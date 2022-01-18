News
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms
By JULIE WALKER and KAREN MATTHEWS
NEW YORK (AP) — A dangerous winter storm brought significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the northeastern U.S. on a holiday Monday.
The storm system dropped a foot (30 centimeters) or more of snow in parts of New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania Sunday night through Monday morning after pummeling parts of the Southeast on Sunday.
“We’ve had a very strong area of low pressure that’s kind of moved up the coast, with pretty heavy snowfall accumulations from Tennessee, North Carolina all the way into the northeast,” said meteorologist Marc Chenard at the weather service’s headquarters in College Park, Maryland.
Forecasters in Buffalo, New York, said almost 18 inches (45 centimeters) of snow fell by 1 p.m. Monday. The city advised people not to travel if they didn’t need to on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while some surrounding towns instituted a travel ban.
“WOW! (Latest) snow measurement at 1 AM was 4.6 inches in the last hour at the Buffalo Airport!” the National Weather Service in Buffalo tweeted overnight. “And tack on another 4 inches in the last hour ending at 2 AM! Total so far since late Sun evening – 10.2 inches.”
Weather service meteorologist Alexa Maines said 15 inches (38 centimeters) or more of snow were reported in Cleveland, Ohio, and 25 inches (63 centimeters) in parts of Ashtabula County in the northeast corner of the state.
Power outages affected tens of thousands of customers in the northeast, and hundreds of flights were canceled. Many COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites had to close down.
New York City got less than an inch of snow, which was washed away by rain overnight. The weather service said spotty showers and snow showers might continue through Monday night.
Forecasters said wind gusts in New York City could top out around 45 mph (72 kph), and around 60 mph (97 kph) on Long Island.
Sleet and rain were the main threats for much of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Periods of snowfall transitioned to rain overnight. NWS meteorologists in Boston said wind gusts could reach 70 mph (113 kph).
The howling winds spread a fire that destroyed a motel and two other structures in coastal Salisbury, Massachusetts, early Monday.
The storm brought similar conditions Sunday to the Southeast, where thousands were still without power Monday.
Multiple states reported heavy snowfall, and two people died Sunday in North Carolina when their car drove off the road. The roof of a dormitory partially collapsed in the state at Brevard College, with officials saying it broke under the weight of snow. There were no injuries.
Severe thunderstorms in Florida spun up a tornado with 118 mph (190 kph) winds, destroying 30 mobile homes and majorly damaging 51 more. Three minor injuries were reported.
Wet roadways in the South were expected to refreeze Monday, creating icy conditions for motorists.
Plow trucks were scattered along roads and highways up the East Coast, working to clear the way for travelers. Some crashes were reported in the early morning hours, including an ambulance involved in a wreck on Interstate 279 in Pittsburgh, KDKA-TV reported. It was unclear whether anyone was injured.
___
Associated Press writer Denise Lavoie contributed from Richmond, Virginia.
Rosemount plans 2,000-home development on former UMN land
Rosemount has moved a 2,000-home project onto the launching pad.
The 435-acre Amber Fields will be the first project built on former University of Minnesota land which has sat mostly undeveloped since WWII.
“We have seen a lot of 20-, 40- and 60-acre projects,” said City Administrator Logan Martin. “But 435 acres? Wow!”
Amber Fields will be one of the biggest housing developments in the metro area, he said. The city recently approved the project, and construction on the site is expected to begin in March.
The sprawling development will be mostly south of Dakota County Road 42 and west of Dakota County Technical College. A preliminary map of the site includes 638 single-family homes, 740 apartment units, 568 townhomes and an unspecified number of other homes.
Five acres have been set aside for commercial development along County Road 42, and a school may occupy a 20-acre site. The plans call for five ponds and 60 acres of parks and open space.
The Amber Fields site is part of the 4,772-acre UMore Park property owned by the University.
In 1942, the federal government purchased the land for a gunpowder manufacturing facility. After WWII, it gave the land to the University of Minnesota, which has used it for a research site. In 2006, the university released its long-term development vision for the property, but development stalled. Nine years later, the university gave up on plans to develop the land itself, instead opting for private developers.
The University Board of Regents in 2020 approved a plan for Minneapolis-based Maplewood Development to buy the land for $13 million.
The complete buildout of Amber Fields is expected to take up to eight years.
PHOTOS: Denver’s MLK Marade returns after pandemic hiatus
The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Marade returned to Denver on January 17, 2022, after going virtual last year due to the pandemic. This year’s event, the 37th anniversary, once again started in City Park at Denver’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and followed the traditional marade route, flowing west on East Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park.
On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights
By JEFF MARTIN and MICHAEL WARREN
ATLANTA (AP) — A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up critical legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s eldest son condemned federal lawmakers over their inaction.
Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Martin Luther King III said though he was marking the federal holiday named for his father, he wasn’t there to celebrate. He was there to call on Congress and President Joe Biden to pass the sweeping legislation that would help ease Republican-led voting restrictions passed in at least 19 states that make it more difficult to cast a ballot.
“Our democracy stands on the brink of serious trouble without these bills,” he said.
Monday’s holiday marked what would have been the 93rd birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.
Around the U.S., other holiday events included marches in several cities, acts of service in King’s name, and the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at the slain civil rights leader’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is the senior pastor.
Pews have been packed by politicians in past years, but given the pandemic, many offered pre-recorded speeches instead, including Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, among many national leaders who used the day to acknowledge the unmet needs for racial equality.
Biden said Americans must commit to the King’s unfinished work, delivering jobs and justice and protecting “the sacred right to vote, a right from which all other rights flow.”
“It’s time for every elected official in America to make it clear where they stand,” Biden said. “It’s time for every American to stand up. Speak out, be heard. Where do you stand?”
Democrats had hoped to vote on the legislation Monday, in a show of respect for the late civil rights leader as the issue gathered political steam late last year and peaked with a powerful blunt speech last week by Biden, who likened the Jan. 6, 2021, violence and election subversion of today with the civil rights struggles fought by King and others. But it comes too late for many civil rights leaders.
Senate Republicans remain unified in opposition to the Democrats’ voting bills, and the 50-50 chamber needs 60 votes to pass the legislation. Two Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, remain opposed to changing Senate rules that would allow for the Democrats to pass the bills without the GOP. The vote was pushed back to Tuesday, but it looks as if it there is no way through for the legislation to protect the right to vote.
King told of how his father also faced a pushback on civil rights by those who believed the issue could not be solved with legislation. “They told him he had to change hearts first. And he worked hard at that. After all, he was a Baptist preacher. But he knew that when someone is denying you your fundamental rights, conversation and optimism won’t get you very far.”
Sinema has argued that bipartisanship is needed to address the issue, but King countered that significant milestones, including the 14th Amendment that granted citizenship to former slaves, passed Congress without bipartisan support.
Harris was meeting Monday with lawmakers ahead of the vote working to get the legislation passed. But when asked specifically about her message to Sinema and Manchin, she didn’t engage directly.
“As I’ve said before, there are a hundred members of the United States Senate, and I’m not going to absolve — nor should any of us — absolve any member of the United States Senate from taking on a responsibility to follow through on the oath that they all took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” she said.
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate’s only Black Republican, countered with a series of King Day-themed videos he said would emphasize positive developments on civil rights. Scott sidestepped criticism about GOP actions and accused Biden of labelling Republicans as racists.
“To compare or conflate people who oppose his positions as being racists and traitors to the country is not only insulting and infuriating, it’s dead wrong,” Scott told The Associated Press.
To the sparse crowd at Ebenezer, Warnock, now running for reelection as Georgia’s first Black senator, said that “everybody loves Dr. King, they just don’t always love what he represents.”
“Let the word go forth, you cannot remember Dr. King and dismember his legacy at the same time,” Warnock said. “If you will speak his name you have to stand up for voting rights, you have to stand up on behalf of the poor and the oppressed and the disenfranchised.”
Other leaders weighed in, too. Former President Barack Obama shared a picture of King’s granddaughter Yolanda admiring a bust of King that Obama kept in the Oval Office. “The fight for voting rights takes perseverance,” Obama tweeted. “As Dr. King said, ‘There are no broad highways to lead us easily and inevitably to quick solutions. We must keep going.’”
King “saw a great injustice in his world and fought to right that wrong,” Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a recorded message played at Ebenezer. “His methods ultimately led to success and showed all of us that taking the high road is the best path to achieving lasting change.”
Democrat Stacey Abrams, now trying again to defeat Kemp as he seeks reelection, tweeted that King’s call remains clear: “Deliver justice for the poor, protect those targeted by hate, defend the freedom to vote, and demand that our leaders fight current malice as the best bulwark against future harm.”
King, who delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, considered racial equality inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war. His insistence on nonviolent protest continues to influence activists pushing for civil rights and social change.
___
Associated Press Writer Colleen Long in Wilmington, Del., and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C., contributed to this report.
