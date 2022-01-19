Celebrities
Andre Leon Talley: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Vogue’ Legend Dead At 73
Beloved ‘Vogue’ editor-at-large and style afficionado Andre Leon Talley has died at 73. Here are 5 things to know about the trailblazer in the fashion industry.
Andre Leon Talley, a beloved figure in the fashion world has reportedly died at age 73, according to TMZ. The former creative director for Vogue, judge on America’s Next Top Model, and singular voice in fashion was a true force to be reckoned with in the industry, pushing boundaries and always bringing a certain joie de vivre to his work.
Here we break down five things to know about the so-called “godfather” of fashion who inspired many and paved the way for people of color in the fashion industry.
He Grew Up in Jim Crow South
Andre was born on October 16, 1948 in Washington, D.C. and was raised by his grandmother, Binnie Francis Davis, who worked as a cleaning lady at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. In his memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, Andre detailed his difficulties growing up within that context, considering his large size (he was 6’6″) as a black man and his penchant for luxury fashion.
In the documentary The Gospel According to Andre, the writer describes his life growing up as a tall, gay black man in the south and how he was taunted and even got rocks thrown at him. He didn’t let those setbacks, however, hold him back from his big dreams. “I had to move on,” he stated in the documentary. “I had to get on with my career.”
He Ran With the Studio 54 Crowd
Through connections he made as a student at North Carolina Central University and Brown University (where he earned a B.A. and M.A. in French Literature, respectively), Andre came to New York City in the early ’70s and fell into the glowing hot center of Manhattan glamour and art. He first apprenticed for former Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland who then served as a Special Consultant for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Diana was so impressed with her new apprentice’s skills she then connected him to Andy Warhol, granting him a job at Interview magazine. From there, the style obsessive went on to work for Women’s Wear Daily, further utilizing his French skills by becoming the publication’s Paris bureau chief.
Due to his involvement with those circles, Andre indulged in the golden age of Manhattan nightlife, frequenting the over-the-top parties at Studio 54 during the late ’70s with Warhol, Vreeland, and other staples like designers Diane Von Furstenberg, Halston, and Karl Lagerfeld, singers Diana Ross and Grace Jones, and more.
He Was a Singular Voice at ‘Vogue’ Magazine
After working for Interview, WWD, W magazine, and The New York Times, Andre transitioned to Vogue magazine, first working as Fashion News Director from 1983 to 1987 and Creative Director from 1988 to 1995. There he established a close relationship to editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Although he moved on to working with W in 1995, he did return to Vogue as a contributing editor and then editor-at-large, writing columns that brought a different vision and charismatic voice to the forefront.
“What moves him is that idea [of] just do it, think it, wear it — there is not hesitation,” designer Marc Jacobs stated of Andre and his living-out-loud ethos which undoubtedly influenced the magazine’s outlook on fashion.
He Served as an Advisor to Michelle Obama
Much like his mentor Diana Vreeland, who advised First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Andre served as an advisor to the Obama family on fashion in 2008. He was famous for introducing Michelle Obama to Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu, from whom she bought many dresses — including the one she for the inauguration.
Moreover, although he leaned political liberal, he still live-blogged the Trump inauguration with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, writing commentary on First Lady Melania Trump‘s fashion which he praised.
He Was a Trailblazer in the Fashion World
“As an African American man born in the United States of America, it was important for me to show the building blocks of my story, from my childhood to today,” Andre told TIME in May 2020, after the release of his memoir The Chiffon Trenches. “It’s simply a part of the fabric of society in America. Racism is always there, boiling on the front burners, evidenced during this pandemic in the terrible tragedy of Ahmaud Arbery, shot in Georgia in daylight.
The journalist was most certainly shaped by his Southern background and experiences in the industry where he dealt with racism, but never let that defeat his relentless pursuit of his dreams. “You don’t get up and say, ‘I’m black and I’m proud,’ you just do it and somehow it impacts the culture,” Andre stated in the documentary The Gospel According to Andre.
Joseph Baena Admits He Was ‘Nervous’ To Bond With Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger After Scandal
Joseph Baena talked about the ‘pressure’ of being Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son and their close relationship on Sophia and Sistine Stallone’s ‘Unwaxed’ podcast.
Joseph Baena, 24, is opening up about how being the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has affected his life, in his latest interview, which took place on the of the Unwaxed podcast hosted by sisters Sophia and Sistine Stallone. The hunk, who was born to the 74-year-old actor and his former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena during his marriage to Maria Shriver in Oct. 1997, admitted he was “nervous” to create a bond with his dad at first because he had grown up around his mom. Arnold reportedly didn’t find out about Joseph until he was around eight-years-old, so their relationship started later than it normally would.
“I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” Joseph told Sophia and Sistine, who are the daughters of Sylvester Stallone, on the episode of the podcast.
“I grew up with my mom and I was always nervous and I didn’t want him to think bad of me and be like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s just partying all the time,’” he continued. “Now it’s like awesome. I’m so close to my dad and we joke about everything.”
Joseph, who followed in his dad’s footsteps through working out, went on to say that because of his close relationship to the Terminator star, he never got nervous when doing special things like introducing girlfriends to him. “It was fine,” he said about the past introductions before revealing Arnold “always wants to hear about the drama. He’s like, ‘Tell me everything, tell me about the drama, tell me about the girls.’”
In addition to spending quality time at the gym with Arnold, Joseph has started acting, but he hasn’t used the Schwarzenegger last name and has no plans to. “I never had the Schwarzenegger name. I think really the thing is that I haven’t focused on changing it,” he explained. “I’m doing my own thing. I haven’t thought of it that much. I have a last name already. I’m already doing so much and succeeding and moving forward with my goals. That’s the last thing on my mind.”
Check out Joseph’s full interview in the video above.
Pete Davidson Thinks Kanye West’s Threatening Lyrics Are ‘Hilarious’: ‘He Loves It’
Pete Davidson isn’t the only funny guy around as he admitted that he found Kanye West’s threat against him in his reason track is ‘totally hilarious.’
Pete Davidson is a comedian so perhaps Kanye West should take it as a compliment that the SNL actor allegedly finds his threatening lyrics about him are comedy gold. “Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious. Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it,” a source close to Pete told Page Six. “It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden,” the source added.
The Yeezy founder directly addressed taking the comedian down in a recent track. “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” the lyric read. It seems the rapper is not thrilled that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is dating the King of Staten Island star. Meanwhile, Ye has recently been romantically linked to Julia Fox. While some thought that it may have been a publicity stunt or a ploy to make the SKIMS founder jealous, Julia insists she and Kanye are the real deal.
Pete is taking the high road and it seems to be paying off for him. His carefree and fun-loving attitude is what the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star finds attractive about him, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” the source expressed. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”
Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem like Kanye will slow his roll against Pete anytime soon. “Kanye doesn’t like losing and the way that the relationship has dwindled is one of the biggest L’s Kanye has ever dealt with,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Even though he and Kim have been divorced for almost a year, he “has been having a hard time” watching her move on.
This drama unfolded right around the time of their daughter Chicago West’s fourth birthday. Kim allegedly hadn’t invited the “Praise God” rapper to the party. However, he managed to get the address and make an appearance. The rapper eventually admitted that Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott was the one who passed on the party’s location.
Maralee Nichols Seen In 1st Public Photos With Newborn Son After Tristan Thompson Confirmed Paternity
Maralee Nichols pushed her and Tristan Thompson’s one-month-old son in a stroller as she ran errands.
Maralee Nichols, 31, is out and about with her baby boy since Tristan Thompson, 30, fessed up to being the little one’s father. The fitness model wore a white sweater with a black and white striped collar and black leggings as she pushed her newborn in a stroller in pics captured on Sunday, Jan. 16. She was spotted glancing at her phone as ran errands with her one-month-old in Santa Monica.
Maralee has had no problem bouncing back since giving birth. She showed off her fabulous post-partum body on Friday, Jan. 14 wearing a black crop top and matching leggings that had two tiny stripes running down her toned legs. She looked just as good the week before when she posed for a mirror selfie wearing a white crop, sheer pink leggings and pink and white striped thigh-high socks.
These fabulous snaps took place just days after the Sacramento Kings player made a public admission to being the father of Maralee’s son. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.
Maralee’s much-anticipated response came the following day. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements,” Maralee’s reps told HollwooodLife.
Tristan’s first pushed back on the claims as he was dating his baby mama Khloe Kardashian at the time. The basketball player insisted the only time he and Maralee were intimate was the time she got pregnant. Maralee, however, insisted that they had a five-month affair. While sources close to Khloe told HollywoodLife that they hope she’ll move on from Tristan, Khloe hasn’t addressed the affair herself. He and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star share a three-year-old daughter named True Thompson.
