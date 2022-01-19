News
Broncos interview Dan Quinn for head coach job as part of busy week for Cowboys defensive coordinator
Two days removed from his team’s NFL wild-card playoff exit, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn began a busy week of head-coaching interviews by meeting with the Broncos in Texas.
The Broncos announced at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday they had completed their interview with Quinn.
Quinn is the fifth candidate to be interviewed by general manager George Paton, who began his search on Jan. 10. Last week, the Broncos met with Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Green Bay assistants Nathaniel Hackett (offensive coordinator) and Luke Getsy (quarterbacks coach). Earlier Tuesday, the Broncos interviewed Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Among the 10 coaches the Broncos have requested to interview, Quinn, 51, is the only one with previous head-coaching experience, going 43-42 over four-plus years with Atlanta (3-2 in the playoffs).
Quinn is also scheduled to be interviewed by Chicago, Miami and Minnesota this week.
Quinn is familiar with Paton on two fronts: They worked for the Dolphins in 2005-06 under coach Nick Saban (Paton was director of player personnel and Quinn the defensive line coach) and Quinn interviewed with the Vikings after the 2013 season, a search Paton was involved with as assistant general manager.
Fired after an 0-5 start with the Falcons in 2020, Quinn sat out the rest of the season and was hired by coach Mike McCarthy to turn around the Cowboys’ defense.
Dallas won the NFC East and improved from 28th to seven in points allowed and 23rd to 19th in yards allowed and led the league with 34 takeaways. First-round rookie do-everything Micah Parsons was a first-team All-Pro selection.
The Cowboys’ season ended with a 23-17 loss Sunday to San Francisco.
“Dan Quinn is one of the best coaches I’ve been around,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters last week. “One of the best people I’ve been around. I’ve got as much respect for him as anyone I’ve ever worked with.”
A league executive called Quinn a “great guy and big culture builder.”
Quinn experienced his greatest success in Atlanta with Shanahan as the offensive coordinator. In 2016, the Falcons finished first in points and second in yards and quarterback Matt Ryan was the league’s most valuable player. Atlanta led New England 28-3 in the Super Bowl, but lost 34-28 in overtime.
Shanahan left for the 49ers and the Falcons’ offense couldn’t regain its elite 2016 form as Quinn hired Steve Sarkisian and then Dirk Koetter to call the plays.
The Falcons went 7-9, 7-9 and 4-12 in Quinn’s final three full seasons.
A coach for 28 years, Quinn started his career at three FCS programs (William & Mary, Virginia Military Institute and Hofstra) before joining coach Steve Mariucci’s San Francisco staff as a defensive quality control assistant in 2001.
Quinn was promoted to defensive line coach in 2003 by coach Dennis Erickson and he moved on to Miami, the New York Jets and Seattle for stints of two years apiece.
After the 2010 season, Quinn returned to the college game to gain defensive coordinator experience at Florida (2011-12). He returned to Seattle in 2013 as defensive coordinator when Gus Bradley was hired as Jacksonville’s coach.
In both of Quinn’s two years with the “Legion of Boom,” the Seahawks led the league in fewest points and yards allowed, beating the Broncos in the Super Bowl and losing to New England in the following year’s title game.
When Quinn was hired by the Falcons, he had final say on the 53-man roster. Paton has that with the Broncos.
“It doesn’t surprise me how much he’s helped (Dallas) this year,” Shanahan said last week. “They’ve got a real good one and I have a feeling he won’t be in that position very long.”
News
St. Louis ranked among best food destinations
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has been named one of the best cities to travel to for food by Eater.com.
“St. Louis has snuck its way into the top 15 restaurant destinations in America,” said Danny Meyer in the article, a prolific restaurateur. “The reason is that the chef and restaurateur community is so tight and aligned on making their city shine.”
The article links to 26 essential restaurants located across the St. Louis region from Italian and Chinese, to Japanese and more.
“Competitors operate like one giant restaurant group. Established chefs like Qui Tran, veteran owner of the celebrated restaurants Nudo House and Mai Lee, regularly collab with up-and-comers, like Kurt Bellon’s mobile Japanese sando shop, Izumi, driving exposure and investment while keeping the dining scene fresh,” the article states.
“And immigrant-owned businesses like Chiang Mai, Akar, and Diana’s Bakery thrive through the shared belief that respect and self-representation are the best ways to celebrate cuisines.”
The article also suggests coming to town in early autumn when the region’s humidity had died down to enjoy a postseason baseball game or a concert in Forest Park.
“Must-try: St. Louis style cracker-crust pizza topped with Provel cheese and always cut in squares, with a side of toasted ravioli,” the article states.
For the full article, visit the Eater’s website.
Suggest a Correction
News
Would-be home invaders arrested after police pursuit ends on I-55 in Illinois
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two men who attempted to break into a Cahokia Heights home are behind bars Tuesday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 55. The homeowner notified police as the intruders tried to force their way into his residence.
The video shows the men kicking the front door repeatedly. They eventually run from the area and drive away. The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, called the police.
One of the vehicle’s wheels came off during the pursuit. The driver finally crashed on southbound I-55 near the ramp to Route 203.
Investigators are glad the two men are off the streets.
News
Mike Singer named Colorado Sportswriter of the Year for 2021
Denver Post reporter Mike Singer was named Colorado Sportswriter of the Year for 2021 by the National Sports Media Association on Tuesday.
The annual award, voted on by peers in each state, was given to Singer for his work as The Post’s primary Denver Nuggets beat writer. Singer is in his fourth year covering the Nuggets for The Post. He arrived in Denver at the start of the 2018-19 season following a stint as the national NBA editor at USA TODAY.
“This is a richly deserved honor for Mike, whose energy and expertise covering the Nuggets in second to none,” said Scott Monserud, Assistant Managing Editor/Sports for The Post. “Mike has a superb talent connecting with readers as well as gaining the trust of sources who allow him to break stories. We are thrilled Mike received this honor from NSMA.
In a season that saw center Nikola Jokic named NBA MVP, and the Nuggets advance to the Western Conference semifinals, Singer documented every twist and turn. Among his most memorable stories was one on the rise of Jokic from second-round pick to the league MVP and another on the trainer behind his development. He also provided extensive coverage of the team’s playoff run and the many injuries that derailed it and the start of the 2021-22 season.
The NSMA’s Colorado Sportswriter of the Year has been awarded to a Denver Post reporter or columnist 12 of the past 13 years.
In addition, the NSMA named AT&T SportsNet’s Jenny Cavnar the Colorado Sportscaster of the Year. Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson and ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt tied for national sportscaster of the year, and ESPN.com’s Jeff Passan was named the national sportswriter of the year.
Broncos interview Dan Quinn for head coach job as part of busy week for Cowboys defensive coordinator
‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Cancelled By MTV After Only 2 Seasons
St. Louis ranked among best food destinations
Would-be home invaders arrested after police pursuit ends on I-55 in Illinois
Mike Singer named Colorado Sportswriter of the Year for 2021
Lourdes Leon, 25, Cuddles With Rihanna In Sexy Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Campaign
Kevin Strickland sues Missouri prison health care provider for damages
Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud: Inside The NFL Star’s Fallout With Brother Jordan
Test ‘Emergency Alert’ sent out in Missouri with Batman references
Britney Spears’ New ‘Baby One More Time’ Outfit Will Give You All The Feels – Watch
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News6 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News5 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin2 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena