90 Day Fiance’s Anna-Marie and Mursel Expecting 1st Child Together! Baby’s Gender Revealed

Published

38 seconds ago

on

90 Day Fiance's Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu Are Expecting Their First Baby Together!
90 Day Fiance’s Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu’s hive is expanding! The beekeeping duo recently announced they are expecting their first baby together, in the cutest way possible.

On Sunday Anna-Marie posted a picture of a very cute black and yellow onesie to her Instagram that had the words “Future Beekeper” posted on it. Anna-Marie went on to say in the caption that the couple would be expecting a baby boy in May of 2022 and that the baby was 22 weeks along already.

Throughout the couple’s fertility journey, Anna-Marie has been very open with fans about the couple’s difficulty in conceiving. The pair opened up about their use of a surrogate to have a child together and the ups and downs of the process. But it seems that all the trials and tribulations were worth it as the two announced their pregnancy in the cutest Instagram post.

It is obvious from the post that the two are very excited about their newest addition, and it is equally obvious that the baby will probably be a beekeeper before it even learns to walk!

 

The pregnancy announcement is great news for fans, as Anna-Marie and Mursel were not one of 90 Day Fiance’s Season 7’s most likely to succeed couples. Although the two bonded over a unique shared love of beekeeping, Mursel a  Turkish native, and Anna-Marie, an American from Nebraska, had more than just the usual language barriers standing in their way.

While this is Mursel’s first child it is not Anna-Maries, and her three sons from previous relationships were born out of wedlock, which Mursel kept from his traditional Turkish parents. Mursel not telling his parents about Anna-Marie’s sons caused many fans to wonder if the couple would make it. That combined with the pair’s cultural and religious differences, not to mention the language barrier that caused the two to only be able to communicate via language app, had many fans thinking the worst for this couple.

Then, things temporarily got even bleaker for the pair as after finally telling his parents the truth about Anna-Marie’s sons, Mursel’s parents ordered him to return to Turkey immediately. Mursel ended up calling off the wedding and flying back to his native Turkey, leaving Anna-Marie behind. But in a turn of events, Mursel ended up flying back to America within the 90 days of his K-1 visa and he and Anna-Marie finally tied the knot.

In fact, back in September Anna-Marie posted a memory commemorating the couple’s two-year wedding anniversary. She gushed over Mursel’s wedding speech and how fast the past two years had gone.

Despite the initial drama, it seems the couple is happy together and still going strong. And now the two excitedly wait to welcome their newest baby bee to their ever-expanding hive. We love it!

 

Related Topics:
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Zebra Print Bikini In The Pool — Photo

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Zebra Print Bikini In The Pool — Photo
Hailie Jade is living her best life on a tropical vacation, and she shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun in the pool with a drink close by and the beach in the background.

There’s no better time to escape the freezing cold temperatures than the middle of January, and Hailie Scott Mathers, who goes by Hailie Jade, is doing just that. The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Jan. 18 to reveal that she’s on a tropical vacation, and the photo is bound to make anyone envious. Hailie wears a zebra print bikini top and black bikini bottoms as she soaks the bottom half of her body in the pool. She also has a full glass of a delicious-looking beverage, with her hair perfectly styled and cascading down her back.

“Does this pool make my butt look big,” Hailie captioned the photo, along with some laughing emojis. She completed her beachy look with a pair of sunglasses as she soaked up the sun, amidst a clear blue sky. The pool, which appeared to be in the back of a home, sat just inches away from the beach, with sand in the distance leading up to the bright blue ocean.

For the most part, Hailie is very private, and she didn’t let her more than 2 million followers know exactly where she was on vacation, or who she was with. However, she shared a few more shots on her Instagram Story, including a video of the waves crashing on the beach and a close-up shot of her drink with the beach in the background.

Later on, Hailie seemed to be sipping on the same drink as she took another photo inside the home she was staying in. She changed into a pair of light-wash jeans, along with a floral button down shirt, which gave the illusion of cutouts down the center as the buttons strained to stay clasped. Earlier this week, Hailie took another mirror selfie, where she was wearing a crop top, black leggings and matching black jacket for the perfect athleisure look.

Hailie is Eminem’s only biological child, but she and her father keep their relationship out of the public eye. However, in 2021, Hailie made a TikTok video where she confirmed that she listens to her dad’s rap music., and in 2020, he opened up about how “proud” he is of her in an interview.

White House to Ship 400 Million Free N95 Masks Starting Next Week | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Published

36 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

White House to Ship 400 Million Free N95 Masks Starting Next Week
By Sandra Rose  | 

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House plans to distribute 400 million N95 dust masks beginning next week at no cost, The Washington Post reported.

The news comes a day after the White House launched its website to distribute millions of free at-home COVID rapid antigen tests.

N95 respirator masks are tightly woven triple layered synthetic cloth masks typically worn by healthcare workers, painters, and factory workers to filter bacteria, dust, aerosol paint, and other large particles.

1642600701 388 White House to Ship 400 Million Free N95 Masks Starting

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

N95 masks are so-called because they filter out 95% of particles down to 0.3 microns.

The coronavirus measures around 0.1 microns or smaller.

In 2020, Pres. Joe Biden announced a joint effort with the US Postal Service to mail millions of blue surgical face masks to American homes.

However, late last year, the CDC finally admitted blue surgical masks are useless against the virus. Surgical masks were designed to trap larger bacteria – not virus.
 
RELATED: Health experts say cloth surgical masks are ‘not effective’ against omicron
 

Health experts say cloth surgical masks are ‘not effective against

FluxFactory / E+

The CDC recommended N95 or KN95 masks for adults and children to battle the mild Omicron virus.

The White House said the N95 masks will be distributed by the Strategic National Stockpile, which has about 750 million N95 masks.

Posted in Health

Tags: CDC, COVID-19, face mask, N95 mask, President Joe Biden

From Air Mattresses To Millions: Mz Skittlez Builds ‘The Bakery’ Co-Work Space & Gurlmobb Museum For Atlanta Women To Connect

Published

45 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

From Air Mattresses To Millions: Mz Skittlez Builds 'The Bakery' Co-Work Space & Gurlmobb Museum For Atlanta Women To Connect
Source: Courtesy / @MzSkittlez

You have to do the things that scare you in order to achieve the impossible and Atlanta-area entrepreneur Mz. Skittlez aka Mary Seats did it twice this past year. The girl boss made moves by unveiling a woman-only coworking space for businesswomen to curate and collaborate called The Bakery Co-work after previously opening the doors to her detailed GurlMobb museum with over 20 content rooms for Instagram creators looking to stand out.

Just last month, Skittlez made history by officially opening the doors to The Bakery, a space exclusive to women entrepreneurs.

Mz. Skittlez, The Bakery, Gurl Mobb

Source: Courtesy / @MzSkittlez

As a brand strategist, Seats shares tips and opportunities with women entrepreneurs through Instagram while documenting her bold business maneuvers — including helping her client B. Simone secure her first million dollars in revenue by curating a social media campaign to document the journey. She also manages all of her “B. Simone Beauty” campaigns, something she hopes other women will do with their businesses in her Bakery workspace that features fancy amenities like an in-house cafe, wifi, conference rooms, beauty rooms, a general workspace, a photoshoot area, and more perks.

Skittlez told BOSSIP that the 14,000 square foot headquarters of The Bakery was built with ambitious women who live and work in Atlanta in mind.

“This has been one of the hardest projects I have worked on but I’m sure it will be the most fulfilling. I am beyond proud of my dedication and tenacity. This is for female entrepreneurs worldwide.?

Every inch of The Bakery’s picturesque workspace is available to members. Members can post up for the day if they don’t want to break the bank or they can choose to get a monthly pass. Upgrading to a monthly private suite is also an option, providing affordable private offices for women at The Bakery Co-work.

Mz. Skittlez, The Bakery, Gurl Mobb

Source: Courtesy / @MzSkittlez

If you’re just looking for a place to do all of your content creation, Skittlez has that covered too.

The GurlMobb Museum opened its doors in 2021 and recently got a makeover with 20 plus creative content rooms. Each room features a different theme for creators to make fun, eye-catching social media content.

 

The space is available for men, women, and creators of all ages.

With the rise of entrepreneurs making their coins on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, The GurlMobb Museum is becoming Atlanta’s creative content epicenter. You can visit Gurl Mobb for more information.

 

 

