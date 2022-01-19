News
Broncos interview Kellen Moore for head coach position to start second week of search
Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore became the fourth head-coaching candidate to meet with the Broncos on Tuesday.
At 33, Moore is the youngest of the 10 coaches the Broncos have requested to interview and completed his meeting with general manager George Paton around 3:35 p.m.
Next up for the Broncos are Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (later Tuesday), New England inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.
Moore has already interviewed with Jacksonville and has also drawn interest from Miami and Minnesota.
Featuring the NFL’s top offense in terms of yards (407.0) and points (31.7) per game during the regular season, Dallas lost 23-17 to San Francisco in Sunday’s NFC wild-card round. On a play reportedly called by Moore, quarterback Dak Prescott’s keeper gained yards in the final seconds, but also used the rest of the game clock to end the loss.
Moore completed his third year as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator.
Before the Broncos’ Week 9 game at Dallas, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had high praise for Moore during a conference call with the Denver media.
“I think Kellen does a really good job at establishing the game plan,” McCarthy said. “He’s done a really good job of adjusting to the way defenses are coming after us and the way the matchups end up actually turning out on game day. He’s really stayed on-point with the plan and more importantly, has an excellent connection with (Prescott).”
McCarthy added that Moore puts together a “healthy, creative and aggressive game plan.”
Moore and the Cowboys had no answers for the Broncos in November, falling behind 30-0 in an eventual 30-16 loss.
Moore went straight from playing to coaching.
Coaching runs in Moore’s family. His father, Tom, was the head coach at Prosser (Wash.) High School from 1986-2008, winning 21 league titles and four state championships.
In high school, Moore set state career records for completions (787) and touchdown passes (173).
Moore redshirted at Boise State in 2007 and started the next four seasons, going 50-3 and posting totals of 14,667 yards, 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
Moore is Boise State’s all-time leader in yards, completions (1,157) and touchdowns; current Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien is second in all three categories.
Despite the college success, Moore wasn’t drafted and signed with Detroit. He spent three years apiece with the Lions (no regular season snaps) and Cowboys. He played three games in 2015 (0-2 in two starts), totaling 779 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. Moore threw for 435 yards in a loss to Washington.
Moore sustained a broken leg in an August 2016 training camp practice and retired in January 2018. Two weeks later, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett called to gauge his interest in becoming the team’s quarterbacks coach.
Moore was promoted by Garrett to offensive coordinator in January 2018, replacing Scott Linehan.
Garrett was replaced by McCarthy, the long-time play-calling head coach in Green Bay, who not only retained Moore, but kept him in the play-calling role.
In Moore’s three years calling the plays, the Cowboys have finished sixth, 17th and first in points and first, 14th and first in yards per game.
Missouri American Water to invest $52 million in new pipes for St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County will have new water pipes as Missouri American Water announced it is replacing approximately 95,000 feet of water main beginning this month.
The $52 million investment will increase service reliability for Missouri American Water customers and strengthen water flows in fire hydrants, according to a press release from Missouri American Water.
The replacement includes upgrading four-inch, six-inch, and eight-inch mains that were initially installed between the 1920s and 1960s. The previous pipes will be replaced with new 12-inch and 16-inch ductile iron mains.
Some of the major areas for replacements include W. Florissant Avenue, Page Avenue, Dale Avenue, N. Lindbergh Boulevard, MacKenzie Road, and S. Laclede Station Road.
“Maintaining water mains are equally as important as maintaining our roads and bridges,” St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days said in a statement. “Residents in the community will benefit by having safe, reliable water when they turn on the tap.”
Construction for most projects will start in January and run through May, Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Service line transfers and street restorations are set to be completed in July, according to the press release.
Below are the locations of where the pipe replacement projects will take place as stated in the press release:
- More than 9,000 feet along Page Avenue between Crystal Ct. to Spencer Avenue in Overland. Missouri American Water is working in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Work will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday for water main installations. There will be lane drops west of I-170. Crews may switch to nightwork for any major street or intersection.
- Nearly 6,000 feet along N. Lindbergh Boulevard between Elmgrove Avenue to Charbonier Road in Hazelwood and Florissant. Missouri American Water is working in conjunction with MoDOT. Work will occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday to Saturday to reduce traffic impact.
- Nearly 5,000 feet along MacKenzie Road between Gravois Road to Heege Road in Unincorporated St. Louis County.
- Nearly 5,000 feet along Watson Road between Oak Knoll Manor Court to Trianon Parkway Drive in Shrewsbury and in Malborough between Pembroke Drive to Oak Knoll Manor Drive, and between 8300 Watson Rd. to S. Laclede Station Road.
- Nearly 4,500 feet along Dale Avenue between S. Hanley Road and Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights. One lane will be shut down during construction.
- More than 4,000 feet along W. Florissant Avenue between Apricot Avenue to the St. Louis City limits in Jennings.
- More than 4,000 feet along S. Laclede Station Road between S. Rock Hill Road to Heege Road in Unincorporated St. Louis County.
- Nearly 3,000 feet along Watson Road between Oak Knoll Manor Court to Trianon Parkway Drive in Shrewsbury.
- More than 2,500 feet along East Lane between Tesson Ferry Road to Greenton Way in Unincorporated South St. Louis County.
- More than 2,000 feet along Lemay Ferry Road between Longview Drive to Mehl Avenue in Unincorporated South St. Louis County.
- Nearly 1,600 feet along Knollstone Drive between Pershall Road to Knollway Drive in Ferguson.
Missouri American Water urges motorists to drive with caution in construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes, and flaggers. The water company will provide updates on projects.
For emergency alerts and notifications, visit Missouri American Water’s website.
Free COVID tests from USPS are now available
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Do you need a COVID-19 test and cannot find one? The United States Postal Service will deliver four free at-home rapid antigen tests. All you need to do is fill out a form on their website. Each order placed comes with four tests. They start shipping in late January.
The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to officially launch. The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to order four tests per residential address, to be delivered by the Postal Service.
It marks the latest step by President Joe Biden to address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.
A White House official website is “currently in its beta phase” and operating at a “limited capacity ahead of its official launch” on Wednesday.
Missouri COVID task force issues recommendations for small businesses
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A task force created by Gov. Mike Parson is recommending several steps that could help small businesses in the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The task force’s final report was issued Monday. The recommendations include improving childcare availability and affordability; expanding hospitality industry apprenticeships; and promoting and enhancing existing state programs that support small, women-, and minority-owned businesses.
Members of the task force met with small business owners in seven Missouri cities and conducted a statewide survey of business owners. The group also worked with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis to analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s small businesses.
