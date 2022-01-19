Connect with us

Ask Amy: A grieving human might look over the rainbow

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
Dear Amy: I’m devastated with grief from losing my beloved dog to cancer five weeks ago. He was only five.

I have good counselors, supportive friends and family, and a loving husband, but I’m struggling a lot with depression and grief.

I’m almost 40, but have never lost anyone close to me before, and this was my first pet.

I loved that dog wholeheartedly and can’t seem to come to terms with how that sweet, innocent dog had to suffer, and how much emptier our life and home feel without him.

I know we gave our dog a wonderful life and did everything we could for him, and I know so many other people have also experienced this loss, but I’m still swimming in grief and in so much pain that I haven’t given much attention to my relationship with my husband or nurtured him during this time (though I manage to be functional with work and other activities).

My husband is also grieving, but not visibly the way I am, and he’s often in the role of consoling me.

One of his wonderful qualities is that he is patient; at the same time, he is feeling insecure about our relationship because it feels like I’m not fully there.

I can’t seem to get outside of my grief.

Do I just give myself time for this grief to run its course, or is there a way I can course correct and not make my husband feel ignored and unseen during this time?

— Sad Pet Mom

Dear Sad: Losing a pet is a loss like no other, because we love and care for our animal companions differently than we do the humans in our lives.

The Best New Casino Sites Online in 2022

January 19, 2022

The Best New Casino Sites Online in 2022
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, we strongly suggest you call the call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) or call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online slots are available and legal where you live.

The world of new online casinos has been given a huge boost recently, with more players playing than ever and more online casinos popping up to fill the market.

With so much variety though, how do you know which are the best new casino sites, and which are fly-by-night ventures to avoid like the plague?

That’s where we come in. We’ve taken the liberty of ranking the best new casinos online, so you can be sure you’re making an informed choice about where you’re putting your cash.

Let’s get down to the ranking.

Best New Online Casino Sites Preview

  1. Best new casino overall – Las Atlantis
  2. Best for deposit options – Wild Casino
  3. Best customer support – Cafe Casino
  4. Best for bonuses – Super Slots
  5. Best for online slots – Slots Empire
  6. Best for game variety – El Royale
  7. Best for crypto users – Mbit Casino

Best New Casino Sites Online for Real Money Gambling Reviewed for 2022

1. Las Atlantis – Best New Online Casino Site Overall

The Best New Casino Sites Online in 2022

Pros:

  • Excellent design
  • Great variety of games
  • 280% welcome bonus
  • Great customer service

Cons:

  • Verification can take a small while
  • Few blackjack variants

If you’re looking to get lost in a beautifully designed casino featuring a wide variety of games, a juicy 280% welcome bonus, and exceptional customer service, then Las Atlantis is the new casino for you – and deservedly number one on our list.

Design 5/5

With the arrival of so many new casino sites, design quality can sometimes fall by the way-side.

Luckily, that’s not a problem with Las Atlantis. It features one of the most beautiful designs out of all the new casinos on the list, coupled with intuitive functionality that means access to popular games is never more than three clicks away.

Game Library 4/5

Las Atlantis features over 200 games, some more hidden behind registration. Poker enthusiasts can find 14 variants, whereas more specialist online gambling fans are catered for with the likes of Keno, Fish Catch, and Banana Jones.

The real winners here are slots fans, with over 208 different games to choose from brought to you by the reputable Real Time Gaming. Overall, Las Atlantis has a great variety of games to choose from for a new casino.

Bonus and Promotions 5/5

The 280% matched deposit bonus is one of the better offers around for the new casinos, with a maximum of $14,000 available over 5 deposits. The wagering requirements are 35x, which is average enough and nothing to worry about.

Furthermore, they also offer special tiered bonuses and unique bonuses for new games, so you’ll always have the option of adding a little extra to pad your bankroll.

Customer Service 4/5

If you ever find yourself stuck, in need of assistance or clarification, then you won’t be left in the dark at Las Atlantis. 

With two dedicated phone lines for customer service, as well as a live chat function and e-mail communication, there’s no shortage of communication feeds to get issues solved.

Deposit Options 4/5

There’s a healthy mix of ways to get your money onto Las Atlantis, which is always a good thing at online casinos. The more ways you can deposit, the more inclusive the experience overall.

As of the time of writing, you can use Visa, MasterCard, Discover, America Express, Neosurf, BTC, Live Chat Deposit Help, and also a deposit by phone option.

2. Wild Casino – Best for Payment Method Variety

1642591524 458 The Best New Casino Sites Online in 2022

Pros:

  • Wide variety of deposit options
  • Healthy game library
  • $9,000 welcome bonus for crypto users
  • Understated design

Cons:

  • Few customer support options
  • Limited video poker options

Wild Casino is one of the most inclusive new online casinos on the list. That’s because it boasts a wide range of ways to deposit. Coupled with an enticing $5000 welcome bonus, and a sleek-looking design, it gets a high rank on our list of best new online casinos.

Deposit options – 5/5

Make no mistake, this is the crown jewel of Wild Casino’s offerings – there’s an option for every type of online casino player.

At the time of writing, there are 18 ways to deposit including Bitcoin, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Visa, eCheck, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Chain link, Dogecoin, Stellar, Tether, USDcoin, MoneyGram, Money Orders, and standard bank transfers.

Game Library 4/5

With around 400 games from 3 game providers, including table classics like roulette, and specialty options like Keno, Wild Casino offers a good spread for gamblers of all stripes to get stuck into – no matter whether they are looking for the best online roulette sites or the newest jackpot slots.

They also have a popular live casino section with 18 games to try out. We’d have liked to have seen more video poker options, but it’s no dealbreaker.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

The headline bonus offers a total of $5,000 split over 5 initial deposits. It’s subject to an average industry standard of 35x wagering requirements which isn’t bad at all for such a high bonus.

Crypto users can bolster their bankroll even further with bonuses up to $9,000. Beware though, these are subject to a higher wagering requirement (45x to be exact) and will therefore be harder to cash out.

Design 3.5/5

It’s nothing to write home about, but Wild Casino’s look is clean and functional. You won’t get lost looking at all the pretty graphics or any special themed designs. 

The simplistic and understated layout does the job just fine, with all games accessible without having to look too hard.

Customer Service 3/5

We’d have liked to have seen more customer service support options from Wild Casino. They do offer 24/7 email support which is good enough for a new casino, but won’t match other online casino sites’ live chat functionality and variety of choices.

3. Cafe Casino – Best for Customer Help and Support

1642591524 277 The Best New Casino Sites Online in 2022

Pros:

  • Excellent customer support options
  • 350% matched bonus for BTC users
  • Solid game library

Cons:

  • High wagering requirements for deposit bonuses
  • Lack of variety of bonuses and promotions

Cafe Casino joined the realm of new online casinos in 2016, and has carved out a respectable reputation for itself. Boasting gold standard customer service, boosted crypto deposit bonuses, plus a decent game library, it’s a new casino that’s well worth your time and attention.

Customer Service 5/5

A lot of new casinos have limited support options, which can be very frustrating when you need an issue solved. Cafe Casino sets itself apart in a big way, offering a help center, email contact form, live chat, and most intriguingly, an official Cafe Casino community.

This is a truly unique option you won’t find at any other new casino on this list. It provides a space where you can interact with other Cafe Casino players and get special support from long-time online gambling players and staff members.

We’d like to see more new casinos try this out, social gaming is very much in vogue for the 21st century, after all.

Bonuses and Promotions 3.5/5

We’re really looking at a mixed bag here. Cafe Casino’s 350% exclusive matched deposit for BTC users (250% for fiat players) is nothing to sniff at and provides an excellent way for crypto users, in particular, to beef up their bankroll.

However, the wagering requirements of 40x are higher than other online casinos, and aside from the 350% welcome bonuses, there are not many other bonuses and promotions to speak of.

Deposit Options 4/5

9 deposit options are available at Cafe Casino, including some for cryptocurrency users which is always a good thing for a new casino in this day and age.

At the time of writing, you can fund your account with the following payment methods: American Express, MasterCard, Visa, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Player Transfer, and even an old fashioned check by courier.

Game Library 3.5/5

There’s a solid library of games to choose from at Cafe Casino, reaching a respectable 127 in total. For a new casino that’s not too bad, but you’ll find more variety elsewhere if that’s what you’re looking for.

Despite this, you’ll still find a good selection of slots and all the casino classics, such as blackjack, poker, and even specialty games like keno.

Design 3/5

We’d love to see more of an effort made here if we’re being honest. It keeps a solid score because overall it does the job it needs to, but the design is very bland and unappealing to look at. 

4. Super Slots – Best for Bonuses and Promotions

1642591524 87 The Best New Casino Sites Online in 2022

Pros:

  • 14 bonuses and promotions
  • 400% crypto bonus
  • Tons of casino games
  • 15 deposit options

Cons:

  • Bonus wagering is on the high side
  • No phone support

Founded in 2020, Super Slots has quickly established itself as one of the best brand new online casinos going. Featuring an extensive bonus and promotion package, 15 deposit options, and a wide range of games to choose from, it nestles in comfortably at number 4 on our list of best new online casinos.

Bonuses and Promotions 5/5

Straight off the bat, Super Slots reels you in with an excellent $6,000 welcome bonus. But the real gold is in the rest of its promotions, with no fewer than 14 ways for users to continue to pad their bankroll with extra incentives.

Highlights include a 10% weekly rebate, a 50% match ‘hump day’ bonus, a staggering 400% crypto bonus, plus daily tournaments that pay out $1,000,000 in tournament prizes every month.

The wagering requirements are a little on the high side at 40x, but considering the range available we think it’s a fair trade-off.

Deposit Options 5/5

Super Slots provides a grand total of 15 ways to fund your account, which are as follows: Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Visa, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin, Money Orders, bank check, bank wire transfer, and person to person.

That’s the second-highest on this list, which is no small feat – there really is no such thing as too many options.

Game Library 4/5

The total number of games you can find on Super Slots clocks in at a very respectable 300. Aside from the obvious focus on slots, you can also find much-loved table games like roulette, craps, and of course blackjack.

Live casino enthusiasts can also get their online gambling kicks with a range of 24/7 live dealers available too.

Customer Support 3.5/5

Although Super Slots has 24/7 live chat and email support, it loses points for a lack of a phone option. Users will find different support options easier to use, so online casinos should always aim for a wider range of options.

Design 3.5/5

Although uninspiring and dare we say a little boring, Super Slots is easy enough on the eye and provides the necessary functionality to find games quickly and efficiently. No stand-outs or serious faults here.

5. Slots Empire – Best for Online Slots

1642591524 851 The Best New Casino Sites Online in 2022

Pros:

  • Great variety of slots available
  • Unique theme and design
  • 265% match welcome bonus
  • Accepts crypto

Cons:

  • Lack of variety in promotions and bonuses
  • Withdrawals can take a while

Unsurprisingly, 2019-founded Slots Empire was created primarily with slots players in mind. But that’s not the only thing it has going for it. A unique and cool design plus a solid welcome bonus means it lands at a comfortable #5 on our list of new online casinos.

Game Library 4/5

Slots Empire has a total of about 250 games on the website, with 200+ being slots.

You can find special Roman Empire themed video slots to go with the design of the website, as well as some not-so-ancient-history-themed ones like Cash Bandits.

The top-tier slots selection gets rounded out with an ample selection of classics such as blackjack, roulette, and poker.

Design 5/5

We really enjoyed the Ancient Rome theme to the website, which not only features heavily in the copy throughout the website but also in the design too. 

It’s fun, unique, and most importantly different from a lot of other new casinos out there. It’s always good to stand out for the right reasons.

Bonuses and Promotions 3.5/5

At the time of writing, Slots Empire features a 265% match welcome bonus.

The wagering requirements are a reasonable 35x. Unfortunately, Slots Empire doesn’t have much else to distinguish itself from other online casinos with only two other bonuses and promotions available. 

The 24/7 Bonus is great for consistent players, but a little more variety here would be welcome.

Customer Service 3/5

We’d have preferred some more options other than a toll-free number and email support, though by all accounts these methods are prompt and professional.

Perhaps Slots Empire will consider a live chat function in the future.

Deposit Options 4/5

Slots Empire offers up a total of 9 ways to fund your account, including three cryptocurrency options. They are as follows: Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Neosurf, BPay, PayID, and standard bank transfer. This is about what we’d expect from a new online casino.

6. El Royale – Best for Game Variety

1642591524 181 The Best New Casino Sites Online in 2022

Pros:

  • Long list of casino games
  • Cool and unique design
  • 250% matched welcome bonus

Cons:

  • Slow pay-out times
  • No live chat

Like Slots Empire, El Royale is another best online casino that distinguishes itself with a cool and unique design theme. But it also offers a fantastic variety of casino games to choose from, as well as an enticing 250% match welcome bonus. 

Game Library 5/5

El Royale knocks it straight out of the park with its game library and variety of games available. Slots fans can find over 200 games to get acquainted with all from the reputable software provider RTG. 

You can find all the classic table games here, including a total of 19 poker variants to try your hand at.

Further along, you’ll find 13 live dealer games, as well as 8 varieties of blackjack, making El Royale one of the best online blackjack sites out there. You can also find 11 specialty titles, including Keno and Fish Catch if you’re that way inclined.

Such a solid and varied all-around selection of online casino games means El Royale really stakes a bold claim as a new online casino, challenging other competitors to up their game.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

The headliner here is the 250% match welcome bonus that can net you up to $12,500 over a series of four deposits. But it doesn’t stop there. El Royale also offers bonus codes for free spins, special slots, card bonuses, and themed holiday bonuses too.

Wagering requirements are 35x, which is about average for a new online casino. Just make sure to check the terms and conditions to be sure you’re playing the eligible games to ensure you can cash out.

Design 4/5

We love the 1920s speakeasy theme of El Royale casino. The design is very easy on the eyes, providing a very pretty online casino experience as you browse for your favorite games. As we mentioned before, originality is always a good thing when designing a new casino.

The better looking and more inviting casino sites are, the easier it is to stay and play that much longer.

Customer Service 3/5

Users of El Royale can get in touch via two separate phone lines or a specially designated email. The lack of live chat is always going to be a down mark for online casinos, so we’d like to see them consider adding this functionality as this website grows.

Deposit Options 3/5

Not much to see here, with the total list of options rounding out to 8. They are Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Neosurf, BPay, PayID, and Bank Transfer. It’s always nice to see a crypto deposit option too, even if it is a small selection.

7. Mbit Casino – Best for Cryptocurrency Users

1642591524 735 The Best New Casino Sites Online in 2022

Pros:

  • Exclusively for crypto users
  • 110% BTC bonus
  • Over 3,600 games available to play
  • Neat design

Cons:

  • No fiat deposit options
  • Could stand to add more crypto deposit options

When we talk of the newest online casinos, Mbit Casino is technically the oldest featured on our list – it was launched in 2014. But don’t let that put you off. Being an exclusively crypto casino we love seeing a focus on crypto gaming, even if fiat currency users miss out on the fun.

Game Library 5/5

A staggering 3,600 game library is a considerable achievement for a new casino and deserves to be recognized. They’ve literally got 5 times as many online slots as some sites have games.

We particularly liked sifting through their massive ‘new games’ section, which has offerings for veteran players of online casinos looking to keep things fresh.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

You can kickstart your MBit casino career with a tasty 110% first deposit bonus, plus a whopping 300 spins on top. After that, you have a second and third deposit bonus of 100% and 75% respectively.

It doesn’t end there either, MBit offers a ton of other ways to pad your bankroll, including special bonus days and even quizzes that reward you with free spins.

Design 4/5

MBit’s design is high quality, featuring a special homage to its crypto exclusive status with endearing crypto mascots featuring all around the site. 

Functionality-wise it’s an extremely easy online gambling site, with a search bar to look for your favorite games and an easy-to-navigate home page.

Customer Service 3.5/5

We could only locate one form of contact for customer service on MBit, with a live chat option that promises a response within 5 minutes.

Although this is always a welcome option, we always believe new casino sites should strive to provide a variety of ways for customers to get in touch. Communication is key after all.

Deposit Options 3/5

Being that MBit is crypto exclusive, that rules out any type of fiat currency option and gives a minus for inclusivity.

Furthermore, MBit currently only supports seven types of cryptocurrency deposit options. Considering the niche we’d like to see more options available, though with classics like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Doge most all players should have a weapon to load here.

What to Look for in a New Online Casino

Game Variety

Put simply – the more games the better. A range of different games to play at online casinos is always a good thing, it stops the boredom from hitting too early, and it caters to a wide variety of gamblers online.

Related reading: The best online casinos in Canada

Good Design and Functionality

The prettier the better, but intuitive too. Games should be easily accessible and nice to look at. Points will be deducted if new online casino sites are clunky and overcrowded.

Interesting Bonuses and Promotions

Any site classified as a best online casino will have a good welcome bonus, along with key promotions that keep the player entertained. Wagering requirements that are too high will be punished in our scoring. Any promotions that are fun and unique will score higher.

Variety of Deposit Options

Much like a good game library, the more the merrier. New casinos should ideally be catering to all types of currencies, including crypto too.

Competent Customer Service

New casino sites should have at least two ways for users to get in contact for help, but ideally, they’ll have more. Live chat is always the best option. Slow response email forms and hard to find service channels will be deducted points.

Using New Online Casinos: What to Know?

Can New Casinos be Rigged?

Technically yes, but not if you’re playing somewhere reputable and trustworthy – which is the case with all the best gambling sites we recommend. 

Each online casino you see on this list has been vetted and vouched for by third party auditors and/or licensors, so you don’t need to worry. 

If in doubt, always check an online casino and its reputation first.

Are New Casinos Unreliable?

They shouldn’t be. New online casinos are licensed, audited, and controlled by the same authorities that regulate well-established casino sites.

As long as you do your research and read guides like ours, you’ll be able to find good reliable gambling sites.

How Can I Trust New Casino Sites?

An official license is always a good sign, however, it’s by no means a deal breaker if a new casino doesn’t have one. Some new casino sites listed here do not have licenses, but still have good reputations and loyal player bases. 

Reviews like ours are designed to help you make the right decision.

Can I use Crypto at New Casinos Online?

Yes. A lot of new online casinos are beginning to accept a wide variety of cryptocurrencies for users to fund their accounts with. Some are even exclusively cryptocurrency casinos, like Mbit that features at number 7 on our list.

What’s the Best New Online Casino for Me?

We think new casinos should aim to have eye catching bonuses and promotions, backed with a solid game library, good customer service, and a design that won’t give you a headache. If they can offer a range of ways to fund your account, all the better.

But reader, we’re not you.

We can only give you a guide on quality. If you prefer playing poker at gambling sites, you might hunt for a new casino site that specializes in that. You know what? That’s fine – you do you. But for our criteria we’re going with Las Atlantis.

A Quick Summary of Our Best New Online Casinos

Site Editor’s Notes First Deposit Bonus Score
🥇 Las Atlantis Excellent design, great variety of games, 280% welcome bonus, great customer service 280% up to $14,000 over first 5 deposits 99%
🥈 Wild Casino Wide variety of deposit options, nice crypto deposit bonus, weekly cash back scheme 250% up to $1000 or 300% up to $3000 with crypto 98%
🥉 Cafe Casino Excellent customer support options, huge match bonus for BTC users, nice game variety 250% up to $1500 or 350% up to $2500 with crypto 96%
Super Slots 14 bonuses and promotions, tons of casino games, 15 deposit options 250% up to $1000 or 400% up to $4000 for with crypto 94%
Slots Empire Great variety of slots, unique theme and design, huge multiple on the welcome bonus 245% match plus 55 free spins 93%

 

Sign up with Las Atlantis and Start Playing Today

Register a New Account

  • Click the pink sign-up button in the top right corner, and enter your details

Verify Your New Account via Email

  • Check your email to validate your account at the casino site
  • Remember to check spam, just in case

Fund Your New Account and Start Playing

  • Once your account has been validated, deposit some cash and start playing! 
  • Don’t forget to take advantage of their excellent 280% welcome offer

Finding the Best New Casinos Online Final Verdict

If you know what to look for, finding a good new online casino is a breeze. Luckily for you, we’ve done all the hard work for you.

A solid combination of our benchmarks equates to an ideal new casino experience.

The important thing is to find a new casino that works for you, which is why we’ve broken it down by many categories in our list.

Why not pick your favorite here and give it a go? Just remember to have fun responsibly.

 

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones.  Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.  Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

  • https://www.ncpgambling.org/programs-resources/resources/
  • https://www.gamstop.co.uk/
  • https://www.gamcare.org.uk/
  • https://www.begambleaware.org/

 

The Best New Casino Sites Online in 2022

Howie Carr: Somebody, please ask Biden today about the Texas terrorist

22 mins ago

January 19, 2022

Howie Carr: Somebody, please ask Biden today about the Texas terrorist
At his annual press conference today, will any of the Democrat operatives with press passes ask Dementia Joe Biden how yet another foreign Muslim terrorist was allowed to come into the country and take hostages at a synagogue in Texas?

President Brandon, one of them might ask, why did the FBI first say the well-known UK terrorist and career criminal who demanded the release of a Pakistani-born terrorist known as “Lady al-Qaeda” was “not connected to the Jewish community?”

Why did it take you and the FBI a day to admit that this foreign fiend had committed “an act of terror?”

Here’s what Brandon originally said of the Muslim terrorist:

“I don’t think there is sufficient information to know why he targeted the synagogue … why he was using anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli comments.”

In other words, he was baffled — again. He showed a lot more consideration to the savage than he did to Kyle Rittenhouse, whom he instantly defamed as a “white supremacist?”

But what can you expect of Dementia Joe? He still thinks it’s 2020.

But what about the FBI? I’m sure the G-men would say that, well, this latest “lone wolf” was from the UK and they’re the U.S. domestic secret police.

Not that that stopped, say, crooked agent Peter Strzok from flying to Britain in 2016 when the feds were trying to frame Donald Trump, et al., on their beloved Russian collusion hoax.

But all these years after that FBI dirty trick fell apart, how could “America’s premier law-enforcement agency” not notice that other feds had allowed this career terrorist to vacation in the Great Satan and buy a gun, apparently without an FBI background check.

(Did Malik Faisal Akram utilize that infamous “gun-show loophole” that Democrats never fail to denounce in debates?)

The devout adherent of the Religion of Peace likewise had no visible means of support — but that’s a resume enhancer as far as the Brandon administration is concerned.

Was Akram vaccinated? Was he wearing a mask when he pulled out his roscoe at the temple? If he wasn’t, now that might really elicit some denunciations on MSNBC, unless of course he’d been partying with, say, AOC, in Miami Beach.

Seriously, though, why didn’t the FBI do anything about this Muslim terrorist? This is a recurring question, of course.

Remember Fort Hood and the Palestinian mass murderer? Dr. Nidal Hasan screamed “Allah Akbar!” so the crack sleuths of the FBI shrugged off his bloodthirst spree as “workplace violence.”

How about the Bernie bro (not a Muslim) who shot up the Republican Congressional baseball practice in 2017 and severely wounded a GOP Congressman? The FBI brushed that one off as “suicide by cop.”

In 2013, they got a tip from their Russian secret-police counterparts about the Tsarnaev brothers, before those Third World welfare leeches blew up the Boston marathon. The feds couldn’t even be bothered to follow up the tip.

Then there was Gary Lee Sampson, who died last month in prison while awaiting his execution. In 2001, he tried to turn himself in to the Boston office of the FBI. His mistake was trying to surrender on a Friday afternoon … in the summer … so no G-men could be bothered to go out and arrest him.

Sampson slaughtered three people over the weekend.

How about Omar Mateen, who shot up a gay nightclub in Orlando in 2016 and murdered 49 people. The FBI knew about him, but as the Washington Post reported, he was a Hillary Clinton voter so … nothing to see here folks, move along. Plus his father gave money to the DNCC, which as far as the FBI is concerned makes you Good People.

When the FBI released a transcription of Mateen’s taped rants as he slaughtered the infidel gays, the G-men helpfully translated his repeated exhortations of “Allah Akhbar!” to “God is great,” because … diversity.

How about the Pakistanis who murdered 14 people in cold blood at the Christmas party in San Bernardino? That guy had been in contact with targets of an FBI terror investigation. Then there was the Chattanooga terror attack by an anchor baby whose father was on the terrorist watch list.

Just 10 months ago, one Ahmed Alissa shot up a supermarket in woke Boulder, Colo. He too was being watched by the FBI, but not too closely, because … equity.

On the other hand, it’s not like the FBI isn’t busy. Right now, they and their Democrat masters are obsessed with “domestic terrorism.”

The G-men have set up a special task force to go after those terrible parents who go to school board meetings and complain about the way their children are being taught (or not).

Do you recall a Democrat operative named Andrew McCabe who briefly served as director of the FBI? His candidate wife took $700,000 from a Hillary Clinton bundler at the same moment he was formulating an “insurance policy” with his fellow corrupt G-man Democrats to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president.

The inspector general has said that McCabe lied repeatedly under oath to corruption investigators but of course he was never charged because … he’s a Democrat.

Last week McCabe took time out from his arduous new duties as a CNN analyst to attend a conference at the University of Chicago.

McCabe told the eggheads that he thought it might be a “good idea” for the American Gestapo that he used to mismanage to target “business owners, white people from the suburbs, educated, employed.”

Because they are, you understand, “domestic violent extremists.”

Unlike, say, Malik Faisal Akram, whose motives we may never know, as the FBI always says, wink wink nudge nudge. Baffled is what they are, baffled.

The only thing that’s baffling me is why more people aren’t demanding that the FBI be defunded and abolished, and that the J. Edgar Hoover building be razed and the lot it’s on be sown with salt, as the Romans did with Carthage 2,300 years ago.

As Cicero might have put it, FBI delenda est. The FBI must be destroyed.

 

Field hockey All-Scholastics and league All-Stars

33 mins ago

January 19, 2022

Field hockey All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
FIELD HOCKEY ALL-SCHOLASTICS

Hailey Beatrice (Silver Lake)

Kendall Blomquist (Westwood)

Kaitlyn Carney (Franklin)

Caroline DiGiovanni (Monomoy)

Maggie Driscoll (Watertown)

Madison Ellis (Attleboro)

Hannah Gillis (Scituate)

Paige Hawkins (Sandwich)

Reagan Hicks (Barnstable)

Lizzie Loftus (Watertown)

Rose MacLean (Andover)

Ava Meehan (Bishop Feehan)

Lana Mickelson (Pentucket)

Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg (Winchester)

Isabelle Mosley (Middleboro)

Zoe Onken (Acton-Boxboro)

Marissa Politano (Acton-Boxboro)

Tori Postler (Concord-Carlisle)

Emma Reilly (Andover)

Linde Ruitenberg (Ipswich)

Katherine Shanahan (Falmouth)

Maggie Sturgis (Masconomet)

Jess Tosone (Walpole)

Amy Vytopilova (Manchester-Essex)

Caroline Whalen (Walpole)

Grace Waldeck (Concord-Carlisle)

ALL-SCHOLASTICS

HAILEY BEATRICE

SILVER LAKE

The senior forward stepped up her game on the field this season with career-bests in goals (17) and assists (8) to secure her first Patriot League All-Star selection and the Patriot League Keenan MVP award for Silver Lake. Those feats figure even more impressive with her shared duties as a National Honors Society member, the president of her class in student council, the vice president of the Best Buddies program, and a three-sport athlete (spring and winter track).

KENDALL BLOMQUIST

WESTWOOD

Blomquist played a vital role in the midfield to help Westwood secure its first Div. 2 state title with 13 goals and 16 assists en route to a Tri-Valley League MVP award. The four-year varsity starter controlled the field as best as anyone could to earn her third TVL All-Star selection and help the team win a competitive TVL Large for a third time. A member of the National Honor Society and class treasurer. She’ll play field hockey at Holy Cross next year.

KAITLYN CARNEY

FRANKLIN

Carney was a scoring machine for Franklin amid a run to the Div. 1 Final Four, amassing 38 goals and 18 assists in her junior season. Those numbers have her already over 100 points for her career with 105, leading to a second Hockomock League All-Star selection. A member of the National Art Society and an honor roll student, Carney will play lacrosse at James Madison University.

CAROLINE DIGIOVANNI

MONOMOY

Every game felt like a highlight reel for the senior center-forward, firing in 43 goals to help Monomoy reach the Div. 4 Final Four as the tournament’s top seed. Her efforts earned her Cape and Islands League Atlantic co-MVP honors, marking a third straight year the two-time All-Scholastic was selected a league all-star and had a share of the MVP award. The Babson-commit finishes her career with 93 goals. She is a member of the National Honor Society.

MARGARET DRISCOLL

WATERTOWN

The Raiders made their way back to glory this season with an undefeated Div. 3 state title run, and Driscoll played a pivotal role with 14 goals, 19 assists and dominant play in the midfield. The two-time All-Scholastic junior was the Middlesex League’s MVP. The three-sport athlete has one more year to help Watertown go for repeat titles as one of the state’s best players with 75 career points, and has committed to play at Boston University upon graduation.

MADISON ELLIS

ATTLEBORO

With a program-record 27 goals and 13 assists in a single season, Ellis played her way to a Hockomock League MVP award while also becoming the school’s all-time scoring leader. She is also a member of the National Art Society and plays club field hockey for Lead The Way. A member of the National Honor Society is also a three-sport athlete (winter and spring track) and has committed to play Div. 2 field hockey at East Stroudsburg University.

HANNAH GILLIS

SCITUATE

Gills stepped up in a big way in her final season, earning Patriot League Fisher MVP honors. The senior captain played a critical role for Scituate as it contended for the league crown, as she was also selected to the Patriot League All-Star team for the first time. Gillis is a National Honors Society member and has a love for the outdoors with interests in skiing and hiking. She plans to attend college, where is undetermined.

PAIGE HAWKINS

SANDWICH

Hawkins proved incredible once again, capping off her senior season with 22 goals and 11 assists en route to a third Cape and Islands League All-Star selection. Her six goals in the postseason helped Sandwich reach the Div. 3 state final, marking nearly half of the team’s 13 scores before falling just short of the state title. The two-time All-Scholastic has been a starter since the eighth grade.

REAGAN HICKS 

BARNSTABLE

Elite scoring filled the Cape and Islands League, but Hicks was one of the best with 23 goals and 13 assists, setting a single-season scoring record for Barnstable. The senior forward graduates as co-MVP of the Cape and Islands League Atlantic, while earning a spot in the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. A member of the National Honor Society and the Math National Honor Society, Hicks heads to Endicott next year to play field hockey and study exercise science.

LIZZIE LOFTUS

WATERTOWN

The Raiders posted an astounding 22 shutouts en route to a Div. 3 state title, which Loftus played a key role in. The junior defender impressed all year across the board, also setting career highs in goals (15) and assists (17) to give her 68 career points. The two-time All-Scholastic captain is also a captain in ice hockey and competes in track. She competes in the summer for Boston Field Hockey Club.

ROSE MACLEAN

ANDOVER

The Golden Warriors boasted one of the best midfields in the state, which is a large credit to the efforts of MacLean. The junior accrued a career-best 11 points and was a force on defensive corners coming out of the cage as a flyer (7 goals allowed in 22 games), helping Andover secure the Div. 1 state title. She’s an academic ace with High Honors every semester, is a National Honors Society member and a three-sport athlete (ice hockey, lacrosse).

AVA MEEHAN

BISHOP FEEHAN

As part of a breakout season for a Shamrocks program that won the competitive upstart Catholic Central League, the sophomore phenom led the team in points and earned the CCL MVP award. Meehan has been selected as a CCL All-Star both years she’s played, while also making honor roll in the classroom. She plays for Patriot Field Hockey Club in the offseason in search of playing Div. 1 field hockey at the collegiate level.

LANA MICKELSON

PENTUCKET

Perhaps no team turned as many heads as Pentucket did by winning its first Cape Ann League title and making it to the Div. 3 Final Four, and Mickelson served as the major engine by earning CAL Kinney MVP honors. Her 18 goals helped her secure a spot on the ALL-CAL team and was selected to the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. A member of the National Honor Society, Mickelson will play lacrosse at Iona next year.

BROOKE MOLONEY-KOLENBERG

WINCHESTER

A four-year starter, Moloney-Kolenberg earned Middlesex League Liberty MVP honors in her final season, along with MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star selections. She finishesd as the fourth-leading scorer in school history. Moloney-Kolenberg is a member of the National Honors Society and French Honor Society, and captain of the alpine ski team. She heads to Bates College next year to continue her field hockey career.

ISABELLE MOSLEY

MIDDLEBORO

More than half of Middleboro’s games saw Mosley holding opponents scoreless in net, picking up 10 shutouts and an 83% save rate to help her secure South Shore League Player of the Year and SSL All-Star recognition for a second straight season. The two-time All-Scholastic junior has been high honor roll every year in school, while also showing interest in musical theater, writing and is a first chair violinist.

ZOE ONKEN

ACTON-BOXBORO

Onken starred in goal for Acton-Boxboro picking up nine shutouts in her senior season to finish her high school career with 33 shutouts and a 0.65 goals against average. Her efforts garnered a Dual County League All-Star selection, as well as spots on the NFHCA Massachusetts Region All-Region Team and the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. Onken is an honor roll student and has committed to play field hockey at Providence next year.

MARISSA POLITANO

ACTON-BOXBORO

Politano excelled in her final season, boasting strong play in the midfield for the Colonials to earn a NFHCA All-Region Team selection and a spot in the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. Her efforts in the classroom garnered a MSFHCA Joanne Paquette Senior Academic All-Star nod as well while spending the last eight offseasons playing club for the Strikers Field Hockey Club. She heads to Saint Anselm College to play field hockey.

TORI POSTLER

CONCORD-CARLISLE

Postler saved her best season for last, helping guide Concord-Carlisle to the Div. 1 Final Four in a historic season by playing a versatile role in the midfield and defense. Her performance garnered a third Dual County League All-Star selection, all before earning a spot in the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. A member of the National Honor Society Member, Postler heads to Northeastern for field hockey next year.

EMMA REILLY

ANDOVER

Reilly starred in every game for Andover this year, scoring 28 goals and 21 assists to help the Golden Warriors to a Div. 1 state title. Her dominance led to a Merrimack Valley Conference MVP award and a NFHCA All-Region Team selection. The junior has been a high honors student since freshman year and committed to her dream school at Columbia to play field hockey.

LINDE RUITENBERG

IPSWICH

Ruitenberg made a massive difference as a foreign-exchange student from the Netherlands, helping lead Ipswich to its first Div. 4 Final Four with a few postseason goals. The senior midfielder drew a Cape Ann League All-Star selection and a trip to the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. She is on the indoor track team and plans to play lacrosse in the fall before deciding if she’ll stay in the United States longer or go back home to the Netherlands.

KATHERINE SHANAHAN

FALMOUTH

A force in the midfield playing in a competitive Cape and Islands League, Shanahan impressed once again to earn a third league all-star selection with 14 assists and nine goals this year. The junior was critical in helping Falmouth to the Div. 2 Final Four, while also starring in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society, the National Math Honors Society, and the National Art Honors Society. Shanahan heads to Quinnipiac to continue her field hockey career.

MAGGIE STURGIS

MASCONOMET

Every game was a highlight reel for Sturgis, lighting up the cage all year with 38 goals and 20 assists to help her to 117 career points as a junior. She was named Northeastern Conference Player of the Year to go with a league all-star selection, adding to her Cape Ann League All-Star nod before Masconomet changed conferences. Sturgis is her class treasurer, a National Honors Society Member, a part of the Red Cross Club and DECA Club, and is on Student Council.

JESSICA TOSONE

WALPOLE

Tosone added to the rich lore of the Walpole Porkers as a versatile midfielder, helping them reach the Div. 1 state final as a key cog to the team’s elite defense. She was a Bay State Conference All-Star for a third time, and was selected to play in the MSFHCA Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game. The four-year starter is an honors student and a star lacrosse player, in which she is committed to play at Bryant next year.

GRACE WALDECK

CONCORD-CARLISLE

The Patriots thrived to reach the Div. 1 Final Four with how well-balanced they were, but Waldeck found a way to star by scoring 28 goals with six assists. The senior was a Dual County League All-Star as a result, adding to high honors in the classroom with departmental awards in Spanish, English, Math, Social Studies and Science. Waldeck has committed to play field hockey at Johns Hopkins next year.

CAROLINE WHELAN

WALPOLE

Whelan often was the best player on the field this season, finishing the season with 18 goals and 22 assists to lead Walpole’s offense as part of a trip to the Div. 1 state final. The senior center forward finishes her career as a three-time Bay State Conference All-Star and two-time All-Scholastic with 101 career points. The lacrosse star is a high honors student, and is committed to play at UMass next year while studying business.

AMY VYTOPILOVA

MANCHESTER-ESSEX

Starring in the midfield, Vytopilova was crucial for the Hornets in reaching the Div. 4 Final Four as the Cape Ann League’s Player of the Year with five goals and 10 assists. The junior was a CAL All-Star for a second time in process, while also spending time as a member of the National Honors Society, editor and writer on the journalism staff, vice president of the science team, a peer mentor, and a member of six other clubs. She’s a three-sport athlete with a 4.63 GPA.

LEAGUE ALL-STARS

BAY STATE CONFERENCE

Ella Maher, Camille Kouroriez, Sam Mealey (Newton North); Maggie Burchill, Bridget Lee (Braintree); Jessica Tosone, Caroline Whalen, Madi Clark, Lauren Wong, Kerin Birch (Walpole); Megan Webb, Sophie O’Sullivan (Wellesley); Alejandra Mineo-Levitsy, Olivia Sheehan (Brookline); Brooke Spiegel, Olivia Norchi (Natick); Nora Walsh (Milton); Maeve Hymovitz, Erica Stanton, Emma Ferrara (Needham); Angela Venturo (Weymouth); Ava Sullivan (Framingham)

MVP: Ella Maher, Jessica Tosone

CAPE AND ISLANDS

ATLANTIC: Paige Hawkins, Lily Tobin, Haley McLaughlin, Emma Dintino (Sandwich); Katherine Shanahan, Avery Johnsen, Natalie Bosselman, Grace Hostetter (Falmouth); Caroline DiGiovanni, Caroline Upson, Carly Dimock (Monomoy); Penny Baroni, Reagan Hicks (Barnstable); Zoe Bates, Lauren Knight (Nauset); Isabella Gannon, Tess Labelle (Dennis Yarmouth)

MVP: Caroline DiGiovanni, Reagan Hicks

LIGHTHOUSE: Emily Gorsuch, Kaylee Anthony, Shea Ryan, Erin Hatton, Lili Crofford (Saint John Paul II); Shannon Keating, Charlotte Hagerty, Ava Navarro (Sturgis West); Melanie Bamber, Maclaine Willet, Lily Remick (Nantucket); Alana Nevin, Penelope Long, Izabella Blake, Reese McCracken, Geneveive Hyland (Martha’s Vineyard)

MVP: Melanie Bamber

CAPE ANN LEAGUE

Yaya Levassuer (Amesbury); Vivian Burr (Georgetown); Maeve Clark (Hamilton-Wenham); Linde Ruitenberg, Ella Vogler, Chloe Pszenny (Ipswich); Jacqui Carbone (Lynnfield); Amy Vytopilova, Caelie Patrick (Manchester-Essex); Lilly Ragusa (Newburyport); Mary Majeski (North Reading); Lana Mickelson, Meg Freiermuth, Haley Dwight (Pentucket); Maddie Hillick (Triton)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lana Mickelson, Amy Vytopilova

CATHOLIC CENTRAL LEAGUE

Grace Klingman, Ava Meehan, Sam Blette, Kay Murphy, Sammy Buonaccorsi (Bishop Feehan); Kathryn Karo, Lily O’Neill, Caroline Melanson (Austin Prep); Grace Morey, Kailey Silva, Emma Perry, Zoe Elwell (Bishop Fenwick); Judith Bonneau, Hannah Fortin (Bishop Stang); Yirsy Queliz, Maggie Pierce (St. Mary’s)

MVP: Ava Meehan

GREATER BOSTON LEAGUE

Peyton Lightbody, Darryn Ho, Lydia Li (Malden); Omar Marshall, Jessica Colman, Melissa Lopes (Everett); Skyla DeSimone, Alannah Burke, Shayna Smith (Revere)

HOCKOMOCK LEAGUE

Madison Ellis, Olivia Hillman, Emelia Westwater, Ava Haggerty (Attleboro); Carly Fitzgerald, Erin Lane, Sarah Cunningham, Ellie Bohane (Canton); Kate Collins, Val Beigel (Foxboro); Kaitlyn Carney, Kate O’Rourke, Kendall Jones, Shaw Downing (Franklin); Kelly Holmes, Sydney O’Shea, Lily Brown (King Philip); Caitlin Dumouchel (Mansfield); Maddie Hunt (Milford); Julia Puccio North Attleboro, Caroline Folan (North Attleboro); Georgia Costello, Ava Costello (Oliver Ames); Zofia Bangs (Stoughton); Kylie Thorpe, Emily Gannon (Taunton)

MVP: Madison Ellis

MAYFLOWER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Rachel Smith, Joelle Cameron, Isabelle Waldron, Abby Matta (West Bridgewater); Avery Avila, Lily Gifford, Molly Bazinet (Westport); May Munro, Nilianna Gomes (Southeastern)

MVP: Joelle Cameron

MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Anna Broderick, Rose MacLean, Abby Miller, Emma Reilly (Andover); Alexis DeMattia, Kerri Finneran, Sydney Moda (Central Catholic); Sarah Latham, Maddie Preistly, Remore Serra (Chelmsford); Brenna Corcoran, Sydney Keyes (Haverhill); Carleigh Ahern, Cate Shanahan (Lowell); Natalia Fiato, Vanessa Fritschy (Methuen); Summer Gordon, Brenna O’Brien (North Andover); Avery Dellapiana (Tewksbury)

MVP: Emma Reilly, Vanessa Fritschy

MIDDLESEX LEAGUE

LIBERTY: Camille Clarke, Charlotte DeLucia, Maddy Dengler, Shannon Miranda, Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg (Winchester); Grace Corsetti, Maddie Krepelka, Molly Conneely, Megan Carmody (Arlington); Madaket Rzepka, Brooke Golden, Natalie Wall (Reading); Hannah Ward, Anna Hazewindus, Sophie Ortyl (Lexington); Ellie McLaughlin, Sajni Sheth-Voss, Mia Mueller (Belmont); Sophia Metivier (Woburn)

MVP: Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg

FREEDOM: Maggie Driscoll, Lizzie Loftus, Molly Driscoll, Taylor Lambo, Ellie Monahan (Watertown); Abigail Boudreau, Grace Seabury, Elise Theriault, Angelina Nardone (Wakefield); Celia Kulis, Allison Foley, Rita Roche (Wilmington); Jolene Russo, Anna Otis (Burlington); Kalina Piasecki, Megan Casey (Melrose); Olivia Alleyne, Ava Krasco (Stoneham)

MVP: Maggie Driscoll

NORTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Maggie Sturgis, Ava Tello, Lily Conway, Julia Graves (Masconomet); Aria Caputo (Gloucester); Jane O’Neill (Marblehead); Jamie Dupont (Beverly); Katherine Purcell, Grace Brinkley (Danvers); Isabella Modica (Swampscott); Georgia Fiore (Saugus); Jackie Scopa (Peabody)

MVP: Maggie Sturgis

PATRIOT LEAGUE

KEENAN: Elizabeth Clancy (Duxbury); Olivia Phelps, Lauren Dunn (Whitman-Hanson); Abigail Powers, Hailey Beatrice, Jayme Carr, Lily Ulvila (Silver Lake); Megan Hanna, Caroline Egan, Maeve Campbell, Emily Jenkins (Plymouth North); Abbey Kennedy, Kyle Wilson, Kenzie Wilson, Shea Berigan, Lilly Thrun, Siena Brackett (Hingham)

MVP: Hailey Beatrice

FISHER: Emily Irwin (Plymouth South); Megan Dorsey, Kaleigh Murphy (Pembroke); Kylie Campbell, McKenzie Foley, Ella Stone, Katie Radzik (Hanover); Erin Boyd, Taylor Brilliant, Hannah Cochran, Lyla Hunter, Genevieve Pitts (Marshfield); Anna Feeney, Hannah Gillis, Ainsley Routh, Anna Kruggel, Ava Von Freyman (Scituate)

MVP: Hannah Gillis

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lauren Monahan, Abby Szumita (Bridgewater/Raynham); Molly Corvino, Kaytlyn Legault (Brockton); Emma Tetrault, Kathryn Lancaster, Grace Haskell, Samantha Souza, Abbie Zuber (Dartmouth); Kathryn Gauvi, Ellia Delisle, Emily Curran, Josie Caine (Durfee); Tatum Reis, Kennedy Franklin, Tess Tarpey, Sydnee Ramos (New Bedford)

SOUTH SHORE LEAGUE

Molly Stephens, Ainsley Allen, Maddie Miller, Frances Brisbane, Catherine Brisbane, Brooke Evans, Lily Reilly (Cohasset); Ashleigh Johnson, Isabelle Mercer (Carver); Hope Newman, Morgan Young (East Bridgewater); Isabelle Mosley, Camryn Tingdahl, Allyson Rideout, Nora Williamson, Carly Quill (Middleboro); Lizzie Carnes, Hope Greene, Tia Cantor (Norwell); Isabella Egan (Mashpee)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isabelle Mosley

TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE

Jordan Kuharaich , Bridget Glynn, Abby Glynn, Peyton Hastings (Holliston); Kendall Blomquist, Kate Deheen, Lindsay Diomede, Mia O’Donnell, Amelia Cogan, Olivia Williams (Westwood); Nieve Chapin. Trinity Vo (Dedham); Shea Larkee (Norwood); Ashley Malmquist (Medfield); Nicole Mayer (Dover-Sherborn); Olivia Gleason (Ashland); Camille Perlov (Hopkinton); Jenna Costa, Delaney Gover (Norwood); Maggie Monaghan (Medway); Rylee Chiappone (Bellingham)

MVP: Kendall Blomquist, Trinity Vo

