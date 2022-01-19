Bitcoin
Bitcoin ATMs Shut Down In Singapore After MAS Curbs Crypto Advertising
Financial service regulator – Monetary Authority of Singapore has issued fresh guidelines to limit crypto trading by the public. It has also taken a firm stance and asked cryptocurrency companies to eschew advertising or showcasing their products to the general public. MAS substantiated their decision by stating reasons which were purely risk-oriented.
The guideline stated and clarified that Digital Payment Token service providers “should not portray the trading of DPTs cryptocurrencies in a manner that trivializes the high risks of trading in DPTs, and should not promote their DPT services in public areas in Singapore or through any other media directed at the general public in Singapore”.
“Highly Risky And Not Suitable For The General Public”
The Central Bank affirmed that such services are “highly risky and not suitable for the general public”. It implied that the broadcasting of cryptocurrency through traditional media such as newspapers and magazines must also cease to exist.
On Tuesday, MAS declared that it would be outlawing crypto-to-cash terminals, thus, sealing all crypto ATMs in Singapore. Daenerys & Co, which is one of the biggest crypto ATM operators with five crypto ATMs spread across the city had acted in accordance with the guidelines. Another rival ATM operator, Deodi also complied with the Central Bank’s order and ceased its only ATM.
Related Reading | Intel To Present Low Voltage, Energy Efficient Bitcoin Mining Chip At Conference
This recent regulatory clamp from the MAS cropped up amidst the growing popularity of the blockchain industry with new investors joining the ecosystem each day. Although MAS quoted that “MAS strongly encourages the development of blockchain technology and innovative application of crypto tokens in value-adding use cases.”; the cryptocurrency market in Singapore continues to reel under a significant number of regulatory milestones.
Recently, Coincub, a fintech start-up in one of their rankings, called Singapore the world’s most friendly cryptocurrency economy. Singapore in the past had been quite liberal in terms of cryptocurrency adoption with an undemanding and positive legislative environment. Currently, the reality looks quite different, so to say.
Bitcoin's growth is concerning regulators | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
MAS Believes Bitcoin ATMs Let People Trade “On Impulse”
MAS believes that ATMs facilitated a seamless and convenient transaction of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This could cause people to trade “on impulse”. This notion caused regulators to mandate the clampdown of ATMs all across the city.
In regards to crypto regulations, Singapore isn’t the only name on the list. In December 2021, Britain outlawed advertisements from seven such crypto firms as they were “irresponsibly taking advantage of consumers’ inexperience and for failing to illustrate the risk of the investment”.
Spain had also led a crackdown on cryptocurrency promotions recently. Singapore’s regulatory escalation comes after Bitcoin’s prices nosedived almost 40% after BTC soared to new heights in November 2021.
Related Reading | Green Energy: In NY, Bitcoin Mining Saved The Oldest Working Hydroelectric Plant
Cryptocurrency is not only a volatile asset but has also enabled a wide spectrum of fraud associated with digital assets. In recent times, cryptocurrency has facilitated money laundering and terrorism funding among other illegal activities.
“Digital payment token service providers in Singapore have to comply with requirements to mitigate such risks, including the need to carry out proper customer due diligence, conduct regular account reviews, and monitor and report suspicious transactions,” stated MAS spokesperson.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
HeliumRent: Revolutionizing the Helium Mining Sector on a Global Level
Several radio networks worldwide belong to HeliumRent, a global scale organization of radio stations. More than 83 nations are covered, and new live hotspots are added daily mining
The firm’s goal is to provide consumers with a steady stream of revenue while limiting risk and providing high-quality service that can be automated and simplified so that they may focus on their core business. Its goal is to increase customers’ profit margins via the deployment of additional hotspots.
In the short time since HeliumRent was launched, hundreds of users have taken advantage of renting out portions of the Helium network through Helium mining. Moreover, HeliumRent provides its clients with the option of renting out existing hotspots to increase their market share. A predetermined proportion of the rental fee is paid to the client each day and may be withdrawn at any time.
HeliumRent has created a global network of radio stations that cover helium hotspots. Hosts may earn Helium by connecting to Helium’s peer-to-peer wireless network, The People’s Network, using the Helium hotspot. Proof-of-coverage challenges and observing proof-of-coverage challenges are two ways that hotspot hosts may earn HNT.
The Association of Radio Networks has built its network quicker and stronger with the influx of funds. Delivery timelines for gadgets like Bobcat and Sensecap are substantially quicker and do not often take up to 10 months, as with many other companies. Thus, largely reducing the wait time for customers who want to start generating revenue.
From $0.24 in June 2020 to $46.23 in November of 2021 at the ATH, the price has risen steadily and is presently hovering around $30.
Customers may earn Helium (HNT) by providing miles of low-power network coverage for billions of devices by implementing a simple strategy on their dashboard through Helium mining. Khosla Ventures, FirstMark Capital, GV (previously Google Ventures), HSB/MunichRe Ventures, Union Square Ventures, and Multicoin Capital are among the VC firms that have invested in Helium mining. Helium Network Records More than 450,000 hotspots around the globe and have a strong community of early adopters who have already joined the network.
Furthermore, there are a variety of plans to choose from. The more money a consumer spends on Helium, the more money they receive back. It’s possible to develop a strategy that works best and choose the plan accordingly.
A rising number of companies are looking at Helium as an alternative to 5G in the IoT (Internet of Things) age. It’s no surprise that more and more individuals are becoming engaged directly in the Helium mining sector as Firms are gradually using IoT technology like Lime, Bird, or car-sharing companies like Car2Go or Uber. Additionally, this network is also deployed for car-sharing services and smart city technology.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin
Downsides of traditional stock photo platforms and the perfect solution
Let’s do a little role-play.
Character No 1: a photographer.
Say you’re a struggling (or an established) photographer that is looking to earn some money from your content. Your first idea may be to try selling it on a stock photo platform, such as Shutterstock, Getty Images, Deposit Photos, and others.
They license photographs for specific purposes. Every time someone purchases a photo from a stock media platform, the photographer gets a certain share of the revenue. The amount of this share is set by each platform and listed in its terms.
Character No 2: a customer.
Now let’s say you want to buy a photo (or more) to use in various kinds of marketing and business-related projects. Whatever you need, chances are, you’ll find it on a stock photo platform.
Sounds like a sweet deal, doesn’t it?
It is for the platforms. Not so much for the creators and end-users.
A not-so-pretty picture
Despite seeming like a convenient way to get their hands on some nice-looking photos, traditional stock photo platforms carry some disadvantages that may not be obvious at first glance. These downsides include:
1) Mounting costs
Stock photography pricing is often complicated for the buyer and can get out of control if they’re not careful. Depending on how they want to use the photo(s), the prices can add up quite quickly. Sometimes, these prices may even come close to what a photographer would charge to go out and take photos themselves.
The trouble begins with the licensing fees, which can end up being very high depending on the quality of the image(s) and how often the customer is planning on using it/them. Some licenses even have time limitations, so after a certain period, they’re worthless to the user or require additional payments to continue using the photos.
Some of the popular stock photo platforms offer subscription-based pricing models which vary in price and length (e.g. monthly, bimonthly, annual, and so on). Unfortunately, they are limited to a certain number of photographs the user can download, which is why they’re not such a good idea if they need hundreds. On top of that, the price of subscription packages grows with the longer duration and the need for a higher number of photographs.
So if the customer suddenly realizes their already purchased subscription isn’t enough for their needs after all, they will have to cash out for a bigger, longer, and more expensive plan.
2) Commercial use limitations
Sometimes, the end-user has to adhere to some pretty restrictive rules in terms of using the stock photos. Usually, these rules are listed in some very fine print so the user has to make sure to read all the license restrictions carefully and fully understand them before purchasing.
This is especially true if they’re planning on using stock photographs for advertising as some photos are only allowed for editorial use and not marketing purposes. They may also not be able to use the stock photos on products they plan to resell, like mugs and T-shirts they designed (yes, even though they designed them).
If they want to use these photos in items for resale, they will have to get an extended (and typically more expensive) license. Here and here you can check out the typical license types offered and restrictions on stock photo purchases imposed by a traditional stock photo platform.
3) Less creator control means less revenue
Currently, listing on large centralized stock photo platforms is the only way for photographers to get their content published and earn some income from it. Unfortunately, by doing so, they are forced to give up their ownership rights over them, losing control over how the photos are sold and priced.
As a result, photographers are selling their ownership rights at prices that are substantially lower than what the photo may actually end up generating. The flashy claims of billions of $$$ paid to contributors paint the wrong picture. In fact, the photographer may receive as little as 15% of the total revenue generated by their content.
One of the examples of this is Shutterstock. Introduced in 2020, its new earnings structure (the old one wasn’t very lucrative for photographers to begin with) slashed content creators’ earnings by half or more. Currently, you start by earning only 15% of the image price. For a photo selling for $12, this means you’ll only earn $1.80.
The company increases your earnings to 20% after 100 of your photos are sold. If you hope to earn at least 35% from your photographs, you’ll have to wait for this number to surpass 2,500. Other platforms have similar rates.
Such difficult starting positions and hard-to-reach thresholds are often enough to drive away many photographers with great potential.
Building blocks of better stock photo future
So what could be the ideal solution to the problems plaguing the stock photo market?
The answer is simple – blockchain.. And for many good reasons.
Using the peer-to-peer exchange system facilitated by this technology would allows content creators to sell directly to the consumer on a one-stop stock content marketplace. Such a system is already in development by Envision.
This way, the outdated centralized middle-man is removed from the equation, which also removes hefty fees and the need for the creator to forfeit their ownership rights. Finally, the power can be placed back into the hands of content creators who can set the pricing of their content themselves and receive the full commission – right where it belongs.
For the buyer, this means a more straightforward procedure and the assurance that the costs won’t spiral out of control.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin
Phemex to List Smooth Love Potion (SLP) As Their Latest Metaverse Endeavor
Crypto trading and investment platform Phemex is making strides to deliver on its mission to build and support the metaverse. The full-service crypto exchange was launched in 2019 and has already built out a bevy of tools. In a short amount of time, Phemex is already approaching 100 total spot and contract pair offerings. Now, the platform continues to show its support of the metaverse by listing the Axie Infinity-based token SLP. In addition, Phemex is hosting a special Metaverse edition of their popular Grab a Coin Campaign where users can join to win SLP.
The platform’s latest “Choose Your Reality” campaign kicked off its focus on metaverse-related projects. Now Phemex expands upon that initiative by listing the Axie Infinity-powered token, Smooth Love Potion (SLP). The move comes after Phemex already introduced support for two other metaverse-based tokens in recent months: native Axie Infinity platform token AXS, and Decentraland’s MANA token. The exchange has also introduced their own virtual reality GameFi product and hosts a deep-dive brief on everything you need to know about Axie Infinity on the Phemex Academy.
The announcement to support SLP shows Phemex’s prolonged interest in metaverse-based products and platforms. SLP is an ERC-20 token that is earned by playing Axie Infinity and winning battles against other players. It can be used to breed new Axies. Additionally, SLP can act as incentives for Axie Infinity players who reach certain levels, and SLP can also be used to buy and sell items outside of Axie Infinity. While SLP had to be previously earned through in-game battles, increased accessibility of SLP courtesy of Phemex will allow the Axie environment to grow and develop even further.
Axie Infinity has served as the ‘face’ of play-to-earn thus far, as the landscape continues to grow and expand. 2021 proved to be a massive growth year for Axie Infinity and many other play-to-earn and metaverse products. This bodes well for the longevity and innovation in our constantly-growing digital worlds. Through its SLP listing, Phemex shows clear belief in the emergence of the metaverse, as well as other relevant initiatives like GameFi, play-to-earn, and NFTs.
