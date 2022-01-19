Bitcoin
Aave Price Prediction 2022 – Will AAVE Hit $500 Soon?
- Bullish AAVE price prediction is $246.4 to $498.7.
- The AAVE price might also reach $500.
- AAVE bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $70.4.
In Aave’s (AAVE) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about AAVE to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Aave Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of AAVE is $217.28 with a 24-hour trading volume of $388,499,678 at the time of writing. However, AAVE has decreased nearly 4.9% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, AAVE has a circulating supply of 13,482,444 AAVE. Currently, AAVE trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, CoinFLEX, Bitget, and CoinTiger.
What is Aave (AAVE)?
Aave is a decentralized financial protocol that enables people to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. In addition, lenders earn interest by placing crypto assets in a specially designed liquidity pool. More so, borrowers can use their cryptocurrency as collateral to obtain fast loans through this liquidity.
Aave was originally called ETHLend when it launched in November 2017, but was renamed Aave in September 2018. In addition, AAVE offers discounts to holders on the platform. It also serves as a governance token providing owners a say in the future development of the protocol.
Aave (AAVE) Price Prediction 2022
Aave holds the 54th position on CoinGecko right now. AAVE price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The price action contained between two parallel upward sloping lines defined as an ascending channel. Higher highs and lower lows distinguish this price pattern. An ascending channel formed by connecting the swing lows with a lower trend line and the swing highs with an upper channel line.
A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate that the upward trend will continue, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate that the trend will change.
Currently, AAVE is in the range of $217.28. If the pattern continues, the price of AAVE might reach the resistance level of $296.5. If the trend reverses, then the price of AAVE may fall to $160.3.
Aave (AAVE) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of AAVE.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of AAVE.
- Resistance Level 1 – $269.5
- Resistance Level 2 – $347.4
- Resistance Level 3 – $420.7
- Resistance Level 4 – $498.7
- Resistance Level 5 – $586.7
- Support Level 1 – $165.3
- Support Level 2 – $70.4
The charts show that AAVE has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, AAVE might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $586.7.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the AAVE might plummet to almost $70.4, a bearish signal.
Aave Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of AAVE is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of AAVE lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the AAVE’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, AAVE is in a bearish state. Notably, the AAVE price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of AAVE at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the AAVE is at level 45.61. This means that AAVE is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of AAVE may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Aave Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Aave’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Aaves. Currently, AAVE lies in the range of 10.9, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of AAVE. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of AAVE lies at the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, AAVE’s RSI is at 45.61 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of AAVE with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Aave.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC and AAVE is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and AAVE also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Aave network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for AAVE. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Aave in 2022 is $498.7. On the other hand, the bearish AAVE price prediction for 2022 is $70.4.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the AAVE ecosystem, the performance of AAVE would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $347.4 very soon. But, it might also reach $500 if the investors believe that AAVE is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
Aave is an open source and non-security protocol to receive interest on deposits and to borrow property.
AAVE has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, CoinFLEX, Bitget, and CoinTiger.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the AAVE platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On May 18, 2021, AAVE reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $661.69 .
Aave (AAVE) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of AAVE in the past few months, AAVE is considered a good investment in 2022.
Aave (AAVE) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Aave (AAVE) will hit $500 soon.
Aave (AAVE) price is expected to reach $560 by 2023.
Aave (AAVE) price is expected to reach $630 by 2024.
Aave (AAVE) price is expected to reach $700 by 2025.
Aave (AAVE) price is expected to reach $750 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin
Spellfire Oversubscribed Twice, a Staggering $3.8M Raised
Spellfire Re-Master the Magic, a modern take on classic collectible card games, has completed its private funding round, raising a staggering $3.8 million.
Leading investors DAO Maker and Shima capital, are joined by Genblock, IBC group, Faculty group, IBA, Maven Capital, Autonomy Capital, Terranova ventures, x21 Digital and others who initially funded the project, and interest has since skyrocketed past all initial funding goals.
The project is now close to being oversubscribed twice, marking a huge success for Spellfire’s development team, and leaving many of the industry’s top VC investors waiting in the wings.
Continued expansion of Spellfire’s reach is now a top priority, and the project recently welcomed two highly respected crypto experts into its family. BitBoy Crypto and The Moon Carl join to ensure Spellfire becomes one of blockchain gaming’s hottest topics!
Spellfire’s long-awaited, and much-anticipated Token Generation Event is coming soon and the team is almost ready to announce the huge news.
Spellfire has Mass Appeal
Prospective players can expect to find a beloved fantasy game that the development team has combined with modern design sensibilities. Spellfire now boasts a host of features that will appeal to a wide range of gamers, making it the NFT game to look out for.
The game initially caught attention by announcing the first-ever touchable NFTs. Players will have the option to own both digital and physical cards with both forms being linked by QR code. This ensures that they can’t be faked and are playable on both tabletops and tablets.
2021 saw a meteoric rise in the popularity of Play-to-Earn games. Spellfire offers several ways to earn, the most notable is through owning NFT cards. Original NFT card owners will receive up to 10x return on investment from each subsequent sale of their card. The more sought-after the card, the more profitable it will become.
Mass Adoption of NFTs is Close
The gaming industry’s interest in NFTs continues to grow, as does its audience. The NFT space saw impressive results in 2021, with 1.4 million unique active wallets interacting with games, accounting for 49% of the industry’s usage. Game NFTs represent 20% of 2021’s $23 billion in NFT trading volume.
Mass adoption of NFTs within the gaming industry looks increasingly likely this year and as this movement continues to gain momentum, games like Spellfire look set to capitalize on the influx of new players.
Join the magic, explore Spellfire’s magical universe.
Bitcoin
TRX Ranks First Ditching BTC With Highest Active Accounts!
- Tronix (TRX) ranks first in highest number of active accounts.
- Surpasses that of BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA,XRP, BNB and much more.
- TRX ought to spike up in a few days along with BTC.
The Tron platform is one of the most versatile decentralized blockchain platforms available in the market. Besides, the first thing which comes to the minds of a crypto geek with the Tron, is it’s exquisite smart contract enablings. True to the fact the Tron platform and blockchain, is evidently best known for their DApps and smart contract featurings.
However, the native token of the Tron platform, the Tronix (TRX) has not been so bright for a certain period. Indeed the TRX was one of the most expected altcoin to outperform in 2021. Yet, the 2021 was just a complete disappointment from the TRX.
Despite all such negative aura surrounding the platform’s native coin, the platform now stands as the top with the highest number of active users!
Tron’s First Rankings
Without failing to keep up the legacy, the Tron platform becomes the hot news for the day. Accordingly, the Tron Community officially took to Twitter, with a tweet. The Tron platform now accounts for the highest number of active users, surpassing that of all major cryptos. These include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Binance (BNB), and much more.
Though it’s determined to be obviously proud of the platform, it failed to impress many upon the community and in general. Many TRX holders took on fire, slamming various comments for the tweet. Major views were like, what’s the use if the coin doesn’t perform well.’
TRX to Surge Soon
Since the Q4 of 2021, TRX has been dropping down profusely. Before, the recent market crash TRx maintained itself at a price between $0.082 and $0.078. However, as the tragedy struck for the entire industry, TRX dropped down to extreme lows of $0.062. Ever since then till date TRX did not reach $0.70 mark.
Moreover, analysts predict that once TRX crosses the mark of $0.070, it will spike up all the way to $0.0715,being the first break point. Furthermore, TRX is expected to travel up all the way back to $0.076. This is ought to happen if BTC surges up too.
Currently TRX trades at the price of $0.069 at the graph surging upwards at the rate of 1.42%, taking into account the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin
Solo Ethereum Miner Hits The Jackpot With 170 ETH For Mining A Block
A solo Ethereum miner has just gotten what could be described as the lucky break of a lifetime after mining a single ethereum block that netted them a reward that ran into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. While ethereum’s mining difficulty is not as high compared to bitcoin, it is still a difficult, energy and computationally intensive process that discourages the average person.
However, a lot of solo miners remain in the ethereum ecosystem and continue to make a profit from their mining activities. Although not all of the miners get to mine a single block that delivers a reward with life-changing money. Such is the case of the solo miner in this report after solving a block that netted them about 170 ETH in rewards.
Ethereum Miner Gets Over $500K Reward
A report from BeInCrypto outlined the activity of a solo ethereum miner that saw an incredible block reward go to the miner. The miner who had found a block and then proceeded to mine it independently got a total of 170.65 ETH in rewards for this. The value of the ETH at the time it was rewarded was roughly $540,000 in rewards which went to this miner.
Related Reading | Altcoins Are Encroaching On Bitcoin’s Dominance On Digital Payments
Compared to the average reward per block mined in ethereum which is about $13,000, this is no doubt an impressive win for the miner, who has received what is no doubt one of the highest block rewards on the network.
ETH price trading south of $3,000 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Mined on Monday January 17th, the miner got the spoils of their victory in a block that contained 236 transactions, all mined by a solo miner in about 9 seconds. Finding and mining a block like this on the ethereum network is hard and grows increasingly harder as more miners set up operations. Finding one with a block reward of more than 170 ETH is even more unlikely, making this akin to winning the lottery on the part of the miner.
Following With Bitcoin
Although it can be difficult for a solo miner to find and mine blocks all by themselves, receiving the full reward, it is not unheard of that small-time miners have claimed such coveted reports. This happens across various blockchains and ethereum is no exception.
Related Reading | American Rapper Lil Baby On Holding Bitcoin And Ethereum Over Fiat
Bitcoin, which features arguably one of the highest mining difficulties, has seen events like these take place. Last week, Bitcoinist reported that a small-time bitcoin miner had beaten the odds to mine a block all by themselves. This netted them the entire block reward of 6.25 BTC, as well as the transaction reward. In total, the miner made over $267,000 from that single block mined.
The same had also occurred a year prior where Dr. Kolivas, a software engineer that helped develop the CGMiner, recalled that a small-time miner with a low hash rate had also been able to mine a block by themselves and received the full block reward.
Featured image from Zipmex, chart from TradingView.com
