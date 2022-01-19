As strike grinds on, King Soopers seeks temporary restraining order against union

Suggest a Correction
Much of the action Tuesday between King Soopers and the union representing more than 8,000 employees on strike took place in court, where the grocery store chain filed a restraining order accusing union members of blocking customers’ access to stores, intimidating customers and about 12 pages of other allegations.
Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 across the Denver area walked the picket lines for a seventh day while union and King Soopers continued contract talks. The complaint filed Tuesday in Denver District Court claims striking workers have blocked access to King Soopers stores; told members of the public that the stores are closed when they’re not; and damaged or threatened to damage the property of the company, employees or stores’ landlords.
Kroger-owned King Soopers is seeking a temporary restraining order to immediately stop the alleged actions. The company asked the court to limit the number of picketers to five on the company’s property or on the perimeter.
Kim Cordova, union president, said in a statement that the allegations are unfounded.
“There are over 8,000 workers, as well as members of the public on our picket lines, and we continue to call on everyone involved not to allow these baseless allegations and bullying tactics to distract us from what is important,” Cordova said.
At the bargaining table, the union and King Soopers remained at loggerheads over safety issues, wages and outsourcing of jobs. The UFCW Local 7, which represents 17,000 grocery workers in Colorado and Wyoming, called a strike starting Jan. 12 at stores in Boulder, Parker and across the metro area.
King Soopers wants the union to allow members to vote on what the company called its “last, best” offer that includes $170 million for wage increases and health care benefits. The union bargaining committee rejected the proposal before the strike started.
Contracts with other King Soopers stores and City Market, also owned by Kroger, expire later in January and in February.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Creating a new playbook. Specializing with intentionality. Identifying and lifting up the game-changers. Trusting the process.
That’s not just how winning teams are assembled in the NFL. That’s also how inclusive front offices are also built.
Sounds simple. It’s not. In fact, it’s been a long road to where we are today, with 43% of general manager openings filled by minority candidates in 2021.
That’s significant and historic progress. But there is more work to be done — another hiring cycle is upon us. If we remain diligent, we can get to a place where a tool such as the Rooney Rule, which mandates that clubs interview at least two external minority candidates, will be unnecessary.
Why haven’t we seen more GMs of color since the league’s first Black GM, the great Ozzie Newsome? Anecdotally, we found that clubs, when looking for a new general manager, were often focused on skills typically found in a head coach. Whereas the GM position is much different with needed strengths in accounting, personnel management and other highly specialized areas.
In addition, clubs simply weren’t aware of excellent executives of color who were under the radar. We’ve since cultivated a pathway that gets the best candidates from diverse backgrounds in front of NFL clubs.
This process includes a committee of representatives from the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the Fritz Pollard Alliance and former GMs, who evaluate all possible candidates. The committee selects top prospects and invites them to the Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum. The forum provides educational and networking opportunities, raising awareness to clubs that may be in the market for new talent.
NFL Football Operations also works with the committee to identify top GM candidates to share with clubs, hiring consultants and agents. These prospects, distributed toward the end of each season, are inclusive of both race and gender. Accountability is introduced into the process, as data is collected and tracked on the number of interviews and job offers. This ensures that minority candidates are seen and are seriously considered.
The results have been encouraging. Only two clubs had Black general managers on the payroll from the 2020 hiring cycle. In 2021, that number more than doubled — three Black candidates filled seven open GM positions — and 28 of the 59 candidates interviewed were minorities.
For example, the Detroit Lions, whose hiring committee tapped into these new tools last winter. Brad Holmes, a longtime executive with the Los Angeles Rams, now leads Detroit’s front office. But he wasn’t on the team’s original list of candidates. The process helped shine a light on Holmes’ top-flight credentials.
Since being hired, Holmes has spoken about the need to further strengthen the pipeline by identifying and developing candidates of color. Yes, there is more work to be done. But we’re making significant strides — and we’re hopeful that the number of minority GMs will continue to climb.
Further, we view it as just a matter of time before a woman makes history as the league’s first woman to hold the title of GM. (The Philadelphia Eagles’ Susan Tose Spencer assumed interim GM responsibilities in the early 1980s.) There are several elite candidates knocking on the door, and women are also rising in the ranks of coaching, officiating and front office executive positions.
At the time of this writing, three NFL clubs are interviewing to fill their GM openings. And they’re bringing in diverse sets of candidates.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Glenn Cook and Champ Kelly — all aspiring GMs of color, two of whom are external candidates — have already interviewed for the Chicago Bears vacancy. And several others, including Morocco Brown, Omar Khan, Reggie McKenzie and JoJo Wooden, are said to be on the club’s list.
The Bears are on their way to surpassing the Rooney Rule standard, which was expanded to require at least two interviews, one of which must be in person, with external minority GM candidates.
The New York Giants have interviewed Ran Carthon, Ryan Poles, Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson, doubling the minimum set by the Rooney Rule. Meanwhile, Catherine Raiche will become the first known woman to interview for a GM job in the NFL when she meets with the Minnesota Vikings.
We are committed to creating an inclusive workplace culture by establishing accountability in the process and encouraging decision-makers to do the right thing for the right reasons. We are re-imagining hiring practices to result in better informed decisions. It’s about intentionally normalizing fairness, inclusivity and opportunity as an extension of football for all.
Troy Vincent Sr. is executive vice president of football operations for the NFL.
Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email letters@chicagotribune.com.
Last week’s trip through Arizona pushed the Colorado men’s basketball team past the midway point of the season in terms of games played.
At the outset of the season, the Buffaloes were a team in need of young players being ready to take over prominent roles. As the Buffs get ready to begin a critical homestand Thursday evening against No. 16 USC (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network), those roles have largely been cemented.
Head coach Tad Boyle has used the same starting lineup in all 16 games — sophomores Jabari Walker, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Tristan da Silva alongside seniors Evan Battey and Elijah Parquet. And off the bench, it is sophomores Nique Clifford and Luke O’Brien, along with freshman KJ Simpson, who are doing most of the heavy lifting.
“I think (the bench players) are getting used to it, and they’re growing up,” Boyle said. “Nique, he made unbelievable strides in the Arizona State game in terms of his defense. We know he’s been rebounding the ball well all year. And KJ is coming in and knows what’s expected of him now. And Luke, they’re all growing up. They’re all understanding what it takes to win, but also understanding what it takes to lose.”
Simpson enjoyed a huge night at Arizona last week after coming off a one-game injury hiatus, scoring a season-high 17 points with four assists against the team that originally signed him out of high school. And O’Brien of late has provided productive, all-around minutes for the Buffs.
Yet the one steady presence off the bench throughout the season has been Clifford, whose consistent production has taken a few steps forward in recent weeks.
The talented 6-foot-6 wing from Colorado Springs goes into the USC showdown averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds, which ranks second on the team. Although he is shooting just .310 from 3-point range, Clifford is shooting .453 overall. All those numbers are trending upward.
Over the past five games, Clifford has averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. During that span he has shot 50% overall (15-for-30) while going 4-for-10 on 3-pointers. In six Pac-12 games, Clifford has shot .455 while averaging an even 7.0 points.
Clifford says part of his recent surge can be attributed simply to greater comfort on the floor. Although he appeared in 14 games last season as a true freshman, he surpassed the 57 minutes he played last year within the first two games of the season.
“It’s definitely good to know your role as the season goes on,” Clifford said. “I’m still a young guy, so I’m still learning, too. But it’s midseason, so I’ve got to know my role and be able to play my best when my name is called. I just try to take pride in being that guy off the bench to bring energy and rebound, defend, and make smart plays on offense.
“I just feel more comfortable out there. I think that’s what’s going on with my play. I’m starting to feel more comfortable out there and I’m just seeing the game differently. It’s starting to slow down a little bit, but it takes time for sure.”
ST. LOUIS – Leaders of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force say it’s still too soon to know if we’re on the other side of this latest COVID surge.
Dr. Clay Dunagan, co-leader of the task force, said it looks like new cases are leveling off or slowing down. But if that is the case, Dunagan cautions there’s still a long way to go while we come down from this peak.
At the moment, more than 1,400 people remain hospitalized in the region. According to Dr. Alex Garza, hospitals are reporting 53 pediatric patients (27 0-11 years of age; 26 12-18 years of age).
Dunagan said the risk of hospitalization continues to be reduced as more people get vaccinated and receive their booster shots.
Greater testing capacity also helps, Dunagan said, because people can isolate themselves and reduce the chances of spreading the virus. He also credited people who work from home, wear a face mask when in public, and practice social distancing.
Garza reported 20 new COVID deaths in task force hospitals, which are comprised of facilities run by SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s health systems.
More than 600 people have died from COVID in the last two months. While the omicron variant may be milder in any individual case, it will still bring deaths and other challenges to the wider population, simply because it is so widespread.
Dunagan continues to rail against people pushing the idea of letting the virus spread in order to hasten herd immunity, adding that the safest way to reach herd immunity is through vaccination.
“And while, inevitably, if an infection runs unfettered, it does reach a point where so many people have been infected that transmission stops,” Dunagan said. “That really ignores the human cost of not taking action. We have a vaccine. It’s highly effective. It’s much less troublesome to get than to experience a bout of COVID, and that protects those in the population who don’t have the strength of an immune system to ward off the virus.”
