Brock Davies on Favorite & Worst Moments of Vanderpump Rules, Why He Considered Secret Wedding

Brock Davies took to his Instagram page after last night’s finale episode of Vanderpump Rules season nine.

As he encouraged his fans and followers to share their most and least favorite moments from the show, Brock revealed his favorite moment from the series as well as what he believes was his worst on-camera moment.

“My favorite moment this season was proposing to [Scheana Shay] and the opportunity to do us,” Brock wrote in the January 18 post, noting that his worst moment “was trying to do too much.”

“I love you honey and we will have our moments!” he continued to his fiancé, who gave birth to his third child in April.

In the comments section of the post, in addition to sharing their most and least favorite moments from Pump Rules season nine, viewers criticized Brock for planning (but luckily not going through with) a secret wedding in the midst of James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss‘ engagement weekend.

“When you have to keep something secret normally it means it’s wrong,” one Instagram user noted.

“This is very true, I’m gonna put this one down to blinded by love…” Brock explained of his questionable consideration.

Then, when another fan reacted to the anger James exhibited after learning, via Lala Kent, that he and Scheana were going to potentially steal his and Raquel’s moment, Brock said he never wanted to fight his castmate.

“You really could’ve punched James in the mouth lord knows I would have. You are an outstanding man,” the person stated.

“I really am not a fighter… If anything a push haha,” Brock replied.

Another follower of Brock’s called him out for being immature.

“Your immaturity is astounding,” the person said.

“Definitely up there but I wouldn’t say astounding,” Brock argued. “I’ll put it down to year one on camera.”

In another comment, Brock was seen responding to someone who suggested that he and Scheana should have used the stunning venue where James and Raquel’s engagement party was held because the couple has since split.

“Now that they broke up you could have made good use of the vineyard,” they wrote.

“Could have… but I’m glad we didn’t,” Brock confirmed. “I thought I was doing the right thing but was blinding…”

The Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion begins airing on Tuesdays, January 25, at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo