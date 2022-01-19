Connect with us

Celebrities

Angelina Jolie Rocks Edgy Black Boots While Shopping With Kids Zahara & Maddox – Photos

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Angelina Jolie
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Angelina Jolie paired a fashionable black coat with her matching boots as she held her daughter Zahara’s hand and walked in front of her son Maddox during a visit to Bed, Bath & Beyond in New York City.

Angelina Jolie, 46, looked like a doting mother with great taste during her latest family shopping trip! The actress rocked a long black coat and heeled black boots when she stopped by Bed, Bath & Beyond in the Big Apple with her daughter Zahara, 17, and son Maddox, 20, on Jan. 17. The trio was photographed walking outside the store’s building and looked relaxed and happy together.

Angelina also wore a black face mask and had her long hair down as she was holding Zahara’s hand. Like her mom, the teen wore her own fashionable outfit that included a brown coat over a black top, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers and rocked blue hair. Maddox, who was following behind them, showed off a black jacket over a black top, jeans, and black sneakers with white shoelaces.

Angelina Jolie with some of her kids at a previous event. (SM / MEGA)

Before Angelina’s latest outing with two of her six kids, she made headlines for being spotted with The Weeknd, 31. The Girl Interrupted star and the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, have apparently had many “deep conversations” during hangouts and have built a close relationship.

“Abel is very enamored with Angelina,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier this month. “The times he has hung out with her, they have had some very deep conversations as they both are very interesting and unique people who dive into the seriousness of life and really enjoy making a change.”

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie with her kids. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

The source also said that The Weeknd is interested in film work just like Angelina, who has also worked as a director. “He has gained a great friendship with Angie and has met her kids, but it has been very much on the up and up when it comes to a full-on relationship as it has been friendly and business only,” the source explained. “It would be very premature to say that they both are a couple as Angelina is more focused on her family right now.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

$250K Reward Offered in Fatal Stabbing of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

LAPD, DailyMail

Authorities announced a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who fatally stabbed UCLA student Brianna Kupfer.

$200,000 of the $250,000 reward was raised by donors.

Brianna was attacked while she worked alone at furniture store Croft House in the upscale Fairfax neighborhood on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Police say the suspect walked into the store and stabbed Brianna around 1:50 p.m. before leaving through the back door.

A customer found Brianna lying in a pool of blood about 20 minutes later. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Photo may have been deleted

YouTube/FOX

Brianna’s grieving father, Todd Kupfer slammed liberal politicians for giving the streets back to the criminals.

“I blame what’s endemic in our society right now, is that everybody seems to be oriented on giving back rights and bestowing favor on people that rob others of their rights,” Todd Kupfer told Fox News.

At a press conference on Tuesday, LAPD Lt. John Radke revealed Brianna had texted a friend to say someone in the store was “giving her a bad vibe”.

Photo may have been deleted

LAPD

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect — believed to be a homeless man — seen calmly leaving the furniture store.

Photo may have been deleted

LAPD

The same suspect is seen buying a vape pen at 7-Eleven about 30 minutes after the murder. He wore a black hoodie, black jogging pants and carried a black backpack.

Photo may have been deleted

LAPD

Croft House was still closed on Tuesday. Mourners left dozens of flowers on the sidewalk in front of the store. A display inside the storefront window included candles and more flowers around a portrait of Brianna.

Riley Rea, co-owner of Croft House, told the LA Times that Brianna was beloved by her coworkers.

“She was mature beyond her years.”
 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Lisa Vanderpump Shades Lala Kent In ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer — Watch

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent
google news

Lala Kent sheds tears in the trailer for the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 reunion as Lisa Vanderpump throws some shade her way.

The trailer for the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion is here and drama abounds! In the recently released clip from Bravo, Lala Kent can be seen tearing up over her ex Randall Emmett‘s alleged infidelity and Lisa Vanderpump didn’t hold back with her response to the scandal.

“Randall Emmett creeping around on me — that should have been brought to my attention,” Lala states in the trailer. “The fact that this man — he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted.”

While Lala’s co-star James Kennedy admitted he heard “sexual rumors” and Scheana Shay mocked her for calling Randall a “stand-up man” compared to her own fiancé (who Lala had tension with this season), Brock Davies, VPR matriarch Lisa gave her two cents about the messy split between the couple who share 10-month-old daughter Ocean. “Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them,” the 61-year-old restaurateur scoffed.

Vanderpump Rules fans were initially introduced to Lala’s man during season 5 of the show, although his identity was kept tightly under wraps at the time until the pair went public with their relationship in 2018. Randall was previously married to actress Amber Childers from 2009 to 2017 and he proposed to Lala one year after his divorce was finalized.

The pair postponed their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic and rumors began to swirl in fall 2021 of Randall’s alleged infidelity when Lala seemed to have erased all evidence of her fiancé from social media. Their split was confirmed shortly thereafter as a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that “the rug was pulled out from under her completely,” leaving everyone around the beauty mogul “shocked” by the news. “She thought he loved her. She will never go back to him again. She’s done for good and never have another discussion about it. It’s a wrap.”

Lala Kent during the season 9 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion (BRAVO).

In Dec. 2021, Lala also disclosed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she wished someone would have “voiced any concern” for her with regard to the relationship with the film producer. “James and [Tom] Sandoval both expressed that they knew things. As time passes, I have a lot of people that are telling me things,” she explained. “Everyone wants to say, ‘It’s not your business.’ How would you feel? I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Jodie Sweetin’s Kids: Meet Her Two Daughters, Zoie & Beatrix

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

jodie sweetin
google news

Jodie Sweetin, 39, has her own full house with daughters Zoie, 13, and Beatrix, 11. Learn all about the girls Jodie said she’s ‘lucky’ to be a mom to.

When Jodie Sweetin ties the knot with her fiance, Mescal Wasilewski, he’ll gain more than just a blushing bride. Jodie has her own full house with teenage daughters Zoie Herpin, 13, and Beatrix Sweetin Coyle, 11. Though the girls are half-sisters, the pair share Jodie’s bright smile, and even her talent in front of the camera! Learn all about the daughters Jodie called “strong, smart, independent and fierce,” here!

Zoie Laurelmae Herpin

Jodie welcomed her first daughter, Zoie, on April 10th, 2008. She shares her eldest with first husband, film transportation coordinator Cody Herpin, who she wed in 2007. But at the time Jodie was still struggling with addiciton, and a few months after Zoie’s birth she relapsed, later filing for divorce from Cody in November 2008. Though Cody and Sweetin have co-parented Zoie ever since, Jodie agreed to pay monthly child support to Cody in a 2017 agreement.

Even though she maintains a relationship with her father, Zoie and Jodie’s new fiance, Mescal, have also grown close. Jodie’s shared photos of them to Instagram enjoying a Dodger’s game and sharing an intimate celebration at home for Jodie’s 39th birthday last year. Resident teenager Zoie even convinced Jodie to join her in filming a viral TikTok dance!

 

Jodie Sweetin with daughters Zoie, left, and Beatrix, right, at a 2018 premiere in Los Angeles. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

In a November interview with People, Jodie shared how much she admires Zoie’s boundaries, and how she stands up for herself and speaks her mind. “[Zoie] has always been that kid that would say, ‘I don’t like that,” Jodie said. “Not necessarily in a bratty way, but like, ‘Nope, I’m not doing this.’…I didn’t get those skills until I was in my 30s.” Clearly, she’s passed them along in spades to both her girls, who’ve even followed her lead behind the screen. At their young age, Both Zoie and Beatrix have had cameos on Fuller House, Zoie in season 2 episode “A Tangled Web” and Beatrix in season 4 episode “President Fuller.

Beatrix Carlin Sweetin Coyle

Jodie shares her youngest daughter, Beatrix, with ex-husband Marty Coyle. Sweetly nicknamed “Bea” by her father, Beatrix Carlin was born on August 31, 2010. Marty and Jodie share joint custody of Bea, which they agreed upon after their divorce in 2012. Named after the Beatles song and comedian George Carlin, Bea is the mirror image of her mom, often rocking matching hairstyles and smiles at premieres. Jodie even shared a photo to Instagram of the mother-daughter duo hugging each other in green jumpsuits, which they wore to Bea’s elementary school graduation.

jodie sweet
Jodie, Zoie and Beatrix pose for photos at a 2018 fashion show in Hollywood. (O’Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA)

In a birthday message to her daughter posted on Instagram last August, Jodie gushed about her youngest girl, who she called, “creative, compassionate, hilarious, a great singer.” But most importantly, Jodie wrote, Bea has “a good heart.” Jodie has also encouraged Bea to get in touch with her Jewish heritage (even though Jodie is not Jewish), and shared a sweet photo of her daughter lighting the menorah. Jodie even gave a sweet thank you to TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away tragically last month. Jodie commented that Bea is helping her learn more Yiddish, something Bob originally shared with her. Onscreen and offscreen, Jodie’s sweet connection with her girls and her Full House family stands out.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending