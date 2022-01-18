Bitcoin
Why Polygon Will Implement Ethereum’s EIP-1559 Update
Ethereum’s scalability solution Polygon will implement this network update in its fee model via EIP-1559. According to an official post, this upgrade will introduce a burning mechanism for MATIC and will improve its fee visibility.
Ethereum introduced EIP-1559 with Hard Fork London back in 2021. The update was highly anticipated as it was supposed to aid mitigate Ethereum’s congestion issues and made fee more predictable. Some users even claimed the update was going to significantly reduce Ethereum fees which has proven to be false.
However, as seen below, data from Messari suggest that fees on Ethereum have actually increased since the implementation of EIP-1559. At least in a one-year period and comparing the period pre-London, and the posterior months.
According to Polygon, their team is got ready to roll out the update today January 18th. As the post claims, EIP-1559 changed Ethereum’s first-price auction model for fee calculation to establish a fixed fee to include a transaction on a block. This base fee can vary and its burn once the transaction has been validated. The post explained:
The burning is a two-step affair that starts on the Polygon network and completes on the Ethereum network. The Polygon team has created a public interface where users can monitor and become part of the burning process.
The team behind Polygon will publish a link to the monitor at a later time. As seen below, users will be able to see the amount of MATIC that has been burned and watch the burning process live.
Polygon To Improve Fee Mechanism, Will EIP-1559 Deliver On Its Promise?
The team behind Polygon claims users, validators, delegators, and everyone on the MATIC ecosystem will benefit. A burning mechanism will contribute with the token’s appreciation as it creates deflationary pressure on its supply.
Some experts believe EIP-1559 was one of the reason for ETH’s price year of continuous appreciation and its bullish momentum. Others have expressed disappointment; they believe the issues present on Ethereum, allegedly to be fix by this update, persist.
The inventor of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin recently defended EIP-1559. Based on a study conducted by two major academic institutions, Buterin claimed this update has achieved its objective of decreasing average waiting time to process transactions on the network.
Excellent paper by some researchers at Peking University and Duke University on the consequences of EIP 1559. Particularly appreciate the confirmation that EIP 1559 has greatly decreased average waiting times for transactions.https://t.co/2rvzx93Yar pic.twitter.com/nPtnAJNle9
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 17, 2022
In an interview for NewsBTC, the co-founder of the non-profit organization Aleph Zero, Adam Gagol, talked about the MEV problem on Ethereum, its impact on the fee cost for users, and the advantages and tradeoffs of EIP-1559. Gagol told us:
(…) the EIP-1559 implementation in London upgrade made the problem even worse. Although it put mechanisms in place to lower fees and protect them against volatility, it did so at the expense of miners. Block production revenue was cut by something like a third, so MEV is more incentivized than ever.
As of press time, Polygon (MATIC) trades at $2,09 with a correction to the downside in the past 24 hours.
The Graph Price Prediction 2022 – Will GRT Hit $2 Soon?
- Bullish GRT price prediction is $0.7922 to $1.67.
- GRT price might also reach $2 soon.
- GRT bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.01.
In The Graph’s (GRT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about GRT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
The Graph Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of GRT is $0.517 with a 24-hour trading volume of $98,864,928 at the time of writing. However, GRT has decreased nearly 7.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, GRT has a circulating supply of 5,253,842,029 GRT. Currently, GRT trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, CoinTiger, Bitget, and FTX.
What is The Graph (GRT)?
GRT is a global API and indexing protocol designed to organize blockchain data and make it easily accessible via GraphQL. Developers can use Graph Explorer to find, search, and publish any public data needed to build decentralized applications. For developers, they create serverless dApps that run entirely on public infrastructure.
The Graph (GRT) Price Prediction 2022
The Graph holds the 56th position on CoinGecko right now. GRT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The horizontal channel trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways.
Currently, GRT is in the range of $0.517. If the pattern continues, the price of GRT might reach the resistance level of $1.18. If the trend reverses, then the price of GRT may fall to $0.5208.
The Graph (GRT) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of GRT.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of GRT.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.7922
- Resistance Level 2 – $1.06
- Resistance Level 3 – $1.32
- Resistance Level 4 – $1.67
- Support Level 1 – $0.44
- Support Level 2 – $0.013
The charts show that GRT has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, GRT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.67.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the GRT might plummet to almost $0.013, a bearish signal.
The Graph Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of GRT is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of GRT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the GRT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, GRT is in a bearish state. Notably, the GRT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of GRT at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the GRT is at level 36.42. This means that GRT is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of GRT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
The Graph Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at The Graph’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of The Graphs. Currently, GRT lies in the range of 22.92, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of GRT. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of GRT lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, GRT’s RSI is at 36.42 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of GRT with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and The Graph.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH is moving at the upward trend. But, the recent trend of BTC and GRT moves in a downward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the The Graph network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for GRT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of The Graph in 2022 is $1.67. On the other hand, the bearish GRT price prediction for 2022 is $0.01.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the GRT ecosystem, the performance of GRT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $1.3 very soon. But, it might also reach $2 if the investors believe that GRT is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
GRT is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks such as Ethereum and IPFS, which enables multiple applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
GRT has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, CoinTiger, Bitget, and FTX.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the GRT platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On Feb 12, 2021, GRT reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $2.84 .
The Graph (GRT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of GRT in the past few months, GRT is considered a good investment in 2022.
The Graph (GRT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then The Graph (GRT) will hit $2 soon.
The Graph (GRT) price is expected to reach $5 by 2023.
The Graph (GRT) price is expected to reach $11 by 2024.
The Graph (GRT) price is expected to reach $18 by 2025.
The Graph (GRT) price is expected to reach $25 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Stablecoin Infrastructure Provider Stably Raises Pre-Series A Round Led by VeChain’s CEO and Morgan Creek Capital
Seattle, United States, 18th January, 2022, Chainwire
Stably, a US venture-backed stablecoin and asset tokenization infrastructure provider, announced it has secured an undisclosed amount of funding in a recent Pre-Series A equity financing round led by Morgan Creek Capital, Jackson Fu from CREAM & Partners and Sunny Lu from VeChain. Other new investors included Hard Yaka, Bloccelerate, B21 Capital, Lou Kerner from Blockchain Coinvestors and David Choi from Taureon Capital as well as two existing investors, BEENEXT and Pay It Forward.
The fresh round of funding will enable Stably’s 20+ member team to pursue several key strategic initiatives in 2022, one of which is rapidly tripling its engineering team’s size to further improve Stably’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SCaaS) offerings and expanding the company’s fiat-to-stablecoin gateway to meet growing demand across various emerging blockchain ecosystems, including non-custodial wallets and Web3 applications for DeFi, GameFi, NFT marketplaces and even metaverses.
Currently, the more than $160-billion global stablecoin market is highly fragmented across nearly 100 different blockchain protocols and many lack adequate fiat currency access points, or “on-ramps,” for their end users. On top of this, the fiat-to-stablecoin on-ramping market itself still remains very inefficient. For example, it may cost between 20% to 40% to purchase Circle’s USDC, a popular US Dollar stablecoin, with credit/debit cards via MoonPay or Simplex, two leading fiat-to-crypto gateway providers in the world.
To differentiate itself from other fiat-to-crypto gateways, Stably mainly focuses on providing stablecoins for “small-to-mid cap” blockchain platforms (i.e. “emerging” blockchains with native tokens between $100-million to $10-billion in total market capitalization). These nascent blockchains with enormous growth potential are still vastly underserved by most stablecoin issuers and fiat ramp providers today.
“Sunny Lu decided to participate in our round because he was also seeking for a practical and fast Stablecoin-as-a-Service solution for the VeChain ecosystem,” says Kory Hoang, Co-Founder and CEO of Stably. “Practically speaking, Stably was the only company in this space that could quickly integrate with the VeChainThor blockchain to launch a compliant stablecoin within a few months of our initial discussions.”
Over the past twelve months, Stably has integrated its stablecoin infrastructure and products/services with seven emerging blockchain networks, including VeChainThor, DigitalBits and Chia Network. The company, via its regulated financial institution partners, processed over $100-million in transaction volume from users in 2021 and grew its total revenue by more than 10x compared to the previous year. “Stably also helped launch a gold-backed branded stablecoin recently for Kitco Digital Metals Group , a member of the Kitco group of companies focused on developing and promoting digital metals products, aiming to be a world leader of precious metal tokens. These achievements, in turn, helped attract significant institutional investor interest in Stably’s Pre-Series A round.
“As a leading incubator of FinTech and blockchain technology solutions, I saw the unique potential of Stably’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service platform right away,” says Jackson Fu, Founder of CREAM. “Our strategy and community building capabilities will see that this potential is maximized. As such, we are excited to invest in this round of financing as the lead investor, and to become a Stably board member going forward. We will see much happening with Stably, stay tuned!”
Going forward, Kory predicts a lot more DeFi, GameFi, NFT marketplace and metaverse activities will take place on emerging blockchain networks. He is planning for Stably to integrate with another 12 emerging blockchains by the end of this year. Kory estimates that there will be a total of 100+ emerging blockchains in need of stablecoin infrastructure by the end of 2022 and even 300+ by 2025.
About Stably
Stably is a venture capital-backed FinTech startup from Seattle (USA), with a focus on providing asset tokenization and stablecoin payment infrastructure for emerging blockchain networks, Web3 wallets and applications, including DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces and metaverse platforms. The company’s mission is bridging money from traditional finance (TradFi) to the digital economy by providing Web3 users with fiat-to-stablecoin on-ramps that are faster, cheaper, secure and globally accessible. For more information about Stably, please visit: www.stably.io. For any press and media inquiry, please email: [email protected]. For all other inquiries, please email: [email protected].
Contacts
CEO
Phala Network Joins the Blender Developer Fund to Accelerate Metaverse 3D Modeling and Rendering
Seattle, WA, 18th January, 2022, Chainwire
Phala Network today announced that it has joined the Blender Developer Fund as a Corporate Gold Member. Participating alongside companies including Intel, Microsoft, AWS, Nvidia, and Adobe, Phala will contribute its decentralized Web3 compute services to Blender’s (blender.org) powerful 3D modeling platform so that organizations can develop and scale their emerging Metaverse worlds.
With a global decentralized network of blockchain-based confidential compute nodes, Phala offers high-performance compute services for 3D modeling and rendering. Phala’a worker nodes will host the Blender rendering service in Secure Enclaves, a distributed privacy technology embedded in modern processors. This enables versatile and confidential execution while creating a powerful, secure, and scalable trustless public computing cloud.
In November 2021, Phala announced its core product – Fat Contracts – a generic programming model to build decentralized services beyond the capability of today’s blockchain smart contracts. As an infrastructure technology, Fat Contracts provide decentralized computation for backend services in Web3. The Phala team showcased its preliminary Fat Contract functionality at the December 2021 Substrate Seminar.
The Blender partnership enables Phala to offer low-latency, high-performance rendering and compute services at a lower cost than traditional cloud services. At the same time, Phala will provide workstation-level computation power for 3D artists to build the Metaverse. Phala has also been developing its own native Metaverse – Phala World – that will use Blender’s 3D technology for maximum visual impact.
About Blender and the Blender Development Fund
Blender User Interface
Blender is an open-source 3D modeling platform built for content creators. It sits at the center of 3D workflows used by artists and builders around the globe. In 2020 alone, Blender was downloaded over 14 million times. The dedicated Blender subreddit boasts nearly 500,000 members and over 100 books focused on the tool have been published so far.
Creators use Blender to sketch, design, build, and polish virtual environments and characters across dozens of platforms, including Decentraland. Blender is GPL licensed, ensuring that the code will remain a free, public good for all time. It protects the developer and user community from malicious patents, hostile forks, and lock-down attempts.
The Blender Development Fund was created to help provide the world with best-in-class 3D technology, with Blender at the core of its offering. The Fund helps to provide grants and subsidies to developers and contributors working on all aspects of Blender, from one-off projects to broader initiatives put into motion by the blender.org board of administrators.
Contacts
