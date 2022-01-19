Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Holds Hands As They Brave The Frigid Wind In NYC — Photo

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds keep each other warm and bundle up in layers of winter gear as they endure the painfully low NYC temperatures.

Hopefully, the heat of their love is enough to keep Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds warm on this chilly January day! The Gossip Girl actress and Deadpool actor were spotted walking down the streets of New York City on Tuesday, Jan. 18 arm-in-arm. Even all bundled up, the pair looked extremely fashionable as Blake wore a long black peacoat, pink and black checkered pants and red lace-up boots while Ryan sported a grey long-sleeved shirt and blue vest with matching blue pants.

While they were both wearing gloves, it was so chilly that the couple had to engage in adorable PDA to keep warm by holding hands. The actress’ long blonde hair flowed in the wind whereas the Marvel star protected his head with a wool blue hat. They also both wore black face masks amid the high number of cases during the coronavirus pandemic– and likely to help to keep their noses warm as well.

The streets of NYC have become a runway for the couple and we love to see it. In December, they showed off their matching denim looks as Blake wore a black turtle neck and high-waisted light-colored jeans while Ryan complemented her with a dark-patterned pair of jeans and a green-button down with a suede jacket on top.

Fall is a great time for fashion and the actor couple delivered on that front as well. The Free Guy actor rocked his signature blue vest and jeans look, this time with a blue hoodie underneath, while the A Simple Actress slayed a black top and grey pleated mini skirt with black tights topped off with a grey peacoat. This was also when she sported her darker blonde hair for the first time.

The extremely fashionable couple are also parents to their three daughters, James Reynolds, Inez Reynolds and Betty Reynolds. The Red Notice actor recently revealed that he is taking a break from acting to spend more time with their children. “I just have been going back to back to back and the pandemic pushed everything together. I find that I am missing stuff and I don’t want to do that so just being home with my kids on the holidays with my wife and feeling at ease and relaxed and not feeling that I have work to do or something to study or get ready for or train for anything like that stuff. It is just nice to have a little time,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.