hacks!
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
What is the Best Air Purifier for Cough Symptoms?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News5 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma