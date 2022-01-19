Celebrities
Britney Spears’ New ‘Baby One More Time’ Outfit Will Give You All The Feels – Watch
Britney Spears is giving her fans a blast from the past as she reprised her iconic ‘Baby One More Time’ schoolgirl outfit and added a special twist to it.
Britney Spears, 40, hit us “[Baby] One More Time” with her iconic schoolgirl look and we are absolutely here for it! The pop star tied up her white blouse into a tiny crop top once again but added some changes to the look this time around. Instead of a black pleated skirt, she wore a green plaid mini skirt this time around. She also proved that she’s not so innocent at this stage of her life as she ditched the grey sweater and pom-pom braids for a beaded choker and let her wavy hair flow. “Pssss this is my new …Baby One More Time outfit,” she captioned the Instagram video.
The “Gimme More” singer slayed as she showed off every angle of her sexy schoolgirl outfit. As she modeled the reinvited version of her throwback look, she had an emotion-filled message that many think was directed at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid their ongoing feud. “In life a lot of people say ‘DO I MATTER ????’ … try eating alone for 4 months morning ☀️ … noon 🕛 … and night 🌙 Jamie Lynn,” she wrote, directly referencing a quote that Jamie used in a recent interview.
Jamie referenced that very “m” word, “matter,” quite a bit on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “It’s, like, my whole life, I kind of felt like I didn’t matter … so it’s, like, I just wish that mattered,” the Zoey 101 actress tearfully told host Alex Cooper. The pop star’s sister prefaced this by venting about how she felt like her problems didn’t matter as much because she was less famous than her sister.
“It doesn’t matter who your sister is or who your family member is or whatever your relationship is with, if something has caused you pain or this is your experience, nothing should diminish your experience,” Jamie Lynn said. The “Toxic” singer seemed to have plenty to say about Jamie Lynn complaining about her life while she struggled with her conservatorship. She cited the pain she endured while under a strict conservatorship initiated by her father Jamie Spears.
“I asked myself every day ‘DOES ANYBODY CARE ??? WTF ??? DO I MATTER ???’ I would honestly be very interested to see your pretty face in the setting I was forced to be in and asking yourself ‘DO I MATTER ???’” She emphasized in the post’s caption. “I didn’t get to cry 😢 … I had to be strong … TOO STRONG 💪🏼 !!!” Britney also seemed to insist that her sister always mattered and warned her not to think otherwise.
Celebrities
Paulina Porizkova, 56, Models Black Lingerie In Sexy New ‘Getting Ready’ Photo
Paulina Poriskova, 56, proved age is just a number in a sexy new Instagram photo, where the model showed off her timeless curves in tasteful black lingerie.
Some things, like fine wine, cheese, and Paulina Poriskova, just get better with age. The model, 56, showed off her womanly curves and timeless style in a photo posted to Instagram this morning. In the photo, Paulina rocked black lacey lingerie, semi-sheer black stockings and unkempt, blonde waves. Including the hashtag “sexy has no expiration date,” Paulina proved age is no more than a number when it comes to sexiness and style.
The model, known for flaunting what she’s got, has previously clapped back at haters of her sexy photos. From rocking a tiny white bikini on vacation to lingerie and Louboutin’s, Paulina’s been clear about her motto: “I celebrate me, my body, and the things it can do and feel,” she shared on Instagram. “I’ve never liked the way I look more than I do today.”
The post found Paulina’s favorite friends showing her support and love. Designer Jill Stuart commented “On another level,” while actress Kristen McMenamy gushed “You rock Paulina!!” followed by a series of purple hearts. Paulina’s friends commended her for still oozing sex appeal and confidence after so many years. “Still hotter than anyone else. Truth,” actress Selma Blair commented. “And it’s really inspiring.”
Paulina has spoken openly about her struggles with self-worth, especially during her marriage to her late husband, Car’s frontman Ric Ocasek, she didn’t show herself enough self-love. Though Ric and Paulina were involved until Ric’s death in 2019 and share two sons together, they separated in 2018 after a tumultuous relationship. Speaking to StyleLikeU for their “Defying Ageism” series, Paulina opened up about how Ric affected her relationship with her body. “We had been together for my entire life since I was 19, and suddenly he seemed not to find me attractive anymore,” she said. “I realized that I wanted my partner, my husband, to listen to me, so that he could see that I’m no longer just the hot model that he had married.”
These days, Paulina is clear that her sexiest photoshoots are all on her own terms. “When I was younger, I put on lingerie for HIM,” Paulina captioned an Instagram where she’s seen lingerie-clad, grinning and hugging herself. “Now I dress in lingerie for ME.”
Celebrities
Britney Spears Wishes She ‘Slapped’ Her Mom & Sister After Justin Timberlake Split
Britney Spears seemingly responded to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ latest podcast interview by sharing a shocking message that accused her family of not supporting her after she and Justin Timberlake broke up, and admitted his family was ‘all’ she ‘knew for many years.’
Britney Spears, 40, is sharing her perspective about the reaction her family, including Jamie Lynn Spears, had after she and Justin Timberlake, 40, whom she dated from 1999-2002, broke up. The singer posted a lengthy Instagram message that admitted she wanted to “slap” the younger Spears as well as their mom, Lynne Spears, 66, when she “flew home” and was apparently treated like “a ghost” after the split. The post comes just one day after Jamie Lynn, 30, gave her own version of how she reacted to Britney and Justin’s breakup in a new podcast interview.
“I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin and I broke up… I was a ghost there 👻 !!!!!,” Britney’s message, which was shared on Jan. 18, began. “I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma … Sit there and get served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar meanwhile Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!!”
“Justin’s family was all I knew for many years … Things were different now and Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show … All I remember saying was ‘DAMN !!!,” she continued. “How the hell does a 12 year old land a Nickelodeon show ????’ ….. HMMMMMMMM …. Well I never got my iced chocolate drink 🤷🏼♀️🥤 !!!”
The pop star didn’t end there. “I mean yeah … I’m grown up right ??? But then maybe I might need a little support … It was a People Magazine cover … The people show up and as Jamie Lynn says, I was scared !!!! F–k yeah !!!,” she went on. “My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad [Jamie Spears] split and she was more messed up than anything !!!! I remember her sitting on the floor in a conversation and she never got up… and I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f–king faces !!!!!”
HollywoodLife has reached out to both Lynne and Jamie Lynn for comment about Britney’s message but have yet to receive responses.
Before Britney’s latest post was published, Jamie Lynn addressed her older sister and Justin’s breakup on the Call Her Daddy podcast. The author, whose book Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out was released on Jan. 18, said she was “sad” about the big change, in part one of a two-part episode of the podcast that premiered on Monday.
“I think everyone thought it was forever,” Jamie Lynn said. “I was so sad, first off because my sister was so sad, but that, too, was the first time I saw [that] maybe I didn’t know everything about the relationship. Perhaps they were protecting me and obviously why would they talk to me about anything.”
“I thought how heartbreaking it must have been for my sister when ‘Cry Me a River’ came out,” she added, referring to Justin’s song that was supposedly about Britney and the breakup. “Don’t get me wrong, like, that’s a way to launch your solo career, right? That’s a way to do it, but I felt really sad. And my sister, she wrote that song ‘Everytime’ and she’s beyond brilliant with anything creative and she picked that song out on the piano and she wrote it and it still makes me cry because I think about how heartbroken she was, because that was her song and that was his song.”
The most recent comments from Britney and Jamie Lynn are just some of many tension-filled comments they’ve directed toward each other lately. The former wrote about how despite their disagreements and different perceptions about certain situations in their lives, especially during her 13-year conservatorship, she still loves Jamie Lynn “unconditionally” in a Jan. 15 tweet. The tweet was in response to another interview her little sister gave about her book and family on Good Morning America.
Celebrities
Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a ‘jerk’ for not telling her about his Spider-Man comeback
Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a “jerk” for keeping his ‘Spider-Man’ return a secret.
The 38-year-old actor admitted he didn’t even tell his ex-girlfriend – who he starred opposite in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ – that he was reprising his role alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.
Admitting she tried to get the scoop amid plenty of rumours, he told the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast: “Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about’.
“She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know’… And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’ “
Despite finding it “stressful” lying about his return to playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the recent blockbuster, Andrew enjoyed the “game” of keeping it under wraps.
He recently said: “It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.”
Andrew likened the experience to the party game Werewolf, where players have to kill their friends without their identities being revealed.
He said: “It was like this massive game of Werewolf I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun.
“There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.”
The ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ star continued: “I placed myself in that position of, well, what would I want to know?… Would I want to be lied to?… Would I want to discover it when I went into the theatre?
“I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job of convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theatre when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want.”
