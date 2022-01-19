Celebrities
#AhrealSmith: Suspect Arrested For Abducting Black Virginia Woman Whose Whereabouts Remain Unknown, Reward Offered For Info
A Black woman in Heathsville, Virginia, went missing last week and her whereabouts are still unknown despite the fact that police have arrested a suspect in her abduction. Take a good look at her photos and tell police if you’ve seen spotted her.
According to the New York Post, 50-year-old Tyrone N. Samuel has been arrested and charged with the abduction of 28-year-old Ahreal Smith, a clerk at the Clarenville Little Sue Store where she was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday via surveillance footage.
From The Post:
She was spotted on surveillance footage leaving the store to start her car around 9:05 p.m. before returning inside, police said at a press conference.
At 9:18 p.m., she was seen getting in and then getting out of a different car in the parking lot. Police interviewed the driver of the car and have determined he is not a suspect.
After she got out of the car, she walked back inside, set the alarm, locked up and picked up a bag of trash and began walking toward a dumpster on the side of the store, where she could no longer be seen on security cameras.
She has not been seen since. The next morning, police said the day shift clerk found Smith’s car still running in the parking lot. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots. She has multiple tattoos.
Without revealing how the suspect is connected to Smith’s abduction, Northumberland County Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp announced Sunday that Samuel was arrested and that Ahreal “remains missing at this time and we continue to investigate her whereabouts.”
According to Fox 4, Smith’s older sister, Lydia Smith, told reporters that before Ahreal went missing, she had texted her about a strange person outside the store where she works.
“She said that someone at the door made her feel uncomfortable,” Lydia said. “She never really said a name, but she said that someone, you know, made her feel uncomfortable.
But not that she was afraid. When she went to that trash like the last look on her face was her normal self. Her demeanor was calm. Somebody was waiting and they snatched her.”
Beauchamp said during the press conference that Virginia State Police used a K-9 unit to track Smith’s scent from the dumpsters outside of her store, but the dogs lost her scent after tracking it for about 100 yards down a nearby road. Investigators believe she got into another car that wasn’t seen in the surveillance footage.
In Beauchamp’s statement, he urged citizens to “continue to send any information you may have or heard about Ahreal’s location to the Sheriff’s Office” which they could call at (804) 580-5221. The reward for information in locating Ahreal Smith in Northumberland County is now up to $9,400.
We hope and pray that Ahreal is found safe and returned home.
Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Bangs In Backless Shirt — Before & After Photos Of Her Hair Makeover
Emily Ratajkowski looked fabulous when she debuted a brand new hairstyle featuring front bangs while rocking a backless metallic silver fringe top.
Emily Ratajkowski, 30, always looks fabulous no matter what she wears or how she styles her hair and that’s exactly how she looked when she debuted her new hair makeover. Emily posted two photos to her Instagram with the caption, “Twenty twenty too,” – one was of her sexy outfit and the other was an up close photo of her new hairstyle.
Emily has been rocking long black hair for years, but we were completely surprised when she showed off new front bangs that covered up her entire forehead. In the first photo, Emily posted a mirror selfie rocked a low-cut, metallic silver sparkly top that had a square neckline that revealed ample cleavage.
The entire top was cut out in the back and on the sides, while the front of the shirt had long fringe tassels that flowed down to her ankles. She styled the top with a pair of low-rise baggy black straight-leg pants.
Meanwhile, in the second photo, Emily was pictured leaning over the sink in the outfit while her new hairstyle was on full display. Her brown hair was down in loose waves with a ton of volume on the top while her bangs hung over her face and feathered out. She topped her look off with a sultry smokey eye and a matte nude lip.
While we are not certain if the bangs were clip-in or not, we absolutely loved them and think they suited her face shape perfectly. If there’s one thing for sure about Emily it’s that she’s always switching up her hairstyle. Whether it’s a super sleek bob, a short lob, or even platinum blonde – she is definitely not afraid to experiment when it comes to hairstyles.
BOSSIP Exclusive: Erica & Eric Cross Continue Being ‘Heroes–But Partners In Crime’ In ALLBLK’s ‘Double Cross’ Season 3 [Trailer]
An ALLBLK series is back for an exciting third season and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.
“Double Cross” season three is premiering on ALLBLK Thursday, February 3 and with it, there’s high-stakes drama and all the action viewers expect from Eric and Erica.
“Double Cross” of course focuses on the vigilante wonder twins Eric Cross [Jeff Logan] and Erica Cross [Ashley A. Williams] who decide to take matters into their own hands after a sudden rise of sex trafficking in their neighborhood. Haunted by their past, the twins set down a path of their unique brand of vigilante justice.
Last season the twins cracked the case and the culprit behind the sex-trafficking ring that wreaked havoc on their“The Heights” neighborhood was finally revealed. Now in season three Erica and Eric have another hurdle to climb thanks to Detective Ryan [Darrin Dewitt Henson] and their own long-lost sister Robin [Judi Johnson].
Detective Ryan, who’s been trying to put the twins in jail for murder, desperately needs Eric and Erica’s help to find his missing daughter Layla [Chasnie Houston]. The catch however is that Detective Ryan suspects that the twins’ sister Robin is behind the kidnapping.
Time is of the essence, as the group only has days before Layla is auctioned off to higher-ups in the trafficking ring. As the season unfolds, new characters enter the mix, and everyone must band together to find Layla. Infiltrating the Masquerade Auction is their one and only chance in rescuing her.
Will they be able to put aside their differences, and drama for the greater good? Or will Layla be lost forever?
Take an exclusive look at the “Double Cross” season three trailer below.
Returning cast members this season include popular “Double Cross” stars Tremayne Norris and Faith Malonte, joined by new additions Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer @watchjazzy), Redaric Williams (The Young and the Restless), and Cameo Sherrell (Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots). The new season also features special guest appearances by rapper Yo-Yo, comedian Michael Colyar (The Rich and the Ruthless), and actor Marcus T. Paulk (Moesha). “Double Cross” is executive produced by Christel Gibson, Howard Gibson and Tawanna Terrell, alongside ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.
Will YOU be watching season three of “Double Cross” on ALLBLK when it premieres on Thursday, February 3?
Jodie Sweetin’s Spouses: A Look Back At Her 3 Previous Marriages
Jodie Sweetin is set to get married for a fourth time. Learn about the ‘Full House’ star’s previous husbands, as well as her current fiancé.
Round 4! Jodie Sweetin, 39, recently got engaged to boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski, which means the Full House star will be getting married for a fourth time. She shared the engagement news on Jan. 17 with a happy photo of the soon-to-be husband and wife. Jodie also showed off her gorgeous engagement ring in the Instagram post.
Shaun Holguin, Cody Herpin, and Morty Coyle are the three men that were previously married to Jodie. Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything there is to know about Jodie’s ex-husbands and why the marriages didn’t last. Plus, get more info on her current fiancé Mescal!
Shaun Holguin
Jodie’s first husband was Los Angeles police officer Shaun Holguin. The pair started dating in the early 2000s, and they got engaged at Casa Del Mur in Santa Monica, California in May 2001. The following year, Jodie and Shaun tied the knot when the actress was 20 years old. Jodie’s Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure was the matron of honor. After four years of marriage, Jodie and Shaun got divorced in 2006. Jodie has since been open about how her drug addiction, which began when she was 14 years old, impacted her first marriage. In fact, Jodie went to rehab during the years her and Shaun were married. She told Today in 2009, “At the time I started doing the hard drugs, the methamphetamine and coke and stuff, it was a lot easier to hide than drinking.”
Cody Herpin
Film transportation coordinator Cody Herpin was the second man who married Jodie. They met through friends and started dating in May 2007, a year after Jodie and Shaun divorced. They got married in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 14, 2007. A year after, Jodie and Cody welcomed daughter Zoie Laurel May Herpin, now 13. Jodie was still dealing with addiction at the time, and she relapsed a few months after Zoie’s birth in April 2008. That November, Jodie filed for legal separation from Cody. Their divorce was finalized on April 20, 2010.
Since their split, Jodie and Cody have been co-parenting Zoie. In 2017, the exes settled on a child support agreement that has Jodie paying her ex $2,000 a month until Zoie turns 18. She was also ordered to pay $10,000 in retroactive child support, according to documents obtained by Daily Mail.
Morty Coyle
Jodie started dating her third husband, DJ and actor Morty Coyle, in 2009. After one year of dating, the couple welcomed daughter Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle, now 11. Jodie and Morty got engaged in January 2011, and they became husband and wife in March 2012 during a wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills. However, Jodie filed for separation after only a year of marriage. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until September 2016. They agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Beatrix. The divorce finalization also left Jodie and Morty splitting the income they made during their marriage, which included Jodie’s earnings from Fuller House at the time, according to People.
Mescal Walisewski
Mescal Wasilewski is Jodie’s soon-to-be fourth hubby. Mescal, a primary therapist at Catalyst Recovery, started dating Jodie in 2018. They confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2018. Mescal was initially based in New York, but eventually he moved out to California to be with Jodie. The couple announced their engagement on January 17, just two days before Jodie’s 40th birthday. Their engagement also came after Full House star Bob Saget’s sudden death.
“I love you Mescal, for always,” Jodie wrote in her engagement post on Instagram. “You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together.”
