Wild sound off about Nathan MacKinnon’s controversial goal
DENVER — If a picture is worth a thousands words like that say, well, Wild coach Dean Evason is still waiting to see it with his own eyes.
While the Wild can feel good about themselves after earning a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon at Ball Arena, they were clearly miffed about a particular play in the immediate aftermath of the game.
With the Wild dominating play in the final 20 minutes of regulation, the Avalanche generated a scoring chance out of nowhere thanks to their top line. The sequence ended with star center Nathan MacKinnon polishing off a pinpoint pass from veteran winger Gabriel Landeskog for the go-ahead goal.
If only it was that simple.
After initially ruling no goal on the ice, officials deliberated for what seemed like an eternity, then consulted with the league before overturning their original call.
The biggest issue the Wild had was that replay never showed the puck crossing the goal line. You see MacKinnon shoot the puck. You see the puck disappear near the skate of goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen. You never see the puck again.
This could end up being the best save of Kaapo Kähkönen’s life if this stays no goal pic.twitter.com/3sf6uW8un8
— Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) January 17, 2022
Thus, the Wild felt there was no conclusive evidence to prove it was a goal, even if logic would suggest otherwise.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing the NHL Network or the league sending out that video to see what angle they had that shows the puck in the net,” Evason said. “You can assume that it’s in the net, but that’s not the rule. That’s not what it’s there for. I’m really looking forward to the league putting that out. That would be great.”
Asked about the sequence, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar replied, “How confident was I? It was clearly in.”
Meanwhile, MacKinnon wasn’t so sure.
“Obviously it’s under his foot,” MacKinnon said. “But I don’t know if they could see it from their angle. I couldn’t see it on the Jumbotron. I didn’t know if it was going to count. I’m glad that it did.”
As for Kahkonen, he essentially sidestepped the question postgame. All he would say is that he didn’t know where the puck was after it disappeared out of sight.
“I don’t know,” the Wild goaltender said. “I don’t know the rule book well enough to say if that was the right call or the wrong call.”
Badge from fallen Hastings police officer discovered after nearly 130 years
Nearly 130 years ago, Hastings police officer Albert Jacobson was shot to death while pursuing a burglary suspect who had been spotted in a railroad yard.
As time passed, Hastings police didn’t have much about the killing, other than old newspaper articles of the July 10, 1894, shooting. Around 2013, the police department made several public appeals in city newsletters asking for relatives of Jacobson to contact them in the hope they would have photos or other mementos of the fallen officer, who was 33 years old.
The pleas wouldn’t pan out until 2017, when Jacobson’s great-granddaughter Gloria Hagestuen called Police Chief Bryan Schafer and said her cousin had recently given her a brittle photo of the officer. On the anniversary of his death that year, she met up with Schafer and handed him the only known photo of Jacobson.
But Hagestuen, believing there could be more relics to discover, kept pursuing.
It paid off this past August, when that same cousin, Michelle Groeneveld, called to say she had discovered something else in an attic hope chest: Jacobson’s police badge. Earlier this month, Hagestuen returned the badge back to the department.
“I think it’s still really hard to wrap your head around it,” Hagestuen, 70, of North St. Paul, said last week.
Schafer agrees, saying that the badge is now the oldest they have from the department, which was founded in 1858.
“It’s the real deal,” Schafer said of the silver-colored, six-pointed star badge.
Jacobson was the first of what has been seven Dakota County law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty — and the lone Hastings’ police officer.
A TRAGIC NIGHT
The burglary suspect, John Ivan, shot Jacobson in the abdomen from about 12 feet away, according to an article in the Hastings Democrat, a local newspaper at the time. Jacobson was rushed to his home and “lingered between life and death until shortly after midnight, when he died,” the newspaper reported on July 12, 1894.
The tragic night began after officers spotted two “suspicious characters” in a railroad yard, according to the newspaper. The city’s police chief managed to arrest one of the men, while Jacobson and his partner pursued Ivan, who ran toward Lake Isabel. When they “commanded him to stop,” he turned and fired the fatal shot, the article read.
The other officer fired several shots at the “assassin,” but Ivan escaped by swimming across the river, according to the report. Ivan was later captured while trying to cross a slough and getting stuck in the mud.
“When the two men were examined at City Hall before being placed in their cells a number of chisels, nippers, masks, revolvers, etc., were found in their possession, proving that they were not ordinary tramps but first-class burglars,” the article read.
As word spread around town, a large number of men showed up at City Hall and threatened to lynch Ivan, that is until the county sheriff and his deputies dispersed the angry mob, according to the newspaper.
Ivan was indicted on a murder charge and given a death sentence, which was later commuted by the governor after a petition was signed by jury members and 180 city residents, the Hastings Gazette newspaper reported on March 30, 1895. “Although still quite sick the prisoner was greatly rejoiced to learn the news,” the report read.
Meanwhile, the other suspect, John Peranis, was charged with burglary after it was learned he earlier had broken into a store and post office in neighboring Newport, the newspaper reported.
Jacobson left behind a wife and four children, including 5-year-old Albert H. “Ollie” Jacobsen (the last name was later changed). The boy grew up to become a Hastings police officer in 1928 and the city’s police chief in 1941.
A FITTING MEMORIAL
Growing up, Hagestuen had heard little about her great-grandfather being killed in the line of duty. But in the mid-1990s, she and her mother made a trip to the Minnesota History Center and spent an afternoon reading old newspaper articles. Hagestuen said her mother only knew when her grandfather had died because she had seen his gravesite at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings.
After printing off the articles, Hagestuen contacted the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers’ Association, which had no record of the killing. That led to Jacobson being added to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1997.
In May 2018, following the family’s donation of the photo, the department recognized Jacobson at a ceremony outside City Hall as part of National Police Week. Hagestuen, three of her daughters and her sister were there, and Schafer presented Hagestuen with an “End of Watch” cross that was made by former Hastings officer Richard Brown.
“It was just a nice ceremony,” she said.
Then this past August, she and her daughter Faith drove up to Two Harbors, Minn., to visit with Groeneveld.
“On the way up there she texted me and said, ‘Wait until you see what I’ve got,’ ” Hagestuen said. “And when we got there is when she showed me that she had the badge and also a clip from one of his guns.”
In addition to the badge, the department also now has the gun clip, which Schafer said is being analyzed for authenticity. “Without the gun, it’s hard to tell,” he said.
As far as Jacobson’s gun, Hagestuen said that conversations with relatives leads her to believe it is in Iowa or Rochester, Minn.
She said her cousin was willing to part with the relics after knowing that they were going back to the city.
“She’s excited to know that it went there,” Hagestuen said.
Schafer said the plan is to carve out a spot at the police department — maybe a room — and display the relics along with other things the department has collected, such as thumbcuffs, billy clubs, patches and other badges.
“That was our promise to this family, that we would erect some type of a memorial in the form of a small museum within the police department,” he said. “We’ve just been storing this stuff in the basement all along.”
Volcanic ash delays aid to Tonga as damage reports emerge
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Thick ash on an airport runway was delaying aid deliveries to the Pacific island nation of Tonga, where significant damage was being reported days after a huge undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami.
New Zealand’s military is sending much-needed drinking water and other supplies, but said the ash on the runway will delay the flight at least a day. A towering ash cloud since Saturday’s eruption had prevented earlier flights. New Zealand is also sending two navy ships to Tonga that will leave Tuesday and pledged an initial 1 million New Zealand dollars ($680,000) toward recovery efforts.
Communications with Tonga have been extremely limited, but New Zealand and Australia sent military surveillance flights to assess the damage on Monday.
U.N. humanitarian officials and Tonga’s government “report significant infrastructural damage around Tongatapu,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
“There has been no contact from the Ha’apai Group of islands, and we are particularly concerned about two small low-lying islands — Mango and Fonoi — following surveillance flights confirming substantial property damage,” Dujarric said.
New Zealand’s High Commission in Tonga also reported “significant damage” along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, including to resorts and along the waterfront area.
Satellite images captured the spectacular eruption, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a giant mushroom above the South Pacific. Tsunami waves of about 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) crashed into Tonga’s shoreline, and crossed the Pacific, causing minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California. The eruption set off a sonic boom that could be heard as far away as Alaska.
Two people drowned in Peru, which also reported an oil spill after waves moved a ship that was transferring oil at a refinery.
New Zealand’s Acting High Commissioner for Tonga, Peter Lund, said there were unconfirmed reports of up to three fatalities on Tonga so far.
One death has been confirmed by family: British woman Angela Glover, 50, who was swept away by a wave.
Nick Eleini said his sister’s body had been found and that her husband survived. “I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs,” Eleini told Sky News. He said it had been his sister’s life dream” to live in the South Pacific and “she loved her life there.”
The explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano, about 64 kilometers (40 miles) north of Nuku’alofa, was the latest in a series of dramatic eruptions. In late 2014 and early 2015, eruptions created a small new island and disrupted air travel to the Pacific archipelago.
Earth imaging company Planet Labs PBC had watched the island after a new vent began erupting in late December. Satellite images showed how drastically the volcano had shaped the area, creating a growing island off Tonga.
The U.N. World Food Program is exploring how to bring in relief supplies and more staff and has received a request to restore communication lines in Tonga, Dujarric said.
One complicating factor is that Tonga has managed to avoid outbreaks of COVID-19. New Zealand said its military staff were vaccinated and willing to follow Tonga’s protocols.
New Zealand’s military said it hoped the airfield in Tonga would be opened either Wednesday or Thursday. The military said it had considered an airdrop but that was “not the preference of the Tongan authorities.”
Communications with the island nation is limited because the single underwater fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world was likely severed in the eruption. The company that owns the cable and repairs could take weeks.
Samiuela Fonua, who chairs the board at Tonga Cable Ltd., said the cable appeared to have been severed about 10 to 15 minutes after the eruption. He said the cable lies atop and within coral reef, which can be sharp.
Fonua said a ship would need to pull up the cable to assess the damage and then crews would need to fix it. A single break might take a week to repair, he said, while multiple breaks could take up to three weeks. He added that it was unclear yet when it would be safe for a ship to venture near the undersea volcano to undertake the work.
A second undersea cable that connects the islands within Tonga also appeared to have been severed, Fonua said. However, a local phone network was working, allowing Tongans to call each other. But he said the lingering ash cloud was continuing to make even satellite phone calls abroad difficult.
Associated Press journalist Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.
St. Paul attorney Fred Pritzker, who specialized in foodborne-illness law, dies at 71
Mary McKissick still talks about the awe she felt after meeting St. Paul attorney Fred Pritzker for the first time.
In 2012, after her husband, John, contracted a near-fatal case of food poisoning that left him hospitalized for two months, six weeks of that time unconscious, the Murrysville, Pa., woman began interviewing attorneys from around the country.
Pritzker impressed her as soon as he arrived at the rehab hospital in Pittsburgh where John was recovering, she said. “He knew more about Listeria meningitis than any doctor I had met so far,” she said.
Pritzker, founding partner of the Pritzker Hageman law firm in Minneapolis, died Jan. 10 of complications related to multiple myeloma. He was 71.
Pritzker, who practiced law for more than 40 years, was “a pioneer in the area of foodborne-illness law,” said Eric Hageman, his longtime law firm partner. Pritzker also specialized in explosion and fire litigation, as well as catastrophic-injury cases, he said.
“Fred had such a unique ability to understand the science and the medical aspects of a case almost better than our retained experts,” Hageman said. “Because of his scientific and medical expertise, he could spot issues in cases and see things in medical records or in regulatory reports that 99 percent of lawyers would have missed.”
Pritzker also was a skilled orator and negotiator and “had a work ethic that was second to none,” Hageman said. “He was always the most well-prepared lawyer in the room.”
In October, Pritzker and Hageman resolved a case that is “believed to be the largest foodborne settlement in U.S. history,” Hageman said. “That was certainly something that drove him in the last few years of his life. It was his final act as a lawyer and one of his crowning achievements.”
Details of the settlement are confidential, he said.
One of Pritzker’s biggest cases involved a man “horrifically hurt in a pipeline explosion,” Hageman said. Pritzker helped negotiate a $45 million settlement on the man’s behalf and, as he did with many former clients, he stayed friends with the family for the rest of his life, Hageman said.
Fred was “a people person, and he loved to connect with people,” Hageman said. “He liked to hear people’s stories, but he, just as much, liked to tell people’s stories. He loved to be the voice of the voiceless and to speak out on behalf of little people taking on big companies or those in power — that was his passion, and it really meshed well with his personality.”
A MAN OF ST. PAUL
Pritzker grew up in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood and graduated from Highland Park Senior High School in 1968. He got his bachelor’s degree in political science from Northwestern University and then graduated cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School.
His first job as an attorney was at the state attorney general’s office where he was assigned to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. He then worked for Meshbesher Singer & Spence and Schwebel, Goetz, Sieben and Hanson. He started his own law firm in 1996.
In 1977, he met Renee Beloy, who was working for Hennepin County Attorney Referral Services; Fred Pritzker was working pro bono for Legal Advice Clinics, providing free legal help for low-income people. The agencies shared office space in Minneapolis, she said, and the couple were introduced when Pritzker stopped by one day to see a friend.
“We argued about this for years,” she said. “He left the office — remember, we didn’t have cellphones back then, and he called me right away. He always said he went back to his office and called me and asked me out, but he called me so quickly that he must have called me from the payphone in the lobby of the building.”
Pritzker asked her to go out that night and offered to pick her up from work. First, though, they had to go to his house and let Sam, his dog, out. Pritzker lived near the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul; she lived near Macalester College, she said. “He and Sam walked me home,” she said.
The couple got married in August 1982 in the backyard of their house on Fairmount Avenue in St. Paul’s Crocus Hill neighborhood.
HIS MANY CAUSES
Pritzker started specializing in foodborne illness more than two decades ago after an outbreak in New Jersey caused by turkey lunch meat, Renee Pritzker said.
“He clearly recognized that this was an area of law that no one was doing,” she said. “It was a good example of what Fred did well: he learned the science, and he recognized that this wasn’t just an isolated incident, that there were many people being injured and that there was really little protection for them. He learned the science, he worked up the case, and he got a great settlement.”
Pritzker loved working on complex civil cases “that involved great technical scientific issues,” Renee Pritzker said. “A lot of people might have shied away from it because it just takes so much work, but Fred loved that sort of investigation.”
In 1985, the Pritzkers’ first child, Jacob, was born. A month later, Jake, now 36, was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, a genetic disability characterized by lack of speech and cognitive disabilities.
“Here’s what I’ve learned: in one way or another, we’re all disabled to some degree,” Pritzker once said. “But we are not defined by our disabilities. We want to be loved, have friends, have fun, do interesting things and be accepted for who we are rather than what we can do.”
Pritzker worked to expand the rights of people with disabilities. He was an officer or director of the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance, and ARC Minnesota, among others. The couple helped found the Highland Friendship Club, endowed the Jacob E. Pritzker Fund to support the University of Minnesota Law School and the Minnesota Disability Law Center, and helped underwrite the Angelman Syndrome Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital.
“Fred was so effective at getting things done,” Renee Pritzker said. “He was involved in the major litigation of trying to keep people in their homes and in the community and building a better life. It wasn’t enough to just serve on a board, it was, ‘How do I bring this to the next step?’”
MAKING FRIENDS
Pritzker was a world traveler, an avid athlete and a serious runner and bicyclist. A few days before heading out on an ice-climbing trip to Washington state in 2000, he had an episode during which he fell, Renee Pritzker said.
He was subsequently diagnosed with secondary progressive myelopathy, a neurological disorder that caused him to eventually lose much of the ability to use the left side of his body. In 2019, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.
While in the hospital receiving care, Pritzker formed deep and lasting friendships with the nurses, phlebotomists and other patients, said his daughter, Sarah Pritzker, who lives in St. Paul.
“My dad had no time for small talk,” she said. “He didn’t care about your hobbies or pastimes, he wanted to know your story. Who were your people? What scared you most? What did you want in life?”
Pritzker’s medical battles “stripped away any ego my father had,” she said. “He was capable of making deep and lasting relationships in a few moments, of touching someone’s life in a profound way and perhaps most importantly, helping someone to believe in themselves.
“It was this gift that I loved most about my dad: His ability to make you feel like you mattered. That you were important. That you were understood.”
Services were held Friday at Temple Israel in Minneapolis.
