Britney Spears’ New ‘Baby One More Time’ Outfit Will Give You All The Feels – Watch

Britney Spears seemingly responded to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ latest podcast interview by sharing a shocking message that accused her family of not supporting her after she and Justin Timberlake broke up, and admitted his family was ‘all’ she ‘knew for many years.’

Britney Spears, 40, is sharing her perspective about the reaction her family, including Jamie Lynn Spears, had after she and Justin Timberlake, 40, whom she dated from 1999-2002, broke up. The singer posted a lengthy Instagram message that admitted she wanted to “slap” the younger Spears as well as their mom, Lynne Spears, 66, when she “flew home” and was apparently treated like “a ghost” after the split. The post comes just one day after Jamie Lynn, 30, gave her own version of how she reacted to Britney and Justin’s breakup in a new podcast interview.

“I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin and I broke up… I was a ghost there 👻 !!!!!,” Britney’s message, which was shared on Jan. 18, began. “I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma … Sit there and get served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar meanwhile Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!!”

“Justin’s family was all I knew for many years … Things were different now and Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show … All I remember saying was ‘DAMN !!!,” she continued. “How the hell does a 12 year old land a Nickelodeon show ????’ ….. HMMMMMMMM …. Well I never got my iced chocolate drink 🤷🏼‍♀️🥤 !!!”

The pop star didn’t end there. “I mean yeah … I’m grown up right ??? But then maybe I might need a little support … It was a People Magazine cover … The people show up and as Jamie Lynn says, I was scared !!!! F–k yeah !!!,” she went on. “My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad [Jamie Spears] split and she was more messed up than anything !!!! I remember her sitting on the floor in a conversation and she never got up… and I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f–king faces !!!!!”

HollywoodLife has reached out to both Lynne and Jamie Lynn for comment about Britney’s message but have yet to receive responses.

Before Britney’s latest post was published, Jamie Lynn addressed her older sister and Justin’s breakup on the Call Her Daddy podcast. The author, whose book Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out was released on Jan. 18, said she was “sad” about the big change, in part one of a two-part episode of the podcast that premiered on Monday.

“I think everyone thought it was forever,” Jamie Lynn said. “I was so sad, first off because my sister was so sad, but that, too, was the first time I saw [that] maybe I didn’t know everything about the relationship. Perhaps they were protecting me and obviously why would they talk to me about anything.”

“I thought how heartbreaking it must have been for my sister when ‘Cry Me a River’ came out,” she added, referring to Justin’s song that was supposedly about Britney and the breakup. “Don’t get me wrong, like, that’s a way to launch your solo career, right? That’s a way to do it, but I felt really sad. And my sister, she wrote that song ‘Everytime’ and she’s beyond brilliant with anything creative and she picked that song out on the piano and she wrote it and it still makes me cry because I think about how heartbroken she was, because that was her song and that was his song.”

The most recent comments from Britney and Jamie Lynn are just some of many tension-filled comments they’ve directed toward each other lately. The former wrote about how despite their disagreements and different perceptions about certain situations in their lives, especially during her 13-year conservatorship, she still loves Jamie Lynn “unconditionally” in a Jan. 15 tweet. The tweet was in response to another interview her little sister gave about her book and family on Good Morning America.