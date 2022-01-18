Walk across the dam in Clarksville during the town’s Eagle Days

If you’re wanting to find the best online poker room, you could look at things like shiny interfaces and celebrity endorsements — but the most important factor in your decision should always be traffic.

The reason why is simple: the more players in the casino, the more fish you’ll find at the tables. That’s good news for your bankroll, and it’s much more fun to play when you’re not constantly surrounded by sharks.

In the guide below, we’ll reveal the most popular online poker sites in the world today. These casinos have huge volumes of traffic at all hours of the day, so you can always find a game — and you may just be able to find a few players ready to spew some chips your way as well.

The Best Poker Sites: Reviewed

1. Ignition – Best Overall Online Poker Site

Pros:

Guaranteed tournaments each day

No rakeback

Hugely established site

Big traffic numbers

Cons:

Lack of decent promotions

V.I.P. program could be improved

Licensing could be better

Ignition Casino was established in 2016, although the Ignition brand has been around for a few years more. In the intervening five years, this top online poker website has risen to be widely recognized as one of the biggest online poker sites on the planet.

What’s it got?

Pretty much everything a real money poker fan could want.

It’s easily one of the biggest in terms of traffic, which means you could log in anywhere in the world at any time of the day and play poker online by competing in tournaments.

The site is more of a soft poker room than anything else, which means it’s ideal for recreational players although pro’s are welcome too.

There’s also zero rakeback in their Omaha High/Low, Omaha and Texas Hold’em games.

Aside from real money poker games, Ignition offers a variety of payment methods including Bitcoin. A generous 100% welcome bonus match up to $1500 awaits new poker players.

And while Ignition isn’t the absolute best when it comes to promos and having a good VIP program players can still enjoy lots of other classic table games. The user interface is on-point as well.

2. EveryGame – Best Poker Loyalty Program

Pros:

Wide range of betting levels

No deposit bonus

Fast payouts

Dedicated poker section

Cons:

Underwhelming welcome bonus

Poor mobile client

Occasional low traffic

Intertops offers a comprehensive all-round online casino experience. It has two separate casino sections – and a section dedicated entirely to poker.

Where we feel it stands out is with its loyalty program, which lets you collect Frequent Player Points. Over the course of a week, Frequent Player Points build up, and the players with the most get the chance to win a slice of a $4,000 prize pool.

Speaking of loyalty, unlike other top poker sites online there’s no chance to fall back levels once you’ve reached level 10, and you’ll have two months to maintain position for all lower levels.

In terms of its poker, meanwhile, Intertops offers a variety of betting levels, including 2 cent buy-ins and no limit action. High rollers are also welcome.

Casino welcome bonus is quite underwhelming. But if you’re purely there to play poker, there’s a lot to enjoy at Intertops. Moreover, the site has been around since 1996, which easily makes it one of the most trustworthy casinos online.

3. BetOnline – Best Poker Site for Specialty Games

Pros:

Excellent variety of poker tournaments

Great selection of specialty games

Horse racing available

Excellent user interface

Cons:

6% fee on some deposit options

Some withdrawals can be slow

High minimum payouts for some methods

If you enjoy playing poker and specialty games, you’ve got quite a few choices. But we feel that BetOnline edges things here thanks to an excellent user interface, fast loading time, and a top-notch casino game selection.

In fact, there are quite a few specialty game titles that are rarely offered in other sites which you can play and enjoy in this casino.

Where poker is concerned, meanwhile, BetOnline offers a number of exciting tournaments, including the annual Championship Online Poker Series, as well as free-to-enter tournaments that give everyone the chance to win big. All players are welcome to suggest which tournaments they’d like to see more of, too.

4. Americas Cardroom – Best Poker Room on Mobile

Pros:

American-themed poker site

Millions up for grabs each week

Excellent mobile app

Globally established

Cons:

10% deposit fee for credit cards

Unclear licensing provisions

Dated software

America’s CardRoom claims to be the largest poker site around. It’s a bold assertion, and while it’s a US-themed poker site that’s one of the best poker sites for US players, it’s actually available in lots of countries outside the USA, too.

Where we think it excels is with its mobile app (which you don’t even need to download). With the app, you can play internet poker wherever you are, whenever you want, and the experience is just as good as it is on desktop thanks to some state-of-the-art online poker software.

Speaking of playing whenever you want – Americas CardRoom offers high traffic tournaments with reasonable buy-ins and – as the site itself claims – there is $3,800,000 up for grabs each week guaranteed.

We didn’t like the 10% deposit fee added to credit card deposits (who would?) but if you’re rolling with e-wallets or crypto you won’t feel the sting – there’s still no doubt that America’s CardRoom deserves its reputation as one of the best online poker sites in the world.

5. Black Chip Poker – Best Online Poker Website for Tournaments

Pros:

Loads of daily tournaments

High rollers welcome

Dedicated mobile poker app

Accepts crypto

Cons:

Allows HUDs

Not casual friendly

Design is a little tacky

Black Chip Poker claims to be home to the “biggest poker tournaments anywhere online” – and with a jam-packed weekly schedule where tournaments literally start almost every 30 minutes, it’s hard to argue with that.

Buy-ins vary but both recreational players and high rollers are catered for, with Black Chip Poker helpfully labelling which tournaments are for high rollers specifically.

And with a name like Black Chip Poker, it’s obvious that this casino site focuses mainly on poker. However, there is also a separate section for other casino games.

Ultimately, Black Chip is for poker players and all new players are guaranteed a very generous welcome bonus.

6. Juicy Stakes – Best Real Money Poker Site Rakeback

Pros:

Excellent user interface

450+ games

Reasonable buy-ins

Market leading rakeback deal

Cons:

Low traffic

Slow withdrawal times

No phone support

Juicy Stakes has two sections for you to switch between – a poker room and an online casino. We like that it keeps its poker games separate from the rest of its table games (of which there are over 350), and it’s super easy to flick between the two (plus, your accounts are linked).

We also can’t help but love the overall user experience. The site is clean and professionally designed, everything is clearly laid out and you never feel overwhelmed by anything.

There are also lots of payment methods catered for, as well as a good selection of poker tourneys. Indeed, there are free rolls available and most buy-ins are under $50.

Another thing we really loved is their market-leading rakeback deal which deposits 36% of your rake back into your account weekly.

High rollers are best advised to go elsewhere, however, thanks to low traffic for the higher-stake games. But if you’re a recreational player looking to build up your bankroll, this is one of the best online poker rooms to do it.

7. mBit Casino – Best Bitcoin Poker Site

Pros:

Progressive poker available

2000+ casino games

Live dealer games

Sleek design

Cons:

No fiat currencies

No dedicated mobile app

User interface can be glitchy

mBit Casino is what you’d call a “crypto casino” – that is, it only accepts cryptocurrencies as payment methods. These include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and Ethereum.

As with most bitcoin casino sites the payouts are fast, withdrawal times are unbeatable, and there are zero transaction fees.

Of course, this is more than just a crypto casino. When it comes to video poker, mBit offers progressive poker games which are ideal for jackpot fans (you’ll also find lots of jackpot online slots on here).

On the flip side, mBit doesn’t accept any fiat currencies. But if you only use cryptos when gambling online, this is an online poker room well worth checking out.

8. Red Dog Casino – Best Online Poker Site for Bonuses

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus

Video poker available

225% welcome offer

Crypto exclusive bonuses

Cons:

Relatively new

Limited payment methods

Lack of promotional variety

Red Dog Casino is still a fairly new online casino that was established in 2020. But don’t let this put you off – it’s fully licensed, safe and secure, and it offers a wealth of casino games and an excellent UX.

It also offers a number of exciting video poker variants including Tri Card Poker, All American Poker, Texas Hold’em Bonus, Loose Deuces, and Aces & Eights.

If you don’t mind giving a new casino site a whirl, there’s a generous 225% welcome offer waiting to be snapped up – and they’ll even give you an extra 20% if you deposit with crypto.

This gambling site also runs perfectly whether you’re on a desktop, mobile, or tablet. That said, one slight negative is that there is a smaller offering of payment methods compared to sites of similar stature.

9. Las Atlantis – Best Video Poker Site

Pros:

Huge first deposit match bonus

Great slots bonuses

Fully adaptive site

Beautiful design

Cons:

Low max cash out

High minimum payouts

Could benefit from more bonuses

When we talk of brand new online casino sites there aren’t many better than this slick, intuitive, and colorful nautical-style casino that’s a pleasure to scroll through.

Of course, site feel means nothing without substance and from the get go Las Atlantis rewards – in the form of a 280% welcome package that can net you up to $15,000 over multiple tiers.

We haven’t found too many sites with such a high bonus ceiling, especially with 35x wagering requirements that with a little luck and perseverance make it actually cashable.

There are some pretty cool video poker varieties here (17 in total, more than most top casinos) and we particularly enjoyed the 7 card stud version with bonus round trigger.

Another plus here is that their fully optimized site runs like a clock on desktop, mobile, or tablet.

That said, the minimum payouts on some classic deposit methods like credit cards are quite high at $150, and the max cash out at $2500 may turn off some high rollers.

10. Cafe Casino – Best for Table Games

Pros:

Great selection of video poker games

All-round online casino

Progressive slots

Excellent customer support options

Cons:

Geo-restrictive

Not poker focused

Poor design

Cafe Casino isn’t really known as a poker site because it works as a general online casino. In fact, it’s on the list for its video poker varieties.

There are more than 250 games available to play here, including progressive slots, blackjack variants and of course 8 varieties of video poker like Double Double Bonus, Deuces Wild, and Jacks or better.

Cafe Casino also offers regular bonuses and promos, as well as lots of payment options.

If there’s a drawback it’s that it isn’t available to as many countries as we’d like (maybe this will one day change). But wherever it is available, players can expect an excellent online casino experience.

Why We Chose Each Poker Site:

Reputation – A casino’s reputation will help you determine if you can entrust your funds and personal information as you sign up. We made sure to check each site’s license, online poker site reviews written by customers, traffic, and popularity.

Variety – Everyone has a different favorite game of poker, which is why we included poker sites that offer a variety of poker games to choose from.

Rake – We know rake is important if you’re to make decent money playing poker online, which is why we added the poker sites that fare well on this front.

Players and Traffic – High traffic poker sites are more enjoyable because there’s more competition, and a better chance of winning big. We also looked for the best online poker sites that let you compete against players from different countries.

Bonuses – Lastly, we narrowed down our list according to online poker rooms that offer regular poker bonuses and promos, and which are known for excellent VIP programs.

Best Online Poker Sites: FAQ

Is Online Poker Legal?

Online poker is perfectly legal in some countries. Not all countries have yet legalized it, which is why it’s really important that you find out whether or not it’s legal in your country before you sign up to poker websites.

Moreover, online poker regulation in some countries is such that poker is legal in some states but not in others (this is especially true in the USA, where even the top online poker sites are banned in some states, such as Utah).

Are Poker Websites Safe?

The thing is that there are legit poker sites and rogue poker sites. So while some online poker sites are safe, others aren’t.

The good news is that there are lots of ways to distinguish between legit sites and rogue poker sites. You can read existing customer reviews, check the poker sites license and its year established.

You can also check what online poker software it uses and who develops its games.

Are There Mobile Poker Apps?

There sure are. These days, many of the best poker rooms let you play real money poker on your mobile device. But while some have an actual app (such as America’s CardRoom) others let you access the site on your mobile browser.

The top online poker sites indeed use the best online poker software around so that the mobile experience is generally just as good as the desktop one. Read more about mobile casinos in our article on the best mobile casino sites.

Can I Use a Poker Bonus?

As long as the poker site in question offers poker bonuses (and all the top ones do), then you can totally use a poker bonus. Before grabbing any bonus, just make sure to carefully read the terms and conditions (and especially the wagering requirements).

What Is Free Poker?

Free poker (which isn’t to be confused with demo poker) is where you play poker for free – but can still play for real money.

How so?

The best way to play for real money for free is to find poker sites that offer no deposit welcome bonuses or freeroll tournaments (often with small pool guarantees like $100).

From there, you can start building your bankroll and try to play for free for as long as possible.

How Do I Choose a Poker Website?

There are numerous criteria you can use to choose a poker website that’s right for you, starting with whether the casino site is more aimed at recreational players of high rollers. Then, take a look at its tournaments, its buy-ins, its rake and also its poker game variety to see whether this site has got what you want.

Aside from poker, you’ll also want to check a site’s license, its payment methods, and games other than poker ( table games, live dealer games, etc) depending on your needs.

Best Poker Sites: Final Thoughts

Online poker is one of the best games you can play for real money, but it’s super important that you sign up to a site that suits you so that you get the most out of it, and are able to sensibly build your bankroll.

There are lots of options out there, so it might even be a good idea to sign up to more than one.

Whichever site you sign up to, just remember to gamble responsibly, to set a budget, and to never stake more than you can afford to lose.

