Bills’ Joe Schoen visits Giants in person for second interview as GM pool narrows

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Bills' Joe Schoen visits Giants in person for second interview as GM pool narrows
Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen became the first Giants GM candidate to participate in a second interview on Tuesday.

It’s not clear how many of the nine initial candidates have reached round two, but Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles reportedly is in the running, as well.

Schoen, 42, “toured the facility” Tuesday in East Rutherford, according to the Giants, and interviewed in person with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and VP of player personnel Chris Mara.

The team also said in a press release that Schoen “sat down with other members of the team’s front office.”

Poles, 36, meanwhile, is also expected to receive a second interview, according to NFL Network.

The Giants’ slow and steady pace with their GM search has them behind in head coaching interviews.

There are eight NFL teams with full-time head coaching vacancies, and the Giants are the only one that hasn’t already interviewed or submitted a known request for a candidate yet.

The Bears, Vikings, Dolphins, Jaguars, Broncos, Texans and Raiders are their competition.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll could be a natural match with Schoen. Daboll and Schoen both already interviewed with Chicago. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be a fit with Poles as GM.

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson connects to both candidates through Andy Reid’s coaching tree, via Reid’s Chiefs team and Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Reid’s former defensive coordinator in Philly.

And Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles goes back to the Miami Dolphins (2008-11) with Schoen.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores both have eyes for the Giants’ job, per sources, and Flores is expected to interview for the job, but the Giants haven’t tipped their hand on their preferences or interests at that spot.

Flores already interviewed for the Bears and Texans jobs and might be suited for a team closer to winning.

Word is he got fired after pushing for improvements at the Dolphins’ GM and QB positions. And he just endured the pains of a Miami rebuild to try to turn that franchise around.

The Giants’ roster is in better shape than when Joe Judge arrived, but it is still in need of major surgery at key positions before the team can compete.

Reports that Flores definitely would bring Texans QB Deshaun Watson to New York with him are not true to the best of the Daily News’ understanding.

A Watson trade also would be incredibly expensive, and Mara and Tisch would be inviting a public relations nightmare by welcoming Watson to their team.

NOT MUCH

The Giants have a league-low $13,986 in unused 2021 cap space to roll over into 2022, and that’s before the NFL audits incentives and bonuses, per ESPN. The Giants are the only team with under $100,000 in unused space. Only eight teams came in under $1 million. And the Jaguars carry over a league-high $25.7 million … Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, now a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys, interviewed on Tuesday for the offensive coordinator vacancy on Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule’s staff … The Las Vegas Raiders have egg on their face after Tuesday’s clumsy firing of GM Mike Mayock. The Raiders submitted GM interview requests before publicly announcing Mayock’s firing, so it was business as usual for staff until they learned of candidates’ interviews and Mayock’s fate later via social media. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia isn’t expected to stay on despite a playoff berth, especially with a new GM on the way. The Raiders’ players, however, clearly have his back … The Seattle Seahawks fired two defensive coaches on Tuesday: defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis. All eyes had been on possible changes or major offseason headlines regarding head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson, but so far, the only changes have come on D.

The secret to easy homemade pizza

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

The secret to easy homemade pizza
By Dawn Perry, The New York Times

Making pizza at home sounds fun, but homemade pizza dough can be finicky, even if you’ve had a lot of practice. Still, that doesn’t mean delivery is the only way to satisfy a craving.

Solution: French bread. Squishy supermarket French bread is a ready-made vehicle for your favorite pizza toppings. Sure, you could just buy a box of Stouffer’s, but with a little planning, homemade French bread pizza makes a great meal after a day’s work.

Store-bought French bread can vary pretty widely in size. The measurements offered in these recipes should cover larger 16-ounce loaves, but trust your gut when topping: Smaller loaves may require a thinner layer of sauce or slightly less cheese. Dig out some of the soft interior of the loaf as well. Toss it into a food processor and pulse to make breadcrumbs, or tear it into bite-size pieces, toss with olive oil and salt, and bake at 350 degrees until dry and golden for croutons.

St. Louis Police find stolen items in storage unit; suspect arrested

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

St. Louis Police find stolen items in storage unit; suspect arrested
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 47-year-old man is accused of allegedly storing stolen items in a storage unit and selling them.

The man was arrested Jan. 12 at A1 U-Store off of Watson Road. Shrewsbury officers had been surveilling the suspect who rented a storage unit where he allegedly kept items from recent burglaries near St. Louis City and Shrewsbury, according to a facebook post by the Shrewsbury Missouri Police Department.

St. Louis City police had a probable cause statement to arrest the suspect that linked him to three burglaries that happened in the city. After the suspect arrived at his storage unit Jan. 12, St. Louis officers approached him, stating that he was under arrest.

The suspect then closed the storage unit’s doors. An officer was able to pry part of the door open, and noticed a pistol next to the suspect. There was another unknown man inside the storage unit, according to the Facebook post.

As officers tried to make any more toward the suspect, he would grab the pistol and threaten to end his life if the police did not leave. After an hour of negotiation, officers convinced the suspect to let the other man go. The other man was believed to be buying items from the suspect advertised online. Police say he is not believed to be involved and was unharmed.

As the suspect briefly left his hand from the pistol, officers made the arrest and safely brought him into custody. One officer sustained injuries to his hand and was treated at a hospital. He has since been released to full duty, according to the Facebook post.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the man with third-degree special victim assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $75,000.

St. Louis City has claimed possession of the storage unit that is filled with verified and presumed stolen items. Police have obtained search warrants to inspect the items, according to the Facebook post.

The investigation is ongoing.

Secret Service: St. Louis gang tied to $1 million in motorcycle thefts around U.S.

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Secret Service: St. Louis gang tied to $1 million in motorcycle thefts around U.S.
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Six men arrested by Evansville, Indiana Police last May for breaking into a Harley-Davidson shop there were linked Tuesday to what the United States Secret Service says was a St. Louis-based ‘biker gang’ that has been responsible for more than $1 million in stolen motorcycles and other property dating back to 2019.

FOX2’s sister station WEHT in Evansville reports that the men were seen running from Bud’s Harley-Davidson not long after the store’s security system confirmed that glass had been broken there on May 31. That came just three days after WKRN in Nashville, also a FOX2 sister station reported that three bikes were stolen from a Harley-Davidson store in Clarksville, TN, with thieves ramming one of the bikes through the front door to break it down.

While it is unclear if the same suspects are responsible for all of the cases, authorities do tell WEHT that they are related, along with cases in Missouri, Illinois, and Tennessee.

FOX2 has made contact with authorities in multiple states to determine if the theft ring has been entirely disrupted.

